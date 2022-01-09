Connect with us

Bitcoin

Top 3 Coins and Months Since Their All-time High (ATH)

Published

47 seconds ago

on

Bitcoin and Ethereum Prices to Stay Shallow This Christmas
Bitcoin News
  • The staked ETH is now valued at almost $28 billion.
  • Binance Coin established a descending triangle while testing $445 as support.

Let us look at the top 3 coins and the period since their peak.

Bitcoin (BTC)

Despite recent market volatility, Bloomberg’s senior commodities analyst believes Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) will climb in 2022. Mike McGlone argues BTC and ETH have excellent foundations to grow on. In 2022, he expects Bitcoin to hit $100,000 and Ethereum to hit $5,000.

Top 3 Coins and Months Since Their All time High ATH
BTC/USDT: Source: TradingView

Bitcoin, according to McGlone, is in a “consolidating bull market,” and the US Federal Reserve’s new policies will help BTC. Officials at the Federal Reserve have said they would reduce asset purchases and boost interest rates next year to combat inflation. According to CoinMarketCap, bitcoin has been in a horrible downtrend since its all-time high on Nov. 10 last year.

Ethereum (ETH)

Over 8.9 million ETH have been staked. The staked ETH is now valued at almost $28 billion. The entire amount of the ETH 2.0 deposit contract has risen to 8,965,186 ETH, according to statistics from crypto analytics site Glassnode.

1641739342 455 Top 3 Coins and Months Since Their All time High ATH
ETH/USDT: Source: TradingView

According to CoinMarketCap, Ethereum has now been down for 2 months from its all-time high on Nov. 16 last year.

Binance Coin (BNB)

Liquidity always attracts the price. That’s why, over the last two months, Binance Coin has been challenging the $510 support level, exhausting buyers. Binance Coin established a descending triangle while testing $445 as support; however, the price fell below it.

1641739342 796 Top 3 Coins and Months Since Their All time High ATH
BNB/USDT: Source: TradingView

In October, the sellers were absorbed at $445. In reality, the price reacted strongly and rebounded off the level. It rose to $670 in the days that followed. According to CoinMarketCap, it’s been nearly 8 months since BNB’s all-time high on May 10 of last year.

Related Topics:
Bitcoin

Bloomberg Intelligence States BTC To Head Towards $100K In 2022

Published

2 hours ago

on

January 9, 2022

By

Bloomberg Intelligence States BTC To Head Towards $100K In 2022
Whole crypto market crashed thus most tokens are dipping in price which seems to be the depressing start of the year. Despite the fact of market crackdown the analyst from Bloomberg Intelligence states that BTC and ETH wil head towards $100K and $5k respectively in 2022. The mainstream cryptocurrencies are likely to hit gains achieving new all-time high this year.

The tightened regulations from the Federal Reserve might be the reason for greater inflations in price levels. Besides, the analyst predicted that BTC, ETH, and US-pegged stablecoins will continue to maintain dominance in 2022. Accordingly, a crypto supporter, Dennis Porter have also shared a post in Twitter regarding the dominance of BTC in 2022.

Expectations for Fed rate increases in 2022, thus might promote a “win-win scenario” for Bitcoin over the stock market. Consequently, BTC seems to move upward and would generate more gains while the analyst says that “first born is swiftly migrating toward becoming the world’s digital reserve asset”.

BTC Will Rise Over 50% In 5 Years

As per the analysts, BTC will hit nearly $100K by the end of 2022 while ETH will hit $5K. Moreover, the analyst predicted in December 2021 that BTC and gold would perform well in 2022 hitting $100,000 and $2,000 respectively.

According to Goldman Sachs co-head of global FX and EM strategy Zach Pandl, BTC would rise over 50% of the store of value market share in the next five years. Besides, as a result of gold market share growing, BTC price value will also increase to $100,000. Currently, the trading price of Bitcoin is $41,724 while it is over 11% down for the past week. 

Furthermore, BTC began to fall after the Fed’s December FOMC meeting on Wednesday. The meeting revealed that the regulator was committed to tightening monetary policy in 2022. The market has also shrunk as a result of internet outages in Kazakhstan, which have been accompanied by anti-government rallies.

Bitcoin

Top 5 NFT Based Blockchain Games of 2022

Published

3 hours ago

on

January 9, 2022

By

Top 3 Gaming and NFT Coins to Consider This Christmas
  • NFT based blockchain games have been on the rise since last year.
  • These are determined to become the future of gaming as they in addition offer a possibility to earn tokens.

The year 2021 witnessed numerous developments and surges for the Non-Fungible Token (NFT) based blockchain gaming sector. The merging of both the NFT and the blockchain technology has given rise to an undefeatable sector and the future for the gaming industry too. Besides, apart from just playing for entertainment, the NFT based blockchain games paves a way for the gamers to earn the game’s native tokens as they play on. 

With such a dashing sector on rise, let’s take a look at the top five highly anticipated NFT based blockchain games for the year 2022.

1.DeFi Kingdoms (JEWEL)  

As the name suggests, this NFT based blockchain game is actually a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) game. The game completely revolves around NFTs of numerous varieties, be it the main characters, the Heroes, the Gardens, the Banks, the Buildings, and much more. 

