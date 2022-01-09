News
Wild benefit from Capitals own goal, earn 3-2 shootout win
With seemingly everything going against the Wild as of late, they were bound to catch a break at some point.
Not only have they been unable to gain any traction with the league constantly postponing games, they entered a tough matchup with the Washington Capitals down nearly half of their lineup regulars due to injuries.
After taking so much from the Wild over the past month, the hockey gods mercifully decided to give something back on Saturday night at Xcel Energy Center.
With the Wild trailing by a pair of goals midway through the game, and preparing to kill a penalty after Ryan Hartman got whistled for tripping, they got some incredible puck luck when the Capitals inadvertently fired a puck into their own net.
“We needed that goal at that time,” coach Dean Evason said. “We were reeling a little bit.”
As the puck trickled toward the empty net — remember, the Capitals were on a delayed penalty, they pulled goaltender Zach Fucale for an extra attacker — the crowd erupted into a deafening roar just as the puck crossed the goal line. All of a sudden the Wild were right back into the game heading into the final 20 minutes of regulation.
That proved to be exactly what the Wild needed as they forced overtime in the final minute of regulation, then prevailed with a dramatic 3-2 win in a shootout. Kevin Fiala converted in the shootout with a nonchalant flick before Freddy Gaudreau ended the game with a snipe.
“I think everyone in there did a helluva job,” Mats Zuccarello said. “Just a good win against a really good team.”
It was a very strong game for Kaapo Kahkonen, who finished with 29 saves in total, and kept the game scoreless in the first period with a terrific effort between the pipes
That set the stage for the second period where the Capitals went up 1-0 after a redirection from winger Connor McMichael in front.
While the Wild still had some life at that point, Kevin Fiala took a holding penalty, then a couple of tripping penalties to gift the Capitals a few chances on the power play. Naturally, the Capitals cashed in once with center Evgeny Kuznetsov unleashing a perfectly placed shot to make it 2-0.
The score could’ve been worse had Kahkonen not made a beautiful save to thwart center Lars Eller in close a few minutes later.
That kept the Wild in the game long enough for them to benefit from the Capitals own goal. The sequence featured the Capitals trying to set up some offense on a delayed power play, only to have winger Carl Hagelin fire the puck into his own net.
That helped the Wild cut the deficit 2-1 with Marcus Foligno getting credit for the goal since he was the last opposing player to touch the puck. Asked postgame about being awarded the goal, Foligno joked, “Yeah. That was a helluva snipe.”
“That was a lucky one for us to get back in the game like that,” Fiala added. “We appreciated that goal for sure.”
As hard as the Wild pushed in the third period, it looked like they might run out of gas down the stretch. Until a big shot from Mats Zuccarello tied the game at 2-2 with 34.7 seconds left.
“We were making plays and doing a pretty good job in our zone,” said Foligno, who screened the goaltender on Zuccarello’s goal. “It was just a matter of time.”
Neither team scored in overtime before the Wild ultimately came out on top in the shootout.
Now the Wild have roughly a week off with a game against the Anaheim Ducks coming up on Friday night at Xcel Energy Center. That might be enough time to get some players healthy and back into the lineup.
“We worked hard enough to make that break,” Evason said in reference to the Wild benefiting from the Capitals own goal. “I think our group battled. We have gone through some adversity and we have come through here. Now hopefully we get some bodies back?”
News
High school roundup: South St. Paul rallies past Austin to stay undefeated in boys basketball
South St. Paul maintained its undefeated season, coming from behind to beat Austin 64-61 at the Rochester Hoops Challenge on Saturday.
Senior Devin Newsome scored 23 points, including an and-one to help secure the victory, and added 11 rebounds and five assists. Alonzo Dodd scored 12 for the Packers (11-0).
Buai Dopp led Austin (4-6) with 13 points. Jack Lang scored 12.
Cretin-Derham Hall 81, North St. Paul 71: Tre Holloman scored 29 to power Cretin-Derham Hall (3-5) to a victory over North St. Paul (1-7). Donavhan Cain added 16, and Charlie Plum tallied 14 for the Raiders.
