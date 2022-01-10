Andy Cohen Names “Most Iconic” Housewife, Talks RHOM Reunion

Andy Cohen hosted an “Ask Me a Question” session on his Instagram Story on Friday and during the chat, he addressed a series of topics pertaining to the Real Housewives franchise.

While throwing some shade at the past looks of certain women, Andy revealed which cast member is the “most iconic” when it comes to their fashion, confirmed whether or not there will be a reunion special for The Real Housewives of Miami season four, and shared what type of man he’d like to set Vicki Gunvalson up with.

“Who do [you] think is the most iconic [housewife] (fashion wise)?” a fan asked on January 7.

“She changed the game…,” Andy replied, along with a photo of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Erika Jayne wearing a black and pink dress, square earrings, and an abstract updo.

“Will there be a reunion for Miami? It’s so good [by the way]!!” a second fan noted.

“Yes!!” Andy confirmed. “Do. Not. Sleep. On. Miami.”

A third fan wanted to know what “type of man” Andy would “set Vicki up with.”

“I think Vicki should be with someone who does not want to be on TV or in the limelight,” Andy revealed of the Real Housewives of Orange County alum, who split from fiancé Steve Lodge in September 2021.

In other Andy Cohen news, the Watch What Happens Live host recently spoke to Vanity Fair about the fashions of the early season of the Real Housewives franchises.

“In the early days of Orange County, the fashion was just terrible,” he admitted. “If you look at the first few years of reunions, Orange County, [The Real Housewives of Atlanta], and [The Real Housewives of New York City], they were basically wearing—I don’t even think what they would wear to a cocktail party. I think it was more what they might wear to a PTA meeting. But as it’s gone on, the [reunion fashion] has really amped up, and I think people have loved seeing what they wear now.”

“A reunion-show dress at this point actually means something,” he continued. “For the Housewives, getting ready for a reunion—this is like their prom dress.”

Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo