Supporting Our Sistas: Shana Isaac AKA “The Child Care MentHER” Went From Teen Mother To Having A Luxury Car Pushing Staff Of Child Care Providers

Published

56 seconds ago

on

Supporting Our Sistas: Shayna Isaac AKA "The Child Care MentHER" Went From Teen Mother To Having A Luxury Car Pushing Staff Of Child Care Providers
We LOVE to see it!

Source: Shayna Isaac / Courtesy

If you were looking for a sign to get out and make your dreams happen this is is. Shana Issac, known as The Childcare MentHer to her clients, says her proudest moment happened she realized all of her staff at her own daycare center was pushing luxury vehicles. Now she wants to provide the same mentorship that helped her evolve from teen mom to successful entrepreneur for other women.

What pushed you to make your dream happen? 

Becoming a teenage mother truly pushed me to make my dreams happen because I knew I had no other choice. I remember when I had my daughter. I was laying in the hospital bed and at that time, visiting hours were over, so it was just me and her in the room at the time.

So, I decided that my dreams of moving to Atlanta and going to an HBCU still had to happen! After I graduated high school, I moved here with my daughter. Twenty years later, that is what I am still doing. My daughter is still my motivation. My three sons born after her are still my motivation. My children push me to make my dreams happen because I realize that if my dreams don’t happen, their dreams won’t happen. And that’s NOT an option!

What has been your proudest moment so far?

My proudest moment continues to be when I cut paychecks and have those paychecks deposited into my staff’s accounts.  It makes me feel so good inside to know that what I have created is also helping other women feed their families and help them reach their dreams.

I remember one time I pulled up to my childcare center and I felt so proud because all of my staff had luxury cars outside. It just made me tear up because I remember there was a time when some of them were walking to work and we were all chipping in to make sure that we could pick them up for work and take them home.

Shayna Isaac

Source: Shayna Isaac / Courtesy

What do you think sets you aside from other agencies/businesses who provide the same service?

What separates me from other businesses that offer my same service is the fact that I really focus on home child care providers as well. That’s simply because my journey started as a home childcare provider. A lot of times home child care providers are forgotten because sometimes we forget that they are business entrepreneurs too. We forget that that’s where many of our journeys began. It did not begin when you first bought your center. It began when that dream was birthed in you.

And a lot of times it was birthed in us when we were at home, building our businesses at that level. I remember that as a home childcare provider, I wanted to go to the next level. I wanted to provide more for my family. I wanted to really grow as an entrepreneur, but I didn’t know where to start.

There weren’t any coaches that really focused on us. So, I wanted to make sure I went back and helped my sisters that were in their home. I started as a home childcare provider, and there were a lot of struggles filled with a lot of ups and downs. Most of the struggles weren’t necessarily just because of the business, but also my personal life and my home life were mixed within life’s ups and downs. What separates my service from others is that I take all of that into account. I take into account the woman herself, how she feels, and what she may be going through. I take into account her home life and what she has to balance to be able to be a great CEO to run her home childcare business smoothly to be able to grow as an entrepreneur and get to the next level. That is what separates me from other businesses in my industry.

What’s the best and worst part of being an entrepreneur?

The best part of being an entrepreneur is that “get it from the mud” experience. It’s nothing like knowing that you made something from nothing…knowing that you took your hands and molded it into something great that your family eats off of and that other families eat off of it, too. I mean, that’s THE BEST part of being an entrepreneur. The worst part of being an entrepreneur is that “get it from the mud” experience because sometimes that experience gets really muddy and is not so great at times. Sometimes that stress of knowing that “if this is gonna happen, it’s up to you” is a bit much. YOU HAVE TO MAKE IT HAPPEN. You get no days off. You get no moments off. So, even when you’re going through things in your own 

life–loss of family, relationship issues, broken hearts, your children going through their issues–it doesn’t matter. You have to still get out there and get it because at the end of the day, that’s the only way you eat, and others are depending on you. It is almost like a double-edged sword.

 

Where can everyone find you? 

You can find me on IG @thechildcarementHER

.

