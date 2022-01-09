News
St. Louis man charged in connection to fatal shooting
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – An 11-year-old went missing in rural Missouri while riding his bike in 2002. Another child, 13, went missing five years later. Their discovery would become known as the “Missouri Miracle.” Some thought they would never be found alive and their abductor was hiding in plain sight.
Pam Akers watched her son, Shawn Hornbeck, leave their home in Richwoods, Missouri, about 55 miles southwest of St. Louis, on the afternoon of Oct. 6, 2002. Shawn planned to ride his bike to a friend’s house. He never arrived.
News
Missouri man who killed, buried wife sentenced to 28 years
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A judge on Friday sentenced a Missouri man to 28 years in prison — the maximum he could impose — for the 2019 killing of his wife, whose body he buried in a state park and whose death he misled the authorities about for more than a year.
The sentence Judge Brouck Jacobs gave to 26-year-old Joseph Elledge was the one jurors recommended in November when they convicted Elledge of second-degree murder in the killing of his wife, Mengqi Ji, 28. Ji met Elledge after she moved to the U.S. from China to study engineering at the University of Missouri.
Before Jacobs handed down his sentence, which couldn’t have exceeded the jury’s recommended one, Boone County Prosecuting Attorney Dan Knight called for him to put Elledge behind bars for as long as he could, KOMU-TV reported.
“The defendant deserves no break because he displayed no remorse,” Knight said.
Knight also called Elledge the “biggest complainer in the history of the Boone County Jail,” noting that he filed 28 grievances about its temperature and the noise made by its heating system, plumbing, faucets, toilets, and TV. Elledge called the noises “cruel and unusual punishment.”
Elledge’s second-degree murder conviction will require him to serve at least 85% of his sentence before being eligible for parole.
Elledge reported Ji missing in October 2019, prompting months of extensive searches. Her remains were found last March in a park near Columbia, where the couple lived.
During the trial, Knight described Elledge as a “stone-cold killer” and argued that he was guilty of first-degree murder because he intentionally killed Ji. Prosecutors used social media posts, audiotapes and a journal Elledge kept to document the couple’s volatile relationship.
But Elledge said Ji’s death was accidental. He said Ji fell and hit her head on Oct. 8, 2019, after he pushed her during an argument, and that he found her dead in bed the next morning. He said he panicked, put her body in the trunk of her car, and didn’t report what happened while he tried to decide what to do.
On Oct. 10, 2019, with the couple’s then-year-old daughter in the car, Elledge drove to Rock Bridge State Park, about 5 miles (8 kilometers) south of Columbia. There, he dug a grave and buried Ji not far from where he had proposed to her. He then returned home and reported her missing.
Elledge’s attorney Scott Rosenblum argued that his client was awkward and made “unbelievably dumb” decisions after Ji died, but that he never intended to kill his wife and should not have been charged with murder. Rosenblum filed a motion for a new trial, but Jacobs denied it.
Elledge said he discovered in the days before Ji’s death that she had been exchanging sexually suggestive messages on social media with a man from China. He also testified that the couple’s relationship suffered because of tension caused by her parents, who moved from China to live with them after their daughter was born in October 2018.
But Knight said in an interview with The Associated Press on Friday night that the defense “fabricated” the story that Ji’s death was accidental. Knight said Rosenblum said in a 2020 bond hearing that Ji “took off.”
He said he wasn’t able to question Elledge or Rosenblum about the discrepancy because of attorney-client privilege.
“I wish I would have been successful in convicting him of murder in the first degree,” Knight said. “It didn’t happen. The defense asked for an outright acquittal. We were a lot closer in getting what we wanted than the defense.”
The couple met in 2015 at Nanova, a company that makes dental products, where Ji was Elledge’s supervisor. They began dating the following year and eventually traveled to China, where Elledge asked Ji’s parents for permission to marry her. The couple married in 2017.
Ji earned a master’s degree in mechanical and aerospace engineering from the University of Missouri in December 2014. Elledge was a student at the university when his wife died.
