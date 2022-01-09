News
Wild blue line presses on without Jared Spurgeon, Jonas Brodin, Alex Goligoski
In hindsight, it’s fitting that veteran defenseman Alex Goligoski talked to reporters after Saturday’s morning skate.
With captain Jared Spurgeon still out with a lower-body injury and star defenseman Jonas Brodin suddenly out with what sounds like a pretty serious upper-body injury, Goligoski was asked how hard it’s been for the Wild to stay positive when players are literally dropping like flies.
“I don’t think it’s hard to stay positive,” Goligoski said. “It’s next man up. You can’t dwell on what’s going wrong or who’s not in the lineup. No one’s going to feel sorry for us. The team over there is gonna try to take advantage of that.”
Naturally, Goligoski entered COVID protocol a few hours later, meaning he was not available for Saturday’s game against the Washington Capitals.
So it goes for the Wild. They can’t catch a break as of late.
This ridiculous stretch of bad luck started last month with injuries to Spurgeon and top center Joel Eriksson Ek (upper body), and continued this month with injuries to Brodin, superstar winger Kirill Kaprizov (upper body), No. 1 goaltender Cam Talbot (lower body) and depth winger Nick Bjugstad (upper body). Add in the fact that Goligoski recently joined wingers Jordan Greenway and Brandon Duhaime in COVID protocol, and the Wild have to be getting frustrated, right?
“There’s nothing to get frustrated about because we can’t do anything about it,” coach Dean Evason retorted. “If a guy’s hurt, he’s hurt. We have talked about it a lot as far that every team’s gone through it. We are going through it. We have to find a way to play our game regardless of who’s in our lineup.”
That might be easier said than done considering the Wild lineup features a handful of players that were playing in the minors as recent as last week.
The glaring holes are most prevalent on the blue line as Matt Dumba is hands down the longest-tenured defenseman left standing at the moment. He’s joined by veteran defensemen Jon Merrill, Dmitry Kulikov, and Jordie Benn, depth pieces that signed this offseason. To fill out the rest of the blue line, the Wild turned to young prospect Calen Addison and journeyman defenseman Dakota Mermis for the game against the Capitals.
“I’m always going to try to play my game and do what I do out there and make plays and move my feet,” Addison said. “I don’t think things really change depending on different situations or games or whatever. I’m always going to come in with the same mindset.”
NO SUSPENSION
After laying a dangerous hit that injured Kaprizov, Boston Bruins winger Trent Frederic was not disciplined by the league.
That bothered the Wild immensely as they are left to pick up the pieces.
“We anticipated the league would take action against a hit like that, and it didn’t,” Evason said. “We are disappointed absolutely. I would hope a lot of people that watched it were disappointed. You don’t want to see somebody get suspended and lose their livelihood. But that has to get out of our game and it did not get taken care of how we were hoping.”
As for Kaprizov, Evason did not provide an update, only saying that he wouldn’t play in Saturday’s game.
ERIKSSON EK SKATES
If there was any good news to come out of Saturday’s morning skate it’s that Eriksson Ek was out there. It’s the first time he’s skated with his teammates since suffering his upper-body injury during a Dec. 20 contest against the Dallas Stars.
“He’s ahead of schedule,” Evason said. “It’s not a surprise to us that he’s already practicing with the team. A great sign that he is.”
That said, Eriksson Ek was not available for Saturday’s game. He is expected to practice with the Wild this week.
Women’s hockey: Gophers run away from St. Thomas in programs’ first meeting
The women’s hockey teams from Minnesota and St. Thomas played for the first time on Saturday as the Tommies this season make the giant leap from the Division III MIAC to the best conference in Division I, the WCHA.
The Gophers welcomed their newest, closest rival with 58 shots on goal.
“It was fun,” St. Thomas goaltender Alexa Dobchuck said.
Most, if not all, goaltenders wouldn’t think so, but 2021-22 has been a fun season for St. Thomas, which is riding the wave of a unique opportunity and savoring incremental improvement.
Dobchuk stopped 50 shots in Minnesota’s 8-0 victory at Ridder Arena, the first game of a home-and-home series that continues at 2 p.m. Sunday at St. Thomas Ice Arena. Maybe.
Both teams were without key players Saturday after COVID testing. The Gophers pulled two off the ice during warmups and played much of Saturday’s game with four on the blue line.
