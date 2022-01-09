News
Shots fired in Montview Park on Saturday, Aurora police say a teen was hit in leg
Shots were reported fired in an Aurora park on Saturday afternoon and a teenager was later dropped off at a local hospital suffering a gunshot wound to the leg. Police said they believe the teen was shot in the park.
#APDAlert: We are investigating a report of shots fired at Montview Park 1901 Chester St. Crime scene has been located but no victim. Large police presence in the area. Possible suspect (no description) last seen running to the west at around 3:20p.m. pic.twitter.com/y7L25o5JTR
— Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) January 8, 2022
The shots were fired at about 3:20 p.m. in Montview Park, 1901 Chester St., and a possible suspect was seen running westbound, police said.
A teenage male, age 15 or 16, was later taken to an emergency room by two unknown males with a wound that is not life threatening, police said in a 5:42 p.m. Twitter post.
“It is believed he is the victim from the earlier shots fired call in Montview Park,” police said. An investigation is ongoing.
News
Keeler: Broncos Country is done with Vic Fangio, even if Broncos aren’t. “This is the lamest I’ve seen in close to 30 years.”
Bill Thompson — better known as “Wild Bill” to friends old and new — stepped out from the mother of all party buses and scanned the parking spaces to his left. Then the ones to his right. He sighed.
“To be honest with you, this is the lamest I’ve seen in close to 30 years,” Wild Bill said an hour before Chiefs 28, Broncos 24 at Empower Field. “People have given up a lot of empty (parking) spaces, too.”
It wasn’t the patches of Kansas City red that rankled Thompson, a Broncos ticket-holder for 37 years and a tailgating fixture for more than three decades. It was the patches of silence.
From the back row of lot E2, Saturday felt like a loss before the Broncos even kicked off.
“Half of the people that are here every game called and said, ‘I won’t make it today,’” Wild Bill mused.
“And I don’t know if they’ve given up. Or if it was the game being changed from Sunday to Saturday. My daughter couldn’t make it because she had to work. But it’s very, very sad. You hope there’ll be changes (with the Broncos) after this, in some way. There has to be.”
But what if there aren’t? At least, none of substance?
“I’ll tell you right now, there’d better be,” Thompson countered. “Because if not, then the fan base, they’ll be like this.”
He pointed to the empty parking spaces where grills used to be. And should’ve been.
Broncos Country didn’t speak with their wallets during Week 18 so much as scream. Scream from their couches. The no-show count for the regular-season finale was 14,571. In person, it felt a lot larger than that.
Is this had been ancient Rome, and third-year Broncos coach Vic Fangio was a fallen gladiator, most of the locals, when asked for pollice verso, would’ve responded with a thumbs-down gesture to the sky.
Not all of them, mind you.
“Hey, I really love him,” Scott Shaffer said of the Broncos’ coach before the game. “I want Vic Fangio to stay.“
Shaffer, full disclosure, is a massive Chiefs fan who grew up an hour south of Wichita. Thirteen consecutive Kansas City wins? Bring back Vic!
“I think he’s been great for the Chiefs,” Shaffer laughed. “Not so much for the Broncos. No, he’s been great for the Chiefs. I hope they keep them around. Signed to an extension. Long-term deal.
“If he gets fired, I will cry. Chiefs Nation will mourn. We will be so sad.”
Which kind of says it all.
And not in a good way.
“Honestly, I just think (Fangio’s) play calls are really bad,” said Lisa Rodriguez, a Broncos fan from Denver who celebrated her birthday Saturday at Empower Field.
“And oh, my (gosh), his challenge record, the number of times he’s thrown the red flag and has lost his challenge. No, I’m ready for a new head coach. And hopefully someone to steer us in the right direction next year.”
Rodriguez brought with her a small, orange, hand-made sign with the words IT’S MY BIRTHDAY on it.
Guess which present was No. 1 on her list?
“First and foremost, I’d love to win,” she chuckled. “And then second, of course, I think we need a new coaching staff.”
It’s a lot to ask these days.
“I know,” she said. “But I’ve gotta stay hopeful. I’m really hoping we get a good coaching staff in and get some better quarterbacks. Even if it’s not for my birthday, then maybe for the (2022) season that’s coming. Honestly, they really need to get to it.”
They really do. Surely, they heard the boos raining down over the final two minutes after the Chiefs escaped once again. Surely, they won’t keep playing chicken with a fan base that’s sick and tired of being taken for granted.
Surely, they won’t use Saturday’s plucky effort, Drew Lock’s two rushing touchdowns, No. 3’s fist-pumping swagger, as justification to run it all back.
“They have to (change), and I think they will,” Wild Bill said. “And I think they will. I think they know.
