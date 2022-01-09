Connect with us

Rihanna Drops Ari Fletcher From Savage X Fenty Over Inappropriate Comments

40 seconds ago

Photo may have been deleted
By Sandra Rose 

Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

Rihanna fired Instagram model and influencer Ariana “Ari” Fletcher as Savage X Fenty brand ambassador after she made inappropriate comments in a podcast.

The Fenty Brand boss took offense to Ari saying a man would have to pull a gun on her to keep her from leaving him.

As you know, Rihanna was a domestic violence victim at the hands of abusive ex-boyfriend Chris Brown.

1641671239 960 Rihanna Drops Ari Fletcher From Savage X Fenty Over Inappropriate

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Ari is best known as girlfriend of rapper MoneyBagg Yo and posting scantily clad photos on her Instagram page.

This is one of the few rare images on her page that shows her fully clothed.

According to reports, Ari went viral in December after she appeared on a podcast, where she spoke about her dysfunctional relationship with MoneyBagg.

She admitted they had a toxic relationship and she admired a thug who would pull a gun out on her if she tried to leave him.

“Like, pull your gun out and show me like, ‘b*tch leave, I wish you would walk out the door,'” she said.

“I’m going to just sit down because I got a son and I’m not trying to die – I got a son. So I’m only staying because I got a son and I don’t want you to shoot me.”

Ari responded to the public backlash in an immature and disrespectful manner.

“Y’all find the negative sh*t in everything and try to blow it up,” she said. “I was exaggerating, nobody want a gun pulled on them. Please STFU.”

She tweeted: “I got so much power over the internet that it’s scary.”

Rihanna was appalled and dumbstruck when she heard Ari’s comments. She unceremoniously dropped Ari as her brand ambassador.

Celebrities

Anna Faris Take Son Jack, 9, For A Coffee Run As Chris Pratt Expects Baby No. 3 — Rare Photos

Published

3 mins ago

on

January 9, 2022

By

Anna Faris Take Son Jack, 9, For A Coffee Run As Chris Pratt Expects Baby No. 3 — Rare Photos
Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are reportedly expecting their second child, making Jack a big brother once again!

Anna Faris was spotted at Starbucks with her son Jack, 9! The mother-son duo were seen in the rare photos on Friday, Jan. 7 as they exited a Los Angeles location for the popular coffee chain, presumably heading back to Anna’s car. The Scary Movie actress held onto a hot to-go beverage and take out bags as she passed her son a cold pink drink.

Jack looked so much like his mom with his blonde hair (his dad Chris Pratt, 42, is a brunette). He rocked a casual ensemble consisting of a red t-shirt and matching sneakers, and cotton black shorts. The bottoms matched the Nike Swoosh on his socks and protective black face mask. Jack was also sporting a pair of neutral colored glasses.

Anna Faris takes son Jack to Starbucks on Jan. 7. (BACKGRID)

Meanwhile, Anna stayed cozy in black pants with warm camel Ugg boots. She threw on a short black puffer from luxury label Moncler, sporting a olive green baseball cap with her blonde locks peeking out. Other angles revealed she was carrying a camel colored leather purse over her left shoulder.

1641671121 184 Anna Faris Take Son Jack 9 For A Coffee Run
The mother-son duo were seen making their way through the parking lot. (BACKGRID)

The Baltimore native shares Jack with ex-husband Chris Pratt, who she met on the set of film Take Me Home Tonight in 2007. The pair wed in 2009, and welcomed Jack — their only son — in 2012. Sadly, the couple divorced in 2018 but have since moved onto other marriages.

Chris tied the knot with Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver‘s daughter Katherine Schwarzenegger, 32, in June 2019. Katherine, who wrote children’s book Maverick and Me, gave birth to their daughter Lyla Maria Pratt in Aug. 2020. Reports surfaced that the brunette is expecting her second child with the Guardians of the Galaxy star in Dec. 2021 — making Jack a big brother two times over!