The JEWEL is the native token for the platform, which is profusely traded upon the Harmony ONE platform. Moreover, the game actually uses the UniSwapV2 protocol as it’s main blockchain platform. Currently, JEWEL is being traded for a low of $18.14, with the graphs down by 8.45%. The price of JEWEL has soared up extremely for the past one month alone, owing to about surges of more than 160%

2. Guild of Guardians (GOG)

The Guild of Guardians is actually the game for the year 2022. It is a NFT based game with multiplayer features. The main notion of the game is to become the world’s most popular RPG game. In addition, this game operates entirely on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. 

The game revolves around training the avatars, indulging in collecting resources for them and taking on battle challenges. The game is all set on IOS and Android for both PC and mobile. The GOG is the native token for the game, which actually corresponds as Gems in the game. Currently, JEWEL is being traded for a low of $1.11, with the graphs down by 5.64%.

3.Galaxy Fighter Club (GCOIN)

The Galaxy Fighting Club, is actually a revolutionary fighting game which incorporates all the different characters from various games such as from Mario, to Pokemon and much more. In this, even different NFT based characters could battle against each other such as Bored Apes fighting Crypto Punks and much more. 

Each battle enables players and their NFT character to win and earn the GCOIN, native token for the game. All sorts of developments for the character and resources and much more are all on the GCOIN. Currently, GCOIN is being traded for a low of $1.04, with the graphs down by 3.23%.

4. CryptoBeasts (CBX)

The cryptoBeast is actually a brand new NFT based blockchain game on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. All the characters as usual will be as NFTs. There will be about 10 different species with an overall of 10,000 characters. Besides, all this, all the characters are to develop from the unhatched eggs. Once the eggs hatch, the character emerges. 

All the eggs are to be procured from the EggLand. Furthermore, one by one all the steps of the games will be launched one by one. However, the game is highly anticipated to be launched in 2022. 

5.Axie Infinity (AXS)

The Axie Infinity is one of the first blockchain games to rise up like anything. Besides, this was indeed the first game to enable the earning of the platform’s native token the AXS, as they play. Specifically, the characters depicted as Axies could be rendered as per the likes and modified specific body parts wise individually. 

As all other games, the axis is to grow, breed, collect resources for them, and obviously battle and challenge each other. And also, all all the games, all the axies are NFTs which could be collected and traded. 

Currently, AXS is being traded for a low of $70.71, with the graphs down by 6.06%.

Bitcoin

How Projects are Revolutionizing Crypto Staking Through Referral Programs

Published

5 hours ago

on

January 9, 2022

By

How Projects are Revolutionizing Crypto Staking Through Referral Programs
Once reserved for the pros in the crypto space, staking has become a common practice across all participants in the space. Today, anyone has an opportunity to earn passive income on their crypto assets in just a few clicks, whether on a centralized exchange or DEX. Over the past two years, centralized exchanges such as Binance and Coinbase have introduced staking to their users, compelling decentralized exchanges, or DEXs, to follow suit.

At the height of the DeFi boom in 2021, over $110 billion in value was locked on decentralized platforms as staking became one of the most lucrative ways to earn passive income and relish returns on investment. On January 3, 2022, Ethereum 2.0 crossed the $34 billion mark in total value staked, showing a possible continuation of the explosive growth this year. Despite the growth, many platforms only offered staking rewards as the only viable passive income strategy for their users. One DEX, Hashbon, aims to change this by adding a reward system that complements staking with them – the staking referral program.

Hashbon, one of the first cross-chain DEXs, announced the launch of their own staking program, “Hashbon Rocket”, last December to give HASH holders an opportunity to earn the highest possible APY and APR among all the available staking opportunities. Midway through the month, the ‘Hashbon Rocket Staking Referral Program’ launched, providing all HASH holders with an additional revenue stream.

Hashbon DEX launches its Staking Referral Program

Following a wonderful reception to the staking program in the past month, Hashbon DEX extended its earning possibilities through the first-of-its-kind staking referral program. The Hashbon Staking Referral Program allows people to invite their friends and family to the platform and earn 10% of their friends’ staking earnings. According to a statement, every HASH staker can simply share their referral link with their friends and family and earn 10% of the rewards the referral makes during staking.

Hashbon offers users a fast, secure, and cheap platform to swap tokens across multiple networks, supporting newbies in their journey into decentralized finance (DeFi). Apart from staking and DEX, Hashbon also offers users a payment gateway that will let merchants accept payments in over 30 cryptocurrencies with 0% commission. The latest referral program joins a host of earning programs on the platform including being an arbiter for Hashbon Rocket, who votes for the transactions.

Unlike other staking platforms, Hashbon offers both ERC20 and BEP20 token staking. Users can stake their HASH tokens on Unifarm or the BSC chain to receive their rewards. The longer the staking period, the higher the APR. According to the company’s statement, any user barring U.S. citizens can participate in the staking or referral programs. The platform’s smart contract and token code are audited by CertiK to protect them from manipulation or hacks, which could lead to the loss of users’ funds.

Why referrals should be a thing in crypto staking programs

As explained above, referrals look to be the next big breakout in the crypto staking space. With every project offering “high APRs”, referral programs give a standout appeal to new users, while being the most effective way to generate leads to the projects. According to Forbes, referrals is the most efficient marketing and sale tactic that generates the highest ROI.

As the crypto staking field grows by the day, rewarding users with referral bonuses could be a sure way to grow your community. According to Grigory Bibaev, CEO and Founder of Hashbon, referrals are key to the growth of the DEX, staking program, and payment gateway. Finally, the platform aims to “satisfy the community’s CeFi and DeFi cravings” by offering new rewarding opportunities for every user joining the platform, Bibaev added.

 

