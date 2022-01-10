News
Austin Rivers’ clutch shooting saves Nuggets vs. Thunder
Austin Rivers stayed ready and met the moment when his number was called.
Rivers buried a clutch 3-pointer then finished a devilish up-and-under layup to help seal Sunday’s dramatic 99-95 win over the Thunder. Rivers scored a season-high 22 points, including six 3-pointers to help avenge a frustrating loss to the Thunder only three weeks ago.
“He was our defensive player of the game, but he was also probably our offensive player of the game,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said. “He was our Bud Light player of the game. Or maybe El Mayor Tequila player of the game.”
Now 20-18 on the season, the Nuggets head to Los Angeles for Tuesday’s contest against the Clippers.
Nikola Jokic was superlative with 22 points, 18 rebounds and six assists, but was somewhat held in check down the stretch due to a stifling Thunder defensive approach. Instead, he whipped a pass to the corner that set up Rivers’ clutch 3-pointer with 2:59 left in the game.
Jeff Green added 16 off the bench, and Aaron Gordon helped stymie Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, holding him to just eight points on 2-of-14 shooting.
Thunder guard Lu Dort made the Nuggets sweat in the third quarter. Physical and feisty, Dort bulldozed his way downhill and chiseled into the Nuggets’ double-digit margin. While the Nuggets’ offense sputtered on one end, deteriorating into isolation basketball, Dort was diving on the floor and getting to the free-throw line.
It was the same recipe that’s plagued the Nuggets incessantly this season. Turnovers and second-chance buckets gave opponents easy offense, and ultimately, momentum. If it wasn’t for Jokic’s repeated baskets in the paint, the Nuggets never would’ve carried a tenuous 80-78 lead into the fourth.
Malone’s phone blew up Saturday night as news circulated of a potential 10-day deal with DeMarcus Cousins, who he coached for parts of two seasons in Sacramento.
Malone reiterated that nothing was finalized, though he beamed about Cousins’ character.
“I have a tremendous amount of respect for who DeMarcus is, not only as a player, but also as a man. I’ve gotten to know him, stay in touch with him,” Malone said. “… I don’t think he is, in my experiences with him, is not the person that he has been portrayed to be. … I do love DeMarcus.”
Malone also praised the job Popeye Jones did in his absence but couldn’t hide how badly he wanted to be back.
“My daughter said she heard me down there one night in the basement – I was locked down in the basement, my wife didn’t let me up – but my daughter said during the Sacramento game, she goes, ‘I just heard you yelling and cursing a lot,’” Malone said prior to Sunday’s game.
Denver’s lead according to Malone’s relaying of the story? Double-digits.
“I’m a perfectionist,” he joked.
There was plenty to be pleased about throughout Sunday’s first half against Oklahoma City, as the Nuggets carried a 61-49 lead into the break. They got significant contributions from scoring stalwarts Jokic and Will Barton, but it was Denver’s bench that ensured the lead.
Rivers knocked down four of Denver’s 10 first-half 3-pointers en route to 14 points himself. Jeff Green added 10 in his second game back from the health and safety protocols.
Given JaMychal Green’s budding chemistry with Jokic, it’s fair to wonder whether Jeff Green might be a better fit with Denver’s second unit.
Giants hold picks No. 5 and 7 overall in first round of 2022 NFL Draft
The Giants hold the fifth and seventh overall picks in April’s NFL Draft after finishing 4-13 with Sunday’s loss to Washington. And they’ll have a new GM to pick the players.
The Giants have their pick at No. 5 overall, and they own the Chicago Bears’ selection at No. 7 thanks to a draft day trade last spring.
This means the Giants will pick in the top six for the fourth time in five years. GM Dave Gettleman is effectively being fired, so the next GM will inherit some solid assets.
The Giants hold nine total draft picks in the 2022 draft. Their quality of their assets ranks second in overall draft value behind only the Jets, per tankathon.com.
The Jacksonville Jaguars will pick No. 1 overall for a second straight year, followed by the Detroit Lions, Houston Texans, Jets and Giants to round out the top five. The Jets also hold the Seattle Seahawks’ pick at No. 10.
Bronx apartment fire kills 19, including 9 children
By DAVID PORTER, BOBBY CAINA CALVAN and MICHELLE L. PRICE
NEW YORK (AP) — A malfunctioning space heater sparked a fire that filled a high-rise Bronx apartment building with thick smoke Sunday morning, killing 19 people including nine children in New York City’s deadliest blaze in three decades.
Trapped residents broke windows for air and stuffed wet towels under doors as smoke rose from a lower-floor apartment where the fire started. Survivors told of fleeing in panic through darkened hallways, barely able to breathe.
Multiple limp children were seen being given oxygen after they were carried out. Evacuees had faces covered in soot.
Firefighters found victims on every floor, many of them in cardiac and respiratory arrest, said Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro. Some could not escape because of the volume of smoke, he said.
