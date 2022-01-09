Connect with us

Bitcoin

Top 5 NFT Based Blockchain Games of 2022

Published

34 seconds ago

on

Top 3 Gaming and NFT Coins to Consider This Christmas
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
  • NFT based blockchain games have been on the rise since last year.
  • These are determined to become the future of gaming as they in addition offer a possibility to earn tokens.

The year 2021 witnessed numerous developments and surges for the Non-Fungible Token (NFT) based blockchain gaming sector. The merging of both the NFT and the blockchain technology has given rise to an undefeatable sector and the future for the gaming industry too. Besides, apart from just playing for entertainment, the NFT based blockchain games paves a way for the gamers to earn the game’s native tokens as they play on. 

With such a dashing sector on rise, let’s take a look at the top five highly anticipated NFT based blockchain games for the year 2022.

1.DeFi Kingdoms (JEWEL)  

As the name suggests, this NFT based blockchain game is actually a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) game. The game completely revolves around NFTs of numerous varieties, be it the main characters, the Heroes, the Gardens, the Banks, the Buildings, and much more. 

The JEWEL is the native token for the platform, which is profusely traded upon the Harmony ONE platform. Moreover, the game actually uses the UniSwapV2 protocol as it’s main blockchain platform. Currently, JEWEL is being traded for a low of $18.14, with the graphs down by 8.45%. The price of JEWEL has soared up extremely for the past one month alone, owing to about surges of more than 160%

2. Guild of Guardians (GOG)

The Guild of Guardians is actually the game for the year 2022. It is a NFT based game with multiplayer features. The main notion of the game is to become the world’s most popular RPG game. In addition, this game operates entirely on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. 

The game revolves around training the avatars, indulging in collecting resources for them and taking on battle challenges. The game is all set on IOS and Android for both PC and mobile. The GOG is the native token for the game, which actually corresponds as Gems in the game. Currently, JEWEL is being traded for a low of $1.11, with the graphs down by 5.64%.

3.Galaxy Fighter Club (GCOIN)

The Galaxy Fighting Club, is actually a revolutionary fighting game which incorporates all the different characters from various games such as from Mario, to Pokemon and much more. In this, even different NFT based characters could battle against each other such as Bored Apes fighting Crypto Punks and much more. 

Each battle enables players and their NFT character to win and earn the GCOIN, native token for the game. All sorts of developments for the character and resources and much more are all on the GCOIN. Currently, GCOIN is being traded for a low of $1.04, with the graphs down by 3.23%.

4. CryptoBeasts (CBX)

The cryptoBeast is actually a brand new NFT based blockchain game on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. All the characters as usual will be as NFTs. There will be about 10 different species with an overall of 10,000 characters. Besides, all this, all the characters are to develop from the unhatched eggs. Once the eggs hatch, the character emerges. 

All the eggs are to be procured from the EggLand. Furthermore, one by one all the steps of the games will be launched one by one. However, the game is highly anticipated to be launched in 2022. 

5.Axie Infinity (AXS)

The Axie Infinity is one of the first blockchain games to rise up like anything. Besides, this was indeed the first game to enable the earning of the platform’s native token the AXS, as they play. Specifically, the characters depicted as Axies could be rendered as per the likes and modified specific body parts wise individually. 

As all other games, the axis is to grow, breed, collect resources for them, and obviously battle and challenge each other. And also, all all the games, all the axies are NFTs which could be collected and traded. 

Currently, AXS is being traded for a low of $70.71, with the graphs down by 6.06%.

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Bitcoin

How Projects are Revolutionizing Crypto Staking Through Referral Programs

Published

1 hour ago

on

January 9, 2022

By

How Projects are Revolutionizing Crypto Staking Through Referral Programs
google news

Once reserved for the pros in the crypto space, staking has become a common practice across all participants in the space. Today, anyone has an opportunity to earn passive income on their crypto assets in just a few clicks, whether on a centralized exchange or DEX. Over the past two years, centralized exchanges such as Binance and Coinbase have introduced staking to their users, compelling decentralized exchanges, or DEXs, to follow suit.

At the height of the DeFi boom in 2021, over $110 billion in value was locked on decentralized platforms as staking became one of the most lucrative ways to earn passive income and relish returns on investment. On January 3, 2022, Ethereum 2.0 crossed the $34 billion mark in total value staked, showing a possible continuation of the explosive growth this year. Despite the growth, many platforms only offered staking rewards as the only viable passive income strategy for their users. One DEX, Hashbon, aims to change this by adding a reward system that complements staking with them – the staking referral program.

