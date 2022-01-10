News
All eyes will be on Mikaela Shiffrin, unknown hill in Olympic Alpine
After her first Winter Games triumph as a teenager in 2014, Mikaela Shiffrin gushed about “dreaming of the next Olympics (and) winning five gold medals” — which not only didn’t happen, of course, but wasn’t even possible because the American ended up not competing in every Alpine event four years later.
Now a veteran of 26, and well-established as the world’s top all-around ski racer, Shiffrin aims to be in the starting gate at the Beijing Olympics for the slalom, giant slalom, super-G, downhill and combined, along with maybe even the mixed team parallel, according to her coach.
She knows, though, that just entering everything will be a challenge in itself, let alone claiming a haul of medals to add to the two golds and one silver she has from past Olympics, which go along with a half-dozen world championship golds and a trio of World Cup overall titles.
“I have to do a lot more preparation, like, mentally — just understanding how that is going to affect me mentally and physically throughout, essentially, the three weeks that we’re there,” said Shiffrin, the 2014 Olympic champion in slalom and 2018 champ in giant slalom.
“So it definitely takes a lot of my focus to think: What are the boxes we have to check even totally outside of, like, skiing and technique and tactics and the physical side of things?” she said. “What are the boxes we need to check to make sure that I have some comfort level staying in a place that I’ve never been before for three weeks and dealing with the jet lag and getting over that as fast as possible?”
Shiffrin, who is from Colorado, frequently talks about what it will take to avoid feeling uncomfortable on, or even between, race days.
There is a lot wrapped up in that area as she heads to her third Olympics, from the back spasms that limited her preparation in November, to the bout with COVID-19 she experienced in late December, to her first “did not finish” in a slalom in four years that came in January, to the many stress factors she sounds at ease discussing and dissecting.
“If we’re doing our jobs, we shouldn’t have to do anything special for her to feel right and for her to feel comfortable. Everything that we can control, we’re controlling, and trying to stay ahead of every little thing, whether it’s making sure she’s not walking up too many stairs, whether it’s making sure there are not too many steps in a day, making sure there’s a nutrition option that’s convenient and handy or that she can eat in her room if the dining room is too crowded. Or just another stressor,” said Shiffrin’s coach, Mike Day. “Truthfully, you don’t want to suddenly get to the Olympics and change what you’re doing, right?”
There’s more, too, that comes with any Winter Games, of course, but will be of particular concern at these, including a new and unseen course that no elite racer will try until Feb. 3, just three days before the men’s downhill begins the Alpine schedule.
There’s also the ever-present element of COVID-19 and all of the unusual arrangements and uncertainties that brings.
“It’s going to be a mess,” U.S. racer Travis Ganong said, “but we’ll figure it out.”
Other story lines to follow in Alpine skiing at the Beijing Olympics:
SURPRISE!
Usually, test events are held on an Olympic hill a year or more ahead of time, giving ski racers a chance to check out the site and train and compete on the course. Thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, those were scrapped.
So everything will be a bit of a surprise when coaches and athletes get their first look at the artificial snow on the slopes of the National Alpine Skiing Center in Yanqing zone, about 55 miles northwest of Beijing’s city center.
“Everybody’s in the same situation. They have to adapt as quickly as possible,” International Ski Federation race director Markus Waldner said. “It’s a very challenging hill. Demanding.”
THE FAVORITES
If the casual fan knows current World Cup overall leader Shiffrin’s name the best — thanks to years of success and her prominence in TV ads for these Olympics — anyone who follows ski racing closely is aware of two prominent challengers: Petra Vlhova, a 26-year-old from Slovakia, and Sofia Goggia, a 29-year-old from Italy. Vlhova is the reigning overall World Cup champion and won five of this season’s first six slaloms, a race Shiffrin used to dominate; Goggia has won seven consecutive downhills and will be favored to repeat her Olympic gold in that event.
MEN TO WATCH
Marco Odermatt, a 24-year-old from Switzerland, will head to his first Olympics as a potential star-in-the-making. A winner of five golds at the 2018 junior world championships, Odermatt leads the World Cup standings and has five victories plus three runner-up finishes this season. Second in the overall is 2019-20 champion Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, a 29-year-old from Norway who is dating Shiffrin and skiing well after returning from a knee injury.
