What's on TV this week: 'Macbeth,' 'Euphoria' & more

Published

50 seconds ago

on

Washington, McDormand reign in stellar ‘Macbeth’
Sunday

Mayim Bialik reunites with Joey Lawrence and other former co-stars from her 1990s-era sitcom “Blossom” on a very special Season 2 premiere of “Call Me Kat. 8 p.m. Fox

Expect blurry footage of some critter that kinda sorta maybe looks like Bigfoot in the premiere of the docuseries “Monsters Caught on Camera. 8 p.m. Travel Channel

Three BFFs get a wake-up call after another childhood pal passes away unexpectedly in the new comedy “Pivoting. With Eliza Coupe, Ginnifer Goodwin and Maggie Q. 8:30 p.m. Fox

Zendaya, the hardest-working woman in showbiz, is back on the small screen in the sophomore season premiere of the edgy teen drama “Euphoria. 9 p.m. HBO

Return with us now to the early 1900s for a second season of the dark crime drama “Vienna Blood. With Matthew Beard. 10 p.m. PBS

Zendaya won an Emmy for her role in HBO’s ‘Euphoria.’

Monday

The Georgia Bulldogs and the Crimson Tide of Alabama meet in Indianapolis to decide the “College Football Playoff National Championship. 8 p.m. ESPN, ESPN2

Two couples from “90 Day Fiance” get spun off into their own series, “David & Annie: After the 90 Days” and “Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days. 9 and 9:35 p.m. TLC

Tuesday

The Man of Steel and the missus are back in Smallville for Season 2 of the superhero drama “Superman & Lois. With Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch. 8 p.m. The CW

Brandeis law professor Anita Hill and activist Brittany Packnett Cunningham research their family histories on a new installment of “Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates Jr.” 8 p.m. PBS

Cast members from across a reality TV franchise come together in the new series “Teen Mom: Family Reunion. 8 p.m. MTV

A Black-owned family-run winery serves as the setting for the soapy new drama “The Kings of Napa. “The Wire’s” Isiah Whitlock Jr. stars. 8 p.m. OWN

“Naomi” is a Black teen in a small Pacific Northwest town who begins to manifest remarkable abilities in this new superhero drama. Kaci Walfall stars. 9 p.m. The CW

Alvin Ailey, the pioneering dancer-choreographer whose works celebrated the Black experience, is profiled on the season premiere of “American Masters. 9 p.m. PBS

Alvin Ailey, is shown in this Nov. 26, 1980 photo with his dancers Marilyn Banks, left, and Masazumi Chaya. (AP Photo/Marty Reichenthal)

Wednesday

The adult children of David Hasselhoff, Shaquille O’Neal and other celebs saddle up for the new reality series “Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules. 9 and 10 p.m. E!

Meet Geege Taylor, an Atlanta-area single mom, cancer survivor and autism-acceptance advocate, in the new reality series “Leave It to Geege. 10 p.m. Lifetime

Thursday

A mystery writer (Alyssa Milano) investigates her estranged sister’s untimely demise in the 2022 thriller “Brazen. Based on a Nora Roberts novel. Anytime, Netflix

“Property Virgins” host Egypt Sherrod and her contractor hubby Mike Jackson return in their new reality series “Married to Real Estate. 9 p.m. HGTV

Friday

An archivist uncovers dark doings while restoring a documentary filmmaker’s long-lost footage in the new horror drama “Archive 81. Anytime, Netflix

Is there life on Mars? Not anymore, as the sci-drama “The Expanse” signs off after six seasons. With Shohreh Aghdashloo. Anytime, Amazon Prime

Knock knock! Meet the various inhabitants of “The House” in this darkly comic, stop motion-animated, three-part supernatural anthology series. Anytime, Netflix

An Irish lad and his Spanish gal pal travel to a mystical realm in the family-friendly 2021 fantasy tale “Riverdance: The Animated Adventure. With the voices of Pierce Brosnan and Lilly Singh. Anytime, Netflix

Do you like scary movies? The new true crime series “Scream: The True Story” recalls the case of the serial killer who inspired the hit horror-film franchise. Anytime, Discovery+

Oscar winners Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand play Shakespeare’s original power couple in Joel Coen’s black-and-white 2021 adaptation of “The Tragedy of Macbeth. Anytime, Apple TV+

The tween-themed, Louisiana-set, time-traveling mystery drama “Secrets of Sulphur Springs” returns for Season 2. 8 p.m. Disney Channel

Broadway’s Shoshana Bean (“Wicked,” “Waitress”) performs on a new edition of “Stars on Stage From Westport Country Playhouse. 9 p.m. PBS

“Ray Donovan’s” Liev Schreiber is Ray Donovan in “Ray Donovan: The Movie, a capper to the 2013-20 crime drama. With Jon Voight. 9 and 10:40 p.m. Showtime