“We’ll see where it all goes,” Gophers coach Brad Frost said.
Both teams are awaiting testing results Sunday morning.
“Things are changing by the hour,” said Marty Sertich, one of two assistants running the Tommies program while Joel Johnston coaches the U.S. Olympic team. “We certainly plan on playing tomorrow.”
The fifth-ranked Gophers (15-5-1, 10-4-1 WCHA) are eager to keep the momentum they’ve been riding since recovering from a 1-3 start. Saturday was their first game since a 2-1 victory over No. 8 Minnesota Duluth on Dec. 11. COVID issues derailed the Gophers’ 2020-21 season with player absences and scheduling issues. At the end, Minnesota was shut out of the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2006-07.
That’s unlikely to be the case this season. Minnesota already has victories over the Bulldogs, top-ranked Wisconsin and third-ranked Colgate. The Gophers on Saturday jumped out a 4-0 first-period lead on goals by Madeline Wethington, Savannah Norcross, Abigail Boreen and Peyton Hemp and kept the pressure on all night.
“It felt good,” said Abigail Boreen, who scored two goals. “We got back into practice last Saturday, and we got right to it. In the second half, we’ve got to get down to business.”
Norcross finished with two goals, and Wethington added two assists. Ella Huber and Amy Potomak also scored goals for the Gophers, and Maggie Nicholson had three assists.
Still, the Tommies felt OK afterward. They were down 4-0 after two periods and felt good about being better on Sunday. They’re 4-14-1, 2-12-1 in WCHA, but they’re enjoying the ride and optimistic about the future.
“The second period, we were going. We were going,” said Tommies sophomore Breija Parent, who was playing her first game since transferring from Minnesota Duluth. “And we have so much more to bring. Each period we got better, and if we play how we can, I think it could be a different game. I think we’ll learn from today and improve a lot.”
Dobchuk, a junior from Eden Prairie, stopped just about every kind of shot there is – slap shots, wristers, breakaways, deflections and three of one-on-nones. Midway through the first period, Minnesota had a slim lead in shots on goal, 7-6, but by game’s end, it was 58-16 Gophers.
“We’ve had a month break and … had captain’s practices because the coaches couldn’t be on the ice,” Dobchuk said. “Everyone bought in and worked hard, and I think that’s kind of what our team is all about.
“Yeah, everyone has a mixed range of backgrounds, but we’re going to work hard, we’re going to show up every day, and we’re going to do that extra little bit, and if you fumble the puck, we’re going to be all over it. I think that’s kind of what we can expect going into the rest of the season.”
This weekend marks the end of a gauntlet of 10 games against the royalty of women’s hockey, the best teams in the nation’s best conference: No. 1 Wisconsin, No. 2 Ohio State, No. 5 Minnesota and No. 8 Minnesota Duluth. The Tommies are 0-9 against those four teams, outscored 54-5, but there have been wins in there, too – in the standings and elsewhere.
“Obviously, we didn’t know what to expect at the beginning of the year. But from Day 1 it’s been a really special group with an incredible work ethic and attitude, no matter what,” Sertich said. “We’ve had so many little victories along the way, and I’m not talking about wins and losses – although we’ve had a few wins, where were awesome. But the gratitude for being a part of this program and this adventure has been such a fun thing to be a part of, and it’s led by these players.”
David Brooks: Why Democrats are so bad at defending democracy
When it comes to elections, the Republican Party operates within a carapace of lies. So we rely on the Democrats to preserve our system of government.
The problem is that Democrats live within their own insular echo chamber. Within that bubble, convenient falsehoods spread, go unchallenged and make it harder to focus on the real crisis. So let’s clear away some of these myths that are distorting Democratic behavior:
The whole electoral system is in crisis.
Elections have three phases: registering and casting votes, counting votes and certifying results. When it comes to the first two phases, the American system has its flaws but is not in crisis. As Yuval Levin noted in The New York Times a few days ago, it’s become much easier in most places to register and vote than it was years ago. We just had a 2020 election with remarkably high turnout. The votes were counted with essentially zero fraud.
The emergency is in the third phase — Republican efforts to overturn votes that have been counted. But Democratic voting bills — the For the People Act and its update, the Freedom to Vote Act — were not overhauled to address the threats that have been blindingly obvious since Jan. 6 last year. They are sprawling measures covering everything from mail-in ballots to campaign finance. They basically include every idea that’s been on activist agendas for years.
