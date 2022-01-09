Wrestling Notebook: Natick proves spring season no fluke

Natick sailed through the spring wrestling season, culminating in a Div. 2 state championship.

The Redhawks have maintained their championship mettle through the early part of this season, but it hasn’t been easy. Like many programs across the state, Natick has been forced to deal with COVID.

“Last spring we didn’t have any bumps in the road and I’m sure being able to wrestle outside helped,” said longtime Natick coach Bob Anniballi. “This year has been a little different in that we’re in a bit of shutdown right now (due to COVID concerns). It’s a challenge, but we’re hoping its just 2-3 weeks then we can go on and complete the season.”

When they’ve been able to get on the mat, Natick has shown it is more than capable of hanging with the big boys. The Redhawks placed fifth at the prestigious George Bossi Lowell Holiday Tournament, one of the most demanding events in New England. Bennett Sonneborn was third at 195 pounds, while David Seiche (fifth at 182), Louie Linton (fifth at 106), Michael Anniballi (fifth at 152) and Jake Adelmann (seventh at 170) all placed.

“We had a great Lowell tournament, I was very happy with the overall performance,” said Anniballi, whose team captured the Athol Invitational Tournament. “(Sonneborn) lost 3-2 to the eventual champion in the semifinals. He probably weighs around 182, but we bumped him up to 195 because it was better for the team and he was a pleasant surprise.”

In a season where the pandemic has forced many schools to pause their seasons in all sports, having good leadership is even more important than ever. Anniballi considered himself blessed to have three good ones in Adelmann, Seiche and 145-pounder Sammy Papadopoulos.

“All three of them are good students and accomplished wrestlers,” Anniballi said. “Adelmann got banged up a little bit in Lowell, so he’s been like an assistant coach working with the younger kids. We’ve had some kids injured and they’ve been able to help us keep everything together.”

Once Natick gets rolling, the lineup figures to be even better with Liam Musante (120) and Shaun McLaughlin (126) returning from injuries. Anniballi figured he would get contributions from one son, but never figured his youngest son Eddie would be a part of the program, currently competing at the sub-varsity level.

“Eddie wrestled in the youth program and hated it,” Anniballi said with a laugh. “A week before the start of the season he came up to me out of the blue and said he wanted to wrestle. I was shocked, but knock on wood, it’s been pretty good so far.”

Tigers on the prowl

It didn’t take Oliver Ames coach John McKeon long to get a feel for what kind of team he was going to have this winter.

The Tigers opened the season by hosting the annual Devin Ness Tournament. It wasn’t the fact that Oliver Ames finished fourth as much as the way the team approached tournament which brought a smile to McKeon’s face.

“You could see how about each wrestler on the team cares for one another,” said McKeon, whose team is riding along at 8-1. “We didn’t have a full lineup, but the kids wrestled hard and really pulled for one another. It didn’t matter whether it was our best wrestler or a first-year kid, the enthusiasm was awesome and I think it set the tone.”

Oliver Ames scored 182 points in the tournament, trailing just perennial power Bridgewater-Raynham (204), Plymouth South and Duxbury (both at 189). The Tigers had a pair of individual champions in Elyor Ruzmatov (113) and Giovany Juste (170). Deric Lipski (160), Kyle Hardie (138) and Nathan Lipski (132) were second, Anthony Hoffman (145) and Jaden Hinton (285) were third, Robby Dobbin took a fifth at 106, while Grady Morrison (152) and Jake Manthous (182) were sixth, giving the Tigers some valuable points.

“The kids are working hard and they’re buying in,” McKeon said. “We’ve had kids who have been pleasant surprises. They just love the sport and it shows.”

The leaders have been Juste and Deric Lipski, both of whom have lost just once so far. John Dobbin is undefeated at 138, while Ruzmatov is perfect at 113. Hinton’s only loss came in the Devin Ness Tournament and he is 10-1 on the season.