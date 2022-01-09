News
WATCH: Broncos’ Shelby Harris sacks Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes in NFL Week 18
Joe Nguyen
News
CU Buffs have sense of urgency after disappointing season
In the past month, there have been 38 bowl games played around college football.
Colorado head coach Karl Dorrell didn’t see much of them.
“I was busy doing other things,” he said.
Typically in his head coaching career, Dorrell has spent bowl season preparing his teams for their own game. This season, however, CU (4-8, 3-6 Pac-12) fell short, leaving Dorrell with a sense of urgency to get that corrected for the future.
“It was a frustrating year,” Dorrell said. “There was great expectation early in our season and it was my first season of not going to a bowl. … We didn’t perform at a level that we all expect this program be.”
Dorrell led UCLA to five bowls in five years as head coach of the Bruins from 2003-07. Then, he took the Buffs to the Alamo Bowl in 2020, his first season in Boulder.
Falling short this year is fueling his offseason.
“When you come off of a disappointing year, I don’t believe in just being status quo going into the next season,” Dorrell said. “I think that sends the wrong message about the expectations that we all have.”
The expectations are for CU to be more competitive on the field and on the recruiting trail. CU’s 2022 recruiting class currently ranks No. 46 on 247Sports.com, but athletic director Rick George said the goal is to shoot for the top 25-30.
“None of us are happy with the season,” George said. “We had high expectations and we’ll continue to have those. My expectation is that every year we go to a bowl game and when we don’t we didn’t do what would be my expectations for that team.”
Since the end of the season, the Buffs have revamped their coaching staff. Offensive coordinator Darrin Chiaverini was fired and outside linebackers coach Brian Michalowski was not retained. Offensive line coach Mitch Rodrigue was fired during the season, and quarterbacks coach Danny Langsdorf won’t be back (he’s reportedly on his way to be the coordinator at Temple). CU also lost cornerbacks coach Demetrice Martin to Oregon.
In the past few weeks, Dorrell has hired Mike Sanford (offensive coordinator/quarterbacks), Kyle DeVan (offensive line), Vic So’oto (defensive line) and Rod Chance (cornerbacks). He will hire a new receivers coach, as well.
“I wanted to make, and with Rick’s endorsement of it, the necessary changes for us to be better as a staff in coaching our players so that we can get a better product on the field,” Dorrell said. “I’m not happy about (missing a bowl game). I want to make the necessary changes to keep us out of this unhappy feeling so that we’re successful in the future.
“It’s important that we continue to move the needle from a coaching perspective and obviously with continuing to improve the depth of our roster and creating better talent and things like that.”
Dorrell has made changes with, arguably, the four most important staff positions — offensive coordinator, defensive coordinator, offensive line coach and strength and conditioning coordinator — in the past 12 months. Seven of the 10 full-time assistants from his original staff are no longer with the program.
“I said (to the players) our staff is gonna be a better staff than we had a year ago,” Dorrell said. “We’re going to get a chance to continue to help them develop and meet their expectations.”
Dorrell said the willingness to make changes keeps coaches on their toes a bit, too.
“I want them to coach in a way that they’re trying to get that position to be the best position on the football team,” he said. “If we have that mindset throughout our coaching staff, that elevates everything. We create higher standards, we create better execution particularly in practice and confidence and things like that. That all goes hand in hand.”
CU’s roster is also in the middle of an overhaul, including 14 scholarship players with their names in the NCAA transfer portal. That group includes one of the best players on offense (receiver Brenden Rice) and two of the best on defense (cornerback Christian Gonzalez and safety Mark Perry).
Through the portal, the Buffs have added quarterback Maddox Kopp, from Houston, and will likely add more players.
Although key players are transferring or graduating, Dorrell believes the Buffs have put together back-to-back good recruiting classes to build for the future.
“You kind of have to build your roster so that you have great balance, great depth,” he said. “The program is getting to a point where the depth is really not much far off from top level. … The guys that played extensively last year that were young, they should be better this year. And then those young players coming in we think are talented to really give us some quality depth where there isn’t such a drop-off.”
With the offseason workout program set to begin this month, Dorrell and George know there is still a lot of work to be done, but both are confident the program is moving in the right direction.
“I do know that our fan base wants to win and they want to win now,” George said. “We have a process, we have a plan, and I know Karl’s going to continue to follow that plan and our expectation, as I said before, is we want to win every year, we want to go to a bowl game every year and that’s how we have to be perceived nationally.
“I feel really confident about where this program is going, and we’ve got the right guy leading it.”