The Week in Drag – The season 14 RuPaul’s Drag Race queens have arrived, Alaska takes us back to Y2K, new music from Mama Ru and more

Published

10 mins ago

on

January 9, 2022

By

RuPaul
Hello, hello, hello! Welcome back to another week of content, news and updates from your favorite (and future favorite) queens.

We’ve already met half of the queen-testants on RuPaul’s Drag Race’s history-making season 14 and we’ve got interviews from the whole cast right here.

In addition, we’ve got clips from Ru’s appearance on Ellen, belated Christmas wishes from BenDeLaCreme and Jinkx Monsoon, wig magic from Jaymes Mansfield, new music from Alaska and RuPaul and lots more. Let’s get into it and bring it to the runway!

RuPaul was a guest on The Ellen DeGeneres Show this week to spill the tea on season 14 and gives us the last word on that infamous Christmas ornament.

Also, Ru and Ellen played a hilarious round of “Burning Questions” where Ru reveals some naughty confessions and tells Ellen who he’d like to play him in the movie of his life (and it’s definitely no one you ever would have expected.) Side note: I need Ru’s laugh as my ringtone, like, stat.

The season 14 queens (with a cameo from Yvie Oddly) talk to Entertainment Weekly about the upcoming season. The queens also revealed their favorite lip syncs from Drag Race her-story with lots of Silky Nutmeg Ganache love and shout-outs to classic performances by the likes of Laganja Estranja, Sasha Velour, DiDa Ritz, Alyssa Edwards and more.

This new batch of queens certainly had some amazing queens to inspire them and, in this video, they reveal their favorites from the previous 13 seasons of Drag Race.  

The season hasn’t even started, but the queens are already doling out superlatives to their castmates. Find out who was voted class clown, sweetheart and diva of the class of season 14.

Gottmik joins Raja for the first “Fashion Photo Ruview” of the new season. Whose promo looks earned toots and whose got the boot?  Tune in and find out.

Willam and Alaska introduce you to “Meggy Morphosis” and “Billie Bart Belli” and remind you to tune into the new season of their hilarious podcast “Race Chaser”, coming to you on Wednesday, January 12.

Speaking of Alaska, her amazing new video takes us back to the days of Ed Hardy and Von Dutch. Take a trip back through time with her new video for “XOXOY2K.”

Revisit the terrifying Netflix movie Birdbox with Cheryl Hole, Tia Kofi, and Blu Hydrangea and fellow UK queens Layla Zee Susan, Gypsy Divine and Stacey Rhect (best drag name ever) on “I Like to Watch”. Make sure not to miss Blu’s Miss Piggy impersonation.  

We’ve got a double dose of Bob the Drag Queen and Monét X Change’s podcast ‘Sibling Rivalry”. Listen as the pair look back on 2021 and tackle the subject of interracial dating.

Of all of Yuhua Hamasaki’s guests on her web series “Bootleg Opinions”, Laganja Estranja has proven to be one of the tops. Check out this compilation of her best moments (and looks) on the show.

See Also

We just can’t get enough of Jaymes Mansfield’s hair-raisingly amazing wig transformations. This week, she puts together a human hair wig from scratch and styles it into a very Jaymes look. 

Trixie Mattel and Katya play it safe and talk all things security on the latest “UNHhhh” (and have an interesting side discussion about glory hole etiquette…no, really.)  

Trixie and Katya discuss the premiere of Drag Race season 14 on their podcast “Bald & the Beautiful.”

If you weren’t lucky enough to catch Jinkx Monsoon and BenDeLaCreme’s holiday tour, we’ve got a special post-holiday treat from the dynamic duo.  Watch their Christmas bunker video vignettes which aired during their stage show from 2021, “The Return of The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show LIVE!”

And that wraps up the latest Week in Drag. We’ll leave you with Ru’s new single, “Smile.” Hope the next week brings you lots of smiles and until next week, stay healthy, stay safe and say LOVE!

Gia Giudice Rocks Bikini Style Mini Dress As She Celebrates 21st Birthday With Mom Teresa – Photo

Published

15 hours ago

on

January 9, 2022

By

Gia Giudice
Party time! The ‘RHONJ’ daughter slayed in a barely-there birthday ensemble for her 21st, as mom Teresa stunned in a plunging wrap dress.