North St. Paul’s Jevon Jackson matched Holloman for a game-high 29 points. Casanova Edwards and Nino Johnson scored 12 each.
Other scores: Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City defeats Washington 98-72; Rosemount defeats Northfield 68-51; Shakopee defeats Eden Prairie 83-64.
Girls basketball
Como Park 74, Austin 69: Ronnie Porter’s 24 points propelled Como Park to a five-point victory over Austin at the Rochester Hoops Challenge. Jada James added 17 points for the Cougars.
The game stayed close throughout, with Como Park taking a one-point lead into the second half. Como Park struggled to stop Hope Dudycha, who scored a game-high 26.
Other scores: Stillwater defeats Woodbury 67-15; Rochester John Marshall defeats Lakeville North 56-48; Foley defeats Central 75-41; Simley defeats New Life Academy 46-24.
Boys hockey
St. Thomas Academy 3, Mahtomedi 1: A pair of goals in the final four minutes pushed the Cadets past Mahtomedi.
St. Thomas Academy (8-5-0) scored three unanswered goals, including goals by Zach Howard and Tommy Cronin in the game’s waning moments. Howard’s power-play goal proved to be the game-winner before Cronin added an insurance goal two minutes later. Carter Haycraft scored the lone goal for Mahtomedi (6-6-1).
Rosemount 2, Eastview 0: Jake Peterson broke a scoreless tie two minutes into the third period and Owen Hendrikson added another less than two minutes later to secure the Rosemount (6-5-0) victory.
Wall Pasch saved 24 shots in the shutout over Eastview (8-3-0). Both the Irish goals were on the power play.
Other scores: Certin-Derham Hall defeats Roseville 11-0; Forest Lake defeats East Ridge 5-2; Tartan defeats Two Rivers 3-0; Simley defeats Johnson 7-1.
Girls hockey
Apple Valley 6, Farmington 2: A three-goal third period catapulted the home victory for the Eagles over Farmington (6-9-0).
Tied 2-2 in the closing minutes of the second period, Faith Dougan scored her second goal of the game to give the Eagles the lead into the final period. Then, a 61-second stretch midway through the third period quickly secured the win for Apple Valley (8-7-1) as it poured in three goals to take a 6-2 lead.
Other scores: East Ridge defeats Irondale 9-0; Lakeville South defeats Eagan 6-0; South St. Paul defeats Chisago Lakes 7-1; Burnsville defeats Lakeville North 7-2.
News
Illinois woman desperate to find dog stolen with van in South St. Paul
South St. Paul police are asking for the public’s help in finding a stolen van that had a Boxer dog kenneled in the back.
The owner, Michelle Baker of Rock Island, Ill. is devastated by the loss and is offering a “large cash reward” for anyone with information leading to his recovery. “I just want my dog back,” she said through tears. “It still isn’t real.”
Baker was in town with the dog, a two-and-a-half-year-old Boxer named Jasper, for a dog show. She said her van was parked in front of Envision Hotel on 701 Concord St. She ran inside to get a cup of coffee before getting back on the road.
She said she walked into the lobby and saw a man sitting inside. She watched the man get up and go out the door, get into her van and drive away.
The van is a silver 2013 Chrysler Town & Country with Illinois plates AH26052.
Police say these types of car thefts usually result in the car being dumped somewhere.
“We are asking you to take a look outside and up and down your block. If you spot this van or have any information surrounding its location, or that of the pup that was inside, please call 911 immediately.”
Baker asked for her own phone number to be posted as well. She can be reached at 563-940-6244.
News
Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings: 5 things to watch for
The Chicago Bears will close their season Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, facing the Minnesota Vikings in a game that has no playoff implications. The Bears are hoping to finish the year on a three-game winning streak but head into the weekend as 5½-point underdogs against a Vikings team that beat them 17-9 three weeks ago. With kickoff of Sunday’s game nearing, here’s a snapshot look at the matchup.
Chicago Bears (6-10) at Minnesota Vikings (7-9)
- Kickoff: Noon Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
- TV and radio: FOX-32, WBBM-AM 780, WCFS-FM 105.9, WRTO-AM 1200 (Spanish).
