A season filled with injuries ends with even more. The Ravens believe they can ‘come back strong.’
The Ravens’ 2021 season will forever be defined by injuries, and Sunday’s 16-13 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in overtime was a fitting, yet heartbreaking conclusion.
Throughout the game, the Ravens watched players such as outside linebacker Tyus Bowser and running back Devonta Freeman suffer injuries on the wet field at M&T Bank Stadium, continuing a turbulent season in which the Ravens went from being the No. 1 seed in the AFC to losing six straight and being knocked out of playoff contention.
Despite filling key positions with practice squad players and veteran free agents, the Ravens don’t want to use that as an excuse for how the season turned out.
“We can’t say, ‘What if,’” quarterback Tyler Huntley said. “We’ve just got to face the facts of what happened. And like I said, what if we would’ve made that last play in those last few games and got an extra field goal or an extra touchdown, we wouldn’t even be talking about ‘What if.’ So, I just feel like right now, we’ve got to face what’s really going on and just roll with the punches.”
When the Ravens lost running backs JK Dobbins, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill as well as All-Pro cornerback Marcus Peters before Week 1, expectations changed. But despite having as many as 17 players on injured reserve, the Ravens jumped out to a 5-1 record, which included nail-biting victories against the Kansas City Chiefs, Detroit Lions and Indianapolis Colts.
“I’ve never been a part of a team that fought the way we did,” said running back Latavius Murray, who was signed one day after Edwards got injured in September. “[I’ve got] a lot of respect for these guys, a lot of respect for this team — week in and week out — just fighting to the end, especially with everything we were up against this year.”
As the season progressed, left tackle Ronnie Stanley was shut down after undergoing ankle surgery for the second straight year, while defensive end Derek Wolfe remained sidelined because of a lingering back injury. Then starting safety DeShon Elliott suffered a season-ending bicep/pectoral injury in Week 9. Yet the Ravens found a way to start 8-3 and sit atop of the AFC.
In December, everything finally caught up to the Ravens, who ran out of late-game magic. Humphrey suffered a season-ending pectoral injury against the Steelers in Week 13. A week later, starting quarterback Lamar Jackson suffered an ankle injury against the Cleveland Browns, which caused him to miss the final four games of the season.
On Sunday, Freeman suffered a ribs injury while Bowser had to be helped off the field with an apparent lower leg injury. When Steelers kicker Chris Boswell nailed the game-winning field goal in overtime, the Ravens were yet again on the wrong side of a game in which they were competitive until the end but didn’t have enough to close out a victory.
“Like I told them in the locker room, there’s going to be a point in time in your life when your kids go through some tough times, and they’re going to ask you why and what’s going on and how to handle it,” coach John Harbaugh said. “You’ll be able to tell them this story, and that will be a strong testimony that you’re going to be able to have, because they did it. They stuck together.”
What if the Ravens never lost their entire running back room? What if Peters and Humphrey never got hurt? What if Jackson wasn’t injured for the final four games? As those questions circle through the minds of Ravens fans, tight end Mark Andrews has his mind set on next season.
“We have a bunch of guys that are really, really good football players,” Andrews said. “We’ve been hit by a lot of things this year, and things just didn’t go quite our way, but I think when we get guys back, we’ll come back strong. [If] guys are focused in the offseason, working on themselves, healthy, and we come back 100%, this is a scary team.”
Keeler: Call Mike Tomlin. Text Sean Payton. Broncos need proven NFL coach to bring proud franchise out of purgatory.
Can the Broncos please stop handing the keys to guys who don’t know what the red hankie is for? Or when to throw it?
Denver is one of those storied NFL outposts that should never be a starter gig. EVER. By the time you’ve finally “learned on the job,” the Chiefs will have bagged three more division titles.
But Red Miller …
Legend. God rest his soul. Different era.
But Dan Reeves …
Legend. God rest his soul. Different era.
Vic Fangio on Sunday officially joined Vance Joseph, Josh McDaniels and Wade Phillips in the pantheon of Broncos coaching Hail Marys that eventually landed in somebody’s popcorn.
Since 1992, the Broncos have tried four different coaches — Phillips, McDaniels, Joseph and Fangio — with no prior experience as a full-time NFL head man. None of them stuck.
Only one, Phillips, made the playoffs, and that was in his debut season after taking over for Reeves. Of the four, only Fangio made it past Year 2.
Cumulative record of those nine seasons with those four coaches: 58-87, good for a .400 winning percentage, and one postseason berth.
In this AFC West, if you’re not bringing an A-list quarterback to the fight, you better find somebody on the headset who can steal you a game here or there.
“I mean, there (have) been a lot of great head coaches and never had experience, and vice versa,” general manager George Paton said Sunday, a few hours after Fangio was let go after a 19-30 record over three seasons.
“There (have been) really good head coaches, (who) did have experience. So I think we’re going to keep an open mind. And it’s going to be a wide range.”
Want to get the faithful in Broncos Country, the ones who feel jaded and burned, back in your corner?
Swing for the fences.
If the search ends with Dallas defensive coordinator and former Falcons head coach Dan Quinn, fair enough. But it shouldn’t start there.
Ask for permission from the Steelers to speak to Mike Tomlin. See if Sean Payton wants a change of scenery. Throw Pete Carroll a lifeline. The worst thing any of them can say is no, thanks.
Polling your pals in hopes of unearthing a gem from somebody else’s staff? We’ve seen that movie play out too many times here already. It rarely ends well.
We were told after Joseph’s failings as a first-time head coach that the Broncos were “right there,” and the issues were about details and discipline. That Sheriff Fangio would clean everything up.
But making sure your players turn up 5 minutes early for every meeting means nothing if that same head coach is lost on Sunday afternoons.
The inches that Fangio vowed to lick turned around and bit him on the backside, repeatedly. Penalties. Challenges. Settling for three in situations that cried out for six. Special teams. Those special teams.
In a league of fine margins, every edge matters. If you’re trying to win ugly — and for a Broncos offense that trotted out Joe Flacco, Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater as the primary quarterbacks of choice, there was no other path — then the rest of the ship has to be water-tight.
The S.S. Fangio leaked everywhere, from the captain’s chair on down. Uncle Vic’s challenge record? 16 hankies thrown, four calls overturned, for a .250 batting average. Joseph’s record? Nine challenges, two overturned — a .222 clip. In a division that’s seen Andy Reid’s bat .560 over the last five seasons on his challenges, that’s not going to fly.
The Broncos were 1-5 in games decided by eight points or fewer this season. They were 9-16 during one-score games in Fangio’s three years at the helm. If a steady hand figures out a way to turn that 9-16 into say, 13-12, Broncos president/CEO Joe Ellis wouldn’t be chasing his third new coach in six seasons.
“I think in a number of instances, we were close,” Ellis offered Sunday, “but every time we got close, we (went) back down, it seemed to me, in some of the key moments of the season. So we’ve got to overcome that and get rid of that systemic pattern.”
A pattern that starts at the top. The Broncos aren’t a starter gig. For anybody. In this division, with a few exceptions, you usually wind up getting exactly what you paid for. Or, in Fangio’s case, even less.
Dolphins secure winning season and sweep of rival Patriots in finale
The Miami Dolphins’ season may not be heading to the postseason, but it ended on a high note and with a win that secured a sweep of a rival that dominated their division for most of the past two decades.
A win in the finale over the New England Patriots, 33-24, on Sunday evening at Hard Rock Stadium left many wondering what could have been had the Dolphins not squandered a number of opportunities, like falling to the lowly Jacksonville Jaguars during a 1-7 start.
The Dolphins were instead already eliminated from playoff contention when they took the field against the Patriots after last Sunday’s embarrassing loss to the Tennessee Titans, but they left with something to build on heading into the offseason.
Miami (9-8) has consecutive winning seasons for the first time since 2003 after finishing 10-6 last year. The Dolphins, after also winning the season opener in Foxborough, completed a season sweep of the Patriots for the first time since 2000. They’ve won three in a row and four of their past five in the series with New England.
The Patriots (10-7), who already clinched a playoff berth entering the final week, are the AFC’s No. 5 seed and top wild card. They fall to No. 6 if the Las Vegas Raiders top the Los Angeles Chargers on “Sunday Night Football.” New England still had a shot at the AFC East division crown on Sunday with a win and Buffalo Bills loss to the New York Jets, but the Bills took care of business.
Outside of the opening drive, the Dolphins did it mostly on the ground. Duke Johnson ran for 117 yards and a touchdown on 25 carries.
Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who is now 3-0 in his career against the Patriots and 2-0 against former Alabama teammate Mac Jones, was 15 of 22 for 109 yards, getting nearly half his passing yardage total on the opening series. His 11-yard scramble for a first down on third-and-8 with under two minutes was key in securing the victory after a late New England rally.