Look who is all grown up! Gia Giudice stole the spotlight for her 21st birthday, as she posed with her mom Teresa Giudice for a sizzling snap. Taking to her Instagram on January 8, the 49-year-old Real Housewives of New Jersey star shared the photo of the mother/daughter pair in honor of her girl’s big day! “To my brilliant and beautiful daughter on her 21st birthday. You are a rare and wonderful soul who makes the world a better place,” Teresa wrote. “Continue to be strong and never stop being YOU!! I am so proud and amazed of the woman you have become. Happy birthday baby.”

In the snap, Gia flaunted her flawless figure in a barely-there black ensemble. The bikini-like top, which showcased her toned tummy, had diamond fringe, as the mini skirt cut high on her thigh. She paired the stylish look with a pair of strappy heels while she kept her trademark blonde tresses long and loose. Meanwhile, Teresa stunned in a velvety blue wrap mini dress that held a plunging neckline. Not to be outdone by her gorgeous daughter, Teresa stomped around in neon green thigh-high boots. She too kept her locks long and loose as they cascaded over her shoulders.

While she enjoyed the mother/daughter bonding time, Gia was no doubt happy to have recently reunited with her father Joe Giudice. In November, Gia shared a photo album of the joyous occasion that happened in the Bahamas, where Joe moved to from Italy for a job opportunity. She captioned the adorable snap of herself with her arms around Joe, “weekend recap. love u dad.” 

Joe returned to his native Italy in October 2019 after a judge ordered that he be deported following his 3-year jail sentence for fraud. Just a few months after he returned to Italy, Joe and Teresa announced they were splitting in December 2019 after 20 years of marriage. Along with Gia, the exes are co-parenting champs to daughters Gabriella, 17, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 12,

 

Kate Middleton Stuns In Elegant & Regal 40th Birthday Portraits — Photos

Published

16 hours ago

on

January 9, 2022

By

Kate Middleton Stuns In Elegant & Regal 40th Birthday Portraits — Photos
Kate Middleton’s milestone 40th birthday falls on Jan. 9! Just a day ahead of the big day, the Duchess of Cambridge looked more beautiful than ever in three stunning portraits.

Kate Middleton is just hours away from celebrating her milestone 40th birthday on Jan. 9. In advance of the momentous occasion, Kensington Palace released a trio of stunning new portraits taken by London’s Kew Gardens photographer Paolo Roversi. Kate looked more beautiful and regal than ever for the timeless images that will be housed as part of the permanent collection of the National Portrait Gallery.

In the first photo, which is in black-and-white, Kate wore a stunning off-the-shoulder white chiffon gown. She looked off to the side as her loosely curled hair blew slightly back, showing off her classic drop earrings with both pearls and diamonds. Her iconic sapphire engagement ring, made famous by her late mother-in-law Princess Diana, was prominently displayed on her left hand.

Catherine Duchess of Cambridge hosts a Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey, London, UK on Dec. 8, 2021. (Tim Rooke/Shutterstock)

The next photo, published by PEOPLE, moved to color, capturing the rich color of her red satin gown. The one-shoulder, asymmetrical number featured a dramatic puffed sleeve and pockets, reminiscent of 1980s fashion. She added diamond earrings to the stunning ensemble, with her brown hair tousled into a relaxed curl and brushed to the side.

For the third image, Paolo captured the Duchess of Cambridge’s warm smile with an up-close portrait. Kate looked like she barely aged a day from her 20s in the youthful black-and-white image, which appeared to feature her wearing minimal makeup. She once again sported a white dress, this time going with a more bohemian themed piece adorned with a flower appliqué design.

Beyond being on display at London’s national gallery — which is set to re-open in 2023 — the three images are also set to be displayed in Berkshire, St. Andrews and Anglesey which are all places that Kate has a close connection to. Notably, she attended the University of St. Andrews in the early 2000s where she met her husband Prince William. Before that, Kate spent much of her childhood in Bucklebury, which her parents Carole and Michael Middleton still call home. And finally, Anglesey is where Kate and William moved after getting married back in 2011 as William trained in the Royal Air Force (they later moved back to London’s Kensington Palace in 2013).