News
WATCH: Broncos’ Courtland Sutton connects with Noah Fant for 16-yard trick play against Chiefs
.@Broncos getting tricky with it. ✨ #BroncosCountry
📺: #KCvsDEN on ESPN/ABC
📱: https://t.co/wJgbGtMl5R pic.twitter.com/UeDMvSKhOn
— NFL (@NFL) January 8, 2022
Add Courtland Sutton to the Broncos’ quarterback battle in 2022?
Maybe not, but Denver’s star receiver displayed his passing prowess on Saturday, connecting with tight end Noah Fant for a 16-yard gain against the Chiefs on Saturday.
The completion helped set up a 5-yard touchdown scramble by Drew Lock to tie the game at 7-apiece.
News
Obama honors late Senate leader as man “who got things done”
LAS VEGAS — Former President Barack Obama commemorated the late Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid on Saturday as a man “who got things done,” as Democratic leaders gathered from around the country to recall Reid — often laughingly — as a man whose impatience for pleasantries was part of a drive to improve the lives of ordinary Americans.
The turnout at Reid’s Las Vegas memorial service testified to Reid’s impact on some of the most consequential legislation of the 21st century, despite coming from a childhood of poverty and deprivation in Nevada. President Joe Biden escorted Reid’s widow, Landra Reid, to her seat at the outset of services, before an honor guard bore a flag-draped casket to the well of a hushed auditorium.
Reid died Dec. 28 at home in Henderson, Nevada, at 82 of complications from pancreatic cancer.
“Let there be no doubt. Harry Reid will be considered one of the greatest Senate majority leaders in history,” Biden said, as leaders credited Reid’s work on strengthening health care and on Wall Street reform and economic recovery in the wake of the 2008 recession.
Biden, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, who described Reid to mourners as a “truly honest and original character,” spoke during an invitation-only memorial. Former President Barack Obama, who credits Reid for his rise to the White House, delivered the eulogy.
Obama said that when Reid helped pass the Affordable Care Act, “he didn’t do it to burnish his own legacy,” recalling how as a boy Reid’s family was so poor that Reid himself pulled out one of his father’s teeth.
“He did it for the people back home and families like his, who needed somebody looking out for them, when nobody else did. Harry got things done,” Obama said.
“The thing about Harry, He never gave up. He never gave up. He never gave up on anybody who cared about him,” said Biden, who served for two decades with Reid in the Senate and worked with him for eight years when Biden was vice president.
“If Harry said he was going to do something, he did it,” Biden added. “You could bank on it.”
Reid’s son, Leif, was one of a series of speakers who recalled his father’s well-known habit of abruptly hanging up on telephone conversations without saying goodbye, sometimes leaving the other person — whether powerful politicians or close family — chatting away for several minutes before they realized he was no longer there.
Leif Reid said it was “part of the narrative” of his father’s life, and tried to explain that the gesture was more about Reid preserving time for family.
“When he hung up on you, maybe so quickly, it isn’t as much about him being brusque as it is about him being devoted to my mom,” Leif Reid said.
“I probably got hung up on the most by Harry Reid, two or three times a day, for 12 years” – Pelosi told mourners.
“Sometimes I even called him back and said Harry, ’I was singing your praises,” Pelosi said. To which Reid replied: “I don’t want to hear it,” she said, before she’d hear the phone click dead.
Reid served for 34 years in Washington and led the Senate through a crippling recession and the Republican takeover of the House after the 2010 elections.
Harry Mason Reid hitchhiked 40 miles (64 kilometers) to high school and was an amateur boxer before he was elected to the Nevada state Assembly at age 28. He had graduated from Utah State University and worked nights as a U.S. Capitol police officer while attending George Washington University Law School in Washington.
In 1970, at age 30, he was elected state lieutenant governor with Democratic Gov. Mike O’Callaghan. Reid was elected to the House in 1982 and the Senate in 1986.
He built a political machine in Nevada that for years helped Democrats win key elections. When he retired in 2016 after an exercise accident at home left him blind in one eye, he picked former Nevada Attorney General Catherine Cortez Masto to replace him.
Cortez Masto became the first woman from Nevada and the first Latina ever elected to the U.S. Senate.
Those flying to Las Vegas will arrive at the newly renamed Harry Reid International Airport. It was previously named for Pat McCarran, a former Democratic U.S. senator from Nevada who once owned the airfield and whose legacy is clouded by racism and anti-Semitism.
Associated Press writer Colleen Long in Washington contributed to this report.
