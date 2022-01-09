Timeline: A look back at Vic Fangio’s three years as Broncos head coach

A look back at Vic Fangio’s three years as the Broncos’ coach.

2019

Jan. 9: Three days after his Chicago Bears were eliminated from the NFC playoffs and two days after he met with Broncos executives (the fifth of five candidates to interview), Fangio agrees to a four-year contract to replace Vance Joseph. “I just loved Vic’s basic attention to detail and how he goes about it,” general manager John Elway said. “That’s what the basis of football is all about and that’s what he talked about the most.” During his opening news conference, Fangio stresses the importance of details by using the “death by inches,” phrase.

Jan. 11: Former Broncos player, assistant and head coach Gary Kubiak, a senior advisor for the team in 2018, departs the organization when Fangio decides Kubiak won’t be his offensive coordinator. The Broncos ultimately hire San Francisco quarterbacks coach Rich Scangarello.

Feb. 13: The Broncos agree to acquire quarterback Joe Flacco from the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for a fourth-round pick, ending starter Case Keenum’s time with the club; he would be traded to Washington.

April 25-27: In Fangio’s first draft with the Broncos, the team trades down from 10th overall and eventually selects tight end Noah Fant, left guard Dalton Risner and quarterback Drew Lock in the first two rounds.

Aug. 1: Hours before the Broncos’ preseason opener against Atlanta, Fangio heads to an Ohio hospital because of a kidney stone. He arrives at the stadium in Canton well ahead of kickoff.

September: Fangio’s Broncos start the season 0-4, including blown home leads to Chicago and Jacksonville.

Oct. 6: Fangio receives a game ball from Elway after his first victory, 20-13 at the Los Angeles Chargers.

Oct. 27: After a 15-13 loss at Indianapolis, Flacco criticizes the decision to not be more aggressive late in the game, when the team had a one-point lead. It will be Flacco’s last game with the Broncos — he was placed on injured reserve days later (neck).

Dec. 1: Lock makes his first NFL appearance and starts in the Broncos’ 23-20 home win over the Chargers. Lock goes 4-1 as the starter and the Broncos finish 7-9.

2020

Jan. 12: Two weeks after the season, Fangio fires Scangarello and immediately targets recently-fired New York Giants coach Pat Shurmur as his replacement. He was hired two days later.

March: In two trades, the Broncos feel they bolster their defense by acquiring cornerback A.J. Bouye and defensive end Jurrell Casey from Jacksonville and Tennessee, respectively. Casey would play only three games (biceps tear) and Bouye seven games (injuries and a suspension).

April 23-24: The Broncos, committed to Lock at quarterback, give him targets by drafting receivers Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler with their first two draft picks.

September: Another dismal start for the Broncos, who dig themselves a 0-3 hole. In the season-opening 16-14 loss to Tennessee, Fangio takes blame for not using his timeouts as the Titans drove for the winning field goal. “I had too much thought into what I was going to call next on defense,” he said.

Oct. 1: Having to start Brett Rypien at quarterback because of Lock’s injury and Jeff Driskel’s ineffectiveness, the Broncos win a Thursday night game at the New York Jets, their first victory of the season.

2021

Jan. 3: The Broncos finish the season 5-11 with a 32-31 loss to Las Vegas.

Jan. 4: Elway resigns as general manager and moves into the role of president of football operations.

Jan. 13: The Broncos hire Minnesota Vikings executive George Paton as general manager and sign him to a six-year contract with final say on the 53-man roster. “I feel like this team is sleeping giant,” Paton said.

Mid-March: Paton makes his first big moves with the goal of giving Fangio every opportunity to succeed as head coach and make his defense elite. The Broncos re-sign defensive end Shelby Harris and safety Justin Simmons and sign free-agent cornerbacks Ronald Darby and Kyle Fuller.

April 28-29: On the day before the Broncos draft ninth overall, they acquire Carolina quarterback Teddy Bridgewater for a seventh-round pick. A night later, Paton’s first pick is Alabama cornerback Pat Surtain II.

Aug. 25: Fangio announces Bridgewater as the winner of the Broncos’ quarterback competition over Lock.

Sept. 12: The Broncos win their first September game under Fangio, 27-13 at the New York Giants. It fuels a 3-0 start.

Oct. 4: A day after Baltimore ran on the final play to extend its record of consecutive 100-yard rushing games (43), Fangio rips Ravens coach John Harbaugh. “Kind of bull (bleep),” Fangio said. “In my 37 years of pro ball, I’ve never seen anything like that. I just know how (the Ravens) operate. That’s their mode of operation — player safety is secondary.”

Oct. 21: The Broncos lose their fourth consecutive game, allowing 182 rushing yards in a 17-14 loss at Cleveland. In the following days, Fangio gets more involved with the struggling offense.

Nov. 1: Paton trades outside linebacker Von Miller to the Los Angeles Rams for 2022 second- and third-round picks.

Nov. 7: Undoubtedly the finest moment of Fangio’s tenure, the Broncos hammer the Dallas Cowboys 30-16 (they led 30-0) and get back over .500 at 5-4. A low moment, though, follows with a 30-13 home loss to Philadelphia the following Sunday.

Dec. 19: The beginning of the end for Fangio. Bridgewater sustains a first-half concussion, Lock commits a second-half red zone fumble and the offense produces one touchdown in a 15-10 loss to Cincinnati that drops the Broncos to 7-7.

Dec. 26: The Broncos rush for a measly 13 yards (third-fewest in franchise history) and fall 17-13 at Las Vegas despite being plus-3 in turnover differential. They are 7-8.

2022

Jan. 2: Down nearly a dozen starters (COVID-19/reserve list), the Broncos provide no resistance in a 34-13 loss at the Los Angeles Chargers that clinches a fifth consecutive losing season and a sixth consecutive year out of the playoffs.

Saturday: The Broncos lead Kansas City 21-17 entering the fourth quarter, but lose 28-24, ending the season with a 7-10 record and two four-game losing streaks.

Sunday: During a morning meeting, Fangio is fired.