Connect with us

News

Wall of rock falls on boaters on Brazilian lake, killing 6

Published

52 seconds ago

on

Wall of rock falls on boaters on Brazilian lake, killing 6
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

BRASILIA, Brazil — A towering slab of rock broke from a cliff and toppled onto pleasure boaters drifting near a waterfall on a Brazilian lake Saturday and officials said at least six people died.

Edgard Estevo, commander of the Minas Gerais State Fire Department, said at a news conference that in addition to the dead as many as 20 people might be missing and officials were seeking to identify them.

Officials said at least 32 people were injured, though most had been released from hospitals by Saturday evening.

Video images showed a gathering of small boats moving slowly near the sheer rock cliff on Furnas Lake when a fissure appeared in the rock and a huge piece toppled onto at least two of the vessels.

Estevo said the accident occurred between the towns of Sao Jose da Barra and Capitolio, from which the boats had left.

The press office of Minas Gerais state told The Associated Press that the fire department had deployed divers and helicopters to help. Minas Gerais Gov. Romeu Zema sent messages of solidarity with the victims via social media.

Furnas Lake, which was created in 1958 for the installation of a hydroelectric plant, is a popular tourist draw in the area roughly 420 kilometers (260 miles) north of Sao Paulo. Officials in Capitolio, which has about 8,400 residents, say the town can see around 5,000 visitors on a weekend, and up to 30,000 on holidays.

Officials suggested the wall coming loose could have been related to heavy rains recently that caused flooding in the state ad forced almost 17,000 people out of their homes.

Earlier last year, the concern was a lack of rain as Brazil experienced the worst drought in 91 years, which forced officials to alert the water flow from the Furnas Lake dam.

The Brazilian navy, which also helped in the rescue, said it would investigate the causes of the accident.

Even in the dry season, in some parts of the lake the movement is so intense that the boats have to take turns to navigate on the lake, said the City Hall press office.

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

News

Additional warming centers opening in St. Louis to meet demand

Published

12 mins ago

on

January 9, 2022

By

Additional warming centers opening in St. Louis to meet demand
google news

ST. LOUIS – The founder and CEO of City Hope St. Louis split time between Asbury United Methodist Church in north St. Louis and the Cherokee recreation center in south St. Louis Saturday night.  

Bishop Michael Robinson said both locations are now operational warming centers. Earlier in the week, extremely cold temperatures created a situation where not enough space was available. 

“All of the shelter beds in our city were full, “ Robinson said. “We had no space for anyone to go last night.” 

Asbury United Methodist Church suffered a setback in November. Thieves stole the church’s heating unit.

Robinson said donations from St. Louis and beyond allowed the church to install a new furnace.   

“We will be able to have 25 guests here at this location and up to 40 people at the Cherokee recreation center,” he said. 

The two locations are in addition to six existing warming locations the agency is operating through a partnership with the city of St. Louis. Dinner and breakfast are also provided.   

Robinson said City Hope St. Louis is looking for more assistance with providing meals and to staff centers 24-hours a day. He encourages anyone wanting to help to reach out through the organization’s website.

 For more information about finding help go to the city of St. Louis website.

google news
Continue Reading

News

Broncos quarterback Drew Lock confident in NFL future after season-ending loss to Chiefs: “There’s not a play you can’t run with me”

Published

23 mins ago

on

January 9, 2022

By

Broncos quarterback Drew Lock confident in NFL future after season-ending loss to Chiefs: “There’s not a play you can’t run with me”
google news

Drew Lock stood behind the podium Saturday night after possibly his final game as starting quarterback for the Denver Broncos.

Lock spoke in the media room at Empower Field before reporters could ask a question. He quickly summarized the pain of a 28-24 home defeat to the Kansas City Chiefs with what’s become a common refrain over his three NFL seasons.

“One of those games,” Lock said under his breath. “I thought we had them.”

Close might be enough in horseshoes or hand grenades. Not so much for NFL quarterbacks. It’s why Lock’s future in Denver remains uncertain entering this offseason. His up-and-down performance Saturday against the Chiefs provided little clarity.

