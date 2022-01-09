News
Zach Wilson ends rookie season with tough test against powerful Bills defense
BUFFALO — Don’t expect much from Zach Wilson in the season finale on Sunday. And guess what? That’s OK.
Wilson’s rookie campaign ends here in Buffalo in Week 18 against a Bills team fighting to win the AFC East crown, so expect tough sledding for the No. 2 overall pick.
Offensively, the Jets are without their top three receiving threats as Elijah Moore (quad), Corey Davis (core muscle injury) and Braxton Berrios (quad) are all too banged up to play.
And the Bills (10-6) pass defense is one of the league’s best. Buffalo’s D has forced the third-most interceptions (19) and leads the league in completion percentage against (57%), passing touchdowns allowed (11) and total passing yards against (2,763).
It’s a unit that flustered Patrick Mahomes earlier in the season and held him to under 300 yards passing even though he threw it 54 times. The Bills forced him into two interceptions that day en route to a 38-20 win back in October.
The average NFL passing attack produces 221 passing yards per game in 2021. The Bills have only allowed more than 221 passing yards three times this year.
“A great defense, a really good defense. We watch film on these guys and very sound on what they do, very good on the back end and then of course, causing havoc up front, getting pressure on the quarterback and different things,” said Wilson who brings a 3-9 record into Sunday’s game. “So, the challenge for me is how cleanly can I play, how efficient can I be, how can I just see enough to just play the play how we need to play it and just put my team in the best position that I can, just be sharp in decision making and just let the guys around me do what they do best and let them make plays.”
To overcome an elite defense, it will start with Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur.
“It’s tough in their zone coverages because there’s a little bit of space and if you’re a hair late, they’re going to close up that space,” LaFleur said. “It’s tough in their man coverage, because they’re very good at man coverage, they’re very sticky and they’re good at covering tight ends, they’re good at covering receivers, they’re good at covering backs, they don’t have a hole in their pass defense.
“So, it’s my job to work and put our guys in the best position to be able to beat those coverages and Zach’s job is to deliver the ball and our guys to make plays when that ball is in the air.”
But if Wilson doesn’t deliver his best game — or something close — it’s not going to put a damper on the growth he has shown down the stretch.
Most QBs haven’t played well against this Bills defense, so to expect a rookie QB to light them up is unreasonable. And it is his first look at the Bills after missing the Week 10 blowout loss to Buffalo at MetLife Stadium because of a knee injury that cost him four games.
If Wilson does, great. If not, don’t let a sour finale blind Jets fans to the flashes that give you hope about the rookie’s signal-caller’s future.
It’s human nature to lose sight of the forest for the trees, especially when the most recent outing leaves a sour taste in your mouth.
But, context matters.
A poor performance in a Week 18 game won’t alter the talent Wilson displayed throughout his rookie season. Granted, it has not been as consistent as folks would like. But the few ‘wow’ throws against the Buccaneers shouldn’t be forgotten.
“Some of the throws he made on Sunday, those are high-difficulty throws,” head coach Robert Saleh said of last week’s near upset over Tampa Bay. “And he’s making about four or five “wow” throws every week that aren’t like where he’s scrambling and doing anything, it’s as a quarterback. It’s been fun to watch him grow.”
And don’t forget the off-script throws he made against the Titans in his first career win in Week 4 that caused the fans at MetLife to go crazy. And some of the plays that he made in the second half of the season opener against the Panthers.
Saleh refers to Wilson’s off-platform ability as his superpower, which most NFL QBs don’t possess.
The first half against the Eagles in Week 13 when he produced three touchdowns can’t be ignored. The 52-yard run against the Jaguars two weeks ago shouldn’t be dismissed.
Yes, there have been plenty of growing pains along the way — the atrocious four-interception game against the Patriots in his first clash against a Bill Belichick team or the dismal 45% completion game against the Saints come to mind — but Wilson is a 22-year-old rookie. This season was baptism by fire that featured a rookie head coach and a first-time play-caller guiding the No. 2 pick from last April’s draft for a Gang Green team that was 2-14 the previous season.
The roller coaster ride was predictable.
And against the Bills, the offense will need to continue their powerful run game from the last two weeks. They’ve rushed for 423 yards, second most in the NFL in that span. That should take the pressure off their young QB and just allow Wilson to play complementary football.