Saturday

A food and wine critic uncorks a romance with a hunky single dad in the new TV movie “The Perfect Pairing. With Nazneen Contractor. 8 p.m. Hallmark Channel

A suburban woman fears for the life of her autistic son after he witnesses a murder right across the street in the new TV movie “Safe Room. With Nicole Ari Parker. 8 p.m. Lifetime

When in Sweden, an American tourist (Florence Pugh) does as the Swedes do — until things take a sinister turn, that is — in Ari Aster’s unnerving 2019 folk-horror fable “Midsommar. 9 p.m. Showtime

Indie darling Annie Clark, aka St. Vincent, and singer-songwriter Joy Oladokun perform on a new “Austin City Limits. 11:30 p.m. PBS

Los Angeles Times listings editor Matt Cooper compiled this column.


Beat the New England winter blues with a slate of can’t-miss concerts

Published

12 mins ago

on

January 9, 2022

By

Beat the New England winter blues with a slate of can’t-miss concerts
Keys, phone, ID, proof of vaccine, a willingness to rock! Or not rock. Go see mbube, Mozart, jazz, pop, folk, soul and new jack swing this winter.

Me2/ Orchestra, Jan. 23, Symphony Hall

The New England-based Me2/ (“me too”) organization works with musicians living with mental illnesses and the people who support them. This program will bring together a hundred of its regional players for “Stigma-Free at Symphony Hall.” This free, hourlong event (reservations required) will feature music from and conversations with players living well with mental illness. (bso.org/events/me2-orchestra)

Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Jan. 28, Somerville Theater, Somerville

The South African sensation keeps on singing. The champion of mbube, South African a cappella style, Ladysmith Black Mambazo has won Grammys, elevated the art of Paul Simon and toured the world. (somervilletheatre.com)

South African male choral group Ladysmith Black Mambazo perform at The Queen’s Birthday Party concert at the Royal Albert Hall in London on April 21, 2018 on the occasion of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II’s 92nd birthday. (Photo JOHN STILLWELL/AFP via Getty Images)

Haydn & Mozart, Jan. 28 & 30, Symphony Hall

The Handel and Haydn Society welcomes 2022 with a Mozart premiere and two of Haydn’s masterpieces. In one of his final performances as artistic director, Harry Christophers leads the orchestra in Haydn’s Symphony No. 103, Drumroll. The attention switches to concertmaster Aisslinn Nosky as she performs Mozart’s Violin Concerto No. 1. (handelandhaydn.org)

Howard Jones, Feb. 14, City Winery

It’s 2022, things can only get better. It’s Valentine’s Day, you need an everlasting love. (citywinery.com/Boston/)

Mary Halvorson’s Code Girl, Feb. 18, Institute of Contemporary Art 

Guitar genius and Brookline native Mary Halvorson comes home with her band Code Girl in tow. The ensemble features the talents of singer Amirtha Kidambi, saxophonist Brian Settles, bassist Michael Formanek and drummer Tomas Fuiwara. The genre? Code Girl scoffs at genre, but you could call it avant garde jazz that pushes into prog rock, deep soul and even heavy metal. (my.icaboston.org)

Dua Lipa, Feb. 18, TD Garden

Levitating forever! The jam takes the Carly Rae Jepsen template (quadrangulate early Madonna, turn-of-the-century Kylie, peak Debbie Gibson and all-things Robyn) and adapts into a modern Cool Britannia club cut. Expect this and an evening of sugar rushes to blank your mind from the evils of 2021. (tdgarden.com)

Billie Eilish, Feb. 20, TD Garden

Best 2021 “Saturday Night Live” host? Check. Best 2021 blockbuster theme song? Check. Best Garden party? You can be the judge of that. (tdgarden.com)

Michael Bivins, from left, Ronnie Devoe, Bobby Brown, Ricky Bell, Ralph Tresvant and Johnny Gill of New Edition pose in the press room at the American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

New Edition, March 2, TD Garden

“Candy Girl” plus “Cool It Now” plus “Mr. Telephone Man” plus “Hit Me Off.” Is that equation too confusing? How about this one? Ricky plus Michael plus Bobby plus Ronnie plus Johnny plus Ralph? (tdgarden.com)

David Wax Museum, March 6, City Winery 

David Wax and Suz Slezak, who make up the Charlottesville-via-Cambridge duo of David Wax Museum, playing a mystical blend of Americana and Mexican folk, spacey indie rock and rootsy rock ’n’ roll. Almost always with acoustic instruments, they have performed in theaters and crowded clubs, at huge festivals and in cramped living rooms. (citywinery.com/Boston/)

Allison Russell, March 8, The Sinclair, Cambridge 

Allison Russell will be a 2022 country music breakout star. Sorry, make that a 2022 folk music breakout star. Sorry, make that a 2022 soul music breakout star. Whatever the style, Russell’s voice makes it magic. (sinclaircambridge.com)

