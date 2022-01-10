News
Ask Amy: Christmas Eve brings on competing traditions
Dear Amy: My late first wife has a sister who hosts a Christmas Eve dinner.
I remarried after my wife’s death, and three of the five boys in our blended family, ages 18 to 27, attend their aunt’s dinner. (The other two boys, their stepbrothers, are also adults.)
The event tends to go past 10 p.m., resulting in tired participants for our Christmas morning, as well as no Christmas Eve together for our blended family.
My wife of seven years and I attended with the whole family the first year we were married, but have not attended since (the house is small, and we are trying to move forward with our own family traditions and create new memories).
We asked the boys’ aunt a few years ago whether she would be willing to host her event on December 23, so the three sons could attend with less impact on our own Christmas.
The response was, “Absolutely not, Christmas Eve dinner is our tradition.”
The three boys who attend are old enough to make their own decisions, but they have expressed that they are caught between competing Christmas Eve events (we have even had negotiations about this event in family therapy).
We do not know whether to drop it or continue to express regret about this competing annual Christmas Eve event and increase the volume.
Your advice?
— Half a Family on Christmas Eve
Dear Half-a-Family: My response is not what you want to hear.
Many, many families split their time and attendance over various holiday celebrations. For you to have all of your adult children with you on both Christmas Eve and the following day — is unrealistic.
You have your own blended family celebration on Christmas Day.
I suggest that you adjust the timing of your celebration so that all of your family members can regroup on Christmas morning, and not arrive at your home bedraggled.
This aunt’s Christmas Eve tradition is long-standing, and because your sons choose to attend it, I think you should accept that — for them — this is an important aspect of their Christmas celebration. And so, you should let them have it, and instead of hosting a competing event – you and your wife should scale back your own Christmas Eve and consider the way you celebrate it (with her sons) to be … what you do. Develop your own intimate traditions with the smaller group.
This whole issue is obviously a big sticking point with you, but — if you couldn’t work it out to your satisfaction in family therapy, then I’d say that the adult response would be to accept things as they are, and to stop pushing.
Dear Amy: I have two grandsons that are worrying me quite a bit.
One child is a 9-year-old and the other a 5-year-old.
Here’s my concern: The 9-year-old weighs 140 pounds, and the 5-year-old weighs 80.
They are both almost twice the average weight for children their ages.
Both boys are covered with marbled fat.
How can I address my concerns for their health with my son and his wife?
— Grampa
Dear Grampa: According to statistics published by the CDC (cdc.gov), the rate of childhood obesity in America is truly alarming: “In 2017-18, the prevalence of obesity was 19.3% and affected about 14.4 million children and adolescents. Obesity prevalence was 13.4% among 2- to 5-year-olds, 20.3% among 6- to 11-year-olds, and 21.2% among 12- to 19-year-olds.”
Obesity in children can lead to serious health problems, including diabetes and high cholesterol.
Yes, you should express your concern. You can start by saying, “I’m worried about the boys’ weight. Have they had a wellness check this year? Did the pediatrician bring this up?”
You can expect these parents to respond defensively, but if you are open and nonjudgmental about this topic, it might inspire them to continue to talk with you about it, and to work on solutions.
Dear Amy: Thank you for publishing the question from “Underperformer,” a woman whose husband was demanding that she submit to a sexual act she “hated,” and who refused to kiss her because she didn’t.
I was shocked when I read the question, because I could have written it.
Thank you for breaking from your usual practice of urging couples to work things out — and for telling her, point blank, to get out.
I wish I had followed this frank advice years ago — I would have been spared years of escalating abuse.
— Survivor
Dear Survivor: The number of women responding with similar stories (well over 100), is frankly heartbreaking.
(You can email Amy Dickinson at askamy@amydickinson.com or send a letter to Ask Amy, P.O. Box 194, Freeville, NY 13068. You can also follow her on Twitter @askingamy or Facebook.)
New COVID testing site opens today in north St. Louis County
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The St. Louis County Health Department officially opens a new COVID testing site Monday morning. This move comes as COVID case counts reach new record highs in the region.
The new COVID testing site will open at the north St. Louis County Recreation Complex just off Redman Avenue at 8 a.m. The site will take place in the parking lot, and it will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. That is also where St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page will hold his COVID briefing at 8:30 a.m. Monday.
COVID tests have been in high demand as the omicron variant fuels major case surges. People in the area have been waiting in long lines for a test. This is the fourth site the St. Louis County Health Department has opened. It will be a drive-through and use saliva tests. Workers have been administering nasal swab tests at the county’s three permanent health clinics. Page said right now the County Health Department is doing about 2,000 COVID tests per week. The new site is expected to add about 1,000 more weekly tests.
Page’s chief spokesperson Doug Moore said the county chose to open the new testing site at the north St. Louis County Recreation Complex because St. Louis County has some of the lowest vaccination rates in that area and it has been hit the hardest by the pandemic in terms of cases, illnesses, and deaths. Appointments will be required to get a test there. Go to ReviveSTL.com to schedule an appointment.