Lock showcased impressive mobility with two touchdown scrambles — from 5 and 23 yards out. But the Missouri product was far less efficient through the air: 12-of-24 passing for 162 yards (zero touchdowns or interceptions).

“I thought he played his best game,” head coach Vic Fangio said. “This was really the first week he had a real chance to practice at normal tempo and get some work in. I think it showed.”

Of greatest concern, though, is Lock’s record in three games as a starter to finish the season: 0-3.

What did he learn after coming off the bench to replace injured starter Teddy Bridgewater?

“I learned a lot about myself and a lot about how resilient I could be,” Lock said. “I thought I had faced adversity before. But nothing like this year. When you get the playing (time) taken away from you, for the first time ever in your career, it’s different. … It lives in me and it breathes in me. It’s who I am. I’m a quarterback. I want to lead guys.”

Expectations were high for Lock in 2019 when the Broncos selected him No. 42 overall in the NFL draft. Two years of mostly struggles preceded an offseason trade for Bridgewater and a quarterback competition in training camp. Bridgewater beat him out for the starting job.

Lock completed only two touchdown passes all season. But teammates are certain he’s taken significant steps toward improvement.

“I love him. I think he’s grown dramatically,” offensive tackle Garett Bolles said. “I think Teddy’s pushed him in so many directions. (Lock) has been a phenomenal person that sat back, waited and served his time. You’ve got to remember man, when he was here (early on), he didn’t have someone to push him 24/7 like Teddy did. No disrespect to everyone else that was here. But he didn’t have that person to put his arm around him and watch film with him.”

google news
Continue Reading

News

Avalanche rallies to top Toronto Maple Leafs in overtime, 5-4

Published

34 mins ago

on

January 9, 2022

By

Avalanche rallies to top Toronto Maple Leafs in overtime, 5-4
google news

The hoopla surrounding the NHL’s marquee game between its winningest teams since Nov. 11 begged overtime on Saturday, and the Avalanche made that happen by rallying from a three-goal deficit at Ball Arena.

In a see-saw showdown, Toronto scored the first three goals and Colorado produced the final three of regulation. Avs defenseman Devon Toews scored the biggest one 1:12 into OT for a memorable 5-4 victory that extended Colorado’s club-record home winning streak to 11 games.

Toews, skating with Nazem Kadri and Mikko Rantanen in the 3-on-3 OT, took a drop pass from Kadri and used a snap shot to beat goalie Jack Campbell, who failed to hold a 4-1 lead.

The Avs got a goal from superstar defenseman Cale Makar to make it 4-2 late in the second period and then got tallies from Gabe Landeskog and J.T. Compher to tie it midway through the third. Rantanen assisted on both in a span of 1:36 and finished with four helpers.

Toronto superstar Auston Matthews, who had three goals in the Leafs’ 8-3 win over the Avs on Dec. 1 in Toronto, put pucks behind goalie Darcy Kuemper on consecutive shifts after former Avs forward Alex Kerfoot scored the game’s first goal for the visitors.

Kuemper, who had won his previous seven starts, was replaced by Pavel Francouz after Matthews’ second goal at 14:53 of the first period. Kuemper stopped just five of eight shots.

Francouz got the win by stopping 18 of 19 shots.

Colorado improved to 4-0 coming off its COVID shutdown that led to seven games being postponed. The Avs are 9-1 in their last 10 games and 17-3-1 in their last 21 — the NHL’s best record since Nov. 11; Toronto is second at 14-4-1.

The Avs got goals from Nathan MacKinnon and Makar to get within 3-1 and 4-2, the latter late in the second period. The only power-play goal through 40 minutes was scored by Toronto forward Nick Ritchie at 5:39 of the middle frame. The Avs’ Alex Newhook was in the box for hooking — the game’s most costly penalty.

MacKinnon extended his points streak to 10 games and Makar extended his league-leading goals for defensemen to 15.

Footnotes. The Avs again played without forward Valeri Nichushkin and defenseman Jack Johnson because of injuries. Nichushkin has missed the last four games and Johnson the previous two.

google news
Continue Reading

Trending