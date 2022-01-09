Timeline: A look back at Vic Fangio’s three years as Broncos head coach

Suggest a Correction
A look back at Vic Fangio’s three years as the Broncos’ coach.
Jan. 9: Three days after his Chicago Bears were eliminated from the NFC playoffs and two days after he met with Broncos executives (the fifth of five candidates to interview), Fangio agrees to a four-year contract to replace Vance Joseph. “I just loved Vic’s basic attention to detail and how he goes about it,” general manager John Elway said. “That’s what the basis of football is all about and that’s what he talked about the most.” During his opening news conference, Fangio stresses the importance of details by using the “death by inches,” phrase.
Jan. 11: Former Broncos player, assistant and head coach Gary Kubiak, a senior advisor for the team in 2018, departs the organization when Fangio decides Kubiak won’t be his offensive coordinator. The Broncos ultimately hire San Francisco quarterbacks coach Rich Scangarello.
Feb. 13: The Broncos agree to acquire quarterback Joe Flacco from the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for a fourth-round pick, ending starter Case Keenum’s time with the club; he would be traded to Washington.
April 25-27: In Fangio’s first draft with the Broncos, the team trades down from 10th overall and eventually selects tight end Noah Fant, left guard Dalton Risner and quarterback Drew Lock in the first two rounds.
Aug. 1: Hours before the Broncos’ preseason opener against Atlanta, Fangio heads to an Ohio hospital because of a kidney stone. He arrives at the stadium in Canton well ahead of kickoff.
September: Fangio’s Broncos start the season 0-4, including blown home leads to Chicago and Jacksonville.
Oct. 6: Fangio receives a game ball from Elway after his first victory, 20-13 at the Los Angeles Chargers.
Oct. 27: After a 15-13 loss at Indianapolis, Flacco criticizes the decision to not be more aggressive late in the game, when the team had a one-point lead. It will be Flacco’s last game with the Broncos — he was placed on injured reserve days later (neck).
Dec. 1: Lock makes his first NFL appearance and starts in the Broncos’ 23-20 home win over the Chargers. Lock goes 4-1 as the starter and the Broncos finish 7-9.
Jan. 12: Two weeks after the season, Fangio fires Scangarello and immediately targets recently-fired New York Giants coach Pat Shurmur as his replacement. He was hired two days later.
March: In two trades, the Broncos feel they bolster their defense by acquiring cornerback A.J. Bouye and defensive end Jurrell Casey from Jacksonville and Tennessee, respectively. Casey would play only three games (biceps tear) and Bouye seven games (injuries and a suspension).
April 23-24: The Broncos, committed to Lock at quarterback, give him targets by drafting receivers Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler with their first two draft picks.
September: Another dismal start for the Broncos, who dig themselves a 0-3 hole. In the season-opening 16-14 loss to Tennessee, Fangio takes blame for not using his timeouts as the Titans drove for the winning field goal. “I had too much thought into what I was going to call next on defense,” he said.
Oct. 1: Having to start Brett Rypien at quarterback because of Lock’s injury and Jeff Driskel’s ineffectiveness, the Broncos win a Thursday night game at the New York Jets, their first victory of the season.
Jan. 3: The Broncos finish the season 5-11 with a 32-31 loss to Las Vegas.
Jan. 4: Elway resigns as general manager and moves into the role of president of football operations.
Jan. 13: The Broncos hire Minnesota Vikings executive George Paton as general manager and sign him to a six-year contract with final say on the 53-man roster. “I feel like this team is sleeping giant,” Paton said.
Mid-March: Paton makes his first big moves with the goal of giving Fangio every opportunity to succeed as head coach and make his defense elite. The Broncos re-sign defensive end Shelby Harris and safety Justin Simmons and sign free-agent cornerbacks Ronald Darby and Kyle Fuller.
April 28-29: On the day before the Broncos draft ninth overall, they acquire Carolina quarterback Teddy Bridgewater for a seventh-round pick. A night later, Paton’s first pick is Alabama cornerback Pat Surtain II.
Aug. 25: Fangio announces Bridgewater as the winner of the Broncos’ quarterback competition over Lock.
Sept. 12: The Broncos win their first September game under Fangio, 27-13 at the New York Giants. It fuels a 3-0 start.
Oct. 4: A day after Baltimore ran on the final play to extend its record of consecutive 100-yard rushing games (43), Fangio rips Ravens coach John Harbaugh. “Kind of bull (bleep),” Fangio said. “In my 37 years of pro ball, I’ve never seen anything like that. I just know how (the Ravens) operate. That’s their mode of operation — player safety is secondary.”
Oct. 21: The Broncos lose their fourth consecutive game, allowing 182 rushing yards in a 17-14 loss at Cleveland. In the following days, Fangio gets more involved with the struggling offense.
Nov. 1: Paton trades outside linebacker Von Miller to the Los Angeles Rams for 2022 second- and third-round picks.
