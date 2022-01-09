Celebrities
Savage X Fenty Don’t Play: Rihanna Allegedly Drops Ari Fletcher From Ambassador Program Over Controversial Comments About Domestic Violence
Leave it up to social media users to “investigate” and get to the bottom of speculations regarding Ari Fletcher‘s dismissal from Savage X Fenty ambassador program.
Fans believe Rihanna dropped social media influencer Ari Fletcher as a Savage X Fenty brand ambassador after her controversial comments about domestic violence went viral a few weeks ago, per Yahoo News. Many felt that she was not deserving to work with the brand, particularly since its owner Rihanna has faced one of the most publicized domestic violence incidents, and it was wrong to joke about something so serious.
Ari appeared on “Don’t Call Me A White Girl” podcast late December where she spoke up about her relationship with rapper MoneyBagg Yo. During the convo she expressed that she wanted him to “pull a gun on her” to show her how much he loved her if she tried to leave him. Weird flex but okay.
“Like, pull your gun out and show me like, ‘B*tch leave. I wish you would walk out the door,” she jokingly said. “I’m going to just sit down because I got a son, and I’m not trying to die – I got a son. So I’m only staying because I got a son, and I don’t want you to shoot me,” she continued.
Soon enough her clip went viral and social media users were quick to condemn her, jumping in to defend domestic violence victims and calling Ari out for making such ignorant statements. The back lash not only came from fans of Ari Fletcher but also from those who have given their time, effort and resources to victims of domestic violence.
Per usual, Ari took to the internet to stand by her comment, telling the social media critics to mind their own business and stay out of her love life. She even went as far as going on Instagram Live to tell victims that “we do not care.”
Well as we stated earlier, everyone knows how Rihanna feels about domestic violence victims and everything our good sis has been through. So it’s no surprise that Rihanna has taken action against the social media influencer, removing all instances of Ari from the Savage X Fenty website. This of course led fans to speculate that the IG model has lost her brand partnership deal with the brand following the controversial statements.
Rihanna never says a word or comments on situations like these but she does take action and repercussions will be felt. Draya Michele learned her lesson when she made a joke about the shooting incident in which Tory Lanez allegedly shot Megan Thee Stallion.
In December she said, “I would like my @savagefenty deal back in 2022. Just wishful thinking.”
Will she get it back, only time will tell.
As for Rihanna, the billionaire is too busy making new moves in the new year. She just announced the opening of her first retail Savage X Fenty store in the U.S. “2022, we coming in HOT! we bout to bring you a whole new #SavageXFenty experience with the launch of our brick-and-mortar retail stores,” she captioned the IG pic.
Do you think Ari Fletcher or Draya Michele will get their ambassador deals back or is it a wrap? Let us know below!
Mark Wahlberg Hilariously Introduces Fans To 18-Year-Old Daughter Ella’s BF During Workout
Dad jokes! Mark Wahlberg said he used to work out to ‘keep the boys away’ from his daughters — but now he’s working out with Ella’s BF to keep an eye on him!
Mark Wahlberg proved he is quite the jokester and quite the protective papa! The 50-year-old Oscar nominee shared a clip to his Instagram on January 8 where he hilariously introduced his fans to his 18-year-old daughter Ella’s boyfriend. During the video (below), Mark is in the middle of a workout when he addresses the camera. “I used to work out to keep the boys away from my girls,” he began, referencing Ella and her 11-year-old sister Grace. “And now I’m working out with the boyfriend,” Mark said, as he walked over to Ella’s beau and patted him on the back. “Imagine that.”
As any parent would know, that’s a sound strategy to keep an eye on the person dating your kid! Mark certainly got the thumbs up from his followers. Mario Lopez commented, “Heyyy keep ‘em close. Smart,” while Octavia Spencer shared four heart emojis. Even Ella, who could have been totally embarrassed by the dad move, cosigned the clip, writing, “Luv u dad.”
This isn’t the first time Mark has brought up his eldest child’s love life. During a 2017 interview on The Graham Norton Show, Mark told the hilarious anecdote about one of Ella’s first dates, who turned the tables on the former rapper. “You want to hang out with him? I wanna meet him, and then you can hang out with him in a safe environment,” Mark said. “All of a sudden, this kid comes over, and he one-ups me: he brings his mom.”
Mark and Ella certainly have a close bond, as her birth in September 2003 was the same day his sister Debbie died at the age of 43. On Ella’s 18th birthday, Mark shared a photo of himself and Ella alongside a photo of himself and Debbie. “Happy B day my Ella. 18 years old wow how time flies. So proud of you!!” he captioned the heartbreaking post. “Always A bittersweet day. Missing my big sister Debbie Ella’s Guardian angel.”
