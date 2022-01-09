Revisiting the ‘Missouri Miracle’ two decades after Shawn Hornbeck disappeared

Suggest a Correction
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – An 11-year-old went missing in rural Missouri while riding his bike in 2002. Another child, 13, went missing five years later. Their discovery would become known as the “Missouri Miracle.” Some thought they would never be found alive and their abductor was hiding in plain sight.
Pam Akers watched her son, Shawn Hornbeck, leave their home in Richwoods, Missouri, about 55 miles southwest of St. Louis, on the afternoon of Oct. 6, 2002. Shawn planned to ride his bike to a friend’s house. He never arrived.
A man behind the wheel of a white pickup truck knocked young Shawn off his lime-green bike. The driver grabbed Shawn, put him in his truck, and left.
In response to the tragedy, Shawn’s parents, Pam and Craig Akers, founded the Shawn Hornbeck Foundation and the Hornbeck Search and Rescue Team to assist in searches of abducted children.
The couple appeared on “The Montel Williams Show” shortly after Shawn’s abduction to raise awareness of the case. During the show, self-proclaimed psychic Sylvia Browne told them Shawn was dead and provided details about the crime that were later proven to be falsehoods. That wouldn’t be the last time Browne fabricated details about someone’s disappearance.
What nobody knew at the time was that Shawn was still alive and had been taken to an apartment in Kirkwood, where he’d live with his kidnapper for the next four years.
On Jan. 8, 2007, Ben Ownby was taken while waiting at a bus stop in Beaufort, located in Franklin County. The kidnapper put the 13-year-old in a white Nissan pickup truck and sped away, but not before Mitchell Hults, one of Ownby’s friends, got a good look at the vehicle and provided a detailed description to authorities.
Following Ownby’s abduction, true-crime writer and internet sleuth Michelle McNamara examined the case and discovered a connection between Ownby’s kidnapping and Hornbeck’s disappearance. Just one day before the miraculous discovery, McNamara theorized Ownby was targeted because of his youthful appearance.
The following day, the FBI followed a tip on a white pick-up truck that brought them to a pizzeria in Kirkwood. One of the store managers, a man named Michael Devlin, owned the truck. Two federal agents asked permission to search the truck, which Devlin allowed.
One of the agents, Lynn Willett, spoke at length with Devlin while they sat in the backseat of an FBI vehicle. During the conversation, Willett cajoled a confession from Devlin. Willett said Devlin told her he was “a bad person” and admitted to having both Ben and Shawn.
Willett joined other FBI agents and local police in going to Devlin’s apartment in the 400 block of S. Holmes Avenue. Devlin opened the front door to his apartment and allowed the FBI and police to go inside.
Willett and the others saw two boys playing video games in the apartment: Ben Ownby, whom they immediately recognized, and a now 15-year-old Shawn Hornbeck. That evening, then-Fraklin County Sheriff Glen Toelke made the stunning announcement – both boys had been found and were alive.
Later, Devlin admitted he kidnapped Ben because Shawn was getting too old for his liking, unwittingly confirming McNamara’s theory.
Prosecutors in Franklin, Washington, and St. Louis counties hit Devlin with dozens of charges, including kidnapping, use of a deadly weapon, molestation, and production of child pornography.
Meanwhile, for his tip and information, Mitchell Hults received a reward that included a new pickup truck.
In an interview with Oprah Winfrey just days after being reunited with Shawn, the Akerses said they believed their son was sexually abused during his captivity. In the same interview, Shawn said he spent his days sleeping and playing video games and was instructed to tell people he was being homeschooled.
Hornbeck was restrained for the first month and nearly strangled by Devlin. The young boy believed his family would be harmed if he attempted to escape or contact the police.
Shawn was also made to pose as his abductor’s son. Kirkwood and Glendale police spoke with “Shawn Devlin” on more than one occasion in the years prior to Michael Devlin’s arrest.
That October, Devlin pleaded guilty to all the charges and received 74 life sentences and an additional term of 2,020 years. He was transferred to Western Missouri Correctional Center in Cameron, Missouri. He won’t be eligible for parole until he’s 100.
In April 2011, a fellow inmate attacked and stabbed Devlin with a homemade ice pick. That inmate, identified as Troy Fenton, wrote a letter to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and said he attacked Devlin because of the heinous nature of Devlin’s crimes.
Devlin remains at the state prison in Cameron under protective custody.
The Shawn Hornbeck Foundation ceased operations in 2013. In May of that year, the Akers family determined they didn’t have the time and resources necessary to commit to the foundation and rescue team. Other members of the organization founded the Missouri Valley Search and Rescue Team to continue the mission of helping families of missing children and adults.
Craig Akers died July 15, 2019, from bladder cancer. He was 57.
Willett retired from the FBI in 2010. She still stays in touch with her colleagues who helped solve the case.
Writer Michelle McNamara died in her sleep on April 21, 2016. She was 46.
