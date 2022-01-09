Tragedy Hits Brazil, Claiming Seven Lives & Three Missing After Massive Canyon Wall Collapsed

Pleasure and fun turned into a disaster for tourist enjoying a boat ride on Furnas lake in Capitolio, Minas Gerais state.

At least seven people have died and three others are missing after a huge slab of rock fell from a cliff face onto tourist boats on a lake in Brazil.

Edgard Estevo, commander of the Minas Gerais State Fire Department, said at a news conference that in addition to the dead as many as 20 people might be missing and officials were seeking to identify them, per NBC News.

A further 32 people were injured, nine of them seriously. Videos posted on social media showed a cluster of small boats near the cliff face when the rock suddenly smashed into the water, landing on two of the vessels. Onlookers could be heard screaming as other boats close to the scene sped off to escape. Unfortunately, two boats were hit directly by the rocks but 24 people rescued from them are alive and have head and facial injuries and broken bones.

Furnas Lake, known as the “Sea of Minas”, is a popular tourist attraction in the area around 418km (260 miles) north of Sao Paulo. The town can see around 5,000 visitors on a weekend, and up to 30,000 on holidays.

Minas Gerais has experienced heavy rain over the past two weeks, which state officials believe may have loosened the rock, per NBC News.

The Brazilian navy has confirmed it will investigate the cause of the accident. Sending well wishes and a speedy recovery to all affected by this tragedy.