- The line: Vikings by 5½. Over/under: 44½.
- Sign up now to get Brad Biggs’ 10 thoughts first
1. Pressing question
Is this the end of the road for Bears coach Matt Nagy?
Probably. It’s hard to find anyone in the league who isn’t expecting Nagy to be fired after Sunday’s game. Which likely leaves Nagy to follow the paths of his two predecessors, John Fox and Marc Trestman, who each ended their tenures as Bears coach in Minneapolis.
Nagy is 34-30 during the regular season during his time in Chicago and lost both his playoff games. After a five-game losing streak in October and November dropped the Bears to 3-7 this season, it seemed to be a foregone conclusion that Nagy’s days with the organization were numbered.
Still, whether Nagy has done more reflecting and lamenting privately, he has publicly steered around discussing his coaching fate and instead has pushed to keep the focus on each week’s preparation for the next game.
On Friday, after leading what many believe will be his last full practice as Bears coach, Nagy again expressed pride in the way his players have continued to grind and invest in their preparation even with the team out of playoff contention since mid-December.
“When things don’t go as well as you want them to go, how do you react?” Nagy said. “Do you change? Do you treat people differently? Are you a different head coach? Are you a different type of player? Because as they say, that reveals your true character.
“In the end, we can all look back and say, ‘How did we react during a tough time?’ And I think everybody in this building can tell you, ‘We reacted pretty well.’ ”
For Nagy, that counts for something. And the Bears have an opportunity to finish their season on a three-game winning streak.
2. Player in the spotlight
Andy Dalton admitted Friday that one thought bounces around his head quite often.
What would have happened if I hadn’t gotten hurt?
Who knows how the Bears season might have been different had Dalton not suffered a bone bruise in his left knee in the second quarter of the second game? That injury altered the big-picture quarterback plans the Bears had coming into the season, ultimately shifting rookie Justin Fields into the starting role for 10 of the next 12 games. The Bears went 2-8 in the games Fields started. And while Fields gained valuable experience during a season in which the Bears probably weren’t going to be championship contenders to begin with, Dalton can’t be blamed for wondering whether he could have lifted this team beyond the expectations of so many outsiders.
Had it not been for that unfortunate injury …
“I think about that all the time,” Dalton said. “It’s unfortunate how the whole injury happened (with me) not really getting touched. Things shifted from that point forward. So I do think about that. But I do understand that everything happens for a reason and I trust in God’s plan over mine. I may not understand why it happened or when it happened and all that. But I know I can trust that there’s good that has come from it. And there has been a lot of growth for me as a person and as a player since.”
Dalton, who signed a one-year, $10 million deal with the Bears in March, will get one final start Sunday, pushed back into action after Fields tested positive for COVID-19 in the middle of the week. The Bears are 3-2 in games Dalton has started.
At the end of what he called “an up and down” season, Dalton would love to put some positive finishing touches on things by lifting the offense against a strong Vikings defense.
For whatever it’s worth, Dalton took the razor to his beard this week.
“New year, new look,” he said. “Starting fresh.”
3. Keep an eye on …
Jaylon Johnson versus Justin Jefferson.
Three weeks ago, Johnson was really looking forward to a matchup against the Vikings star receiver, dialing in on his preparation and eager to do his part to help contain Jefferson. Then, a day before the game, Johnson tested positive for COVID-19 and couldn’t play.
“I missed (that game) a lot,” Johnson said Thursday, “considering the preparation I put in that week — going through watching film, practicing, seeing certain things. Having that taken away from me at the last minute was pretty hurtful. I wanted that matchup. That was something I’d been looking forward to.”
Sunday presents another opportunity. Jefferson is second in the NFL in receiving yards with 1,509. He has 103 catches, too, including nine touchdowns.
Jefferson hauled in an early 12-yard touchdown catch from Kirk Cousins at Soldier Field in Week 15 but was otherwise held in check by a Bears defense that was missing all five of its usual starters in the secondary. He finished with four catches for 47 yards.
Johnson wants his crack at Jefferson, looking to finish a strong second season on a high note.
