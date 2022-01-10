Arbitrum Network Experienced Second Outage in Less Than 5 Months

Team members reported the main Sequencer node hardware failure.
284 transactions were caught by the Sequencer.
Arbitrum, Ethereum’s most popular Layer 2 solution today, has over $2.5 billion in total value locked up. While numerous Ethereum DeFi protocols, like Balancer and Uniswap, have already joined the mainnet since its August 2021 debut, more are anticipated to follow.
Yesterday, due to a Sequencer failure, transactions could not be completed for seven hours. The Ethereum layer-two network, Arbitrum, had its second outage in less than five months due to a hardware malfunction. The Arbitrum One chain’s last block before the outage struck, according to Arbiscan and Offchain Labs data, was 4509808 and processed at 10:29:22 UTC on January 9.
The Arbitrum team said:
“The Sequencer is back online. Thank you very much for patiently bearing with us as we resolved the issue. More details about what occurred to follow.”
Undergoing Testing and Still in Beta Phase
In a subsequent post on January 10, they explained the issues that caused the outage. Team members reported the main Sequencer node hardware failure. In the event of a Sequencer failure, the network will fall back to processing transactions using layer-one Ethereum. Though attempts were taken to ensure the Sequencer validated all transactions before going down.
The Sequencer caught 284 transactions that should have been added to the Ethereum chain. Although there was a brief hiccup, the team warned users that the network is currently undergoing testing and is still in the beta phase.
In September, a defect caused a Sequencer outage similar to this one, when the system became stuck after processing huge transactions in a short amount of time.
COVID-19 has caused many fatalities globally and poses a new and unprecedented hazard to public health, food systems, and the workplace. Cryptocurrencies gained importance when the economy worsened and uncertainty increased.
Long-term crypto holders viewed staking as a way to earn rewards instead of merely keeping their coins in their wallets. Staking is an intriguing method to contribute to the security and efficiency of blockchain initiatives while simultaneously earning passive revenue. Consequently, the blockchain is more secure and can handle more transactions. Let’s check out five staking tokens worth investing in this year.
Terra (LUNA)
According to industry statistics, Terra (LUNA) reached a new high of $20.05 billion in total value locked (TVL) across its 13 product lines. Terra’s TVL was $11.9 billion on Dec. 1, up 68% in less than a month.
The platform’s users are staking significant amounts of money into the system. LUNA is presently trading at $90, a 12,000% rise from its January 2021 price of $0.7. LUNA has an annual staking payout of roughly 12.10 percent.
PancakeSwap (CAKE)
PancakeSwap is a popular staking tool that allows users to stake CAKE currencies. When investors stake CAKE coins, they may earn more CAKE or other currencies. Transaction costs on Binance Smart Chain are much cheaper than on Ethereum.
They may either claim or reinvest their PancakeSwap rewards. The CAKE coin has an annual return of 31–42 percent, making it one of the finest crypto staking currencies available.
Shiba Inu (SHIB)
Many investors regard SHIB as an asset to acquire and retain in their cryptocurrency portfolio. SHIB holders may now stake/bury, farm/dig, and farm/dig their tokens thanks to the ShibaSwap exchange’s debut.
While Shiba Inu operates on Ethereum (now PoW), the initial quantity of SHIB was coined upon launch; therefore, it cannot be mined. SHIB holders may stake (bury) their Shiba coins on the ShibaSwap exchange for BONE tokens and 0.03 percent of ETH swap transaction fees.
JEDSTAR (JED)
Even though JEDSTAR is a relatively young project, it has already made a name for itself in the crypto community, thanks to its innovative strategy to some of the issues that surround the industry. To mention a few, there are concepts like royalties for NFT authors, mining through a mobile app to enable lower-income people to earn money, and anti-‘pump-and-dump’ methods.
However, the showstopper is the $KRED, with Currency as a Service; This will be the first project independent cryptocurrency that will allow game developers a ‘plug-and-play’ solution to transform their game into an actual GameFi game, without worrying about managing their cryptocurrency themselves with even access to a universal currency.
JEDSTAR’s STARSTAKING platform, which can be accessed at https://jedstar.app, allows users to stake their utility token $JED in exchange for $KRED rewards. The benefits start at 5x (500%) for 30 days and go all the way up to a whopping 120x (120,000%) every year!
Solana (SOL)
Solana is a scalable blockchain built for efficiency. Scalability is accomplished via Solana’s cheap fees and fast transactions, thus making it an excellent staking currency. Most transactions just take seconds.
On the Solana network, you may stake your coins with over 640 validators, but one cannot operate their own node. SOL coins have soared in value in recent months, hitting an all-time high of $210. With Solana, investors may anticipate yearly returns of 7–11%.
Bitcoin extended decline below the $42,000 level against the US Dollar. BTC remains at a risk of more downsides if it stays below the $43,000 pivot zone.
Bitcoin extended decline and traded below the key $42,000 support zone.
The price is trading below $43,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
There is a key rising channel forming with support near $41,650 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).
The pair might continue to move down if there is no recovery wave above $43,000.
Bitcoin Price Extends Decline
Bitcoin price started a major decline below the $45,000 and $43,500 support levels. BTC even declined below the $42,000 support zone to move further into a bearish zone.
The price settled below the $43,000 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average. The bears attempted a push towards $40,000. A low was formed near $40,555 before there was a recovery wave. The price recovered above the $42,000 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
However, the bears remained active near the $42,800 zone. A high is formed near $42,786 and the price is now declining. There was a move below the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the recent wave from the $40,555 swing low to $42,786 high.
It is now trading near the $41,750 support. The 50% Fib retracement level of the recent wave from the $40,555 swing low to $42,786 high is also near $41,650.
Besides, there is a key rising channel forming with support near $41,650 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair. On the upside, the first major resistance is near the $42,250 level and the 100 hourly SMA. The next major resistance is near the $43,000 level.
Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
A clear move above the $43,000 resistance zone could start a decent recovery wave. The next major resistance is near the $44,500 level.
More Downsides in BTC?
If bitcoin fails to recover above $43,000, it could continue to move down. An immediate support is near the $41,800 zone. The first major support is near $41,650 and the channel trend line.
A downside break below the trend line support could spark a move below $41,000. In the stated case, the price may possibly decline towards the $40,000 level in the near term.
Technical indicators:
Hourly MACD – The MACD is now gaining pace in the bearish zone.
Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now near the 50 level.
Major Support Levels – $41,650, followed by $40,000.
Major Resistance Levels – $42,750, $43,000 and $44,500.