BYE, LINDSEY AND LIGETY
The U.S. ski team is now without three-time Olympic medalist Lindsey Vonn and double gold medalist Ted Ligety, who joined Bode Miller and Julia Mancuso in retirement. Shiffrin is not the only American worth watching, though. Breezy Johnson, who turns 26 on Jan. 19 and is from Wyoming, has three second-place appearances behind Goggia in downhills this season. Bryce Bennett, a 29-year-old from California, won a men’s downhill in Val Gardena, Italy, in December. And Ganong, a 33-year-old from California, produced a podium finish in a super-G at Beaver Creek, Colorado. “There’s a lot that can happen in China,” Johnson said. “I just want to set myself up to do the best that I can and try to execute on race day.”
AP Sports Writers Andrew Dampf in Modena, Italy, and Pat Graham in Copper Mountain, Colorado, contributed.
Dave Hyde: Flores out, Grier stays — Dolphins owner Steve Ross got it all backwards
What now?
Or, to look at it from another angle, considering the Miami Dolphins got it all backwards:
Now what?
Brian Flores is out as coach. General Manager Chris Grier stays. That’s the reverse of the manner change should have come from any sane and rational view.
Flores was 19-14 the past two rebuilding years. He was given a quarterback who has shown no sign of being special by Grier. Flores was 4-2 against the vaunted New England Patriots.
And he had trouble getting along with people. And hiring a staff — especially an offensive staff. That’s why he started 1-7 this past year, why this season was sunk — why, in short, he was fired Monday morning.
But if Flores had his shortcomings Grier had longcomings, didn’t he? Do we really need to go down his laundry list of personnel decisions from the draft misses and free-agency mis-spendings?
His list of issues with this franchise dates with drafting and free agency from the time he took over his role as general manager in 2015.
His past three years of overseeing a rebuild can be condensed to one decision:
Tua Tagovailoa over Justin Herbert.
That alone is a decision that gets a general manager fired. The prime reason to rebuild in the massive manner the Dolphins did was to get an elite quarterback, The Man to build a franchise around.
Has Tua shown anything to be that guy?
“I have a lot of confidence in Tua,’ Ross said. “I think the next head coach will work with him. I think he’ll grow.”
So why did he get permission to talk to Deshaun Watson at the trade deadline? Why consider making a player with 22 sexual-assault allegations against him the face of the franchise?
Ross didn’t close that door, either
“It will be up to head coach what he does with quarterback,’ he said when asked about Watson. “It will depend on next head coach and direction he wants to take.”
That coach won’t be Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh. Ross, Michigan’s biggest booster, made a run at Harbaugh a decade ago and said he won’t do so again. Nor does he have an idea of the next coach, he said.
“Collaboration and communication,’ were the issues Flores was fired for, Ross said.
Ross didn’t fire at the position that’s the Dolphins’ best chance out of the wilderness of two decades. He doubled-down on the problem. He kept the guy who has been at the controls of personnel problems for years.
Ross wants to win badly. But does he know what it takes to win? Does he understand what’s holding this team back?
It’s fair to ask this, too: Has Ross made a hiring on his team you can get behind and say it was great?
His best hire was Flores.
And now he’s gone.
And, again, Flores wasn’t perfect. Just ask the coaches he cold-heartedly fired the past few years. Just look at the blunders he made either in hiring or firing his staff. That’s the central problem again this season.
No NFL team should have an offensive staff where it’s not apparent who’s calling plays. Flores refused to say who was. It turned out to be Charley Fry, Tua’s one-time private coach who previously was Central Michigan’s offensive coordinator.
When that experiment failed, he turned to George Godsey, who seemed to straighten out the offense as best he could. It was functional given the mismatched pieces.
A troubled offensive line. No running backs. Wide receivers who, as their career portfolios show, got hurt a lot. And who assembled that roster?
The same GM who will assemble the next year.
Who has survived eight regime changes in the front office.
Who hasn’t seen a playoff win in his Dolphins time.
Grier stays. Flores goes.
I’ll take all responsibility,’ Ross said. “I am the owner of the team. If it’s not working, it’s up to me. That’s why we’re making a change.”
Grier stays. Flores goes. The Dolphins, as they have so many times in recent years, got this one all backwards.
‘We fell short’: Ravens eliminated from playoff contention with 16-13 OT loss to Ben Roethlisberger’s Steelers in season finale
About 15 minutes after the Ravens’ season ended late Sunday afternoon, the procession inside M&T Bank Stadium started. First came coach John Harbaugh, then five players, a dejected lot shuffling into a nearly empty press conference room, one after another, to explain why this 16-13 overtime loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers was so difficult, so emotional, so fitting.
In a season of small margins and big disappointments, the Ravens had come up short for the final time. Their sixth straight loss was like so many of the others that preceded it: Victory was within reach, their injuries and illnesses and bad bounces be damned. And then it wasn’t.
The Ravens’ season had ended that suddenly, their lifeline ripped away with kicker Chris Boswell’s 36-yard field goal late in overtime, but for more than a month they’d played like an ejection from the playoff race was inevitable. When the offense needed a touchdown, it got a field goal. When the defense needed a stop, it missed a tackle. “They made the plays,” defensive end Calais Campbell said, “and we didn’t. Football is as simple as that.”
After maybe the last game of his standout career, Campbell lingered on the field briefly, absorbing the enormity of the moment and perhaps the scale of the Ravens’ collapse. When they traveled to Pittsburgh in Week 13, the 8-3 Ravens were the AFC’s No. 1 seed. They were maybe not the NFL’s best team, but they seemed to be the league’s most clutch.
But after six weeks, five losses by three or fewer points and one lingering ankle injury to quarterback Lamar Jackson, the Ravens finished 8-9, last in the AFC North for the first time under Harbaugh and out of the postseason field for the first time since 2017. Even worse, longtime nemesis Ben Roethlisberger, in what was expected to be his final game under center for Pittsburgh, flew out of Baltimore with a sweep secured and a playoff spot essentially guaranteed.
“Everybody competed the best they could,” Harbaugh said. “We fell short in numerous games here down the stretch, in the sense that we just couldn’t find a play. We couldn’t find a play that we needed. We couldn’t find a way to put them in position to make the play that would make the difference in the game, and that’s what I feel worse about as a coach.
“Any one of these games, we could’ve found something to find a way to win the game. We would have liked to have done that, but we didn’t come up with that. So we’re not happy about that, and that’s my biggest disappointment.”
The loss stung not only because of how it ended but also because of what it represented: another missed opportunity. The Ravens’ playoff odds entering Sunday were slim. Their late-season slide had left them with about a 2% to 3% chance of grabbing the AFC’s No. 7 seed. The Ravens needed not only a win over the Steelers but also help from the woebegone Jacksonville Jaguars, two-touchdown underdogs to the visiting Indianapolis Colts.
As the Ravens entered the fourth quarter with a 10-6 lead in an offensively challenged game, Jacksonville was doing its part, putting the Colts away in an eventual 26-11 win. “It was on the scoreboard,” Harbaugh said. “So we knew about it.” If the Ravens could hold on, if the New England Patriots could beat the Miami Dolphins in their late-afternoon game, and if the Las Vegas Raiders could beat the Los Angeles Chargers in their prime-time matchup, the Ravens’ season would continue past Week 18.
It was not a simple path to the playoffs. (The Dolphins’ upset later Sunday made it impossible.) But these Ravens rarely made things easy for themselves. They didn’t Sunday. After three quarters, the Ravens seemed to have the Steelers on the ropes. Their lead was just four points, but running back Latavius Murray (16 carries for 150 yards) had broken free for a 46-yard touchdown run on the previous possession and was carrying the Ravens into the red zone on this one.
On second-and-7 from Pittsburgh’s 12, Huntley looked for Pro Bowl tight end Mark Andrews (six catches for 85 yards), his most trusted target, who earlier Sunday had broken the franchise’s single-season record for receptions. But a week after red-zone woes doomed the Ravens in a narrow loss to the Los Angeles Rams, and three quarters after Huntley had an overthrown pass to Andrews picked off, the offense ran into more trouble.
As he dropped back, Huntley saw Andrews settle into a soft spot into the middle of the end zone. “I felt like it was enough space,” said Huntley, making his third start since Jackson’s Week 14 ankle injury, “but I just couldn’t drive it how I wanted to.” His pass took too long to arrive. Steelers cornerback Cameron Sutton drove on the throw for the interception. The Ravens came away with nothing.
“I said this a couple games ago: It’s a game of inches,” said Andrews, who blamed himself for not coming back to the ball on the end-zone throw. “That’s the truth. It’s one play here, one play there, and the game is different. And so, I know there’s all things that we want to get better at. We wanted to have made plays. Me, personally, there’s definitely plays I wish I could have made today and helped this team out a little bit more, and we win that game.”
In a season with staggering injury setbacks — 25 Ravens were placed on injured reserve — and coronavirus-related absences, the Ravens’ shortcomings could not be neatly delineated. Their troubles compounded and their margin for error shrank and their frustration grew until it all became too much. Even Sunday, Huntley’s red-zone interception was not a death knell but another grim data point in a season of what-could’ve-beens.
What if the Ravens had stopped Roethlisberger on the third-or-9 play or the third-and-6 play that extended the Steelers’ go-ahead drive late in the fourth quarter, which ended with him finding wide receiver Chase Claypool for a 6-yard score and 13-10 lead? Pittsburgh had converted just two third-down chances all game before then.
What if the Ravens hadn’t settled for a game-tying 46-yard field goal from kicker Justin Tucker on their final scoring drive of regulation? They had a third-and-2 at Pittsburgh’s 28 with 88 seconds remaining, but were stopped for no gain by one of the NFL’s worst run defenses.
What if Huntley (16-for-31 for 141 yards) had connected with an open Andrews over the middle on the third-and-9 at the end of the Ravens’ overtime-opening possession, or if he’d spotted an even-more-open Rashod Bateman underneath?
What if Roethlisberger hadn’t found wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud on fourth-and-8 four minutes later for a 10-yard completion? A stop would’ve given the Ravens a short field and one final chance at victory. Instead, McCloud’s catch pushed Roethlisberger (30-for-44 for 244 yards, one touchdown and one interception) one step closer to finishing off the 11th game-winning drive of his career against the Ravens.
“I feel like you go down the road of, ‘What if? What if?’ I feel like, ‘What if I was the president? How would the world be?’” said Huntley, who finished 16-for-31 for 141 yards, his worst performance of a promising second season. “You know what I mean? We can’t say, ‘What if?’ We’ve just got to face the facts of what happened.
“And like I said, what if we would’ve made that last play in those last few games and got an extra field goal or an extra touchdown? We wouldn’t even be talking about, ‘What if?’ So I just feel like right now, we’ve got to face what’s really going on and just roll with the punches.”
It will be a longer-than-normal offseason in Baltimore, and not an especially straightforward one. Sunday’s game could have been the last in a Ravens uniform for a raft of contributors, including Pro Bowl fullback Patrick Ricard, center Bradley Bozeman, left tackle Alejandro Villanueva, defensive linemen Brandon Williams and Campbell, inside linebacker Josh Bynes, cornerbacks Anthony Averett and Jimmy Smith and safety DeShon Elliott, among others.
The Ravens will have to decide just whom they can afford to keep. They’ll have to find out what Jackson, their franchise quarterback, believes is a fair price for a megadeal extension after a disappointing 2021. They’ll have to devise their big board ahead of a draft where they’ll pick No. 14 overall. They’ll have to evaluate what went wrong with their in-game execution and their injury prevention. They’ll have to look at the big picture and the season’s small details.
Safety Chuck Clark, one of the team’s leaders, said in a brief postgame media appearance, “Just watch how we bounce back.” The Ravens will have to wait nine months to deliver on that promise. In the aftermath of Sunday’s loss, there was no comfort in the familiar sting of defeat.
“We knew the situation coming in,” said Murray, another of the Ravens’ pending free agents. “First was taking care of business and winning the game. We didn’t do that. And if we did that, we knew we had a chance; without it, we didn’t. So none of that mattered, obviously, because we didn’t get the job done.”
Boulder’s Namaste Solar gives gift of sunshine to families in need
Over the holiday season, a Boulder renewable energy company joined with a major nonprofit organization to give 176 Colorado families the gift of sunshine — and help with keeping their lights on in the face of rising rates.
Namaste Solar raised $43,900 to pay for the families’ subscriptions to community solar projects. The credits for the solar power on recipients’ monthly electric bills are expected to cut their costs by about 37%.