“There’s something about the run game that just wears on people,” Saleh said. “And when you can do it, it just makes it easier to play the game of football and it opens up everything else. It is very important.”
So, on Sunday, when the Jets travel to battle their division rivals, Wilson’s performance probably won’t produce a result worth remembering beyond the next few days. But that’s OK because at the end of his rookie season he has shown enough flashes to give the organization hope he can be the quarterback they thought he was when be was the second player off the board in the draft.
Does Wilson still have work to do? Absolutely. But the talent is there and don’t forget that.
News
Rapids announce 2022 preseason schedule
The Colorado Rapids announced their full 2022 preseason schedule Saturday, which will help get players prepared for a long season that includes the Concacaf Champions League, MLS regular season and Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup.
Players will report to Dick’s Sporting Goods Park on Monday to test for fitness. On Tuesday, it will be the team’s first chance to practice together since they exited the MLS Cup playoffs on Thanksgiving. On Jan. 16, they will head to Tucson, Ariz., for the first part of their preseason which will include training for a mixture of Desert Showcase and closed-door games.
The Desert Showcase has been one of the main MLS preseason training events since it was started in 2010, and will be at the Kino Sports Complex, the home of USL League One side FC Tucson.
The Rapids will train for 12 days before opening their preseason against Sporting Kansas City on Jan. 29. A closed-door game against Seattle Sounders is set for Feb. 1 followed by a game against Houston Dynamo on Feb. 5 at 4 p.m.
The second part of the Rapids’ preseason will take place in Orlando, Fla., where they will spend a week preparing for the Concacaf Champions League. They will depart from Tucson to Orlando on Feb. 9 with a closed-door game against Orlando City on Feb. 11. From there, it will be four more days of prep work before departing for Guatemala City on Feb. 15.
The 2022 Scociabank Concacaf Champions League first leg against Guatemalan champions Comunicaciones FC is set for Feb. 16 in Guatemala City at Estadio Doroteo Guamuch Flores. They will play the return leg at DSGP Feb. 23, with the MLS regular-season opener against LAFC on Feb. 26.
News
Why Georgia will beat Alabama to win the College Football Playoff championship game
Former longtime Georgia coach Vince Dooley loves history — especially the kind he says favors his beloved Bulldogs.
Dooley believes a rematch will work in Georgia’s advantage against Alabama in the College Football Playoff title game on Monday night in Indianapolis. Dooley also has faith Georgia’s defense will fare better in its second chance against Alabama quarterback Bryce Young.
“In most cases, not all, it’s tough to beat good teams again for the second time,” Dooley told The Associated Press earlier this week. “I’m hopeful that’s what is going to happen.”
The psychological edge that comes with the rematch favors Georgia. The extra motivation helps, but the best reason to pick the Bulldogs is the defense which carried the team all season.
Dooley, 89, plans to attend the game after recently testing positive for COVID-19 but recovering from symptoms he said were “kind of like a cold. I’m OK and ready to go.”
Dooley won 201 games Georgia’s coach for 25 years, from 1964 to 1988. With Dooley as coach, Georgia won its last national championship in 1980, beating Notre Dame in the Sugar Bowl.
Dooley’s 1982 team, led by Heisman Trophy winning tailback Herschel Walker, won its third consecutive Southeastern Conference title and was undefeated before losing to Penn State in the Sugar Bowl.
This season’s Bulldogs completed their first undefeated regular season since the 1982 team and were ranked No. 1 before before losing to Alabama 41-24 in the SEC championship game on Dec. 4. Georgia responded to the loss with an impressive 34-11 win over Michigan in the CFP semifinal Orange Bowl on Dec. 31.
The rout of Michigan stands as the Bulldogs’ response to those who suspect they were exposed as overrated in their SEC championship game loss to Alabama.
The Bulldogs proved they indeed have a dominant defense, as they showed in the regular season. And history also is on their side.
Dooley cited several instances of teams winning SEC or national championships in rematches, including Alabama’s second-chance win over Louisiana State in the 2011 BCS national championship game. Dooley also recalled Georgia’s 28-7 win over Auburn in the 2017 SEC championship game after losing to the Tigers in the regular season.
