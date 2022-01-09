Top 3 Coins and Months Since Their All-time High (ATH)

NFT based blockchain games have been on the rise since last year.

These are determined to become the future of gaming as they in addition offer a possibility to earn tokens.

The year 2021 witnessed numerous developments and surges for the Non-Fungible Token (NFT) based blockchain gaming sector. The merging of both the NFT and the blockchain technology has given rise to an undefeatable sector and the future for the gaming industry too. Besides, apart from just playing for entertainment, the NFT based blockchain games paves a way for the gamers to earn the game’s native tokens as they play on.

With such a dashing sector on rise, let’s take a look at the top five highly anticipated NFT based blockchain games for the year 2022.

1.DeFi Kingdoms (JEWEL)

As the name suggests, this NFT based blockchain game is actually a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) game. The game completely revolves around NFTs of numerous varieties, be it the main characters, the Heroes, the Gardens, the Banks, the Buildings, and much more.

The JEWEL is the native token for the platform, which is profusely traded upon the Harmony ONE platform. Moreover, the game actually uses the UniSwapV2 protocol as it’s main blockchain platform. Currently, JEWEL is being traded for a low of $18.14, with the graphs down by 8.45%. The price of JEWEL has soared up extremely for the past one month alone, owing to about surges of more than 160%

2. Guild of Guardians (GOG)

The Guild of Guardians is actually the game for the year 2022. It is a NFT based game with multiplayer features. The main notion of the game is to become the world’s most popular RPG game. In addition, this game operates entirely on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain.

The game revolves around training the avatars, indulging in collecting resources for them and taking on battle challenges. The game is all set on IOS and Android for both PC and mobile. The GOG is the native token for the game, which actually corresponds as Gems in the game. Currently, JEWEL is being traded for a low of $1.11, with the graphs down by 5.64%.

3.Galaxy Fighter Club (GCOIN)

The Galaxy Fighting Club, is actually a revolutionary fighting game which incorporates all the different characters from various games such as from Mario, to Pokemon and much more. In this, even different NFT based characters could battle against each other such as Bored Apes fighting Crypto Punks and much more.

Each battle enables players and their NFT character to win and earn the GCOIN, native token for the game. All sorts of developments for the character and resources and much more are all on the GCOIN. Currently, GCOIN is being traded for a low of $1.04, with the graphs down by 3.23%.

4. CryptoBeasts (CBX)

The cryptoBeast is actually a brand new NFT based blockchain game on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. All the characters as usual will be as NFTs. There will be about 10 different species with an overall of 10,000 characters. Besides, all this, all the characters are to develop from the unhatched eggs. Once the eggs hatch, the character emerges.

All the eggs are to be procured from the EggLand. Furthermore, one by one all the steps of the games will be launched one by one. However, the game is highly anticipated to be launched in 2022.

5.Axie Infinity (AXS)

The Axie Infinity is one of the first blockchain games to rise up like anything. Besides, this was indeed the first game to enable the earning of the platform’s native token the AXS, as they play. Specifically, the characters depicted as Axies could be rendered as per the likes and modified specific body parts wise individually.

As all other games, the axis is to grow, breed, collect resources for them, and obviously battle and challenge each other. And also, all all the games, all the axies are NFTs which could be collected and traded.

Currently, AXS is being traded for a low of $70.71, with the graphs down by 6.06%.