Along with Ella and Grace, Mark also shares Michael, 15, and Brendan, 13 with his wife Rhea Durham, 43, whom he married in 2009.
90 Day Fiancé: Here’s the Secret Alina’s Keeping From Caleb
90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Day’s, Alina Kasha has a big secret she is keeping from Caleb Greenwood, and one she thinks, that could ruin their relationship.
In the most recent episode of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, Alina hesitantly admitted to cameras that there was a big secret she had been keeping from Caleb, and she was worried that once he found out, things might happen never be the same.
So what is the big secret that Alina has been hiding from Caleb? Apparently, her most recent ex is even more recent than anyone had suspected. Alina admitted that she had actually been living with her ex until quite recently. Alina revealed that she had hidden that fact from Caleb, fearing that he would stop talking to her if he found out the truth. Alina hinted that she might have even been living with her ex, while she and Caleb had been together. Yikes.
Alina and Caleb met online over thirteen years ago through a language learning app. Alina, a Russian native, was looking to learn English, and Caleb, who was planning on visiting Russia, wanted to learn Russian. The two talked but did not meet up, and then thirteen years later, when he began looking for love abroad, Alina had popped up on the dating app Caleb had been using. Convinced it had to be more than coincidence, the two began talking and quickly realized their friendship might be destined for something more.
However, in similar footsteps of fellow 90 Day costars, (also similarly named) Alina Bio and Steven Johnson of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, the couple soon realized the Russian border was closed due to the pandemic. But they, like the other couple, Alina and Steven, Caleb and Alina decided to meet up in the neutral location of Turkey, whose borders were still open to travel. The two settled on Istanbul and arranged a date to meet.
But the couple’s long-awaited first meeting, a moment 13 years in the making, left much to be desired, as an exhausted Caleb appeared less than enthused at having to push Alina’s wheelchair and his luggage through the crowded airport. But after some sleep and some Turkish coffee, by the following morning, Caleb expressed his excitement at seeing Alina, and by that evening, the two experienced their first kiss…and maybe something more.
But over dinner that night, Alina worried to the cameras about her most recent relationship causing a rift between her and Caleb. When Caleb asked Alina about her last relationship and its duration, Alina revealed it was around 6 months long but it was clear that she, and her roommate Elijah who had accompanied her on the trip, knew more than they were telling. Alina admitted to the cameras she had been living with the ex until recently, but she did not specify if they were still dating at the time she lived with him or exactly how long it had been since she moved out.
Alina worried about when to reveal the information to Caleb, although she knew sooner was probably better. But with the couple’s passionate end to the evening, it seemed like that information was just going to have to wait.
Will she finally reveal to Caleb the big secret she has been keeping in this week’s upcoming episode, and will it actually end their relationship? Only time will tell!
“I Think I’ve Found The Love Of My Life”: Kash Doll Gives Birth To First Child With Tracy T
Finally, some good news from January 6!
Congratulations are in order for Kash Doll! The Detroit rapper shared on her Instagram that she just gave birth to her first child with her boyfriend, Tracy T on Thursday night. Check out the heartfelt announcement and super cute first picture she shared of baby Kashton Prophet Richardson!
“Call me crazy but i think i found the love of my life,” she wrote in a post on Saturday. (I’ve never felt this way before y’all somebody finally have me wrapped around his finger) Kashton Prophet Richardson has stole my heart ❤️”
The BMF star made sure to point out his brown ears, hinting that he’ll probably take after her beautiful skin tone. Based on that Versace baby blanket, he inherited Kash Doll’s taste for fashion and luxury.
The announcement also tagged her newborn son, who is now Instagram official with a new account dedicated to his adorable adventures as @babykashrich.
“Thinking should i get braids? 🤔 lol I’m just playing”
Add a sense of humor and social media savvy to the list of things little Kashton also gets from his mama. At just three days old, he already has over 33,000 IG followers.
Tracy T posted a video on Instagram stories of him bonding with his newborn son and bragging that they’re already twinning with the same curly hair.
Kash and Tracy make such a cute couple and they are even cuter as proud parents! They were glowing in their baby shower pictures together back in November.
“Kash was made with love… i kno y’all haven’t seen me do this but it just happened IDK.. so I’m just going w/ the flow and it’s flowing i must say… he been there every step of the way and i wouldn’t have went on this journey w/no one else… (that’s y i haven’t) but anyway y’all think he’s gonna look like me?”
Congratulations to Kash Doll and Tracy T!
