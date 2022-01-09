News
The historic heart of Superior, ravaged by Marshall fire, isn’t giving up easily: “Original Town is the only thing I know”
The 76-year-old matriarch sat at her nephew’s dining room table this week reminiscing about what she affectionately calls “the Chavez compound,” home to generations who grew up on the same block of Original Town Superior, now burned to the ground.
As Elsie Chavez spoke, a parade of visitors — family, neighbors, friends — streamed in bearing crockpots of food, trash bags stuffed with new and used clothing, gift cards, cash and prayers.
Nobody bothered knocking.
Over the course of a couple of hours, countless Coloradans burst through the front door of Ryan Chavez’s Westminster residence and made the rounds hugging members of the sprawling family in a home abounding with “I love you’s” and kisses on the cheek.
“It feels like someone died,” Elsie Chavez said.
While nobody in the Chavez family lost their life in late December’s devastating Marshall fire, which incinerated more than 1,000 homes in unincorporated Boulder County and suburban Superior and Louisville, they are mourning the loss of the Chavez compound, five homes on the same block where generations of this family built their lives.
The Chavezes, like other pillars of Original Town, are descendants from the original coal mining families whose hard work and determination gave life to the small town, then and now.
Members of this tight-knit family — Grandma Elsie Chavez, Ted Chavez, Carmen Aranda and Loretta Chavez — sift through the ashes of history in search of anything to tie them back to their roots to Superior’s Original Town.
“You bet we have an attitude”
Superior is about four square miles of mostly housing with some retail nestled between Boulder and Broomfield. About 14,000 residents called the town home pre-fire, with the largest contingency living in the sprawling Rock Creek subdivision, developed in the late 1980s, said Larry Dorsey, chair of the Superior Historical Commission.
Coal miners founded Superior in 1896 and, by 1900, about 135 people lived in the Coal Creek Valley, which featured a general store, candy and fruit shop, multiple saloons, the Miner’s Trading Company, a boarding house for unmarried miners and a house for “working girls,” Dorsey said.
The mine was active for about 50 years, he said, and put out nearly 4 million tons of coal during its time.
The coal mine closed in 1945, but some of the families descended from the original residents of the mining town never left, Dorsey said. The neighborhood, declared Original Town by its residents as a reminder that they started it all, sits west of northbound McCaslin Boulevard and south of Marshall Road.
The historic neighborhood was ravaged by the Marshall fire.
The latest damage assessment by Boulder County lists 378 homes in Superior among the total 1,084 destroyed by the Marshall fire. It’s not clear yet what percentage of Superior’s losses came in Original Town, but Superior Mayor Clint Folsom said the damage to that neighborhood was catastrophic.
“Just from my own driving around down there during the fires and then the day after, it is just devastating,” Folsom said. “There’s a couple of homes remaining, but the majority of homes in there are gone.”
Over the years, development boomed around Original Town — master-planned communities, a strip mall packed with chain restaurants and big-box stores.
The age-old tensions between old and new, wealth and the lack thereof, historic and modern creeped in, said Original Town resident Gladys Forshee, who lost her home in the fire.
“We’re Original Town and, yes, we have an attitude,” said Forshee, 80. “You bet we have an attitude, and we’re goddamn proud of it.”
Forshee owned her Original Town property for 50 years and said she doesn’t know what she’s going to do now that her home burned, but that the members of her scrappy community are “like glue” and will figure it out just like they always have.
“We understand it’s the 21st century,” Forshee said. “We understand new people are going to come in, but don’t come in and think you’re God’s gift to save us because you’re not.”
“Little town started growing”
Elsie Chavez’s grandfather was an Original Town coal miner. The 76-year-old grew up in Original Town, raised her kids there and now her children are raising their children there.
“The neighbors were family,” said Ted Chavez, Elsie Chavez’s son, who spoke while on hold with his insurance company searching for information on how to proceed after his Original Town house burned down, too.
“The neighborhood kids would get spanked together. When it was dinner time, the moms would holler ‘Time to eat!’ out the door and everyone would come inside. We used to all play baseball together, and if we hit a ball through someone’s window, they’d tell you to come back next weekend and do chores to pay it off. That’s how the neighborhood was.”
Soon, the neighborhood with dirt roads and well water started changing. The roads got paved. City water and sewage was installed.
“The little town started growing around us,” Elsie Chavez said.
