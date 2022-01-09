Threat for icing ends; Chance for rain, non-severe storms rest of Saturday

Suggest a Correction
ST. LOUIS – Around lunchtime Saturday, temperatures in the St. Louis region climbed above 32 degrees, ending the threat of freezing rain.
However, there are still chances for precipitation. Additional rain showers and non-severe thunderstorms are expected this afternoon and through the evening. Temperatures will hold in the upper 30s to near 40 the rest of the day.
Early Sunday morning between 2-4 a.m., the rain will exit the region to the southeast and temperatures will begin to drop from west to east.
St. Louis wakes up to temperatures in the upper 30s but drops to sub-freezing by late afternoon. Expect gusty northwest winds Sunday afternoon, putting wind chills in the 10-15 degree range.
SAN DIEGO — Matt Bradley scored 26 points and San Diego State handed No. 20 Colorado State its first loss of the season, 79-49 Saturday in a game that wasn’t supposed to be played until March 1.
Chad Baker-Mazara added 14 points for SDSU, (10-3, 2-0 Mountain West), which outscored the Rams 43-17 in the second half for its largest victory margin ever against a ranked team. Colorado State had been one of three undefeated teams left in Division I coming into Saturday.
The Aztecs originally were scheduled to play Nevada on Saturday but that game was postponed due to COVID-19 issues with the Wolf Pack. The Rams (11-1, 1-1) were supposed to have played at Boise State on Friday night, but that game was postponed due to COVID-19 concerns with the Broncos. The Mountain West adjusted the schedule on Wednesday and sent the Rams to San Diego.
Isaiah Stevens had 19 and David Roddy 17 for Colorado State. Lamont Butler, who returned from a broken wrist, had 11 for SDSU while Aguek Arop had 10.
SDSU held the Rams to just 27.9% shooting from the field.
Bradley, a senior transfer from California, came on strong late in the first half and stayed hot in the second half in his highest-scoring game of the season. He hit consecutive 3-pointers to help the Aztecs extend a four-point halftime lead to 40-34, and just a few minutes later made consecutive turnaround jumpers to push the lead to 49-36.
Bradley hit a 3-pointer to give SDSU a 19-12 lead with just more than nine minutes left. The Rams came back to tie it several times, the last at 30-30 on two free throws by Roddy with 2:03 left. Bradley then hit a jumper to put the Aztecs ahead and then had a layup right before the buzzer to give him 14 points at the break.
Baker-Mazara scored seven straight points late in the game, on consecutive dunks and then a 3-pointer. The first dunk was set up when Butler blocked a 3-pointer by John Tonje and the second one came after Baker-Mazara’s steal.
BIG PICTURE
Colorado State: The Rams appeared to be at close to full strength. They have been ranked in The Associated Press Top 25 for four straight weeks, a first in school history. The last time they were in the AP poll was in late December 2014.
San Diego State: Butler returned after missing five games with a broken left wrist. But Adam Seiko and Joshua Tomaic, regulars in the rotation, were among several members of the SDSU program, including walk-ons and managers, who missed the game due to the COVID-19 protocol.
UP NEXT
Colorado State hosts Utah State on Wednesday.
San Diego State is at Wyoming on Wednesday.
The University of Northern Colorado is pressing ahead with on-campus instruction Monday, but with new safety measures amid record-high reports of new COVID-19 cases across the globe.
UNC President Andy Feinstein announced the university will implement a booster shot requirement and expand its indoor masking requirement in a letter published on the university’s website Thursday. On-campus instruction and activities will resume as planned.
“The educational opportunities and engagement that occur in person on our campus are an important part of the invaluable educational experience we facilitate wherein our students and even our faculty and staff learn, grow, and thrive together,” Feinstein wrote. “We learned over the past several months, including during the fall semester, that we can operate and offer an in-person educational experience safely. Measures like the vaccine and masking requirements allowed us to do so by mitigating transmission of COVID-19 in our classrooms and shared spaces.”
Weld County this past week reported the most COVID-19 cases seen in a single day throughout the entire pandemic, with 658 cases reported Monday. The rapid spread of the highly contagious omicron variant has led to record-high daily case counts across the globe in recent days, in spite of case reporting lags meaning actual numbers are likely higher.
The state reported a record high on Dec. 31, with 11,707 new cases. Johns Hopkins University reported Jan. 3 a record 1.17 million cases in the U.S. Cases are also spiking to never-before-seen highs in France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Argentina and Australia, according to Johns Hopkins.
Getting the vaccine and booster shot is the best way to protect against serious illness from the virus, the university noted in its update. Students, faculty and staff are required to receive a booster shot before Feb. 7 if they are eligible or within one month of eligibility if that date is after Feb. 7. Exemptions for medical or non-medical reasons will still be allowed.
University officials encourage community members not to wait for the deadline and to get the booster shot and submit the information to the university as soon as possible. In partnership with the state health department, the university will host a mobile vaccination clinic 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day through Monday south of the Campus Commons. No appointment is needed.
Northern Colorado joins Colorado State University, Regis University and the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs, among other universities across the state and country, in requiring booster shots.
The university will continue to require masks covering the nose and mouth indoors in public spaces on campus, now including all shared spaces in the residence halls. It has also adjusted its isolation and quarantine periods for those who test positive or are exposed to COVID-19, in line with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s new guidance.
Those who are fully vaccinated and receive the booster are 47.5 times less likely to be hospitalized than someone who is unvaccinated, the university noted in its update, citing state health officials. They’re also nearly 10 times less likely to get COVID-19 than someone who is unvaccinated and 3.3 times less likely than someone who is vaccinated but hasn’t received the booster.
“Much as we have throughout the pandemic, we are going to get through this together,” Feinstein wrote.
(NEXSTAR) – Federal officials have identified 50 U.S. airports, including St. Louis Lambert International Airport, that will have “buffer zones” when wireless companies turn on 5G service in a few weeks.
The services will use frequencies in a radio spectrum called the C-band, which has caused concerns because it could impact flight operations.
After requests from both a major airline trade group — Airlines for America — and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Stephen Dickson, head of the Federal Aviation Administration, AT&T and Verizon recently delayed rolling out the new 5G service.
Airlines for America told the Federal Communications Commission that using C-band 5G near dozens of airports could interfere with devices that measure an airplane’s height above the ground. Buttigieg and Dickson warned that without a delay, there would be an “unacceptable disruption” to aviation because flights would be canceled or diverted to other cities to avoid potential risks to air safety.
Friday, the Federal Aviation Administration released a list of 50 airports nationwide that will have buffer zones when 5G is rolled out by wireless carriers later this month. The buffer zones are intended to reduce the risk of airplane instruments like an altimeter, which measures the craft’s altitude, being affected by potential interference.
Altimeters are crucial to flights making low-visibility landings. According to the FAA, aircraft will be required to have an altimeter “that has been proven to be accurate and reliable in the U.S. 5G C-band environment.”
The list of airports that will have 5G buffer zones includes those in New York, Dallas, Chicago, San Francisco, Miami, and Las Vegas. Airports were selected based on traffic volume, the number of low-visibility days, and geographic location. These buffer zones will only protect the last 20 seconds of flight, according to the FAA.
Many airports are not currently affected by 5G. For those airports not on the list, the FAA says it does “not necessarily” mean low-visibility flights cannot occur. In some cases, like Denver International Airport, 5G is not yet being deployed. With others, the FAA says the 5G towers are far enough away to create a natural buffer.
Wireless carriers now plan to turn on the 5G C-band service on January 19.
