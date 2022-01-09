Connect with us

Your Money: The great resignation: myth or reality?

Published

37 seconds ago

on

Your Money: Tis the season for giving, but it's complicated
One of the fastest trending economic stories this year has been the “Great Resignation,” a phenomenon that’s tied to the record number of people who quit their jobs in April 2021. In July, that record was broken, as it was again in August and September. Media reports have pounced on these job “quits” as evidence that American workers are removing themselves from the workforce at an unprecedented rate.

Bruce Helmer and Peg Webb

But for anyone thinking of throwing in the towel on their job, or for business owners coping with the talent shortage, the reality is more complicated.

THE GREAT RESIGNATION IS NOT ABOUT QUITTING

Most of the so-called “quits” is not about people giving up their jobs, but job-hopping to better, higher-paying positions. This is certainly true of the hotel and restaurant sector, which, along with health care and technology, has seen more quits than any other part of the economy. But the flip side is interesting: The accommodation and food service sector added 2 million employees in 2021, more than any other sector, according to a recent article in The Atlantic.

We are also seeing the highest level of job openings on record, across most sectors, that are largely going unfilled. Consumers, who put off buying things during the pandemic, are eager to spend. This, along with supply-chain disruptions in manufacturing and transportation, is creating huge demand (and higher prices for almost everything). With so many opportunities, people are willing to take a chance on leaving their current job, especially with employers who are reluctant to offer remote work, or if those jobs are inherently low-wage, high-turnover positions.

IT’S DIFFERENT THIS TIME

What’s different about the Great Resignation from the Great Recession of 2008-’09 is that for a lot of workers, their overall financial situation is much better today. As Harvard labor economist Lawrence Katz points out, an expanded social safety net and (now-tapering) stimulus payments are in place to support unemployed people who are reluctant to return to the office or worksite. Well-off people continue to do well in the stock market and have increased their household savings. But even workers at lower-income and wealth-distribution levels have come through this period in relatively better shape than prior recessions. Some are taking the opportunity to focus on caregiving, to invest in job retraining or opening new businesses — or simply waiting and looking for something better.

What’s less clear is whether the sidelining of so many workers is temporary or a permanent sea change. Especially puzzling, as Katz points out, is how slowly the large number of unemployed people are moving back into the job market, given how many openings there are, even as stimulus payments are drying up and the pressure builds to restore their income.

Clearly, employers across many industries will need to be more competitive in terms of wages and benefits to attract and retain workers, at least in the near term. They also will need to reset their thinking about the traditional employer-employee relationship when it comes to flexible work arrangements, retirement plan design, job skills retraining and so on. Employers who are empathetic to the challenges that their employees feel from hybrid work relationships, financial stress, caregiving responsibilities, and who can adapt their benefits models to be more supportive of their employees’ overall wellness, may be better positioned to compete for talent.

RETIREMENT RATES UP, BUT NOT DRAMATICALLY

There are three reasons workers leave the workforce: They can voluntarily quit, they can be laid off or fired, or they can announce their retirement. In fact, announced retirements among adults aged 55 and older have increased during the pandemic and are responsible for some labor-market exits.

According to Pew Research Center, half (50.3%) of older adults are out of the labor force due to retirement, as of the third quarter of 2021, a 2 percentage point increase since the third quarter of 2019. In contrast to the Great Recession, when plummeting asset values (including home prices) induced many older workers to keep working and postpone retirement, the latest numbers suggest that over-55 workers who have completed at least a bachelor’s degree are retiring at a rate three times that of workers who have a high school diploma or less.

RETHINKING THE WORLD OF WORK

Business owners and employees both continue to face a broad array of work-related challenges. As the relationship between bosses and worker bees evolves, both will need to close the understanding gap as to what matters most. It’s possible that the reluctance for some people to remain in or return to the workforce reflects a permanent sea change in people’s values. We wouldn’t bet on it, however. American culture has always been industrious and geared to creating value. What we think is happening is more of a re-alignment of what matters most to people than a great resignation.

Moreover, as tempting as it may be to jump ship from your current job, there are many complex questions that you need to address before your retire. As we wrote in this column in September and October, there are just as many great reasons to retire as there are terrible reasons. And the best reasons have nothing to do with having more free time or less of a commute.

Instead, the desire to retire should be about freeing up time to do the things you are passionate about, supported by a resilient, well-funded portfolio that can handle your expense needs, expected tax burden and legacy planning over your lifetime. Deciding to leave a job for immediate gratification, instead of objectively thinking through the emotional and financial aspects that come with life after working, may not be in your best interest.

Finally, whether you are a business owner or pre-retiree, an experienced financial adviser who specializes in both employee benefits and wealth management can help you assess how and when might be the best time to shift gears on your retirement or benefits plan.

