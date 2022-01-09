Connect with us

Space telescope’s “golden eye” opens, last major hurdle

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — NASA’s new space telescope opened its huge, gold-plated, flower-shaped mirror Saturday, the final step in the observatory’s dramatic unfurling.

The last portion of the 21-foot mirror swung into place at flight controllers’ command, completing the unfolding of the James Webb Space Telescope.

“I’m emotional about it. What an amazing milestone. We see that beautiful pattern out there in the sky now,” said Thomas Zurbuchen, chief of NASA’s science missions.

More powerful than the Hubble Space Telescope, the $10 billion Webb will scan the cosmos for light streaming from the first stars and galaxies formed 13.7 billion years ago. To accomplish this, NASA had to outfit Webb with the largest and most sensitive mirror ever launched — its “golden eye,” as scientists call it.

Webb is so big that it had to be folded origami-style to fit in the rocket that soared from South America two weeks ago. The riskiest operation occurred earlier in the week, when the tennis court-size sunshield unfurled, providing subzero shade for the mirror and infrared detectors.

Flight controllers in Baltimore began opening the primary mirror Friday, unfolding the left side like a drop-leaf table. The mood was even more upbeat Saturday, with peppy music filling the control room as the right side snapped into place. After applauding, the controllers immediately got back to work, latching everything down. They jumped to their feet and cheered when the operation was finally complete two hours later.

“We have a deployed telescope on orbit, a magnificent telescope the likes of which the world has never seen,” Zurbuchen said, congratulating the team. “So how does it feel to make history, everybody? You just did it.”

His counterpart at the European Space Agency, astronomer Antonella Nota, noted that after years of preparation, the team made everything look “so amazingly easy.”

“This is the moment we have been waiting for, for so long,” she said.

Broncos vs. Chiefs live blog: Real-time updates from the NFL Week 18 game at Empower Field

January 9, 2022

Joe Nguyen

As spending bill stalls, Biden climate goals remain elusive

January 9, 2022

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden faces a steep path to achieve his ambitious goal of slashing planet-warming greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030, amid legislative gridlock that has stalled a $2 trillion package of social and environmental initiatives.

Biden’s Build Back Better plan, which contains $550 billion in spending and tax credits aimed at promoting clean energy, was sidetracked by Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, who said just before Christmas that he could not support the legislation as written.

Democrats insist they are moving forward on the sweeping package, which also would bolster family services, health care and other programs. Manchin signaled in recent days that climate-related provisions were unlikely to be a deal-breaker, but the bill has taken a back seat to voting rights legislation and other Democratic priorities.

Even without the legislation, Biden can pursue his climate agenda through rules and regulations. But those can be undone by subsequent presidents, as demonstrated by Biden reversing Trump administration rules that rolled back protections put into place under Barack Obama.

Experts cite Biden’s executive authority to regulate tailpipe emissions from cars and trucks, as well as restrict emissions from power plants and other industrial sources, and the federal government’s vast power to approve renewable energy projects on federal lands and waters.

Indeed, the Environmental Protection Agency announced new tailpipe rules for cars and trucks the day after Manchin’s bombshell announcement Dec. 19. The next day, the Interior Department announced approval of two large-scale solar projects in California and moved to open up public lands in other Western states to solar development as part of the administration’s efforts to counter climate change by shifting from fossil fuels.

The administration also has access to tens of billions of dollars under the bipartisan infrastructure law approved in November, including $7.5 billion to create a national network of electric vehicle chargers; $5 billion to deliver thousands of electric school buses nationwide; and $65 billion to upgrade the power grid to reduce outages and facilitate expansion of renewable energy such as wind and solar power.

“I think the U.S. has a lot of tools and a lot of options to make gains on climate in the next decade,” said John Larsen, an energy systems expert and partner at the Rhodium Group, an independent research firm.

“Build Back Better is helpful” to meet Biden’s goals, “but if you don’t have Build Back Better, that doesn’t mean nothing happens,” Larsen said. “It just makes the task ahead a bit more challenging.”

Larsen is co-author of a Rhodium Group study last fall that found that passage of the Build Back Better package, along with the bipartisan infrastructure law and regulations by key federal agencies and states, could cut U.S. greenhouse gas emissions by 45% to 51% below 2005 levels in 2030.

The Biden bill offers incentives for electric car purchases, development of technology to capture and store carbon emissions, and construction of wind and solar farms, among other provisions.

Your Money: The great resignation: myth or reality?

