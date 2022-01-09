News
St. Louis Lambert Airport among 50 airports to have 5G buffer zones
(NEXSTAR) – Federal officials have identified 50 U.S. airports, including St. Louis Lambert International Airport, that will have “buffer zones” when wireless companies turn on 5G service in a few weeks.
The services will use frequencies in a radio spectrum called the C-band, which has caused concerns because it could impact flight operations.
After requests from both a major airline trade group — Airlines for America — and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Stephen Dickson, head of the Federal Aviation Administration, AT&T and Verizon recently delayed rolling out the new 5G service.
Airlines for America told the Federal Communications Commission that using C-band 5G near dozens of airports could interfere with devices that measure an airplane’s height above the ground. Buttigieg and Dickson warned that without a delay, there would be an “unacceptable disruption” to aviation because flights would be canceled or diverted to other cities to avoid potential risks to air safety.
Friday, the Federal Aviation Administration released a list of 50 airports nationwide that will have buffer zones when 5G is rolled out by wireless carriers later this month. The buffer zones are intended to reduce the risk of airplane instruments like an altimeter, which measures the craft’s altitude, being affected by potential interference.
Altimeters are crucial to flights making low-visibility landings. According to the FAA, aircraft will be required to have an altimeter “that has been proven to be accurate and reliable in the U.S. 5G C-band environment.”
The list of airports that will have 5G buffer zones includes those in New York, Dallas, Chicago, San Francisco, Miami, and Las Vegas. Airports were selected based on traffic volume, the number of low-visibility days, and geographic location. These buffer zones will only protect the last 20 seconds of flight, according to the FAA.
Many airports are not currently affected by 5G. For those airports not on the list, the FAA says it does “not necessarily” mean low-visibility flights cannot occur. In some cases, like Denver International Airport, 5G is not yet being deployed. With others, the FAA says the 5G towers are far enough away to create a natural buffer.
Wireless carriers now plan to turn on the 5G C-band service on January 19.
News
Police investigate after man reports being kidnapped, robbed by two suspects
ST. LOUIS – Police are investigating after a 28-year-old man said he was kidnapped, robbed, and then driven to a location in Jennings.
The incident happened in the 3600 block of S. Grand Boulevard Friday around 4:40 p.m. where the victim told police he was pulled into a vehicle while walking home from a bus stop.
Two suspects were in the vehicle where they demanded the victim’s wallets and cellphone at gunpoint. The suspects then drove him to the 5600 block of Hodiamont in Jennings where they let him out of the vehicle, according to police.
Before he was let out of the vehicle, the suspects struck him in the face with their handguns. The victim sustained lacerations on his eye and lip. He was transported to a hospital by EMS where he later reported the incident.
The investigation is ongoing.
News
Colorado snow totals for Jan. 8, 2022
The following Colorado snow totals have been reported by the National Weather Service for Jan. 8, 2022, as of 4:15 p.m. Saturday:
Crested Butte, CO — 2.5 inches at 9:30 a.m.
Fall Creek, CO — 1.2 inches at 8 a.m.
Mount Crested But, CO — 3 inches at 7 a.m.
Oak Creek, CO — 2.9 inches at 8:15 a.m.
Phippsburg, CO — 3.3 inches at 7 a.m.
Pitkin, CO — 1 inch at 7 a.m.
Steamboat Springs, CO — 1.7 inches at 6 a.m.
News
PHOTOS: Denver Broncos host the Kansas City Chiefs in NFL Week 18
RJ Sangosti is a Visual Journalist with The Denver Post. He was named 2013 Photojournalist of the Year in the National Press Photographers Association’s award for large market newspapers. His portfolio included photos of the Aurora theater shooting, a story awarded The Denver Post the 2013 Pulitzer Prize for breaking news.
