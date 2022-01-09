News
St. Louis surprise! Even Deion Sanders didn’t know Kevin Coleman was choosing Jackson State
ST. LOUIS–St. Mary’s High School senior wide receiver Kevin Coleman stunned the college football recruiting world Saturday, announcing his plans to attend Jackson State University, over a field of contenders that included Oregon, Miami, Florida State and others.
Coleman made the commitment during the All-American Bowl game in San Antonio, where he played with other elite seniors headed to college programs, including John Burroughs’ Tyson Ford, who has signed to play at Notre Dame.
Asked late this week to name his finalists, Coleman told FOX2 it was down to Oregon, Florida State and Miami, and had told reporters in San Antonio that he had already decided. He told Rivals Saturday that he actually made his mind up on Friday.
Landing Coleman is another coup for Jackson State Head Coach Deion Sanders, who shocked the football world when he lured Travis Sanders one of the best players in the entire class if not the top player, to come to the FCS HBCU.
Sanders can’t officially comment on unsigned recruits but confirmed on Twitter that he didn’t know Coleman was coming to play for him until the decision was revealed on national television Saturday afternoon.
Coleman was the top-ranked player in the state of Missouri in the class of 2022 and was the 6th ranked receiver nationally.
He’ll have to wait until February to sign his official letter of intent but plans to enroll for the spring semester.
News
Illinois woman dies in car crash Saturday morning; Police investigate
MADISON COUNTY, Ill. – The Illinois State Police are investigating a car crash that killed a 47-year-old woman Saturday morning.
The crash happened northbound on Illinois 255 near milepost 6 just before 10 a.m.
Chimanita Dodd, of Cahokia, was driving a 2002 Chevrolet Blazer when she lost control on ice, and the vehicle traveled off the lefthand side of the road. The car rolled multiple times and the driver was ejected, according to a preliminary report from the ISP.
Dodd was pronounced dead at the scene by the Madison County coroner.
All northbound lanes were closed for about an hour during the crash investigation.
News
Threat for icing ends; Chance for rain, non-severe storms rest of Saturday
ST. LOUIS – Around lunchtime Saturday, temperatures in the St. Louis region climbed above 32 degrees, ending the threat of freezing rain.
However, there are still chances for precipitation. Additional rain showers and non-severe thunderstorms are expected this afternoon and through the evening. Temperatures will hold in the upper 30s to near 40 the rest of the day.
Early Sunday morning between 2-4 a.m., the rain will exit the region to the southeast and temperatures will begin to drop from west to east.
St. Louis wakes up to temperatures in the upper 30s but drops to sub-freezing by late afternoon. Expect gusty northwest winds Sunday afternoon, putting wind chills in the 10-15 degree range.
News
Colorado State loses first game of season in blowout against SDSU
SAN DIEGO — Matt Bradley scored 26 points and San Diego State handed No. 20 Colorado State its first loss of the season, 79-49 Saturday in a game that wasn’t supposed to be played until March 1.
Chad Baker-Mazara added 14 points for SDSU, (10-3, 2-0 Mountain West), which outscored the Rams 43-17 in the second half for its largest victory margin ever against a ranked team. Colorado State had been one of three undefeated teams left in Division I coming into Saturday.
The Aztecs originally were scheduled to play Nevada on Saturday but that game was postponed due to COVID-19 issues with the Wolf Pack. The Rams (11-1, 1-1) were supposed to have played at Boise State on Friday night, but that game was postponed due to COVID-19 concerns with the Broncos. The Mountain West adjusted the schedule on Wednesday and sent the Rams to San Diego.
Isaiah Stevens had 19 and David Roddy 17 for Colorado State. Lamont Butler, who returned from a broken wrist, had 11 for SDSU while Aguek Arop had 10.
SDSU held the Rams to just 27.9% shooting from the field.
Bradley, a senior transfer from California, came on strong late in the first half and stayed hot in the second half in his highest-scoring game of the season. He hit consecutive 3-pointers to help the Aztecs extend a four-point halftime lead to 40-34, and just a few minutes later made consecutive turnaround jumpers to push the lead to 49-36.
Bradley hit a 3-pointer to give SDSU a 19-12 lead with just more than nine minutes left. The Rams came back to tie it several times, the last at 30-30 on two free throws by Roddy with 2:03 left. Bradley then hit a jumper to put the Aztecs ahead and then had a layup right before the buzzer to give him 14 points at the break.
Baker-Mazara scored seven straight points late in the game, on consecutive dunks and then a 3-pointer. The first dunk was set up when Butler blocked a 3-pointer by John Tonje and the second one came after Baker-Mazara’s steal.
BIG PICTURE
Colorado State: The Rams appeared to be at close to full strength. They have been ranked in The Associated Press Top 25 for four straight weeks, a first in school history. The last time they were in the AP poll was in late December 2014.
San Diego State: Butler returned after missing five games with a broken left wrist. But Adam Seiko and Joshua Tomaic, regulars in the rotation, were among several members of the SDSU program, including walk-ons and managers, who missed the game due to the COVID-19 protocol.
UP NEXT
Colorado State hosts Utah State on Wednesday.
San Diego State is at Wyoming on Wednesday.
