News
WATCH: Broncos’ Drew Lock’s 5-yard touchdown run against Chiefs
Take it in yourself, @DrewLock23. 🙌
📺: ESPN pic.twitter.com/lzT9R5Cab5
— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) January 8, 2022
No one’s open? Take it in yourself.
Broncos quarterback Drew Lock scrambled up the middle for a 5-yard touchdown run in the first quarter against the visiting Chiefs Saturday afternoon at Empower Field at Mile High.
The score tied the game at 7-apiece.
News
As omicron causes more breakthrough cases, here’s what you should know
(NEXSTAR) – The latest COVID-19 variant of concern, omicron, has captured the attention of the globe. As one of the most mutated viruses ever seen by scientists, it’s also proving to cause more breakthrough cases, meaning those who are fully vaccinated, and even some with booster shots, are testing positive for the virus.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, vaccines are not 100% effective at preventing infection, meaning some who are fully vaccinated will still get COVID-19. Those that are fully vaccinated and experience a breakthrough case are less likely to develop serious illness than those who are unvaccinated and get COVID-19.
The below data from the CDC shows that breakthrough cases — among those who are fully vaccinated without a booster dose — began rising in early November and through the rest of the month. In late November, scientists in South Africa first detected the omicron variant, which was confirmed in the U.S. in December.
“We’re seeing more breakthrough cases in people that had just had their primary vaccines,” Dr. Jim Conway, medical director with the immunization program at UW Health in Wisconsin, says. “The good news is that even if they haven’t gotten the boosters, you know, they’re still very well protected against severe disease.”
While those with the vaccine appear to be well protected, Dr. Conway says immunity is starting to wane for those who only received the first series of vaccinations.
“You’re really not considered fully protected anymore if you only have that primary series,” he adds.
After recent studies found that experiencing a breakthrough infection can create “super immunity” to the virus that causes COVID-19, should you let yourself get sick?
Dr. Conway describes it as “not a reasonable gamble to try to make a recommendation that that’s a good idea for anybody.” He explains that natural immunity from the initial strains of COVID-19 didn’t last long — only roughly 60 to 90 days — and didn’t stand up against the delta variant. Getting COVID-19 can lead to severe disease requiring hospitalization or long-hauler symptoms. Instead, for those hoping to boost their immunity, Dr. Conway says the booster dose is the safest option.
Before you can roll up your sleeve and get a booster dose, you will need to have received either two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or the single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. If you haven’t gotten your primary series yet, you still have time.
“It’s never too late to get vaccinated. There were some people who wanted to wait and see and make sure that they understood how well [the vaccines] worked. And you know that these are safe,” Dr. Conway notes. “This continues to be a pandemic, at least for hospitalized people, over the unvaccinated and certainly the unboosted.”
Additional advice for staying safe hasn’t changed. Doctors recommend wearing masks indoors and avoid crowds. Even though the shots won’t always keep you from catching the virus, they’ll make it much more likely you stay alive and out of the hospital.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Suggest a Correction
News
Ravens sign S Tony Jefferson to 53-man roster; 2 more Steelers starters set to return
The Ravens signed safety Tony Jefferson to their 53-man roster Saturday, less than a month after he returned to Baltimore as a practice squad member and just a day before the team’s regular-season finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
After missing all of 2020, Jefferson appeared in two games for the San Francisco 49ers this season before he was released in early December. The Ravens signed Jefferson, who’d started 35 games in Baltimore from 2017 to 2019, on Dec. 13. He’s since played in three games as a practice squad call-up, contributing as a rotational safety and on special teams.
The Ravens also activated offensive tackle Jaryd Jones-Smith from the practice squad as a replacement for tight end Nick Boyle, who was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday. With guards Ben Powers (foot) and Ben Cleveland (head) both questionable for Sunday’s game, Jones-Smith should help the team’s offensive line depth. Defensive tackle Isaiah Mack and tight end Tony Poljan were also promoted Saturday.
In Pittsburgh, the Steelers activated starting center Kendrick Green and cornerback Joe Haden from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Top wide receiver Diontae Johnson, who had 105 yards and two touchdowns in a Week 13 home win against the Ravens, was activated Friday. Fellow wideout James Washington, who was held without a catch in Week 13 and has 285 receiving yards this season, was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday and will miss Sunday’s game.
News
Man dies Saturday morning in fatal crash northbound I-55
ST. LOUIS – A man died Saturday morning in a car crash on northbound Interstate 55.
The crash happened around 10:24 a.m. on northbound I-55 at Arsenal. Two other people in the same vehicle were transported to a hospital with serious injuries.
The highway was closed for a period of time and has since reopened.
Accident Reconstruction was requested to investigate.
This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.
WATCH: Broncos’ Drew Lock’s 5-yard touchdown run against Chiefs
Matt Damon’s Crypto.com AD Criticized Explicitly!
As omicron causes more breakthrough cases, here’s what you should know
Ravens sign S Tony Jefferson to 53-man roster; 2 more Steelers starters set to return
Man dies Saturday morning in fatal crash northbound I-55
Neve Campbell Kids: Meet Her Two Sons, Caspian & Raynor
LIVE: Former Sen. Harry Reid remembered at memorial in Las Vegas
Kim Kardashian & North, 8, Twin In Black For Virgil Abloh’s Memorial — Throwback Photos
Mobile lab in Alton holds pop-up COVID-19 testing site
Raquel Leviss Gives Real Reason for Split From James Kennedy
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
Stellar Processes 1.8 Billion Transactions, Was 2021 Its Best Year Ever?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News1 week ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News3 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News3 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News2 weeks ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?