“This week is no different,” he said. “Just going out preparing the right way. Watching film. My preparation will take care of itself.”
Johnson said he is looking forward to decompressing after Sunday and going through a thorough self-evaluation process of his 2021 season. What is undeniable is that he remains uber-confident in his skill set, has developed confidence in his preparation routine and has channeled both those things into becoming a respected leader on defense.
“I want to be better, so I want those around me to be better,” Johnson said. “I want to bring guys along the best way I can, even have guys push me to be the best version of myself. I’m big on everybody being on the same page and pushing each other to be better.”
4. Odds and ends
With their secondary depleted so significantly three weeks ago, the Bears still somehow managed to hold the Vikings to just 61 net passing yards, the lowest output of the Mike Zimmer era. A week later, the Bears defense held the Seattle Seahawks scoreless in the fourth quarter to help spark a rally for a 25-24 win. Then, in Week 17, the Bears put together arguably their most complete defensive effort of the season in a 29-3 blowout of the New York Giants.
Yes, the degree of difficulty of that performance must be considered. But the Bears still recorded four sacks and a safety, forced four turnovers, held the Giants to 155 total yards and 13 first downs on 12 possessions and didn’t allow a single explosive play.
“It was just a total group effort,” coordinator Sean Desai said. “A lot of energy and juice from the sideline and from the players on the field. And really just great execution of the plan and the techniques and the details of what we were trying to get done. When we do that, we can be pretty special. And that was a special performance.”
Desai was asked to interpret the strong finishing stretch by his unit and what it has told him.
“It just tells us the character of our guys and the character of our coaches that we have over here,” he said. “Our mentality on defense has always been a 1-0 approach. We’re not changing that.”
Added outside linebacker Robert Quinn: “We’re finally playing up to our standards. We’ve been inconsistent on the year. And we put ourselves in a terrible position. But as a man, as people with pride, we have to finish strong and give ourselves something positive going into next year.”
5. Injury updates
Defensive lineman Akiem Hicks is the only Bears player who was declared out Friday on the official injury report for the finale. Hicks has been battling an ankle injury since November, and Sunday will mark the eighth game he has missed this season and the 20th over the last three seasons.
Robert Quinn (shoulder), Eddie Goldman (finger) and Duke Shelley (heel) were listed as questionable, but all three practiced in full Friday and figure to play.
The Bears on Saturday elevated wide receiver Dazz Newsome from the practice squad. The 2021 sixth-round pick has played in two games.
For the Vikings, defensive tackle Michael Pierce (illness) is doubtful while Mackensie Alexander (ankle), Kris Boyd (ribs) and Wyatt Davis (illness) are questionable.
Predictions
Brad Biggs (13-3)
The Vikings fell out of the playoff race with a dispirited 37-10 road loss to the Green Bay Packers last week. Vikings coach Mike Zimmer and Bears counterpart Matt Nagy are likely entering their final game before receiving pink slips. The Vikings are destined to finish in second place in the NFC North even if the Bears win and both teams finish with 7-10 records. So there’s really nothing at stake at US Bank Stadium. Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins, who returns after missing last week on the reserve/COVID-19 list, has had rough times against the Bears but has been steady against them in Minnesota. Figure that will give the Vikings a slight edge as the Bears bid to end the season with a three-game winning streak.
Vikings 20, Bears 17
Colleen Kane (14-2)
The last time the Bears and Vikings met — a 17-9 Vikings win in Week 15 — the Bears were missing 14 players with COVID-19. Justin Fields played injured. And the Bears made several costly mistakes. Now the teams meet in a game without playoff implications. The Bears have been resigned to that fate for weeks and still won the last two games behind Nick Foles and Andy Dalton. So I’m going to guess the Bears and Matt Nagy have the motivation for one more win left in them.
Bears 20, Vikings 17
Dan Wiederer (15-1)
Neither team will be playing in the postseason. Both teams could be facing significant changes to their coaching staffs and front offices once the game ends. The level of frustration surrounding each organization is similar. Still, the Vikings remain just a smidge better overall. And so this is how it will end.
Vikings 26, Bears 24
