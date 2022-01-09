Women’s hockey: Gophers run away from St. Thomas in programs’ first meeting

The women’s hockey teams from Minnesota and St. Thomas played for the first time on Saturday as the Tommies this season make the giant leap from the Division III MIAC to the best conference in Division I, the WCHA.

The Gophers welcomed their newest, closest rival with 58 shots on goal.

“It was fun,” St. Thomas goaltender Alexa Dobchuck said.

Most, if not all, goaltenders wouldn’t think so, but 2021-22 has been a fun season for St. Thomas, which is riding the wave of a unique opportunity and savoring incremental improvement.

Dobchuk stopped 50 shots in Minnesota’s 8-0 victory at Ridder Arena, the first game of a home-and-home series that continues at 2 p.m. Sunday at St. Thomas Ice Arena. Maybe.

Both teams were without key players Saturday after COVID testing. The Gophers pulled two off the ice during warmups and played much of Saturday’s game with four on the blue line.

“We’ll see where it all goes,” Gophers coach Brad Frost said.

Both teams are awaiting testing results Sunday morning.

“Things are changing by the hour,” said Marty Sertich, one of two assistants running the Tommies program while Joel Johnston coaches the U.S. Olympic team. “We certainly plan on playing tomorrow.”

The fifth-ranked Gophers (15-5-1, 10-4-1 WCHA) are eager to keep the momentum they’ve been riding since recovering from a 1-3 start. Saturday was their first game since a 2-1 victory over No. 8 Minnesota Duluth on Dec. 11. COVID issues derailed the Gophers’ 2020-21 season with player absences and scheduling issues. At the end, Minnesota was shut out of the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2006-07.

That’s unlikely to be the case this season. Minnesota already has victories over the Bulldogs, top-ranked Wisconsin and third-ranked Colgate. The Gophers on Saturday jumped out a 4-0 first-period lead on goals by Madeline Wethington, Savannah Norcross, Abigail Boreen and Peyton Hemp and kept the pressure on all night.

“It felt good,” said Abigail Boreen, who scored two goals. “We got back into practice last Saturday, and we got right to it. In the second half, we’ve got to get down to business.”

Norcross finished with two goals, and Wethington added two assists. Ella Huber and Amy Potomak also scored goals for the Gophers, and Maggie Nicholson had three assists.

Still, the Tommies felt OK afterward. They were down 4-0 after two periods and felt good about being better on Sunday. They’re 4-14-1, 2-12-1 in WCHA, but they’re enjoying the ride and optimistic about the future.

“The second period, we were going. We were going,” said Tommies sophomore Breija Parent, who was playing her first game since transferring from Minnesota Duluth. “And we have so much more to bring. Each period we got better, and if we play how we can, I think it could be a different game. I think we’ll learn from today and improve a lot.”

Dobchuk, a junior from Eden Prairie, stopped just about every kind of shot there is – slap shots, wristers, breakaways, deflections and three of one-on-nones. Midway through the first period, Minnesota had a slim lead in shots on goal, 7-6, but by game’s end, it was 58-16 Gophers.

“We’ve had a month break and … had captain’s practices because the coaches couldn’t be on the ice,” Dobchuk said. “Everyone bought in and worked hard, and I think that’s kind of what our team is all about.

“Yeah, everyone has a mixed range of backgrounds, but we’re going to work hard, we’re going to show up every day, and we’re going to do that extra little bit, and if you fumble the puck, we’re going to be all over it. I think that’s kind of what we can expect going into the rest of the season.”

This weekend marks the end of a gauntlet of 10 games against the royalty of women’s hockey, the best teams in the nation’s best conference: No. 1 Wisconsin, No. 2 Ohio State, No. 5 Minnesota and No. 8 Minnesota Duluth. The Tommies are 0-9 against those four teams, outscored 54-5, but there have been wins in there, too – in the standings and elsewhere.

“Obviously, we didn’t know what to expect at the beginning of the year. But from Day 1 it’s been a really special group with an incredible work ethic and attitude, no matter what,” Sertich said. “We’ve had so many little victories along the way, and I’m not talking about wins and losses – although we’ve had a few wins, where were awesome. But the gratitude for being a part of this program and this adventure has been such a fun thing to be a part of, and it’s led by these players.”