These bills are hard to explain and hard to pass. By catering to D.C. interest groups, Democrats have spent a year distracting themselves from the emergency right in front of us.
Voter suppression efforts are a major threat to democracy.
Given the racial history of this country, efforts to limit voting, as some states have been implementing, are heinous. I get why Democrats want to repel them. But this, too, is not the major crisis facing us. That’s because tighter voting laws often don’t actually restrict voting all that much. Academics have studied this extensively. A recent well-researched study suggested that voter ID laws do not reduce turnout. States tighten or loosen their voting laws, often seemingly without a big effect on turnout. The general rule is that people who want to vote end up voting.
Just as many efforts to limit the electorate don’t have much of an effect, the Democratic bills to make it easier to vote might not have much impact on turnout or on which party wins. As my Times colleague Nate Cohn wrote last April, “Expanding voting options to make it more convenient hasn’t seemed to have a huge effect on turnout or electoral outcomes. That’s the finding of decades of political science research on advance, early and absentee voting.”
Higher turnout helps Democrats.
This popular assumption is also false. Political scientists Daron R. Shaw and John R. Petrocik, authors of “The Turnout Myth,” looked at 70 years of election data and found “no evidence that turnout is correlated with partisan vote choice.”
The best way to address the crisis is top down.
Democrats have focused their energies in Washington, trying to pass these big bills. The bills would override state laws and dictate a lot of election procedures from the national level.
Given how local Republicans are behaving, I understand why Democrats want to centralize things. But it’s a little weird to be arguing that in order to save democracy we have to take power away from local elected officials. Plus, if you tell local people they’re not fit to govern themselves, you’re going to further inflame the populist backlash.
But the real problem is that Democrats are not focusing on crucial state and local arenas. The Times’ Charles Homans had a fascinating report from Pennsylvania, where Donald Trump backers were running for local office, including judge of elections, while Democrats struggled to even find candidates. “I’m not sure what the Democratic Party was worried about, but it didn’t feel like they were worried about school board and judge of elections races — all of these little positions,” a failed Democratic candidate said.
Democrats do not seem to be fighting hard in key local races. They do not seem to be rallying the masses so that state legislators pay a price if they support democracy-weakening legislation.
Maybe some of the energy that has been spent over the past year analyzing and berating Joe Manchin could have been better spent grooming and supporting good state and local candidates. Maybe the best way to repulse a populist uprising is not by firing up all your allies in the Northwest quadrant of Washington, D.C.
The crisis of democracy is right in front of us. We have a massive populist mob that thinks the country is now controlled by a coastal progressive oligarchy that looks down on them. We’re caught in cycles of polarization that threaten to turn America into Northern Ireland during the Troubles. We have Republican hacks taking power away from the brave state officials who stood up to Trumpian bullying after the 2020 election.
Democrats have spent too much time on measures that they mistakenly think would give them an advantage. The right response would be: Do the unsexy work at the local level, where things are in flux. Pass the parts of the Freedom to Vote Act that are germane, like the protections for elections officials against partisan removal, and measures to limit purging voter rolls. Reform the Electoral Count Act to prevent Congress from derailing election certifications.
When your house is on fire, drop what you were doing and put it out. Maybe, finally, Democrats will do that.
Alec Baldwin says it’s ‘a lie’ that he’s not helping shooting probe
NEW YORK — Alec Baldwin said Saturday that any suggestion he’s not complying with the investigation into last fall’s deadly shooting on a New Mexico film set is a lie.
At issue is a search warrant for Baldwin’s cellphone, which authorities hope can provide information helpful in the probe. Baldwin was holding a revolver during a rehearsal for his movie “Rust” on Oct. 21 when it fired, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounding the film’s director.
Authorities still don’t have the actor’s phone.
Baldwin said in an Instagram message posted Saturday that New Mexico has to go through New York law enforcement and the process of specifying exactly what is needed takes time.
“They can’t just go through your phone and take your photos, or your love letters to your wife, or what have you,” he said.
Baldwin has said he didn’t know the gun he was holding contained a live round when it went off. Investigators are trying to find where the live round came from and, in the search warrant for Baldwin’s phone, said they are looking for text messages, images, videos, calls or any other information related to the movie.
“Any suggestion that I am not complying with requests or orders or demands or search warrants about my phone, that’s bull—, that’s a lie,” he said.