The Rock Creek subdivision entered the scene in the late 1980s.
“That’s when things really started to change because Original Town and Rock Creek were quite different socioeconomically,” Dorsey said.
The Chavez family stayed through it all, and when new neighbors moved in, they said they welcomed them to the Original Town family.
“One of the things really coming to a head before this fire was what’s going to happen with the longtime people whose property goes back decades, maybe even back to the early 1900s, when developers are coming in, buying up a chunk of land, dividing it up and putting houses on it,” Dorsey said. “The people who live there get pressured to sell and then where do they go? Gentrification was really coming to a head.”
The Chavez family didn’t have plans to go anywhere.
Birthday parties, cookouts, holidays, rallying when an elder of the neighborhood died. The thick-as-thieves neighbors wanted to show newcomers the true spirit of Original Town — a spirit the Chavez family, Dorsey and Folsom said could never be touched by the flames.
A vow to rebuild
While neighborliness remained intact, unfortunately, Original Town buildings and properties were no match for the fast-moving suburban wildfire.
Dorsey and Folsom lamented the loss of an Original Town museum — one of the genuine mine camp company houses the Superior Historical Commission and town leaders transformed into an educational and historical space about a decade ago.
The museum was made into a replica of what the small home would have looked like at the time and an added basement held historical artifacts, including miner’s attire and safety gear, coal mining apparatus and a kitchen table of one of the original residents.
“It’s all gone now,” Dorsey said. “We’re just crushed by that.”
As members of the Chavez family returned from appraising the damage done to their Original Town houses on Tuesday — a total loss across the board — they trickled into Ryan Chavez’s home clutching tiny treasures they pulled from the rubble.
Loretta Chavez found a necklace she bought for Elsie Chavez’s birthday. Elsie Chavez found a rosary. A few angel statues were still standing, surrounded by ash.
Elsie Chavez kicks herself for not thinking to grab the shelves of photo albums documenting the family’s life on the Chavez compound, but said they only had minutes to escape before burning embers started raining down on them.
“We lost our things we can’t replace, but we still have our memories,” Ted Chavez said. “We have good friends, neighbors and family. We have each other.”
The most devastating wildfire in Colorado history will not be the end for Original Town, Ted Chavez said.
The family vows to rebuild.
“Original Town is the only thing I know,” Elsie Chavez said. “I’ll move when the good Lord says it’s time. With this tragedy, I think the neighborhood is going to come back stronger and supporting each other.”
News
Beaver Creek to open brand new McCoy Park terrain Monday
Beaver Creek Resort will unveil the brand new 250-acre McCoy Park expansion at 9:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 10. Featuring 17 new trails serviced by two quad lifts, McCoy Park offers beginner and intermediate groomed and gladed terrain in a bowl environment for skiers and snowboarders.
The new terrain park was first approved in 2019, and Beaver Creek broke ground in July 2021.
The project was not an expansion of the ski area boundary; it was already being used by the resort as a Nordic ski center.
Even with the addition of the new downhill trails — three intermediate and 14 beginner trails — the Nordic skiing component won’t disappear; it will just see a reduction in size.
Beaver Creek has been aided by snow storms in recent weeks to open new lifts and trails, including the new trails and lifts at McCoy Park. As of Thursday, Jan. 6 the resort is reporting that 64% of its terrain is now open, with 109 trails.
Read the full story from our partner at vaildaily.com.
Subscribe to our weekly newsletter, The Adventurist, to get outdoors news sent straight to your inbox.
News
Nuggets Journal: On 10-year anniversary of open-heart surgery, Jeff Green doesn’t forget
Jeff Green’s memory stretches as long as his well-traveled career.
He remembers the general managers and league executives who told him he wouldn’t stick in the league after he underwent successful open-heart surgery in 2012. As Green celebrates the 10-year anniversary on Sunday of his five-hour surgery to repair an aortic aneurysm, he’s thankful for a whole lot, including those who doubted him.
“A lot of GMs, a lot of teams told me I wouldn’t even make it past five (years),” Green told The Denver Post. “To be here (at) 10, I’m just blessed, man. I’m thankful … and I’m glad they told me that.”
Green likely owes his life to a routine physical with the Boston Celtics. It was there that doctors noticed and flagged the condition and soon consulted renowned cardiac surgeon Dr. Lars Svensson of the Cleveland Clinic. Surgery, which included stopping Green’s heart for an hour, happened on Jan. 9, 2012.
