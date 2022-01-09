Connect with us

Why Alabama will beat Georgia to win the College Football Playoff championship game

7 seconds ago

Why Alabama will beat Georgia to win the College Football Playoff championship game
If it’s not easy beating a team a second time, it’s likely even harder to do it using the same formula.

But No. 1 Alabama does have enough ways it can attack opposing defenses, even a dominant one like third-ranked Georgia has, to win the College Football Playoff championship game Monday night in Indianapolis.

The Crimson Tide features two of the top players in college football: Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Bryce Young and linebacker Will Anderson. And Alabama’s defense has proven to be quite formidable even if its been overshadowed at times.

The Alabama isn’t shying away from the challenge beating a team twice in just over a month.

“I don’t think it’s tough having to play somebody twice,” Tide defensive coordinator Pete Golding said. “I mean, I know everybody talks about that and all that. But if you look at the NFL, you’re playing everybody in your division twice.”

Georgia may have extra motivation coming out of the locker room. But Alabama has the confidence from having done it before.

The Tide dominated the Bulldogs 41-24 in the Southeastern Conference championship game with Young passing for 421 yards and a hobbled Brian Robinson Jr. running for 55.

Then the Tide clamped down on Cincinnati 27-6 in the Cotton Bowl. In that CFP semifinal, Young yielded the starring role. The sophomore passed for 181 yards while Robinson’s 204 rushing yards paved the way for the offense.

An injury to wide receiver John Metchie III after nearly reaching 100 yards in the first half changed the offensive dynamics.

But freshman Ja’Corey Brooks and other receivers have shown flashes that could help them complement All-America receiver Jameson Williams in the rematch with Georgia along with veteran Slade Bolden. Tight ends Jahleel Billingsley and Cameron Latu are capable of making plays, too.

The Bulldogs, like most teams, had scant success containing Williams in the SEC title game. O’Brien and his offensive coaches have found ways to keep getting him the ball, often downfield.

Alabama’s offensive line will play a significant role in the outcome. The unit has been strong since giving up seven sacks against Auburn. And it will have to be against Georgia’s defensive front led by Jordan Davis.

Defensively, Alabama will be looking to slow down Bulldogs tight end Brock Bowers, who had 10 catches in Atlanta, and contain Georgia’s running game.

Intel reports repeatedly failed to forecast Capitol riot

11 mins ago

January 9, 2022

Intel reports repeatedly failed to forecast Capitol riot
WASHINGTON — Intelligence reports compiled by the U.S. Capitol Police in the days before last year’s insurrection envisioned only an improbable or remote risk of violence, even as other assessments warned that crowds of potentially thousands of pro-Trump demonstrators could converge in Washington to create a dangerous situation.

The documents, obtained by The Associated Press, underscore the uneven and muddled intelligence that circulated to Capitol Police officers ahead of the Jan. 6 riot, when thousands of Donald Trump loyalists swarmed the Capitol complex and clashed violently with law enforcement officers in their effort to disrupt the certification of the results of the 2020 presidential election. The intelligence reports in particular show how the police agency for days grievously underestimated the prospect of chaotic violence and disruptions.

The contradictory intelligence produced by law enforcement leading up to the riot has been at the forefront of congressional scrutiny about the Jan. 6 preparations and response, with officials struggling to explain how they failed to anticipate and plan for the deadly riot at the Capitol that day. The shortcomings led to upheaval at the top ranks of the department, including the ouster of the then-chief — though the assistant chief in charge of protective and intelligence operations at the time remains in her position.

There was, according to a harshly critical Senate report issued last June, “a lack of consensus about the gravity of the threat posed on January 6, 2021.”

“Months following the attack on the U.S. Capitol, there is still no consensus among USCP officials about the intelligence reports’ threat analysis ahead of January 6, 2021,” the report stated.

The conclusions of the daily intelligence reports have been described in congressional testimony and in the Senate report. But the AP on Friday evening obtained full versions of the documents for Jan. 4, 5 and 6, marked as “For Official Use Only,” of last year.

On each of the three days, the documents showed, the Capitol Police ranked as “highly improbable” the probability of acts of civil disobedience and arrests arising from the “Stop the Steal” protest planned for the Capitol. The documents ranked that event and gatherings planned by about 20 different other organizers on a scale of “remote” to “nearly certain” in terms of the likelihood of major disruptions. All were rated as either “remote,” “highly improbable,” or “improbable,” the documents show.

“No further information has been found to the exact actions planned by this group,” the Jan. 6 report says about about the “Stop the Steal” rally.

The Million MAGA March planned by Trump supporters is rated in the document as “improbable,” with officials saying it was “possible” that organizers could demonstrate at the Capitol complex, and that though there had been talk of counter-demonstrators, there are “no clear plans by those groups at this time.”

Those optimistic forecasts are tough to square with separate intelligence assessments compiled by the Capitol Police in late December and early January. Those documents also obtained by AP, warned that crowds could number in thousands and include members of extremist groups like the Proud Boys.

A Jan. 3, 2021 memo, for instance, warned of a “significantly dangerous situation for law enforcement and the general public alike” because of the potential attendance of “white supremacists, militia members and others who actively promote violence.”

Man shot Friday night in Northglenn dies at a local hospital

22 mins ago

January 9, 2022

Two suspects arrested in death of 85-year-old man in Adams County
A man was shot dead in Northglenn on Friday night, police said.

The shooting happened at about 11:20 pm in the 1300 block of Regina Lane, according to a news release.

Quarterbacks Bryce Young, Stetson Bennett take different paths to College Football Playoff championship game

33 mins ago

January 9, 2022

Quarterbacks Bryce Young, Stetson Bennett take different paths to College Football Playoff championship game
INDIANAPOLIS — Alabama’s Bryce Young and Georgia’s Stetson Bennett both transferred in 2018. One got a lot more attention than the other.

Already a celebrated quarterback prospect heading into his junior year of high school, Young made headlines in Southern California when he decided to attend powerhouse Mater Dei. There he would replace five-star recruit J.T. Daniels, who had decided to skip his senior year and enroll early at USC.

As for Bennett, after spending 2017 running the scout team at Georgia, he switched to Jones County Junior College near Hattiesburg, Mississippi. He threw 16 touchdown passes and led the Bobcats to a 10-2 record.

While Young seemed destined to become a Heisman Trophy winner since middle school, Bennett appeared better suited for the Sun Belt than the Southeastern Conference — even when he returned to Georgia as a scholarship player in 2019.

On Monday night, the former five-star and the former walk-on arrive at the same destination when No. 1 Alabama faces No. 3 Georgia in the College Football Playoff championship game.

At a time when national championship contenders are more likely than ever to have elite NFL prospects at quarterback — from Deshaun Watson to Joe Burrow to Mac Jones — Bennett’s run as QB1 for Georgia has been one of the most surprising stories of the season.

“Stetson’s a resilient kid,” Georgia All-America defensive tackle Jordan Davis said Saturday.

Coming out of Pierce County High School in Blackshear, Georgia, a small town in the southeast corner of the state, Bennett’s scholarship offers ranged from Mercer to Middle Tennessee State.

Instead, he walked on at Georgia, where his most notable moment as a freshman was playing the role of Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield during the Bulldogs’ Rose Bowl preparation.

“I don’t draw too much on that experience,” Bennett said. “I had no expectation of playing.”

With the arrival of another five-star quarterback at Georgia, Justin Fields, in 2018, Bennett transferred to junior college.