Nov. 7: Undoubtedly the finest moment of Fangio’s tenure, the Broncos hammer the Dallas Cowboys 30-16 (they led 30-0) and get back over .500 at 5-4. A low moment, though, follows with a 30-13 home loss to Philadelphia the following Sunday.
Dec. 19: The beginning of the end for Fangio. Bridgewater sustains a first-half concussion, Lock commits a second-half red zone fumble and the offense produces one touchdown in a 15-10 loss to Cincinnati that drops the Broncos to 7-7.
Dec. 26: The Broncos rush for a measly 13 yards (third-fewest in franchise history) and fall 17-13 at Las Vegas despite being plus-3 in turnover differential. They are 7-8.
Jan. 2: Down nearly a dozen starters (COVID-19/reserve list), the Broncos provide no resistance in a 34-13 loss at the Los Angeles Chargers that clinches a fifth consecutive losing season and a sixth consecutive year out of the playoffs.
Saturday: The Broncos lead Kansas City 21-17 entering the fourth quarter, but lose 28-24, ending the season with a 7-10 record and two four-game losing streaks.
Sunday: During a morning meeting, Fangio is fired.
A day after the Broncos completed their fifth consecutive losing season, general manager George Paton moved quickly, firing coach Vic Fangio on Sunday morning, a team source confirmed. Fangio informed his coaching staff during a meeting.
Fangio, hired by then-general manager John Elway in January 2019, was 19-30 record in his three years.
Paton will lead a search for the Broncos’ fifth coach in nine seasons.
The uncertainty over the Broncos’ ownership situation will not be a road-block for Paton to conduct the search, make a hire and commit financial resources to filling out the coaching staff.
The Broncos are the third team with a head-coaching opening, joining Jacksonville and Las Vegas.
Key points for how the search can get started:
With the Broncos having hired defensive-minded head coaches — John Fox (2011-14), Vance Joseph (2018-19) and Fangio — with three of the last four hires, the expectation is Paton will prioritize offensive expertise in general and play-calling chops in particular for his new hire.
This is a new spot for Paton, who was hired by the Broncos on Jan. 13, 2021, and inherited Fangio and his coaching staff.
As Minnesota Vikings general manager Rick Spielman’s chief advisor from 2007-21, Paton observed two head-coaching searches — the promotion of defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier in ’11 and the hiring of Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer in ’14.
Paton is expected to cast a wide net for candidates. Despite 25 years in the NFL, he doesn’t have many connections to potential candidates save for Dallas defensive coordinator Dan Quinn; they were both with Miami in 2005-06.
If Paton prefers hiring someone who has a background on offense and previous head-coaching experience, Doug Pederson (Philadelphia) and Jim Caldwell (Indianapolis/Detroit) are available to interview immediately because they aren’t attached to a team. Pederson has already interviewed with the Jaguars.
If Paton prefers offensive play-callers/quarterback tutors who are ready for their first head-coaching job, Hackett and Buffalo’s Brian Daboll should top that list.
Finding somebody to solve the Broncos’ offensive crisis is likely to be the main priority. In a division with quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes (Kansas City), Derek Carr (Las Vegas) and Justin Herbert (Los Angeles Chargers), the Broncos were no match.
Fangio went 5-13 in AFC West games, including 1-5 in both 2020 and ’21.
Two unfortunate hallmarks of Fangio’s tenure: Losing streaks and offensive incompetence.
The Broncos had five losing streaks of at least three games under Fangio, including starts of 0-4 and 0-3 in 2019-20, a four-game skid this year to erase a 3-0 start and the four-game streak to finish this season.
And the Broncos always had trouble scoring points. Despite near-constant tinkering at the quarterback position — Fangio’s Week 1 starters were Joe Flacco, Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater — and firing offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello after the 2019 season, nothing worked.
In Fangio’s first 48 games, the Broncos failed to score more than 20 points a whopping 29 times (they were 6-23 in those games). This despite selecting tight end Noah Fant and receiver Jerry Jeudy in the first round and Lock, left guard Dalton Risner and receiver KJ Hamler in the second round of the three drafts with Fangio as coach.
Entering the final weekend of games, the Broncos’ 57 touchdown passes and scoring average of 19.1 since the start of ’19 both ranked 28th in the league.
Despite the offensive warts that were noticeable in 2019-20, Paton’s first offseason (’21) in charge was all about giving Fangio every opportunity to lead an elite defense. The Broncos re-signed safety Justin Simmons and defensive end Shelby Harris, added free agent cornerbacks Ronald Darby and Kyle Fuller and drafted cornerback Pat Surtain II ninth overall.
Up until Week 17, the Broncos were tied with New England for the league’s best scoring defense, but too often, it was a group that couldn’t create a key turnover, couldn’t get consistent play from some of their high-profile and/or highly-paid players (Darby didn’t have an interception and Fuller was benched after four games) and couldn’t get off the field to give their offense a final chance at Cleveland and at Las Vegas.
