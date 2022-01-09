The Week in Drag – The season 14 RuPaul’s Drag Race queens have arrived, Alaska takes us back to Y2K, new music from Mama Ru and more

Hello, hello, hello! Welcome back to another week of content, news and updates from your favorite (and future favorite) queens.

We’ve already met half of the queen-testants on RuPaul’s Drag Race’s history-making season 14 and we’ve got interviews from the whole cast right here.

In addition, we’ve got clips from Ru’s appearance on Ellen, belated Christmas wishes from BenDeLaCreme and Jinkx Monsoon, wig magic from Jaymes Mansfield, new music from Alaska and RuPaul and lots more. Let’s get into it and bring it to the runway!

RuPaul was a guest on The Ellen DeGeneres Show this week to spill the tea on season 14 and gives us the last word on that infamous Christmas ornament.

Also, Ru and Ellen played a hilarious round of “Burning Questions” where Ru reveals some naughty confessions and tells Ellen who he’d like to play him in the movie of his life (and it’s definitely no one you ever would have expected.) Side note: I need Ru’s laugh as my ringtone, like, stat.

The season 14 queens (with a cameo from Yvie Oddly) talk to Entertainment Weekly about the upcoming season. The queens also revealed their favorite lip syncs from Drag Race her-story with lots of Silky Nutmeg Ganache love and shout-outs to classic performances by the likes of Laganja Estranja, Sasha Velour, DiDa Ritz, Alyssa Edwards and more.

This new batch of queens certainly had some amazing queens to inspire them and, in this video, they reveal their favorites from the previous 13 seasons of Drag Race.

The season hasn’t even started, but the queens are already doling out superlatives to their castmates. Find out who was voted class clown, sweetheart and diva of the class of season 14.

Gottmik joins Raja for the first “Fashion Photo Ruview” of the new season. Whose promo looks earned toots and whose got the boot? Tune in and find out.

Willam and Alaska introduce you to “Meggy Morphosis” and “Billie Bart Belli” and remind you to tune into the new season of their hilarious podcast “Race Chaser”, coming to you on Wednesday, January 12.

Speaking of Alaska, her amazing new video takes us back to the days of Ed Hardy and Von Dutch. Take a trip back through time with her new video for “XOXOY2K.”

Revisit the terrifying Netflix movie Birdbox with Cheryl Hole, Tia Kofi, and Blu Hydrangea and fellow UK queens Layla Zee Susan, Gypsy Divine and Stacey Rhect (best drag name ever) on “I Like to Watch”. Make sure not to miss Blu’s Miss Piggy impersonation.

We’ve got a double dose of Bob the Drag Queen and Monét X Change’s podcast ‘Sibling Rivalry”. Listen as the pair look back on 2021 and tackle the subject of interracial dating.

Of all of Yuhua Hamasaki’s guests on her web series “Bootleg Opinions”, Laganja Estranja has proven to be one of the tops. Check out this compilation of her best moments (and looks) on the show.

We just can’t get enough of Jaymes Mansfield’s hair-raisingly amazing wig transformations. This week, she puts together a human hair wig from scratch and styles it into a very Jaymes look.

Trixie Mattel and Katya play it safe and talk all things security on the latest “UNHhhh” (and have an interesting side discussion about glory hole etiquette…no, really.)

Trixie and Katya discuss the premiere of Drag Race season 14 on their podcast “Bald & the Beautiful.”

If you weren’t lucky enough to catch Jinkx Monsoon and BenDeLaCreme’s holiday tour, we’ve got a special post-holiday treat from the dynamic duo. Watch their Christmas bunker video vignettes which aired during their stage show from 2021, “The Return of The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show LIVE!”

And that wraps up the latest Week in Drag. We’ll leave you with Ru’s new single, “Smile.” Hope the next week brings you lots of smiles and until next week, stay healthy, stay safe and say LOVE!