The family’s attorney, Amy Salladay, said in a statement that Ji’s parents, Ke Ren and Xiaolin Ji, are grateful that Jacobs upheld the jurors’ recommended sentence.
“Her husband received one year for every year of her life,” Salladay said. “This doesn’t bring her back, it doesn’t make the nightmare of waking up every day and not being able to talk or see your child go away but it is justice in terms of what the American court system can provide.”
Suggest a Correction
News
Epic hockey at Ball Arena: Avalanche, Maple Leafs treat crowd of 17,334 to spectacular showing
It was only an NHL regular-season game. But anyone who watched the Avalanche rally to defeat the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-4 in overtime inside Ball Arena on Saturday might agree that it was as good as it gets.
“I thought it was awesome,” Avs coach Jared Bednar said of the back-and-forth affair between the NHL’s winningest teams since Nov. 11. “Joe (Sakic) even said, ‘If you’re just coming to watch our team or those two teams for the first time, or hockey in general, and you watch that game here, you’re going to be hooked to come back.”
The best players from both teams had a great night, including top-line centers Nathan MacKinnon and Auston Matthews, who combined for 20 shots. MacKinnon had a game-high 12 for the Avs. His right winger, Mikko Rantanen, had four assists, and his left winger, Gabe Landeskog, had a goal and two points.
The Avs’ top-pair defensemen, Cale Makar and Devon Toews, each scored a goal — including Toews’ OT winner.
“The crowd was really into it,” said Matthews, who scored twice in the first period — his fourth and fifth goals against the Avs in two games — to give the Leafs a 3-0 lead.
The Leafs (22-8-3) lost for the first time in 18 games this season when leading after two periods.
“It was a good game, the crowd was really loud. It was fun out there,” Leafs goalie Jack Campbell said.
Colorado (21-8-2) will take Sunday off before hosting the expansion Seattle Kraken for the first time on Monday.
Five takeaways from the big win over Toronto.
Dominance at home. The Avs won their 11th consecutive game at Ball Arena, setting a new club record and tying the Florida Panthers for the longest home winning streak this season. Colorado is 12-0-1 in its last 13 games at Ball Arena and 29-2-2 over its last 33 since last season.
Perhaps the positive vibe at home helped the Avs overcome a three-goal deficit for the first time since Feb. 20, 2018, when they also won 5-4 in overtime at Vancouver after trailing 4-1.
Payback. Toronto handed Colorado its worst loss of the season on Dec. 1, winning 8-3 in a game Matthews had a hat trick.
“We talked about it before the game, that what happened in Toronto, and how we wanted to get a little payback,” Rantanen said. “We didn’t start the right way but I think the three goals (against) gave us even more anger to come back and show that’s it’s not over and we’re not losing that easy because of our last game in the regular season against these guys. They’re a really good team, but so are we, and I think we showed it in the last two (periods).”
Back-end scoring. Broken record, maybe, but the offense that is coming from Avalanche defensemen is certainly a key in the team’s success. With goals from Makar and Toews, Colorado now has a league-high 35 goals and 107 points from blueliners.
Toews reached 100 career points with his goal. He was plus-2 and is now tied with the NHL lead in plus-minus at plus-24.
Makar leads all NHL defensemen with 15 goals and he’s on pace to break Sandis Ozolinsh’s record of 23 goals by a defenseman in 1996-97.
Great Nate. MacKinnon extended his points streak to 13 games, the league’s longest active streak, and his fifth career points streak of 13-plus games. He has 24 points (four goals) during his latest stretch and his 1.62 points-per-game average is first among all NHL skaters.
MacKinnon’s 12 shots tied his career-high.
Four-game tear. Avs left wing and team captain Gabe Landeskog has eight points (five goals) in the four games he has played since returning from injury. He has points in each of his last 14 games, including the last 10 before his injury.
Footnote. Colorado’s .710 winning percentage is tops in the Western Conference and fourth in the league behind Carolina (.758), Florida (.729) and Toronto (.712).