As this new site opens, every measurable category in the latest figures from the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force released Sunday is up. Three categories set new record highs including COVID positive hospitalizations. Those increased from 1,219 on Saturday to 1,283 reported Sunday. 54 children 18 or younger are now hospitalized with COVID in task force hospitals. 10 are in ICUs. 11 more COVID deaths were also reported in the latest figures.
St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page plans to deliver his COVID briefing from the new testing site at 8:30 a.m. FOX 2 will have live coverage of the news conference on-air and online.
Suggest a Correction
Man dies in Manchester apartment complex fire Monday morning
MANCHESTER, Mo. – A man died early Monday morning in an apartment complex fire in Manchester, Missouri.
The fire happened at about 3:45 a.m. at an apartment complex on Prospect Village Lane. The second-alarm fire damaged three to four apartments. Arson and bomb squads are investigating the cause of the fire.
The identity of the deceased has not yet been released. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.
The Ravens have the No. 14 pick in the NFL draft. Here are five potential targets.
The Ravens’ season ended short of the playoffs Sunday. Now their top pick in April’s NFL draft could be as early as it’s been in years.
After a 16-13 overtime loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Ravens have the No. 14 overall pick, their best draft slot since they took left tackle Ronnie Stanley at No. 6 overall in 2016. According to ESPN, the Ravens entered Sunday with only 8% odds of landing the No. 14 pick, the highest in their range of possibilities; they were strong favorites (57%) to end up with No. 18 overall.
With compensatory draft picks yet to be awarded, the Ravens have seven selections entering the predraft process: No. 14, No. 45 (second round), No. 76 (third round), three fourth-round picks and a sixth-round pick. They’re due a compensatory third-round pick for the Houston Texans’ hiring of former assistant David Culley and two mid-round picks for the offseason departures of pass rushers Yannick Ngakoue and Matthew Judon.
But no Ravens selection this spring will be as scrutinized as their first-rounder. Last year, general manager Eric DeCosta took wide receiver Rashod Bateman and outside linebacker Odafe Oweh at Nos. 27 and 31 overall, respectively. Here are five players at positions of need who could be targets at No. 14:
Mississippi State offensive tackle Charles Cross: After allowing six sacks and 33 hurries as a redshirt freshman last season, the 6-foot-5, 310-pound Cross allowed just two and 14, respectively, in 2021, according to Pro Football Focus. As an athlete, he’s strong, lean and explosive. As a competitor, he plays with brute-force physicality in both pass protection and as a run blocker. Cross played left tackle in college, but he’s a good enough prospect to project as a right tackle. Given Ronnie Stanley’s injury history, that’d be an asset for the Ravens.
Texas A&M offensive lineman Kenyon Green: The 6-4, 325-pound junior has started since he was a true freshman. Just as impressive, he’s started everywhere but center along the offensive line. The versatile Green, an impressive run blocker, projects as a guard at the next level and could be the Ravens’ answer at left guard. But he’s also shown his potential out wide, starting at left tackle in the Aggies’ upset win over Alabama. After allowing no sacks and five quarterback hurries last season, according to PFF, Green gave up one sack and seven hurries this season.
Georgia defensive lineman Jordan Davis: It’s hard to miss the 6-6, 340-pound senior. Davis has been an immovable run defender for Georgia’s top-ranked defense this season, and he was honored last month with the Chuck Bednarik Award, given to the sport’s best defensive player. On a Ravens defense committed to stopping the run, he’d be a natural successor to Brandon Williams up front. Davis’ pass-rush ability is limited, however. He has three sacks in 14 games this season, but just 15 quarterback hurries over three years as a starter.
Texas A&M defensive end DeMarvin Leal: The 6-4, 290-pound junior finished the season with 58 tackles, most among Southeastern Conference linemen, including 12 ½ for a loss and 8 ½ sacks, all career highs. A three-year starter with impressive speed and power, Leal has disruptive potential as an edge rusher and interior presence. Aggies coach Jimbo Fisher has praised him for establishing the program’s culture, but Leal was reportedly arrested last month and charged with possession of marijuana.
Cincinnati cornerback Ahmad Gardner: “Sauce,” as he’s known, did not give up a single receiving touchdown over his college career. The 6-3, 200-pound Gardner allowed a passer rating of 26.1 in coverage as a junior this season, his third straight year under 40.0. His impressive physicality and athleticism would fit well in the Ravens’ man-to-man-heavy coverage schemes. Even with Marlon Humphrey signed long-term, the defense needs reinforcements at cornerback. Marcus Peters is recovering from a torn ACL, and Jimmy Smith and Anthony Averett might have played their last game in Baltimore.
With 14 teams headed for the postseason, here’s how the top of the draft order shakes out:
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Detroit Lions
- Houston Texans
- New York Jets
- New York Giants
- Carolina Panthers
- New York Giants (via Chicago Bears)
- Atlanta Falcons
- Denver Broncos
- New York Jets (via Seattle Seahawks)
- Washington Football Team
- Minnesota Vikings
- Cleveland Browns
- Ravens
- Philadelphia Eagles (via Miami Dolphins)
- Eagles (via Indianapolis Colts)
- Los Angeles Chargers
- New Orleans Saints