The 9-inch scar, stretching from the bottom of his neck to the top of his abdomen, has become a source of pride for Green.
“I see the scar every day,” said Green, a constant reminder of how close he was to losing everything.
Green’s wife used to commemorate his “second birthday” with red velvet cake, though he’s dropped the tradition the past few years. With this being No. 10, Green didn’t rule out getting a slice Sunday. The Nuggets will be on the road in Oklahoma City, coincidentally the same organization he began his career with.
In truth, just being on the floor is a gift for Green.
Small things, even the game itself, took on new meaning for Green in the wake of his surgery.
“Time, being around people, my teammates, my family. You don’t take those things for granted,” he said.
It’s why you’ll rarely see Green, even at 35, not smiling when he’s with teammates. He might be long in the tooth, but he’s still quick with a joke. And he’s more than used to getting ribbed for his age, a compliment if there ever was one since he still jumps higher than most of his teammates.
Ironically, Green doesn’t think most of his teammates know about his history. The majority of them weren’t in the NBA in 2012, and that’s yet another source of pride.
“That’s a testament of the hard work,” he said. “They watch me play. They don’t see what I’ve been through.”
Green said that once Svensson told him he’d be able to play again, he never doubted his staying power.
“I knew it,” Green said.
He just needed the assurance that it was feasible, and the rest was on Green and his hunger.
“In the job that we do, a lot of people look for us for motivation, for inspiration, so it’s my duty to go out there each night, off days, work hard and enjoy the process of it,” Green said. “It’s my job to make sure I’m in shape, that I’m prepared to play, because it could be somebody in the stands that might be going through what I went through.”
In the years since his surgery, Green said he’s lost touch with Svensson, but he hasn’t lost his sense of responsibility. Green’s done work for New York-based nonprofit Harboring Hearts and the American Heart Association, whether that be Zoom calls or Valentine’s Day messages to people who need encouragement.
Asked one more time if he remembers those dubious interactions with general managers and Green’s eyes nearly roll out of their sockets while a giant grin crawls across his face.
“Yeah,” said Green, with a deep sense of satisfaction in his voice.
Green keeps it cordial whenever he sees them. A dutiful listener, he doesn’t have much to say. He knows his 14-year career speaks loud enough.
News
CU Buffs football will have more of Karl Dorrell’s personal stamp in 2022. But after 4-8, is that a good thing?
BOULDER — Karl Dorrell, as you’d imagine, did not take it well.
Not his first-ever eight-loss season as a college football coach. Not his first-ever losing season in conference play. Not an offense that was historically inept. Not the headlines.
And certainly not his first-ever squad, after six bowl berths in six seasons at UCLA and with CU, that didn’t wind up reaching the postseason.
“I’m not happy about it,” the Buffs football coach said during a media luncheon this past Thursday.
“And that’s the tough part of this business. It’s a business that it’s about being productive and winning games, and, you know, being competitive.”
The 2021 Buffs, en route to 4-8, were competitive early (Texas A&M) and late (Oregon State, Washington, Utah). But CU was mostly a mess in the middle, failing to score at least 15 points in half of its games. The scoring clip was so anemic that Dorrell fired offensive line coach Mitch Rodrigue in the middle of the season and let go of popular offensive coordinator and Buffs alum Darrin Chiaverini shortly after it ended.
“I want to make the necessary changes to keep us out of this unhappy feeling so that we’re successful in the future,” Dorrell explained. “So it’s important that we continue to move the needle from a coaching perspective.”
Dorrell hasn’t just moved the needle. He’s shoved that thing into the La Plata Mountains.
If there’s a theme for Dorrell’s third winter at the helm, it’s this: change.
Half of Dorrell’s full-time staff could be completely new by the start of spring ball. And, thanks to the transfer portal, as much as 15-17% of his roster could be donning CU gold and black for the first time this fall.
He’s gotten to pick his offensive coordinator, his defensive coordinator and his strength coach, arguably the three most important support positions on an FBS coaching staff. Health permitting, Dorrell will open camp in August with a quarterback room that’s got at least twice as many bodies as were available during the 2021 preseason.
After a late hiring in February 2020, COVID-related delays, transfers, bowls, firings and schizophrenic results, the Buffs, for better or worse, will finally have more of Dorrell’s stamp on them in 2022.