When the Miami Dolphins lost their penultimate game of the 2021 season, a demoralizing defeat at the Tennessee Titans, 34-3, it rendered their home finale against the New England Patriots meaningless.

The Dolphins (8-8) were eliminated from playoff contention, and the possibility of a win-and-in scenario in the AFC East rivalry matchup and 4:25 p.m. kickoff at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday was squashed.

But don’t say it’s meaningless to Dolphins coach Brian Flores, who, in addition to always coaching to win, would love nothing more than to stick it to his former organization that he spent a decade and a half with as an assistant coach and scout under Patriots coach Bill Belichick.

Does Flores believe in the notion of finishing a season on a high note? When his five-win 2019 team finished with a win at New England, it sprung the Dolphins to a surprising 10-6 campaign in 2020. After that season concluded with a crushing loss at the Buffalo Bills that kept Miami out of the postseason, the Dolphins then started 2021 with a 1-7 record before a seven-game winning streak brought them back into contention.

“I think it’s always important to put your best foot forward and compete,” Flores said. “That’s what this game is all about. So yes, I think that’s very important.”

There is a pair of two-decade firsts the Dolphins can accomplish with a win over the Patriots (10-6). After Miami topped New England, 17-16, in the season opener in Foxborough, a win would signify the franchise’s first season sweep of the Patriots since 2000, Belichick’s first season at the helm there. The Dolphins could also finish with back-to-back winning seasons for the first time since 2003.

“The goal is to win the game,” said Flores, who also has the option of getting an in-game look at some younger practice squad players. “We are going to play guys who give us the best opportunity to do that.”

For the Patriots, they have already clinched a postseason berth, but Sunday’s game has significant seeding implications. The Patriots could finish as high as No. 1 in the AFC with a win and as low as No. 7 with a loss. The top-seed scenario is highly unlikely as it requires four other major upsets and could be ruled out by Saturday night with a Kansas City Chiefs win over the Denver Broncos. A Buffalo Bills win Sunday evening against the New York Jets give Buffalo the division title and restricts the Patriots to a wild-card seed of 5 through 7.

There’s a possibility it’s quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s last start with the Dolphins as he concludes his second season. Miami could look into the acquisition of a proven top-tier quarterback like Deshaun Watson, Aaron Rodgers or Russell Wilson upon season’s end after being heavily linked to Watson trade talks with the Houston Texans around the trade deadline and last offseason.

The same could be said with a number of other Dolphins who are impending free agents — defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah, tight end Mike Gesicki and others. Miami is projected to have an NFL-leading $74 million in cap space going into the 2022 offseason.

Dolphins rookie wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, who was named the team MVP for the season this past week, is three catches away from breaking Anquan Boldin’s NFL rookie receptions record (101).

Waddle has said he wants to help the team win games over earning a record, and Flores indicated the play calling will not necessarily cater to Waddle early to get the record out of the way. Miami plans to remain in its natural flow offensively.

The Dolphins will get their second of what could be many looks at rookie Patriots quarterback Mac Jones on Sunday. They faced him in his NFL debut in Week 1, and although Miami pulled out the win late, Jones impressed, completing 29-of-39 passes for 281 yards and a touchdown.

Dolphins defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah said this past week that Belichick “found a gem” in Jones.

Said cornerback Xavien Howard: “When I saw him play and the stuff he was doing, I’m like, ‘He’s not a rookie.’ He was doing some stuff like he’s been in the league a little minute.”

Jones, who has completed 67.6 percent of passes for 3,540 yards, 21 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, handled most of the blitzes the Dolphins threw at him Sept. 12 in Foxborough. It left Flores impressed.

“Good command of the offense, poised, good decision-making,” Flores said of Jones. “As an entire offense, it’s complementary to the skill set of each individual player. The run game, the pass game — I think [Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels] has done a great job of putting those guys in good positions to have success. They’ve obviously, with Mac at the helm, done a nice job.”

As opposed to the usual scenarios of an eliminated team negatively impacting its draft position with late-season win, that’s not the case for the Dolphins this year — at least not in the first round.

With Miami’s first-round pick going to the Philadelphia Eagles, the Dolphins’ place in the first is tied to where the San Francisco 49ers end up. Dolphins fans can root for San Francisco to get booted from the playoffs in Week 18, clinching a top-18 selection. If the 49ers (9-7), with either a win against the Rams or a Saints loss to the Falcons, reach the postseason, the pick will be upward of that number and can fall back deeper into the round if San Francisco then pulls off an upset in the wild-card round.

The Dolphins go into Sunday healthy while the Patriots have defensive back Kyle Dugger and linebacker Dont’a Hightower out with eight others questionable entering game day.

