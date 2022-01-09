Vic Fangio comes up short with decision making in Broncos’ Week 18 loss to Chiefs

Suggest a Correction
Four times in the Broncos’ first 16 games, either because his team was trailing or he embraced an attacking mindset, coach Vic Fangio opted to keep his offense on the field when needing at least seven yards on fourth down. They converted each time.
But trailing the Kansas City Chiefs by seven points in what could be his final game on the Broncos’ sideline Saturday and facing a fourth-and-9 from the 13-yard line deep in the fourth quarter, Fangio sent out Brandon McManus for a 31-yard field goal.
Mr. Aggressive became Mr. Passive.
Fangio’s over-reliance on his defense was costly as the Chiefs burned off the final 4:37 to escape with a 28-24 win, extending their streak to 13 consecutive wins against the Broncos.
It was a discouraging decision that led to a discouraging finish for the Broncos, who held a four-point lead entering the fourth quarter.
What say you, Vic?
“Your odds are very low through analytics,” Fangio said of converting fourth-and-9. “There was enough time left that gave us a chance to get a stop and even if we gave up a field goal, we should have a chance. If we go for it and don’t get it and they get that same field goal, then we’re down two scores with not enough time.
“I understand the second-guessing, but on fourth-and-9, your chances aren’t great.”
In reality, it was a decision that was first-guessed before McManus made the field goal. Bleep the analytics. Take a shot to the end zone.
Even if the Broncos didn’t convert, Kansas City had to start deep in its own territory. Get a stop, force a punt and maybe quarterback Drew Lock had some magic in his right arm.
It was inevitable the Chiefs were going to run out the clock even before quarterback Patrick Mahomes started the drive with a quick pass that receiver Mecole Hardman turned into a 44-yard gain. Kansas City (12-5) clinched the AFC’s No. 2 seed when Mahomes threw 11 yards to tight end Travis Kelce on third-and-8 at the two-minute warning, allowing them to run the clock out.
“A lot of it is just finishing and I guess you could say that’s almost the story of our season this year,” safety Justin Simmons said. “Four-minute offense, (two) timeouts, the defense has a chance to go out there and get a stop so our offense, who has been moving the ball pretty well all night, has a chance to go out and win the football game. Couldn’t do it.
“Those are the things I think about.”
Now it’s time to see what Broncos’ general manager George Paton has been thinking about.
Afterward, Fangio’s future in Denver — or lack thereof — was Topic A. Coaches who are 11 games under. 500 through three years don’t usually get a fourth season. But Paton, by all accounts, has great respect for Fangio’s work ethic and defensive acumen. Fangio said he and Paton talk “all the time,” but the most difficult conversation had not yet occurred.
“Not proud of the record,” Fangio said. “I know it’s not good enough. I get it. … Winning is the bottom line.”
This is a bottom-line business and the bottom line is the Broncos started 3-0, but only won four of their final 14 games. Another bottom line: They finished 1-7 against teams with a winning record.
“It (stinks),” left tackle Garett Bolles said. “I’m tired of losing. I think everyone’s tired of losing.”
It would behoove Paton to rip the Band-Aid and fire Fangio or announce his return as soon as possible.
Either way, changes are afoot. They should be. They need to be. Teams who claim to be close — like the Broncos did after the game — don’t finish 13th in their conference, don’t go 1-5 against their division rivals and don’t have two four-game losing streaks in the same season.
Put together an All-AFC West team and how many Broncos would be on it? Simmons, for sure. Cornerback Pat Surtain II (who missed the finale with calf injuries), probably. That may be it. The rest of the division hasn’t just passed the Broncos over the last six years, they’ve lapped them.
Mahomes is 9-0 against the Broncos. The Raiders have won four straight in the series. The Chargers could be headed to the playoffs with second-year quarterback Justin Herbert if they beat Las Vegas on Sunday. And the Broncos could be headed toward their fifth coach in nine years.
The Broncos and New York Jets have the longest current playoff droughts (six years). The proud Broncos are now lumped in the same company as the punch-line Jets.
If Fangio wanted to politic for his future, he could lean on the fact his team didn’t mail it in to finish the year. A double-digit underdog, the Broncos turned a 7-0 deficit into a 14-7 lead on Lock touchdown scrambles of five and 23 yards, and they turned a 17-14 deficit into a 21-17 lead on running back Melvin Gordon’s 47-yard touchdown.