Katherine & Chris
Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt. (Broadimage/Shutterstock)

Anna has also re-married since her split, in a surprise fashion: she wed cinematographer Michael Barrett after meeting on the set of 2018 movie Overboard (a remake of the the Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn classic from 1987). The surprise elopement came after a secret engagement in 2019.

Celebrities

Jed Duggar & Wife Katey Reveal Sex Of Their Baby After Confirming Pregnancy In September – Watch

Published

14 mins ago

on

January 9, 2022

By

Jed Duggar & Wife Katey Reveal Sex Of Their Baby After Confirming Pregnancy In September – Watch
The ’19 Kids and Counting’ alum and his wife shared a kiss after Jed hit an exploding baseball to reveal the sex at their big family party.

Jedediah “Jed” Duggar and his wife Katey Nakatsu are ringing in the new year right! The couple — who wed in April — announced they are welcoming a baby boy during an adorable reveal party. In a video of the shindig shared to YouTube on January 7, Jed, 23, is seen swinging a bat at a baseball that was softly pitched to him. When the ball explodes into light blue powder, the attendees cheer as Jed and Katey share a congratulatory kiss.

Jed and Katey Duggar revealed the sex of their first child together in a sweet video. (Jed & Katey Duggar YouTube)

The happy couple also asked the party goers to choose baskets of pink or blue lollipops before the baseball stunt to guess the baby’s sex. How fun! Jed even teased the reveal on his Instagram, as he posted black and white photos of the event so as to not give anything away. “And the gender of our baby is… See Gender Reveal video link in bio!” the jokester wrote alongside the snaps.

Katey confirmed she was pregnant with their first child back in September with an Instagram post. The expecting couple were photographed kissing while she held a sign that read, “And then there were 3. Baby Duggar. Spring ’22.” However, Jed’s announcement on his Instagram was met with backlash. He held up a sign which read, “She tested positive, but not for Covid.” Many followers called the post “tone deaf” as the country was in the middle of the pandemic.

After dating for a year, Jed and Katey tied the knot in April. At the time, Jed shared a gorgeous photo of the couple from the wedding. “For a long time I have prayed for my future spouse, not knowing who that person would be. God answered my prayers far beyond what I could have ever imagined in Katey!,” he wrote alongside the snap. I’m so grateful God brought Katey into my life and excited to share with you all t”hat today she became my wife! Katey, the thought of sharing the rest of my life with you makes me the happiest man in the world! I love you so much!!”

The happy news is definitely welcomed by the Duggar family, as they have dealt with quite a turbulent year. In December, Jana Duggar was charged with a misdemeanor count for endangering the welfare of a child. Days before, Josh Duggar was found guilty on two counts of knowingly receiving and possessing child pornography. He faces up to 20 years in prison, as well as $250,000 in fines.

 

 

Celebrities

Mo’ Money: Gucci Mane Surprises Keyshia Ka’oir With $1 Million In Cash For Her Birthday [Video]

Published

36 mins ago

on

January 9, 2022

By

Mo’ Money: Gucci Mane Surprises Keyshia Ka’oir With $1 Million In Cash For Her Birthday [Video]
Gucci Mane spoils his wife Keyshia Ka’oir with $1 million in cash for her birthday.

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’Oir have always lived the ballerific life and when it comes to gifts, they go all out.

When Keyshia gave birth to their son Ice Davis, Gucci promptly blessed her with a push present of $1 million. Their son Ice has lived up to his name in his short time on earth, always receiving presents filled with ice and creating an amazing jewelry collection for a toddler.

Just weeks ago, Keyshia gifted Gucci a million-dollar Bugatti watch from the famed Jacob and Company collection. The watch is only for the serious ballers, not the fake–if you’re not living it, you won’t be able to buy it. Right after receiving the gift, Keyshia’s birthday has now rolled up on Gucci and he returned the favor in true Gucci fashion.

Keyshia shared videos from her birthday party and in one of the clips, Gucci Mane gifted her $1 million in cash for her special day. The age-old question is, “What do you get someone who has everything?” And we guess the answer now is just cash and a large sum of it, at that.

You can click below to take a look at her lavish party and get a look at Keyshia opening her brand new million-dollar stash.

