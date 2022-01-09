Top 10 Trending Cryptos in Twitter for the Hour!

Amidst the market crash the talks around altcoins are on the rise.

Many take to twitter depicting their views vividly.

It’s been the third consecutive day as the market is still down. However, the talks regarding the Bitcoin (BTC) or the other altcoins are never down though. In spite of this, CoinTrendz, an all in all platform with profuse market follow ups for 24/7 has listed out the top ten cryptos on trend with respect to their mentioning’s in Twitter. They are as follows,

1. Bitcoin (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) has been mentioned 502 times on Twitter for the past hour. As the king of cryptos, BTC even tops the charts in this too, and it’s obvious. Currently BTC trades at extreme lows of $41,294.71 with the graphs still low at 1.74% down, for the past 24 hours.

2. Shiba Inu (SHIB)

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is rather a controversy, with massive surges at the Q4 of 2021, defeating it’s primary rival the Dogecoin (DOGE), SHIB emerged out with complete success at end of 2021. Subsequently, according to the stats, SHIB is all geared up for 2022, with 453 mentions in twitter. Currently SHIB trades at lows of $0.00002856 with the graphs still low at 2.50% down, for the past 24 hours.

3. Ethereum (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) and BTC remain the top affected cryptos in the current market crash. In spite of this, ETH has been mentioned 205 times on Twitter. Currently ETH trades at lows of $3,131.87 with the graphs still low at 1.97% down, for the past 24 hours.

4. Solana (SOL)

Solana (SOL) looking for the opportunity to kill ETH, has been so far mentioned 187 times on Twitter. Currently SHIB trades at $139.71 with the graphs up at 0.81, for the past 24 hours.

5. Harmony (ONE)

The Harmony (ONE) is the first altcoin which doesn’t come upon the top ten to get high mentions of 118 on Twitter. Currently ONE trades at lows of $0.3007 with the graphs still low at 1.92% down, for the past 24 hours.

6. Chainlink (LINK)

The Chainlink (LINK) has been mentioned so far 75 times on Twitter in the past hour. Currently LINK trades at lows of $24.53 with the graphs extremely low at 8.42% down, for the past 24 hours.

7. Dogecoin (DOGE)

The Dogecoin (DOGE) is quite disappointing though, with being mentioned only 63 times, despite being one of the prominent altcoins among the top ten. Currently DOGE trades at lows of $0.1517 with the graphs still low at 1.96% down, for the past 24 hours.

8. Fantom (FTM)

The Fantom (FTM) has been crashing as low as $2.26, with the graphs plunging low at 17.53% down, for the past 24 hours. However, FTM has been mentioned about 61 times on Twitter in the past hour, surpassing Cardano (ADA).

9. Cardano (ADA)

Despite huge expectations for ADA in 2022, taking the past hour into consideration, ADA has been mentioned only 58 times. Currently ADA trades at lows of $1.18 with the graphs still low at 3.78% down, for the past 24 hours.

10. Velas (VLX)

The Velas (VLX) is one of the most highly anticipated altcoins for the year 2022. Accordingly, it’s been mentioned on Twitter 52 times in the past hour. Currently VLX trades at lows of $12.72% with the graphs still low at 12.72% down, for the past 24 hours.