“There’s a history there,” Dooley said. “Otherwise, why would Georgia be a 3-point favorite in this ballgame?”
The 1980 championship ensured Dooley’s legacy at Georgia. Similarly, Kirby Smart can bolster his big-game reputation by taking his first win over Alabama’s Nick Saban, his former boss.
Georgia leaned on its defense all season. The defense faltered only once, in the SEC title game against Alabama, when it failed to contain Young.
“I think we’ll do a better job defending him the second time around,” Dooley said.
The Bulldogs must find a way to put pressure on Young after being held without a sack in the first meeting. The defense, led by linebacker Nakobe Dean, is loaded with big-play potential.
Georgia enjoyed the luxury of creating pressure all season from its deep defensive front, which includes Jordan Davis, Devonte Wyatt, Jalen Carter and Travon Walker. When the unit couldn’t pressure Young in the first meeting, breakdowns in the secondary were exposed.
Smart said the inability to pressure Young in the SEC championship game “wasn’t for a lack of trying.”
“And we brought a lot of different pressures,” Smart said Monday. “They did a good job picking those pressures up. And at the end of the day, there’s four or five guys that are one-on-one up there. Somebody’s got to win one-on-one.”
Georgia’s defense won those battles all season. If Dooley’s history lessons prove correct, the defense will help the Bulldogs end their 41-year national championship drought.
News
Why Alabama will beat Georgia to win the College Football Playoff championship game
If it’s not easy beating a team a second time, it’s likely even harder to do it using the same formula.
But No. 1 Alabama does have enough ways it can attack opposing defenses, even a dominant one like third-ranked Georgia has, to win the College Football Playoff championship game Monday night in Indianapolis.
The Crimson Tide features two of the top players in college football: Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Bryce Young and linebacker Will Anderson. And Alabama’s defense has proven to be quite formidable even if its been overshadowed at times.
The Alabama isn’t shying away from the challenge beating a team twice in just over a month.
“I don’t think it’s tough having to play somebody twice,” Tide defensive coordinator Pete Golding said. “I mean, I know everybody talks about that and all that. But if you look at the NFL, you’re playing everybody in your division twice.”
Georgia may have extra motivation coming out of the locker room. But Alabama has the confidence from having done it before.
The Tide dominated the Bulldogs 41-24 in the Southeastern Conference championship game with Young passing for 421 yards and a hobbled Brian Robinson Jr. running for 55.
Then the Tide clamped down on Cincinnati 27-6 in the Cotton Bowl. In that CFP semifinal, Young yielded the starring role. The sophomore passed for 181 yards while Robinson’s 204 rushing yards paved the way for the offense.
An injury to wide receiver John Metchie III after nearly reaching 100 yards in the first half changed the offensive dynamics.
But freshman Ja’Corey Brooks and other receivers have shown flashes that could help them complement All-America receiver Jameson Williams in the rematch with Georgia along with veteran Slade Bolden. Tight ends Jahleel Billingsley and Cameron Latu are capable of making plays, too.
The Bulldogs, like most teams, had scant success containing Williams in the SEC title game. O’Brien and his offensive coaches have found ways to keep getting him the ball, often downfield.
Alabama’s offensive line will play a significant role in the outcome. The unit has been strong since giving up seven sacks against Auburn. And it will have to be against Georgia’s defensive front led by Jordan Davis.
Defensively, Alabama will be looking to slow down Bulldogs tight end Brock Bowers, who had 10 catches in Atlanta, and contain Georgia’s running game.
The Crimson Tide are confident they’ll be able to get in done. Nick Saban has had tremendous success making adjustments in a second meeting against a team, especially defensively.
In the 2011 season rematch with LSU, Alabama won after losing the regular season matchup 9-6 in overtime.
“The benefit could be we’ve seen these guys before,” Williams said. “We have to prepare for the little wrinkles and the corrections they made and we can just play great football off of them.”
Of course, the Bulldogs will be doing that, too.
But besides Saban’s experience, Alabama has another potential advantage. The Bulldogs held the No. 1 ranking most of the season and just weren’t tested all that much before the SEC title game.
Alabama has had several close calls and had been able to comeback from deficits, including a four-overtime win over Auburn.
The experience in tight contests another edge that could title the game in the Crimson Tide’s favor.