News
Medicaid, Medicare won’t pay Denver-area elder care provider for new clients after finding staffing issues, other problems
Front Range residents looking for support to avoid going into a nursing home will have one fewer option in the short term, after Medicare and Medicaid found a Denver-based organization to have insufficient staff among other problems and refused to pay the company to care for new clients.
The state and the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services stopped paying for publicly insured people to get new services from InnovAge after an audit found the company wasn’t providing clients with all care that’s required under the Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly, or PACE.
PACE is for people 55 and older who would qualify for the level of care provided in a nursing home, but who also could safely stay at home if they have enough support. Organizations like InnovAge have to coordinate medical, dental and eye care, as well as services like transportation to appointments, respite for caregivers and home health care.
The roughly 3,500 InnovAge clients enrolled in the program before Dec. 23 will continue to receive services covered by Medicare and Medicaid, but those seeking support now in the Denver area and other parts of the Front Range will have to look for options other than PACE, said Marc Williams, spokesman for the Colorado Department of Health Care Policy and Finance.
The best place to start looking for long-term care support is your county’s single-entry point agency, he said. For most of the Denver area, that’s Rocky Mountain Human Services.
In a statement, InnovAge said it was working with state and federal regulators to “quickly and thoroughly” address the problems cited, while still caring for current clients. In highly regulated industries like elder care, audits are a normal part of business and a chance to improve, it said.
“We are using the feedback we have received to proactively make improvements to better serve participants,” the statement said. “Our primary concern is always the health and safety of our participants in every market we serve.”
InnovAge is the only PACE provider for Adams, Arapahoe, Broomfield, Denver, Jefferson, Larimer and Pueblo counties. It also serves part of Weld County.
Each PACE provider is authorized to serve certain zip codes, so people who live in InnovAge’s territory don’t have the option to choose a different organization, unless they move, Williams said.
“That’s really not an option for many of these folks,” he said.
According to letters from federal and state health authorities, an audit found InnovAge had insufficient staffing, didn’t schedule all health care that clients needed, didn’t follow up when specialists recommended new services and didn’t share all relevant information with the team that coordinates supports for clients.
“On the surface, (the findings) may not seem to be that big a deal, but they can exacerbate into bigger problems,” Williams said.
The letters didn’t specify if clients were harmed. Williams said the full audit findings weren’t released because they contained identifiable information about specific patients.
A state inspection, dated July 2020, showed one PACE member didn’t get regular wound care for an unhealed injury to a toe, which contributed to the wound’s growth. The records show that problem as corrected by September 2020, though, and it’s not clear if those findings played a part in the decision to stop paying for new clients.
To get back in with Medicare and Medicaid, InnovAge will have to submit a correction plan and undergo another audit. T
hey’ll also have to submit financial information regularly, to prove the organization is stable. That’s not something that the state Department of Health Care Policy and Finance always requires of providers trying to regain Medicaid payments, but InnovAge’s stock price has dropped significantly since March, Williams said.
“The department wants confirmation from InnovAge that they have the financial resources to serve their Colorado members,” he said.
Subscribe to bi-weekly newsletter to get health news sent straight to your inbox.
St. Louis man charged in connection to fatal shooting
Top 3 Coins and Months Since Their All-time High (ATH)
Missouri man who killed, buried wife sentenced to 28 years
Epic hockey at Ball Arena: Avalanche, Maple Leafs treat crowd of 17,334 to spectacular showing
Medicaid, Medicare won’t pay Denver-area elder care provider for new clients after finding staffing issues, other problems
What does it take to recover from a Colorado disaster? These people have experience — and have some tips
Post Premium: Top stories for the week of Jan. 3-Jan. 9
The historic heart of Superior, ravaged by Marshall fire, isn’t giving up easily: “Original Town is the only thing I know”
Beaver Creek to open brand new McCoy Park terrain Monday
Nuggets Journal: On 10-year anniversary of open-heart surgery, Jeff Green doesn’t forget
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?
Stellar Processes 1.8 Billion Transactions, Was 2021 Its Best Year Ever?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News1 week ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News4 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News3 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News2 weeks ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
-
News4 days ago
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say