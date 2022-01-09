News
Why Alabama will beat Georgia to win the College Football Playoff championship game
If it’s not easy beating a team a second time, it’s likely even harder to do it using the same formula.
But No. 1 Alabama does have enough ways it can attack opposing defenses, even a dominant one like third-ranked Georgia has, to win the College Football Playoff championship game Monday night in Indianapolis.
The Crimson Tide features two of the top players in college football: Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Bryce Young and linebacker Will Anderson. And Alabama’s defense has proven to be quite formidable even if its been overshadowed at times.
The Alabama isn’t shying away from the challenge beating a team twice in just over a month.
“I don’t think it’s tough having to play somebody twice,” Tide defensive coordinator Pete Golding said. “I mean, I know everybody talks about that and all that. But if you look at the NFL, you’re playing everybody in your division twice.”
Georgia may have extra motivation coming out of the locker room. But Alabama has the confidence from having done it before.
The Tide dominated the Bulldogs 41-24 in the Southeastern Conference championship game with Young passing for 421 yards and a hobbled Brian Robinson Jr. running for 55.
Then the Tide clamped down on Cincinnati 27-6 in the Cotton Bowl. In that CFP semifinal, Young yielded the starring role. The sophomore passed for 181 yards while Robinson’s 204 rushing yards paved the way for the offense.
An injury to wide receiver John Metchie III after nearly reaching 100 yards in the first half changed the offensive dynamics.
But freshman Ja’Corey Brooks and other receivers have shown flashes that could help them complement All-America receiver Jameson Williams in the rematch with Georgia along with veteran Slade Bolden. Tight ends Jahleel Billingsley and Cameron Latu are capable of making plays, too.
The Bulldogs, like most teams, had scant success containing Williams in the SEC title game. O’Brien and his offensive coaches have found ways to keep getting him the ball, often downfield.
Alabama’s offensive line will play a significant role in the outcome. The unit has been strong since giving up seven sacks against Auburn. And it will have to be against Georgia’s defensive front led by Jordan Davis.
Defensively, Alabama will be looking to slow down Bulldogs tight end Brock Bowers, who had 10 catches in Atlanta, and contain Georgia’s running game.
The Crimson Tide are confident they’ll be able to get in done. Nick Saban has had tremendous success making adjustments in a second meeting against a team, especially defensively.
In the 2011 season rematch with LSU, Alabama won after losing the regular season matchup 9-6 in overtime.
“The benefit could be we’ve seen these guys before,” Williams said. “We have to prepare for the little wrinkles and the corrections they made and we can just play great football off of them.”
Of course, the Bulldogs will be doing that, too.
But besides Saban’s experience, Alabama has another potential advantage. The Bulldogs held the No. 1 ranking most of the season and just weren’t tested all that much before the SEC title game.
Alabama has had several close calls and had been able to comeback from deficits, including a four-overtime win over Auburn.
The experience in tight contests another edge that could title the game in the Crimson Tide’s favor.
Intel reports repeatedly failed to forecast Capitol riot
WASHINGTON — Intelligence reports compiled by the U.S. Capitol Police in the days before last year’s insurrection envisioned only an improbable or remote risk of violence, even as other assessments warned that crowds of potentially thousands of pro-Trump demonstrators could converge in Washington to create a dangerous situation.
The documents, obtained by The Associated Press, underscore the uneven and muddled intelligence that circulated to Capitol Police officers ahead of the Jan. 6 riot, when thousands of Donald Trump loyalists swarmed the Capitol complex and clashed violently with law enforcement officers in their effort to disrupt the certification of the results of the 2020 presidential election. The intelligence reports in particular show how the police agency for days grievously underestimated the prospect of chaotic violence and disruptions.
The contradictory intelligence produced by law enforcement leading up to the riot has been at the forefront of congressional scrutiny about the Jan. 6 preparations and response, with officials struggling to explain how they failed to anticipate and plan for the deadly riot at the Capitol that day. The shortcomings led to upheaval at the top ranks of the department, including the ouster of the then-chief — though the assistant chief in charge of protective and intelligence operations at the time remains in her position.
There was, according to a harshly critical Senate report issued last June, “a lack of consensus about the gravity of the threat posed on January 6, 2021.”