Bitcoin fell 6 percent on Wednesday afternoon after the Federal Reserve released its December meeting minutes. SheYing / Costfoto/Future Publishing via Getty Images

Tech stocks and cryptocurrencies fell sharply Wednesday afternoon after the Federal Reserve released its December meeting minutes indicating that the central bank is eyeing an accelerated timetable for raising interest rates in 2022.

The Nasdaq Composite Index fell 500 points, or 3.2 percent, to 15,090 at Wednesday’s close, logging its biggest one-day loss since September and faring worse than the Dow Jones and S&P 500, which were both down more than 1 percent after the Fed minutes release at 2 p.m. Cryptocurrencies fell even more sharply, with Bitcoin down 6 percent and Ether down 9 percent Wednesday night.

The Fed minutes, from the December 14-15 meeting of the central bank’s monetary policy branch, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), showed that surging inflation and a tight labor market could warrant an interest rate increase “sooner or at a faster pace than participants had earlier anticipated,” the minutes said.

Fed officials also discussed how to start shrink the bank’s $8.67 trillion balance sheet, which is another form of tightening monetary policy.

Expectation of interest rate hikes, which translate into higher yields on government bonds, usually lead to stock selloffs because holding volatile investments like stocks becomes less attractive than buying the 10-year Treasury Bill. Since December 31, yield on 10-year Treasury has increased from 1.52 percent to 1.71 percent as of Thursday.

What’s particularly notable about the latest Fed signal is its impact on Bitcoin and Ether, which confirms some Bitcoin opponents’ view that crypto isn’t that great of a hedge against inflation and equities after all.

“The selloff in Bitcoin is another sign that it is acting more like a tech stock than an inflation-fighting store of value–or digital gold, as its proponents argue,” the financial news site Barron’s explained in an article on Wednesday.

Recent academic research on cryptocurrencies point to the same conclusion. A study by a group of researchers at the University of Western Australia published last September found that inclusion of Bitcoin in an investment portfolio, even for allocations as low as 1 percent, increased portfolio risk. “Perhaps not surprisingly given Bitcoin’s high and extreme volatility,” the paper said. “This excess volatility of Bitcoin undermines its risk-diversifying or risk-hedging capabilities despite the comparatively low correlations [with equities].”

A woman called the police in Essex, England, when she discovered a bag of crystal meth in her children’s breakfast cereal. They found a hole cut in the bottom of the box, and concluded that the meth was inserted at some point after the cereal left the production plant in Nigeria.

THE GOOD NEWS IS WE’LL LET THE MASK VIOLATION SLIDE: Police arrested a 45-year-old man for not wearing a face mask in a shop northeast of Warsaw, Poland. While he was in custody, the cops discovered that he was a convicted murderer who had been on the run for 20 years.

IS IT MORE FUN THAN A DUFFEL BAG OF MONKEYS? Customs officers at the U.S.-Mexico border in Progreso, Texas, arrested a 20-year-old woman for trying to smuggle in four spider monkeys in a duffel bag.

DOES MY OUTFIT MAKE ME LOOK FAT? A man donned a black hat, black wig, a mask, a gray sweater, black fishnet stockings and black boots in order to pass as a woman when he robbed a Circle K store in DeBary, Fla., and a gas station in Daytona Beach.

I THOUGHT IT WAS GOING TO RAIN, OFFICER: Police responded to a report of a man with an adult diaper on his head walking along a highway median in Eugene, Ore., which was causing significant traffic delays. They resolved the situation and did not arrest him.

OK, IF YOU PROMISE YOU WON’T ARREST ME: A woman called 911 after a drone carrying marijuana crashed into her home in Mansfield, Ohio. The cops said that the drone is worth about $2,100, and that anybody who wants to claim it “can come to the sheriff’s office.”

HE’S HAVING A VERY STRESSFUL DAY: A man drove the wrong way down the southbound side of I-380 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, causing an accident, then collided with a car and a tractor-trailer, got out of his vehicle, removed all of his clothing, and ran away.

A SENSE OF PRIORITIES: Security footage at The Star pub in Bridgend, Wales, showed a woman taking a cigarette break in the outdoor beer garden in back of the place when a tree, blown over by 50 mph winds, landed just a few feet from her. The film showed that she had the presence of mind to grab her beer that had been sitting on the table.

THIS COMES AS A GREAT SURPRISE TO ME, OFFICER: Police in Las Vegas arrested a man in a stolen car containing the severed head and dismembered body parts of his friend. He claimed that he had no idea that his dead friend was in the vehicle, and that he had nothing to do with his murder. His attorney told a judge that he was nothing more than “a hapless car thief who just picked the wrong car.”

A VERY TASTY WANTED POSTER: After a man was caught on a video surveillance camera burglarizing a bakery in Milwaukee, the owner digitized his image and put it on cookies that the bakery then sold. The image was widely reported, and the guy was soon arrested.