Jones finished 20 of 30 for 261 yards, a touchdown and an interception.
The Dolphins scored two touchdowns in the first nine minutes to start Sunday’s action.
First, on the opening drive where Jaylen Waddle broke the NFL rookie receptions record, he caught a 7-yard touchdown pass from Tagovailoa. Tagovailoa, who started 8 for 8 on Sunday, completed all seven of his passes on the opening series for 54 yards and the touchdown.
A minute and a half later, following the scoring drive that took 7:26, Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard intercepted Jones and returned it 37 yards for a touchdown.
After the lead got up to 17 on a 30-yard Jason Sanders field goal, the Patriots scored for the first time midway through the second quarter. Running back and ex-Dolphin Brandon Bolden scampered 15 yards for a touchdown. Jones had a 35-yard pass to tight end Hunter Henry get New England into Dolphins’ territory.
After a Nick Folk field goal in the middle of the third quarter got the Patriots within one possession, 17-10, Johnson scored running to the outside from the 1-yard line with 4:31 remaining in the period. It put Miami up, 24-10.
The Patriots were then driving just outside of the Miami red zone when Jones mishandled a snap from under center for a fumble that was recovered by outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips. It eventually led to another Sanders field goal for a 17-point lead, 27-10.
Bolden scored a receiving touchdown with 6:32 remaining to begin a late rally, and Damien Harris punched in a 1-yard rushing touchdown with 2:53 left to trim the New England deficit to three, 27-24.
On the final play, linebacker Sam Eguaoven picked off a lateral attempt for a defensive touchdown as time expired on the season.
Dolphins defenders Christian Wilkins and Andrew Van Ginkel had sacks of Jones on Sunday. With two more in the finale, Miami finished with 49 sacks on the season, tied for the team record set in 1983 and matched in 2005.
Miami picked up a pair of fourth downs against New England while having punter Michael Palardy on the field. First, the Dolphins ran a fake with Palardy sliding short of the yard to gain, but Bolden was called for a personal foul although he appeared to avoid helmet-to-helmet contact while diving over Palardy. On the final play of the third quarter, New England had an illegal formation, awarding Miami a first down on fourth-and-1.
The Dolphins, while missing the postseason for a fifth consecutive season, will now start a key offseason where they determine whether they move forward with Tagovailoa or pursue a top-tier quarterback, what to do with key free agents like defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah and tight end Mike Gesicki and figure out how to fix an offensive line that struggled most of the season.
Death toll in rockfall on Brazilian lake rises to 10
BRASILIA, Brazil — The death toll from an accident in which a slab of cliff rock toppled onto pleasure boaters on a Brazilian lake has risen to 10, police said Sunday. Authorities worked to identify the dead and divers were searching the lake in case there were more victims.
Police Chief Marcos Pimenta said there was a possibility that some people were missing following the accident Saturday in Minas Gerais state. At least 32 people were injured, though most were released from hospitals by Saturday evening.
The accident occurred between the towns of Sao Jose da Barra and Capitolio, from which the boats had left. Video images showed a gathering of small boats moving slowly near the sheer rock cliff on Furnas Lake when a fissure appeared in the rock and a huge piece toppled onto several of the vessels.
The bodies were taken to Passos city, where coroners worked to identify them. The work was difficult because of the ″high energy impact″ of the rock on the boaters, said a regional civil police official, Marcos Pimenta. He said one victim had been identified as 68-year-old Júlio Borges Antunes.
Furnas Lake, which was created in 1958 for the installation of a hydroelectric plant, is a popular tourist draw in the area roughly 420 kilometers (260 miles) north of Sao Paulo.
Officials suggested the wall coming loose could have been related to heavy rains recently that caused flooding in the state and forced almost 17,000 people out of their homes.
The head of the Applied Geology Division of the Brazilian Geological Service, Tiago Antonelli, said the cliff wall is subject to centuries of erosion and susceptible to rain, heat and cold.
“It’s normal to happen in many canyons, even with rocks of that size. But nowadays, with the intensification of tourism, people are starting to get closer to these places and to register these phenomena with their cell phones,” Antonelli said.
Joana Sánchez, geology professor at the Federal University of Goiás, said authorities should have been controlling the site to prevent accidents, especially in the rainy season. The boats should have been kept at least one kilometer (0.6 miles) away from the waterfall where the accident happened, she said.
Videojournalist Marcos Limonti and photographer Igor do Vale contributed to this report from Capitolio, Brazil.