Shawn Hornbeck married and became a father. Both he and Ben Ownby still live in the St. Louis area.
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – An 11-year-old went missing in rural Missouri while riding his bike in 2002. Another child, 13, went missing five years later. Their discovery would become known as the “Missouri Miracle.” Some thought they would never be found alive and their abductor was hiding in plain sight.
Pam Akers watched her son, Shawn Hornbeck, leave their home in Richwoods, Missouri, about 55 miles southwest of St. Louis, on the afternoon of Oct. 6, 2002. Shawn planned to ride his bike to a friend’s house. He never arrived.
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – An 11-year-old went missing in rural Missouri while riding his bike in 2002. Another child, 13, went missing five years later. Their discovery would become known as the “Missouri Miracle.” Some thought they would never be found alive and their abductor was hiding in plain sight.
Pam Akers watched her son, Shawn Hornbeck, leave their home in Richwoods, Missouri, about 55 miles southwest of St. Louis, on the afternoon of Oct. 6, 2002. Shawn planned to ride his bike to a friend’s house. He never arrived.
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A judge on Friday sentenced a Missouri man to 28 years in prison — the maximum he could impose — for the 2019 killing of his wife, whose body he buried in a state park and whose death he misled the authorities about for more than a year.
The sentence Judge Brouck Jacobs gave to 26-year-old Joseph Elledge was the one jurors recommended in November when they convicted Elledge of second-degree murder in the killing of his wife, Mengqi Ji, 28. Ji met Elledge after she moved to the U.S. from China to study engineering at the University of Missouri.
Before Jacobs handed down his sentence, which couldn’t have exceeded the jury’s recommended one, Boone County Prosecuting Attorney Dan Knight called for him to put Elledge behind bars for as long as he could, KOMU-TV reported.
“The defendant deserves no break because he displayed no remorse,” Knight said.
Knight also called Elledge the “biggest complainer in the history of the Boone County Jail,” noting that he filed 28 grievances about its temperature and the noise made by its heating system, plumbing, faucets, toilets, and TV. Elledge called the noises “cruel and unusual punishment.”
Elledge’s second-degree murder conviction will require him to serve at least 85% of his sentence before being eligible for parole.
Elledge reported Ji missing in October 2019, prompting months of extensive searches. Her remains were found last March in a park near Columbia, where the couple lived.
During the trial, Knight described Elledge as a “stone-cold killer” and argued that he was guilty of first-degree murder because he intentionally killed Ji. Prosecutors used social media posts, audiotapes and a journal Elledge kept to document the couple’s volatile relationship.
But Elledge said Ji’s death was accidental. He said Ji fell and hit her head on Oct. 8, 2019, after he pushed her during an argument, and that he found her dead in bed the next morning. He said he panicked, put her body in the trunk of her car, and didn’t report what happened while he tried to decide what to do.
On Oct. 10, 2019, with the couple’s then-year-old daughter in the car, Elledge drove to Rock Bridge State Park, about 5 miles (8 kilometers) south of Columbia. There, he dug a grave and buried Ji not far from where he had proposed to her. He then returned home and reported her missing.
Elledge’s attorney Scott Rosenblum argued that his client was awkward and made “unbelievably dumb” decisions after Ji died, but that he never intended to kill his wife and should not have been charged with murder. Rosenblum filed a motion for a new trial, but Jacobs denied it.
Elledge said he discovered in the days before Ji’s death that she had been exchanging sexually suggestive messages on social media with a man from China. He also testified that the couple’s relationship suffered because of tension caused by her parents, who moved from China to live with them after their daughter was born in October 2018.
But Knight said in an interview with The Associated Press on Friday night that the defense “fabricated” the story that Ji’s death was accidental. Knight said Rosenblum said in a 2020 bond hearing that Ji “took off.”
He said he wasn’t able to question Elledge or Rosenblum about the discrepancy because of attorney-client privilege.
“I wish I would have been successful in convicting him of murder in the first degree,” Knight said. “It didn’t happen. The defense asked for an outright acquittal. We were a lot closer in getting what we wanted than the defense.”
The couple met in 2015 at Nanova, a company that makes dental products, where Ji was Elledge’s supervisor. They began dating the following year and eventually traveled to China, where Elledge asked Ji’s parents for permission to marry her. The couple married in 2017.
Ji earned a master’s degree in mechanical and aerospace engineering from the University of Missouri in December 2014. Elledge was a student at the university when his wife died.
The family’s attorney, Amy Salladay, said in a statement that Ji’s parents, Ke Ren and Xiaolin Ji, are grateful that Jacobs upheld the jurors’ recommended sentence.
“Her husband received one year for every year of her life,” Salladay said. “This doesn’t bring her back, it doesn’t make the nightmare of waking up every day and not being able to talk or see your child go away but it is justice in terms of what the American court system can provide.”
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say