“Months following the attack on the U.S. Capitol, there is still no consensus among USCP officials about the intelligence reports’ threat analysis ahead of January 6, 2021,” the report stated.
The conclusions of the daily intelligence reports have been described in congressional testimony and in the Senate report. But the AP on Friday evening obtained full versions of the documents for Jan. 4, 5 and 6, marked as “For Official Use Only,” of last year.
On each of the three days, the documents showed, the Capitol Police ranked as “highly improbable” the probability of acts of civil disobedience and arrests arising from the “Stop the Steal” protest planned for the Capitol. The documents ranked that event and gatherings planned by about 20 different other organizers on a scale of “remote” to “nearly certain” in terms of the likelihood of major disruptions. All were rated as either “remote,” “highly improbable,” or “improbable,” the documents show.
“No further information has been found to the exact actions planned by this group,” the Jan. 6 report says about about the “Stop the Steal” rally.
The Million MAGA March planned by Trump supporters is rated in the document as “improbable,” with officials saying it was “possible” that organizers could demonstrate at the Capitol complex, and that though there had been talk of counter-demonstrators, there are “no clear plans by those groups at this time.”
Those optimistic forecasts are tough to square with separate intelligence assessments compiled by the Capitol Police in late December and early January. Those documents also obtained by AP, warned that crowds could number in thousands and include members of extremist groups like the Proud Boys.
A Jan. 3, 2021 memo, for instance, warned of a “significantly dangerous situation for law enforcement and the general public alike” because of the potential attendance of “white supremacists, militia members and others who actively promote violence.”
“Unlike previous post-election protests, the targets of the pro-Trump supporters are not necessarily the counter-protestors as they were previously, but rather Congress itself is the target on the 6th,” the report states.
Adding to the mixed intelligence portrait is a Jan. 5 bulletin prepared by the FBI’s Norfolk field office that warned of the potential for “war” at the Capitol. Top Capitol Police leaders have said they were unaware of that document at the time. FBI Director Chris Wray has said the report was disseminated through the FBI’s joint terrorism task force, discussed at a command post in Washington and posted on an internet portal available to other law enforcement agencies.
Capitol Police officials have repeatedly insisted that they had no specific or credible intelligence that any demonstration at the Capitol would result in a large-scale attack on the building. Despite scrutiny of intelligence shortcomings inside the agenda, Yogananda Pittman, the assistant chief in charge of intelligence at the time of the riot, remains in that role.
The current police chief, J. Thomas Manger, defended Pittman in a September interview with the AP, pointing to her decision when she was acting chief to implement recommendations made by the inspector general and to expand the department’s internal intelligence capabilities so officers wouldn’t need to rely so heavily on intelligence gathered by other law enforcement agencies.
Man shot Friday night in Northglenn dies at a local hospital
A man was shot dead in Northglenn on Friday night, police said.
The shooting happened at about 11:20 pm in the 1300 block of Regina Lane, according to a news release.
Two vehicles — a white four-door Pontiac Grand Am and a dark-colored sedan — were on the block when shots were fired, police said. Both drivers fled the scene. The driver of the Pontiac drove to a nearby hospital with a gunshot victim, a 21-year-old man, who later died at the hospital.
The Pontiac, with a bullet hole in a side rear window, has been recovered, police said. An investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Det. Paul Gesi, 303-450-8857, or send an email to pgesi@northglenn.org.
Quarterbacks Bryce Young, Stetson Bennett take different paths to College Football Playoff championship game
INDIANAPOLIS — Alabama’s Bryce Young and Georgia’s Stetson Bennett both transferred in 2018. One got a lot more attention than the other.
Already a celebrated quarterback prospect heading into his junior year of high school, Young made headlines in Southern California when he decided to attend powerhouse Mater Dei. There he would replace five-star recruit J.T. Daniels, who had decided to skip his senior year and enroll early at USC.
As for Bennett, after spending 2017 running the scout team at Georgia, he switched to Jones County Junior College near Hattiesburg, Mississippi. He threw 16 touchdown passes and led the Bobcats to a 10-2 record.
While Young seemed destined to become a Heisman Trophy winner since middle school, Bennett appeared better suited for the Sun Belt than the Southeastern Conference — even when he returned to Georgia as a scholarship player in 2019.