Hashbon, one of the first cross-chain DEXs, announced the launch of their own staking program, “Hashbon Rocket”, last December to give HASH holders an opportunity to earn the highest possible APY and APR among all the available staking opportunities. Midway through the month, the ‘Hashbon Rocket Staking Referral Program’ launched, providing all HASH holders with an additional revenue stream.

Hashbon DEX launches its Staking Referral Program

Following a wonderful reception to the staking program in the past month, Hashbon DEX extended its earning possibilities through the first-of-its-kind staking referral program. The Hashbon Staking Referral Program allows people to invite their friends and family to the platform and earn 10% of their friends’ staking earnings. According to a statement, every HASH staker can simply share their referral link with their friends and family and earn 10% of the rewards the referral makes during staking.

Hashbon offers users a fast, secure, and cheap platform to swap tokens across multiple networks, supporting newbies in their journey into decentralized finance (DeFi). Apart from staking and DEX, Hashbon also offers users a payment gateway that will let merchants accept payments in over 30 cryptocurrencies with 0% commission. The latest referral program joins a host of earning programs on the platform including being an arbiter for Hashbon Rocket, who votes for the transactions.

Unlike other staking platforms, Hashbon offers both ERC20 and BEP20 token staking. Users can stake their HASH tokens on Unifarm or the BSC chain to receive their rewards. The longer the staking period, the higher the APR. According to the company’s statement, any user barring U.S. citizens can participate in the staking or referral programs. The platform’s smart contract and token code are audited by CertiK to protect them from manipulation or hacks, which could lead to the loss of users’ funds.

Why referrals should be a thing in crypto staking programs

As explained above, referrals look to be the next big breakout in the crypto staking space. With every project offering “high APRs”, referral programs give a standout appeal to new users, while being the most effective way to generate leads to the projects. According to Forbes, referrals is the most efficient marketing and sale tactic that generates the highest ROI.

As the crypto staking field grows by the day, rewarding users with referral bonuses could be a sure way to grow your community. According to Grigory Bibaev, CEO and Founder of Hashbon, referrals are key to the growth of the DEX, staking program, and payment gateway. Finally, the platform aims to “satisfy the community’s CeFi and DeFi cravings” by offering new rewarding opportunities for every user joining the platform, Bibaev added.

 

google news
Continue Reading

Bitcoin

Dog Based Meme Coins Could Make a Strong Come-back in 2022

Published

1 hour ago

on

January 9, 2022

By

Are Investors Done With Dog-Based Meme Coins? Find out!
google news
Altcoin News
  • It’s been a rough start to the year for the crypto market.
  • There is a feeling of optimism among lovers of meme coins despite the volatility.

Coins like Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Floki Inu, and other tokens associated more with internet jokes than mainstream cryptocurrencies have taken the brunt of the recent price decline from the record highs set late last year.

It’s been a rough start to the year for the crypto market, with the overall market value dipping below $2 trillion, according to CoinMarketCap. Dogecoin is down about 80 percent from its all-time high of 74 cents in May, while Shiba Inu is down more than 65 percent from its record of fractions of a cent in October.

Whale Reports $3billion Worth of Transactions

SHIB’s present volatility was sparked by whales who initiated selling. Three billion dollars worth of cryptocurrency was shifted by a single whale into many accounts, causing panic in the markets. According to CoinMarketCap, today’s Shiba Inu price is USD 0.000028 with a 24-hour trading volume of USD 1,119,826,180. Shiba Inu has been down 3.79% in the last 24 hours. 

According to CoinMarketCap, today’s Dogecoin price is USD 0.152262 with a 24-hour trading volume of USD 620,944,597. Dogecoin’s price has dropped by 2.95 percent during the past day. According to CoinMarketCap, today’s Floki Inu price is USD 0.000070 with a 24-hour trading volume of USD 15,345,461. Floki Inu has been down 10.02% in the last 24 hours. 

There is a feeling of optimism among lovers of meme coins despite the volatility. Dog coin season might return in 2022 if these meme coins advancements, marketing, and popularity continue to be strong.

google news
Continue Reading

Bitcoin

Polkadot Dominates Among Developers After Ethereum as per New Report

Published

3 hours ago

on

January 9, 2022

By

Parallel Finance Successfully Won $300M in the 4th Round of Polkadot Auctions
google news

28 seconds ago |