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – An 11-year-old went missing in rural Missouri while riding his bike in 2002. Another child, 13, went missing five years later. Their discovery would become known as the “Missouri Miracle.” Some thought they would never be found alive and their abductor was hiding in plain sight.
Pam Akers watched her son, Shawn Hornbeck, leave their home in Richwoods, Missouri, about 55 miles southwest of St. Louis, on the afternoon of Oct. 6, 2002. Shawn planned to ride his bike to a friend’s house. He never arrived.
A man behind the wheel of a white pickup truck knocked young Shawn off his lime-green bike. The driver grabbed Shawn, put him in his truck, and left.
In response to the tragedy, Shawn’s parents, Pam and Craig Akers, founded the Shawn Hornbeck Foundation and the Hornbeck Search and Rescue Team to assist in searches of abducted children.
The couple appeared on “The Montel Williams Show” shortly after Shawn’s abduction to raise awareness of the case. During the show, self-proclaimed psychic Sylvia Browne told them Shawn was dead and provided details about the crime that were later proven to be falsehoods. That wouldn’t be the last time Browne fabricated details about someone’s disappearance.
What nobody knew at the time was that Shawn was still alive and had been taken to an apartment in Kirkwood, where he’d live with his kidnapper for the next four years.
On Jan. 8, 2007, Ben Ownby was taken while waiting at a bus stop in Beaufort, located in Franklin County. The kidnapper put the 13-year-old in a white Nissan pickup truck and sped away, but not before Mitchell Hults, one of Ownby’s friends, got a good look at the vehicle and provided a detailed description to authorities.
Following Ownby’s abduction, true-crime writer and internet sleuth Michelle McNamara examined the case and discovered a connection between Ownby’s kidnapping and Hornbeck’s disappearance. Just one day before the miraculous discovery, McNamara theorized Ownby was targeted because of his youthful appearance.
The following day, the FBI followed a tip on a white pick-up truck that brought them to a pizzeria in Kirkwood. One of the store managers, a man named Michael Devlin, owned the truck. Two federal agents asked permission to search the truck, which Devlin allowed.
One of the agents, Lynn Willett, spoke at length with Devlin while they sat in the backseat of an FBI vehicle. During the conversation, Willett cajoled a confession from Devlin. Willett said Devlin told her he was “a bad person” and admitted to having both Ben and Shawn.
Willett joined other FBI agents and local police in going to Devlin’s apartment in the 400 block of S. Holmes Avenue. Devlin opened the front door to his apartment and allowed the FBI and police to go inside.
Willett and the others saw two boys playing video games in the apartment: Ben Ownby, whom they immediately recognized, and a now 15-year-old Shawn Hornbeck. That evening, then-Fraklin County Sheriff Glen Toelke made the stunning announcement – both boys had been found and were alive.
Later, Devlin admitted he kidnapped Ben because Shawn was getting too old for his liking, unwittingly confirming McNamara’s theory.
Prosecutors in Franklin, Washington, and St. Louis counties hit Devlin with dozens of charges, including kidnapping, use of a deadly weapon, molestation, and production of child pornography.
Meanwhile, for his tip and information, Mitchell Hults received a reward that included a new pickup truck.
In an interview with Oprah Winfrey just days after being reunited with Shawn, the Akerses said they believed their son was sexually abused during his captivity. In the same interview, Shawn said he spent his days sleeping and playing video games and was instructed to tell people he was being homeschooled.
Hornbeck was restrained for the first month and nearly strangled by Devlin. The young boy believed his family would be harmed if he attempted to escape or contact the police.
Shawn was also made to pose as his abductor’s son. Kirkwood and Glendale police spoke with “Shawn Devlin” on more than one occasion in the years prior to Michael Devlin’s arrest.
That October, Devlin pleaded guilty to all the charges and received 74 life sentences and an additional term of 2,020 years. He was transferred to Western Missouri Correctional Center in Cameron, Missouri. He won’t be eligible for parole until he’s 100.
In April 2011, a fellow inmate attacked and stabbed Devlin with a homemade ice pick. That inmate, identified as Troy Fenton, wrote a letter to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and said he attacked Devlin because of the heinous nature of Devlin’s crimes.
Devlin remains at the state prison in Cameron under protective custody.
The Shawn Hornbeck Foundation ceased operations in 2013. In May of that year, the Akers family determined they didn’t have the time and resources necessary to commit to the foundation and rescue team. Other members of the organization founded the Missouri Valley Search and Rescue Team to continue the mission of helping families of missing children and adults.
Craig Akers died July 15, 2019, from bladder cancer. He was 57.
Willett retired from the FBI in 2010. She still stays in touch with her colleagues who helped solve the case.
Writer Michelle McNamara died in her sleep on April 21, 2016. She was 46.
Shawn Hornbeck married and became a father. Both he and Ben Ownby still live in the St. Louis area.