So why are some CU fans, especially the ones active on social media, wondering if that’s necessarily a good thing?
Transfers: Yep, it’s a lot
Simply put?
It’s the portal.
When it comes to transfers, specifically the sheer number of guys high-tailing out of Boulder County, it’s probably too soon for Buffs faithful to throw their arms up in panic.
But it’s not too soon to raise an eyebrow. And some questions.
From Oct. 1 through this past Thursday, at least 12 Buffs football players had either entered or announced their intent to enter the NCAA’s new transfer portal, based on the database maintained by 247Sports.com.
If that seems like a high number for that short of a stretch, it is. Among Pac-12 programs over that span, only USC (14) and Washington (13) have seen a larger exodus than the Buffs, and both of those programs recently went through a coaching change.
“In a lot of respects in the portal, as we know, that’s a new element that’s going on right now, that no one really has a great understanding of all of the facets of it,” Dorrell said. “And then kids, particularly how it’s been set up this year, with guys going in, and the reasons for going in — and some of it’s related to playing time, why they want to go to another place, some of it’s related to (the fact that) they want more than just the playing time.”
More context: CU saw only three players hit the portal from Oct. 1, 2020 and Jan. 6, 2021, although another four Buffs, most notably wideout K.D. Nixon, entered the portal from Jan. 10-17, 2021. CU has lost three expected starters to the portal since Thanksgiving: safety Mark Perry, cornerback Christian Gonzalez and wideout Brenden Rice, son of NFL legend Jerry Rice.
At least two former 4-star prep prospects on CU scholarships, as rated by 247Sports, had entered the portal since October. The Huskies, with the departures of four 4-stars, are the only Pac-12 school to have seen more than two over the last three-plus months.
“We have to continue to create opportunities and avenues for us as we move forward, to be competitive in all those markets,” Dorrell said. “So that’s something that we’re kind of working ourselves through right now.”
Staff changes: Also a lot
Those avenues could include adding at least one full-time portal “analyst” dedicated to monitoring transfers, Dorrell said. While some tweaking isn’t new for his football staffs, this much tweaking is.
From Year 1 at UCLA (2003) to Year 2 (2004), Dorrell, the then-Bruins head coach, welcomed at least three new assistants, including a change-over at offensive coordinator in Tom Cable. Dorrell only made one change before the spring of 2005 in Westwood, at defensive line.
So the fact the Buffs are bracing for at least four new assistant coaches for Dorrell’s Year 3 at CU, or 40% of his full-time staff, is new.
And it could be as many five new faces by the spring if quarterbacks coach Danny Langsdorf is, as reported by Bruce Feldman of The Athletic, leaving to become the new offensive coordinator at Temple.
“The coaching side, just as much as the player side is too, when you come off of a disappointing year, I don’t believe in just being status quo going into the next season,” Dorrell explained. “That sends the wrong message about the expectations that we all have.
“So I wanted to make, with (athletic director) Rick (George’s) endorsement of it, the necessary changes for us to be better as a staff, in coaching our players, so that we can get a better product on the field … I want them to coach in a way that we’re trying to get that position to be the best position on the football team. And if we have that mindset, throughout our coaching staff, that elevates everything.”
The historic heart of Superior, ravaged by Marshall fire, isn’t giving up easily: “Original Town is the only thing I know”
Beaver Creek to open brand new McCoy Park terrain Monday
Nuggets Journal: On 10-year anniversary of open-heart surgery, Jeff Green doesn’t forget
CU Buffs football will have more of Karl Dorrell’s personal stamp in 2022. But after 4-8, is that a good thing?
Why former Washington QB commit Jackson Stratton landed at Colorado State: “We call him ‘Sunshine’”
3 keys to a Jets upset win over the Buffalo Bills
Literary pick of the week: Making Minnesota series launches with ‘We Are Meant to Rise’
Omicron in Minnesota: How the state is responding and what to expect
Bloomberg Intelligence States BTC To Head Towards $100K In 2022
Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings: Everything you need to know about the Week 18 game — plus the latest buzz around coach Matt Nagy and GM Ryan Pace
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?
Stellar Processes 1.8 Billion Transactions, Was 2021 Its Best Year Ever?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News1 week ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News4 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News3 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News2 weeks ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
-
News4 days ago
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say