“But I’m just saying that they’d better because … let’s put it this way: If they care about the fan base.”
They say they do.
Actions. Actions, not words.
And the actions of the next 48 hours are going to say everything.
“I mean, all you think is, ‘If Pat Bowlen knew this …’” Thompson said, voice trailing off.
He surveyed the lot again, doing a head count of absent friends, Broncos lifers who’d already surrendered.
“Unbelievable. But that’s part of the problem.”
News
Broncos Report Card: Season ends with 13th consecutive loss to Kansas City
Offense — C
The Broncos had tied their season-high for rushing yards at 190 when Melvin Gordon took the fourth-quarter handoff from the Kansas City 9-yard line. But then disaster. Melvin Ingram stormed into the backfield unblocked, forced Gordon to fumble and Nick Bolton scored on an 86-yard return touchdown. It ruined an efficient game for the Broncos’ offense, who were 7 of 12 on third down and averaged 6.7 yards per play. Drew Lock rushed for two touchdowns, but passed for only 162 yards on 12-of-24 passing (59 of those yards on two plays). Lock missed receiver Jerry Jeudy on second-and-9 from the Chiefs’ 13 and trailing 28-21. Gordon rushed 12 times for 110 yards.
Defense — C
The Chiefs went 8 of 14 on third down. They ran 74 plays to the Broncos’ 54. They didn’t turn it over. And when they needed to run out the final 4:37 of the clock, they did just that. Even without receiver Tyreek Hill for most of the game (heel injury), Mahomes was 27 of 44 for 270 yards and two touchdowns. He improved to 9-0 against the Broncos and was terrific when plays broke down (scrambles of 11, 11 and 25 yards). Cornerback Michael Ojemudia was a bright spot with three pass break-ups and a team-best 11 tackles in his first start of the year. Defensive end Shelby Harris had the only sack of Mahomes.
Special teams — B
Not much going on with the Broncos’ special teams, which is a good thing. Punter Sam Martin drew a roughing-the-punter penalty to extend the Broncos’ second drive, which Lock capped with a five-yard touchdown run. Martin had a poor 36-yard punt in the second half that allowed Kansas City to start at its own 43, but it did not capitalize. Kicker Brandon McManus had touchbacks on all of five of his kickoffs and made a 31-yard field goal. The return game had no attempts (five touchbacks on kickoffs and two on punts). It was notable that Diontae Spencer was inactive, replaced by Mike Boone (kicks) and Kendall Hinton (punts).
Coaching — D
Vic, Vic, Vic. Granted, the analytics probably told Fangio to kick the field goal on fourth-and-9 from the Chiefs’ 13 and trailing by 7, but he had to know Kansas City wouldn’t give the football back, right? Just like in losses to Cleveland and Las Vegas this year, the defense couldn’t make a final stop to give their offense a chance. Fangio, his secondary missing three starters, relied on a four-man rush that produced only one sack. Fangio dropped to 0-8 against the Chiefs and 5-13 in the division. Offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur dialed up an early trick play (Courtland Sutton 16-yard pass) and the Broncos had 28 rushes compared with 24 passes.
News
PHOTOS: National Western Stock Show returns with livestock auctions, horse shows and rodeos
A Denver Post staff photojournalist for more than 20 years, Andy Cross grew up in Denver and studied photojournalism at both the Colorado Institute of Art and the Metropolitan State College of Denver. In addition to covering daily assignments and photo projects, he has covered major Colorado news and sporting events, including the Columbine and Aurora mass shootings, forest fires, flooding, the 2008 Democratic National Convention, two Super Bowls and the World Series.
Shots fired in Montview Park on Saturday, Aurora police say a teen was hit in leg
Keeler: Broncos Country is done with Vic Fangio, even if Broncos aren’t. “This is the lamest I’ve seen in close to 30 years.”
Broncos Report Card: Season ends with 13th consecutive loss to Kansas City
PHOTOS: National Western Stock Show returns with livestock auctions, horse shows and rodeos
Broncos up-down drill: Highs and lows for Denver against the Kansas City Chiefs
Broncos lose to Chiefs for 13th straight time, 28-24, finishing 7-10 and last in AFC West
St. Louis surprise! Even Deion Sanders didn’t know Kevin Coleman was choosing Jackson State
Illinois woman dies in car crash Saturday morning; Police investigate
Threat for icing ends; Chance for rain, non-severe storms rest of Saturday
Colorado State loses first game of season in blowout against SDSU
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?
Stellar Processes 1.8 Billion Transactions, Was 2021 Its Best Year Ever?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News1 week ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News3 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News3 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News2 weeks ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
-
News3 days ago
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say