On Monday night, the former five-star and the former walk-on arrive at the same destination when No. 1 Alabama faces No. 3 Georgia in the College Football Playoff championship game.
At a time when national championship contenders are more likely than ever to have elite NFL prospects at quarterback — from Deshaun Watson to Joe Burrow to Mac Jones — Bennett’s run as QB1 for Georgia has been one of the most surprising stories of the season.
“Stetson’s a resilient kid,” Georgia All-America defensive tackle Jordan Davis said Saturday.
Coming out of Pierce County High School in Blackshear, Georgia, a small town in the southeast corner of the state, Bennett’s scholarship offers ranged from Mercer to Middle Tennessee State.
Instead, he walked on at Georgia, where his most notable moment as a freshman was playing the role of Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield during the Bulldogs’ Rose Bowl preparation.
“I don’t draw too much on that experience,” Bennett said. “I had no expectation of playing.”
With the arrival of another five-star quarterback at Georgia, Justin Fields, in 2018, Bennett transferred to junior college.
Riding the bus to games in Mississippi is a long way from playing for the No. 1 team in the country, but plenty of high-caliber players pass through those JUCOs.
Jones coach Steve Buckley said the team Bennett played on had eight defensive players eventually sign with Power Five schools.
Buckley said Bennett was still recovering from a shoulder injury when he arrived at Jones and didn’t start throwing in practice until the Tuesday before the first game.
Knocking off the rust, Bennett completed 55% of his passes and threw 14 interceptions that season. Still, he flashed enough potential to draw FBS scholarship offers and he was headed for Louisiana-Lafayette until Georgia came in late.
The Bulldogs needed a backup for Jake Fromm after Fields transferred out and familiarity with Bennett made him a safe bet.
“I said do not think about that,” Buckley said of the Georgia offer. “Absolutely not.”
It wasn’t that Buckley didn’t think Bennett could play at Georgia. The coach was skeptical about whether Bennett would be given a legitimate opportunity over more highly rated players.
“So what do you want for next year?” Buckley recalled asking Bennett. “Do you want to go play or do you want to go be on a team?”
Fromm moved on after the 2019 season, but it looked as if Buckley’s concerns for Bennett would become a reality. Georgia brought in two transfers in 2020: Jamie Newman from Wake Forest and Daniels from USC.
But Newman opted out of the pandemic-altered season and Daniels’ injuries have created opportunities for Bennett, who has seized them despite the skeptics.
“That’s the nature of the beast. You’re either the hero or a zero,” Bennett said.
There has never been any doubt about Young’s ability.
Young started taking lessons from a professional quarterback trainer when he was 5 years old, lining up with players who were three or four years older than him.
“I had to beg (the trainer) and say ‘Look, he’s super mature,’” said Craig Young, Bryce’s father.
Bryce Young played for one of the most prestigious Pop Warner teams in California, the IE Ducks, and received his first scholarship offer when he was in eighth grade from then-Texas Tech coach Kliff Kingsbury.
“It was a huge blessing,” Young said Saturday “It kind of became a reality that I’ll be able to play football at the next level.”
Young became one of the most sought-after recruits in the country at Mater Dei, a school that produced former USC quarterbacks Matt Leinart and Matt Barkley. When Young decommitted from USC and flipped to Alabama, it was national news.
When he arrived in Tuscaloosa, it was fair to wonder — as many did — if Young might beat out Mac Jones and start as a freshman.
Young ended up sitting behind Jones, who led the Crimson Tide to the national championship last year and became a first-round draft pick and rookie starter for the New England Patriots.
Young slipped easily into the starting job this season, becoming the first Alabama quarterback to win the Heisman and leading the Tide back to the title game.
While their experiences have been vastly different, Bennett and Young share at least two obvious traits. Both are undersized, listed at 5-foot-11 and under 200 pounds. More importantly, they are both confident that they are exactly where they are meant to be.
Even if one of them took a most unusual road to get there.
“It’s not an ignorant confidence, like I believe I can do anything,” Bennett said. “But I believe I can play football really well, and that’s from the work that I’ve spent over these past however many years I’ve been playing football.”