The effort marks the second year Namaste has spearheaded the fundraising effort. In 2020, the company, other corporations and donors raised about $30,000 for solar subscriptions for 120 families.
In 2021, Namaste contributed $10,000 to the month-long “Keep the Lights On” campaign and 16 corporations and 60 individuals also pitched in.
“We had a pretty good 2020 and we were trying to figure out, ‘How can we help our community,’ ” Namaste CEO Jason Sharpe said.
Namaste is an employee-owned, certified B corporation, which means it’s legally required to consider its impacts on employees, the community and the environment.
“We think the community stakeholders are a critical part of our success and so we were trying to find ways to share in our good fortune,” Sharpe said.
Energy Outreach Colorado, which helps people pay for heat and electricity, will sign up the families for the solar power program. The nonprofit works with the utilities, which provide monthly credits in exchange for the power produced.
Residents subscribe to community solar projects — centrally located solar arrays. The projects, also called solar gardens, allow people who can’t put solar panels on their roof or live in apartments to tap into renewable energy.
Solar energy is one more tool in the toolbox that Energy Outreach Colorado uses to ensure people don’t go without heat or power, spokeswoman Denise Stepto said.
“Solar is kind of new in this arena,” Stepto said. “EOC has a solar garden program that we’re doing with Xcel Energy.”
Xcel Energy, Colorado’s largest electric utility, takes bids from companies for solar community projects. Recent changes to state law have increased how large solar gardens can be and eliminated the requirement that subscribers must be in the same or neighboring county as the garden.
As a result, Energy Outreach Colorado has seen its solar program grow. The organization started signing people up for subscriptions in 2013, a couple of years after the state allowed independent companies to build community solar installations. The law said 5% of the power had to serve low-income customers.
Luke Ilderton, EOC deputy director, said the number of households that subscribed to solar power was initially small, five to 10, depending on the size and number of the projects built each year.
“As larger gardens started to be approved by the utilities involved, the amount of households that could participate expanded,” Ilderton said.
Kim Shields, Energy Outreach Colorado’s director of strategic initiatives, said 900 households were added to the program in the past year.
“We now exceed a thousand. We think we’re on track to potentially add another thousand in 2022,” Shields said. “It’s a great way for people to participate in a clean energy and renewable energy programs without having to do solar panels on their own. There are a lot of barriers to doing that.”
The solar subscriptions last as long as the solar garden is in commission. Namaste officials said the subscriptions for the families aren’t affiliated with projects built by or that benefit the company.
Namaste estimated that connecting the 176 families covered by the fundraising will help offset 623,216 pounds of carbon dioxide, the equivalent of 710,446 miles driven by one car.
Hooking the homes to solar energy also will reduce families’ energy costs, Shields said. “The credits they get on their bill can help reduce their bill substantially. We’ve seen 30 to 50 percent.”
The lower monthly bills will help families still struggling with economic troubles worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic, Stepto said, including rising electric and heating costs.
“It has been a rough year in that people have not recovered from the pandemic,” Stepto said. “They’re still struggling through a number of things: lost wages, reduced wages.”
Energy Outreach Colorado, started in 1989 by the legislature to help low-income utility customers, fielded 8,945 calls to its heat help line and received 612 applications for assistance in the week ending Dec. 18. There were more than 10,000 calls the previous week.
In 2021, the EOC received more than 5,000 applications for assistance and paid out more than $3 million, Stepto said. People are still trying to catch up with bills that utilities put on hold last year to people struggling with the economic upheaval of the pandemic.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration said most energy costs are higher than they have been in several years. The agency expects a slightly colder winter than last year and a 6% increase in electricity; at least a 30% increase in natural gas for heating; a 43% jump in heating oil; and as much as a 54% increase in propane costs.
“It makes the risk of disconnection real,” Stepto said. “We have been trying to help people avoid that with a lot of different measures, from education, to preventive programs, to actually helping people pay their bills when they’re in a crisis.”
The number for the Energy Outreach Colorado’s heat help line for emergency assistance is 1-855-4-MY-HEAT (1-855-469-4328) and the number for help with paying bills is 1-866-HEAT-HELP (1-866-432-8435).
