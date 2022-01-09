Celebrities
Supporting Our Sistas: Shayna Isaac AKA “The Child Care MentHER” Went From Teen Mother To Having A Luxury Car Pushing Staff Of Child Care Providers
We LOVE to see it!
If you were looking for a sign to get out and make your dreams happen this is is. Shayna Issac, known as The Childcare MentHerto her clients says her proudest moment happened she realized all of her staff at her own daycare center was pushing luxury vehicles. Now she wants to provide the same mentorship that helped her evolve from teen mom to successful entrepreneur for other women.
What really pushed you to make your dream happen?
Becoming a teenage mother truly pushed me to make my dreams happen because I knew I had no other choice. I remember when I had my daughter. I was laying in the hospital bed and at that time, visiting hours were over, so it was just me and her in the room at the time.
So, I decided that my dreams of moving to Atlanta and going to an HBCU still had to happen! After I graduated high school, I moved here with my daughter. Twenty years later, that is what I am still doing. My daughter is still my motivation. My three sons born after her are still my motivation. My children push me to make my dreams happen because I realize that if my dreams don’t happen, their dreams won’t happen. And that’s NOT an option!
What has been your proudest moment so far?
My proudest moment continues to be when I cut paychecks and have those paychecks deposited into my staff’s accounts. It makes me feel so good inside to know that what I have created is also helping other women feed their families and help them reach their dreams.
I remember one time I pulled up to my childcare center and I felt so proud because all of my staff had nice cars outside. It just made me tear up because I remember there was a time when some of them were walking to work and we were all chipping in to make sure that we could pick them up for work and take them home.
What sets you aside from other agencies/businesses that provide the same service?
What separates me from other businesses that offer my same service is the fact that I really focus on home child care providers as well. That’s simply because my journey started as a home childcare provider. A lot of times home child care providers are forgotten because sometimes we forget that they are business entrepreneurs too. We forget that that’s where many of our journeys began. It did not begin when you first bought your center. It began when that dream was birthed in you.
And a lot of times it was birthed in us when we were at home, building our businesses at that level. I remember that as a home childcare provider, I wanted to go to the next level. I wanted to provide more for my family. I wanted to really grow as an entrepreneur, but I didn’t know where to start.
There weren’t any coaches that really focused on us. So, I wanted to make sure I went back and helped my sisters that were in their home. I started as a home childcare provider, and there were a lot of struggles filled with a lot of ups and downs. Most of the struggles weren’t necessarily just because of the business, but also my personal life and my home life were mixed within life’s ups and downs. What separates my service from others is that I take all of that into account. I take into account the woman herself, how she feels, and what she may be going through. I take into account her home life and what she has to balance to be able to be a great CEO to run her home childcare business smoothly to be able to grow as an entrepreneur and get to the next level. That is what separates me from other businesses in my industry.
What’s the best and worst part of being an entrepreneur?
The best part of being an entrepreneur is that “get it from the mud” experience. It’s nothing like knowing that you made something from nothing…knowing that you took your hands and molded it into something great that your family eats off of and that other families eat off of it, too. I mean, that’s THE BEST part of being an entrepreneur. The worst part of being an entrepreneur is that “get it from the mud” experience because sometimes that experience gets really muddy and is not so great at times. Sometimes that stress of knowing that “if this is gonna happen, it’s up to you” is a bit much. YOU HAVE TO MAKE IT HAPPEN. You get no days off. You get no moments off. So, even when you’re going through things in your own
life–loss of family, relationship issues, broken hearts, your children going through their issues–it doesn’t matter. You have to still get out there and get it because at the end of the day, that’s the only way you eat, and others are depending on you. It is almost like a double-edged sword.
Where can everyone find you?
You can find me on IG @thechildcarementHER
Demi Lovato Reportedly Completes Rehab After Declaring They Are No Longer ‘California Sober’
The pop star is reportedly back at home and ‘doing well’ after leaving the treatment center in Utah.
Demi Lovato reportedly completed another round of treatment at a rehab center following her harrowing overdose in 2018. The 29-year-old pop star — who identifies as non-binary and uses “they/them” pronouns — is back at home after leaving the Utah facility and is “doing well,” Page Six claimed on January 8. HollywoodLife has reached out to Demi’s reps for comment. The news follows the “Skyscraper” singer’s announcement that they are no longer “California sober,” which refers to abstaining from drugs except marijuana and alcohol. “I no longer support my ‘California sober’ ways,” Demi shared on their Instagram Story in December, per the outlet. “Sober sober is the only way to be.”
Back in April, Demi opened up about their battle with substance abuse and why they thought ‘California sober’ would work. “This term is something that I personally identified with on this journey of finding a middle ground,” Demi revealed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “I’ve dealt with so much struggle when it comes to addiction — whether it’s food, whether it’s substances — and this all-or-nothing state of mind — like good versus bad foods — I can’t.” They added, “If I don’t apply that with my eating disorder recovery, why is that going to work with anything?”
