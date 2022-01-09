Rihanna Drops Ari Fletcher From Savage X Fenty Over Inappropriate Comments

Rihanna fired Instagram model and influencer Ariana “Ari” Fletcher as Savage X Fenty brand ambassador after she made inappropriate comments in a podcast.

The Fenty Brand boss took offense to Ari saying a man would have to pull a gun on her to keep her from leaving him.

As you know, Rihanna was a domestic violence victim at the hands of abusive ex-boyfriend Chris Brown.

Ari is best known as girlfriend of rapper MoneyBagg Yo and posting scantily clad photos on her Instagram page.

This is one of the few rare images on her page that shows her fully clothed.

According to reports, Ari went viral in December after she appeared on a podcast, where she spoke about her dysfunctional relationship with MoneyBagg.

She admitted they had a toxic relationship and she admired a thug who would pull a gun out on her if she tried to leave him.

“Like, pull your gun out and show me like, ‘b*tch leave, I wish you would walk out the door,'” she said.

“I’m going to just sit down because I got a son and I’m not trying to die – I got a son. So I’m only staying because I got a son and I don’t want you to shoot me.”

Ari responded to the public backlash in an immature and disrespectful manner.

“Y’all find the negative sh*t in everything and try to blow it up,” she said. “I was exaggerating, nobody want a gun pulled on them. Please STFU.”

She tweeted: “I got so much power over the internet that it’s scary.”

Rihanna was appalled and dumbstruck when she heard Ari’s comments. She unceremoniously dropped Ari as her brand ambassador.