But leading 21-20, in a play that epitomized the season, Gordon was hit by defensive end Melvin Ingram just as he received Lock’s handoff. Linebacker Nick Bolton scooped up the fumble and sprinted 86 yards for the go-ahead touchdown with 7:42 left.
The Broncos marched right back on Lock completions of 29 (to receiver Tim Patrick) and 28 (to receiver Jerry Jeudy) yards. On second down from the 13, Lock didn’t see Jeudy on a slant route (incompletion to Patrick). Two plays later, Fangio opted for the field goal and just like in Week 7 at Cleveland and Week 16 at Las Vegas, the defense couldn’t make a stop to give the offense a final chance.
“We have to knock off the team that beat us (Saturday),” Bolles said. “They’ve been dominating this AFC West for a long time and we’re sick of it. I promise you, it’s going to change.”
The first change could be on Sunday.
Melvin Gordon stopped on his way off the field following the Broncos’ 28-24 loss to Kansas City on Saturday and gave his cleats to a young fan.
Admittedly emotional, Gordon — who rushed for 110 yards and a touchdown, but also had a fourth-quarter fumble that reversed the momentum of the game — took in the final moments of what could be his final game as a Bronco. Gordon has expressed his desire to return to Denver’s backfield in 2022 but is now set to become a free agent.
“I was kind of soaking it in, taking (the scene) for what it was,” Gordon said. “”I don’t know (on my future). It’s all up in the air. That will play out eventually.”
Gordon helped pace the Broncos to a season-high 191 rushing yards. He said Denver “wanted it” despite being out of playoff contention and being a heavy underdog.
“We laid it all on the line, even though we knew we weren’t playing for anything,” Gordon said. “It’s some guys’ last time on this team with the Broncos, so my mindset was to just give it everything I’ve got.”
Whether Gordon will be one of those “guys” is yet to be seen. Gordon played on a two-year, $16 million contract in 2020 and ’21, but his market value would likely decrease considering he’ll be 29 when next season starts. There is still a possibility general manager George Paton could re-sign him on a cheaper deal to again complement Javonte Williams, who polished off a solid rookie season with 46 yards rushing Saturday.
Whether Gordon returns or signs elsewhere, quarterback Drew Lock believes Gordon “showed the type of back he can be today” while averaging a season-best 9.2 yards per carry.
“Sure, he’s a big, stout, third-and-one-and-hand-him-the-pill kind of runner,” Lock said. “But he’s also one to bust a big one when you need him.”
Vic Fangio, who may have coached his final game for the Broncos, called Gordon “a tough sucker.”
“Runs hard, great teammate, great person,” Fangio said. “To me, everything about Melvin is top shelf.”
While Gordon put together one of his best games of the year, his fumble late in the game put a sour ending on an otherwise noteworthy day. With Denver ahead 21-20 and at the Kansas City 9-yard line, Lock handed off to Gordon, who was immediately tackled by Kansas City defensive end Melvin Ingram, who was unblocked.
Gordon had no time to react. Fangio dubbed it a “busted” blocking assignment. Ingram ran right between tight ends Noah Fant and Albert Okwuegbunam to force the fumble. Chiefs rookie Nick Bolton recovered the loose ball, shed Lock’s attempted tackle and ran 86 yards for the touchdown that put Kansas City up 28-21.
“The guy I look up to (Ingram) made the play on me,” Gordon said. “It just happened so fast. I don’t think I had full control of the ball yet, and I was trying to spin and get out of the way to not get a loss. He made a great play. I’ve got to be better there (with ball security) but… it was a tough play.”
The Nuggets are likely to sign free-agent center DeMarcus Cousins to a 10-day contract, but nothing was finalized as of Saturday night, a league source told The Denver Post.
The organization plans to sit down with Cousins within the next 24 hours, the source said, who reiterated there’s mutual interest in a deal.
The Post reported Wednesday that the Nuggets were looking for a backup center to help bolster their second unit.
Pending a promising meeting with Nuggets management, Cousins will fill that void, and coach Michael Malone will reunite with Cousins after coaching him for parts of two seasons in Sacramento.
Earlier this season, Malone voiced his stamp of approval for Cousins.
“I think it’s crazy that DeMarcus is not in the league right now,” Malone said ahead of a road game in October. “That guy is a very, very talented player.”
Cousins was most recently with the Bucks, who waived him earlier this week in order to keep a roster spot open. But in 17 games this season, most off the bench, Cousins was productive with averages of 9.1 points and 5.8 rebounds in nearly 17 minutes per game.