The former X Factor judge got even more candid about the near-fatal overdose during the docuseries Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil, which premiered in March. After celebrating six years of sobriety, Demi suffered a relapse in 2018 when she picked up a bottle of red wine and things quickly escalated. “It wasn’t even 30 minutes before I picked up the phone and called someone that I knew had drugs on them,” they said. “I’m surprised I didn’t OD that night.”
Four months later, Demi was discovered unconscious by her then-assistant, Jordan Jackson. “That night I did drugs that I’d never done before. I had never done meth before. I tried meth. I mixed it with molly, with coke, weed, alcohol, oxycontin. And that alone should’ve killed me,” they admitted in the docuseries. Demi said the repercussions were terrifying. “I had three strokes. I had a heart attack. I suffered brain damage from the strokes.” In addition, they suffered multiple organ failure and asphyxiation. Demi also shared that after the overdose OD, they were legally blind for a while.
Demi’s latest rehab stint follows a history of seeking treatment throughout their career. At the age of 18, the musician entered a facility for eating disorders and self-harm. “Demi has decided to take personal responsibility for her actions and seek help,” her rep said in a statement at the time. Demi left the rehab in January 2011, but continued to struggle, eventually checking into a Los Angeles sober house in 2013. “Getting sober was difficult,” they said to Glamour in 2016. “I went into rehab, I came out, and I didn’t stay sober. I still had issues occasionally. Now some days, it’s difficult; some days, it’s easy.” The 2018 overdose led to their third stay in a rehab facility.
Double The Blessings! Ashley Graham Gives Birth To Twin Boys At Home With Hubby Justin Ervin
According to Page Six, Ashley Graham is now a mother of three!
The model announced on social media Friday that her bundles of joy finally arrived. “Justin and I are so excited to share that our baby boys are here. They were born early this morning at home and are happy and healthy,” she wrote on her Instagram stories.
“I’m taking some time to heal up and connect with my husband and three boys, but I truly cannot wait to share more with you all.”
Proud papa Justin Ervin reposted on his own Instagram, adding “I love you, @ashleygraham. Thank you, Jesus, for our supernatural birth! Thank you all for your prayers and support.”
Back in September, shortly after celebrating their 11th wedding anniversary, Ashley revealed she and Justin were expecting not one, but two baby boys.
“Are you serious? We’re going to have three boys!” Ashley said, laughing at the good news during an ultrasound in a video she posted to Instagram. In 2020, Ashley gave birth to the couple’s first child, Isaac Menelik Giovanni. Now the nearly 2-year-old toddler is a big brother.
The Sports Illustrated cover girl is known for fearlessly and fiercely flaunting her curves, and she takes it up a notch when it comes to embracing pregnancy and everything that comes with it. A few months ago she caused a stir with a candid nude photo showing off her giant baby bump and stretch marks, which Justin compared to the tree of life.
Like everything else, motherhood looks absolutely stunning on Ashley.
Congratulations to Ashley and Justin!
Mary Cosby ditches RHOSLC reunion and presumably quits the show
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Mary Cosby did not show up to this year’s reunion.
According to Radar, a source close to the spiritual leader, 49, revealed Cosby, “did not attend the reunion,” after being at the center of much of the drama in the Bravo series’ second season.
Fellow cast members Heather Gay, Whitney Rose, Lisa Barlow, Meredith Marks and Jennie Nguyen, along with headline-making Jen Shah were reportedly all in attendance to hash out their differences alongside Andy Cohen.
ORDER IN THE COURT! JEN SHAH, ERIKA JAYNE, TERESA GIUDICE & MORE HOUSEWIVES WHO HAVE BEEN CAUGHT UP IN LEGAL DRAMA: PHOTOS
Cosby has been under fire as of late for insensitive comments made on the show. While the Faith Temple Pentecostal Church preacher was discussing Shah, 48, and her recent indictment for running an alleged telemarketing/money-laundering scheme, Cosby compared her embattled co-star to a “Mexican thug” who deals drugs.
“It’s not fair to put me with someone so … like, when I think about Jen, I see heartless, I see a thug. Like, you know, those Mexican people that make all those drugs?” the mother-of-one said on camera about Shah.
Cosby also made strange comments about Nguyen — who is Asian American — telling her multiple times that she loved her “slanted eyes.” The show’s newbie, 44, along with the rest of the cast confronted Cosby about the derogatory comments, but she didn’t fully seem to understand the impact of her words.
‘RHOSLC’ STAR JEN SHAH SAYS PEOPLE ARE ‘NOT RIDE OR DIE’ FOLLOWING ARREST, MEETS UP WITH HEATHER GAY TO DISCUSS THE ORDEAL
Meanwhile, it has not just been the reality star’s words that have put her on bad terms with the rest of the ladies. There have also been allegations that Cosby runs her church like a cult and members of her congregation view and worship her as God.
A friend of Barlow, 47, and one of Faith Temple Pentecostal Church’s former members alleged he had suffered religious trauma after supposedly mortgaging his house and giving Cosby $300,000.
With the religious leader sitting out of the annual reunion, she is in violation of her contract, making it unclear what her standing as a housewife currently is. There has been no official word from Bravo.