January 9, 2022

One of the fastest trending economic stories this year has been the “Great Resignation,” a phenomenon that’s tied to the record number of people who quit their jobs in April 2021. In July, that record was broken, as it was again in August and September. Media reports have pounced on these job “quits” as evidence that American workers are removing themselves from the workforce at an unprecedented rate.

Bruce Helmer and Peg Webb

But for anyone thinking of throwing in the towel on their job, or for business owners coping with the talent shortage, the reality is more complicated.

THE GREAT RESIGNATION IS NOT ABOUT QUITTING

Most of the so-called “quits” is not about people giving up their jobs, but job-hopping to better, higher-paying positions. This is certainly true of the hotel and restaurant sector, which, along with health care and technology, has seen more quits than any other part of the economy. But the flip side is interesting: The accommodation and food service sector added 2 million employees in 2021, more than any other sector, according to a recent article in The Atlantic.

We are also seeing the highest level of job openings on record, across most sectors, that are largely going unfilled. Consumers, who put off buying things during the pandemic, are eager to spend. This, along with supply-chain disruptions in manufacturing and transportation, is creating huge demand (and higher prices for almost everything). With so many opportunities, people are willing to take a chance on leaving their current job, especially with employers who are reluctant to offer remote work, or if those jobs are inherently low-wage, high-turnover positions.

IT’S DIFFERENT THIS TIME

What’s different about the Great Resignation from the Great Recession of 2008-’09 is that for a lot of workers, their overall financial situation is much better today. As Harvard labor economist Lawrence Katz points out, an expanded social safety net and (now-tapering) stimulus payments are in place to support unemployed people who are reluctant to return to the office or worksite. Well-off people continue to do well in the stock market and have increased their household savings. But even workers at lower-income and wealth-distribution levels have come through this period in relatively better shape than prior recessions. Some are taking the opportunity to focus on caregiving, to invest in job retraining or opening new businesses — or simply waiting and looking for something better.

What’s less clear is whether the sidelining of so many workers is temporary or a permanent sea change. Especially puzzling, as Katz points out, is how slowly the large number of unemployed people are moving back into the job market, given how many openings there are, even as stimulus payments are drying up and the pressure builds to restore their income.

Clearly, employers across many industries will need to be more competitive in terms of wages and benefits to attract and retain workers, at least in the near term. They also will need to reset their thinking about the traditional employer-employee relationship when it comes to flexible work arrangements, retirement plan design, job skills retraining and so on. Employers who are empathetic to the challenges that their employees feel from hybrid work relationships, financial stress, caregiving responsibilities, and who can adapt their benefits models to be more supportive of their employees’ overall wellness, may be better positioned to compete for talent.

RETIREMENT RATES UP, BUT NOT DRAMATICALLY

There are three reasons workers leave the workforce: They can voluntarily quit, they can be laid off or fired, or they can announce their retirement. In fact, announced retirements among adults aged 55 and older have increased during the pandemic and are responsible for some labor-market exits.

According to Pew Research Center, half (50.3%) of older adults are out of the labor force due to retirement, as of the third quarter of 2021, a 2 percentage point increase since the third quarter of 2019. In contrast to the Great Recession, when plummeting asset values (including home prices) induced many older workers to keep working and postpone retirement, the latest numbers suggest that over-55 workers who have completed at least a bachelor’s degree are retiring at a rate three times that of workers who have a high school diploma or less.

RETHINKING THE WORLD OF WORK

Business owners and employees both continue to face a broad array of work-related challenges. As the relationship between bosses and worker bees evolves, both will need to close the understanding gap as to what matters most. It’s possible that the reluctance for some people to remain in or return to the workforce reflects a permanent sea change in people’s values. We wouldn’t bet on it, however. American culture has always been industrious and geared to creating value. What we think is happening is more of a re-alignment of what matters most to people than a great resignation.

Moreover, as tempting as it may be to jump ship from your current job, there are many complex questions that you need to address before your retire. As we wrote in this column in September and October, there are just as many great reasons to retire as there are terrible reasons. And the best reasons have nothing to do with having more free time or less of a commute.

Instead, the desire to retire should be about freeing up time to do the things you are passionate about, supported by a resilient, well-funded portfolio that can handle your expense needs, expected tax burden and legacy planning over your lifetime. Deciding to leave a job for immediate gratification, instead of objectively thinking through the emotional and financial aspects that come with life after working, may not be in your best interest.

Finally, whether you are a business owner or pre-retiree, an experienced financial adviser who specializes in both employee benefits and wealth management can help you assess how and when might be the best time to shift gears on your retirement or benefits plan.