Some residents said they initially ignored wailing smoke alarms because false alarms were so common in the 120-unit building, built in the early 1970s as affordable housing.
More than five dozen people were hurt and 13 were hospitalized in critical condition. The fire commissioner said most of the victims had severe smoke inhalation.
Firefighters continued making rescues even after their air supplies ran out, Mayor Eric Adams said.
“Their oxygen tanks were empty and they still pushed through the smoke,” Adams said.
Investigators said the fire triggered by the electric heater started in a duplex apartment on the second and third floors of the 19-story building.
The flames didn’t spread far — only charring the one unit and an adjacent hallway. But the door to the apartment and a door to a stairwell had been left open, letting smoke quickly spread throughout the building, Nigro said.
New York City fire codes generally require apartment doors to be spring-loaded and slam shut automatically, but it was not immediately clear whether this building was covered by those rules.
Building resident Sandra Clayton said she grabbed her dog Mocha and ran for her life when she saw the hallway filling with smoke and heard people screaming, “Get out! Get out!”
Clayton, 61, said she groped her way down a darkened stairway, clutching Mocha in her arms. The smoke was so black that she couldn’t see, but she could hear neighbors wailing and crying nearby.
“I just ran down the steps as much as I could but people was falling all over me, screaming,” Clayton recounted from a hospital where she was treated for smoke inhalation.
In the commotion, her dog slipped from her grasp and was later found dead in the stairwell.
About 200 firefighters responded to the building on East 181st Street around 11 a.m.
Jose Henriquez, an immigrant from the Dominican Republic who lives on the 10th floor, said the building’s fire alarms would frequently go off, but would turn out to be false.
“It seems like today, they went off but the people didn’t pay attention,” Henriquez said in Spanish.
He and his family stayed, wedging a wet towel beneath the door, once they realized the smoke in the halls would overpower them if they tried to flee.
Luis Rosa said he also initially thought it was a false alarm. By the time he opened the door of his 13th-floor apartment, the smoke was so thick he couldn’t see down the hallway. “So I said, OK, we can’t run down the stairs because if we run down the stairs, we’re going to end up suffocating.”
“All we could do was wait,” he said.
The children who died were 16 years old or younger, said Stefan Ringel, a senior adviser to they mayor. Adams said at a news conference that many residents were originally from the West African nation of Gambia. Many survivors were brought to temporary shelter in a nearby school.
The drab, brown building looms over an intersection of smaller, aging brick buildings overlooking Webster Avenue, one of the Bronx’s main thoroughfares.
By Sunday afternoon, all that remained visible of the unit where the fire started was a gaping black hole where the windows had been smashed.
“There’s no guarantee that there’s a working fire alarm in every apartment, or in every common area,” U.S. Rep. Ritchie Torres, a Democrat who represents the area, told the AP. “Most of these buildings have no sprinkler system. And so the housing stock of the Bronx is much more susceptible to devastating fires than most of the housing stock in the city.”
Nigro and Torres both compared the fire’s severity to a 1990 blaze at the Happy Land social club where 87 people were killed when a man set fire to the building after getting into an argument with his former girlfriend and being thrown out of the Bronx club.
Sunday’s death toll was the highest for a fire in the city since the Happy Land fire, other than the Sept. 11 terror attacks. It was also the deadliest fire at a U.S. residential apartment building in years. In 2017, 13 people died in an apartment building, also in the Bronx, according to data from the National Fire Protection Association.
That fire started with a 3-year-old boy playing with stove burners and also spread because the door to an apartment that lacked a closing mechanism had been left open. It led to several changes in New York City, including having the fire department create a plan for educating children and parents on fire safety.
Sunday’s fire happened just days after 12 people, including eight children, were killed in a house fire in Philadelphia. The deadliest fire prior to that was in 1989 when a Tennessee apartment building fire claimed the lives of 16 people.
___
Associated Press reporters Michael R. Sisak and Jennifer Peltz and Andrew Selsky in Salem, Oregon, contributed to this report.
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of “Full House,” dies at 65
LOS ANGELES — Bob Saget, the actor-comedian known for his role as beloved single dad Danny Tanner on the sitcom “Full House” and as the wisecracking host of “America’s Funniest Home Videos,” has died, according to authorities in Florida. He was 65.
The sheriff’s office in Orange County, Florida, was called Sunday about an “unresponsive man” in a hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, according to a sheriff’s statement on Twitter.
The man was identified as Robert Saget and death was pronounced at the scene, the statement said, adding that detectives found “no signs of foul play or drug use in this case.”
Saget was in Florida as part of his “I Don’t Do Negative Comedy Tour,” according to his Twitter feed.
Fellow comedians and friends praised Saget not only for his wit, but his kindness.
“I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him,” wrote John Stamos, who co-starred with Saget on “Full House. “I love you so much Bobby.”
Norman Lear, who called Saget a close friend, wrote the comedian “was as lovely a human as he was funny. And to my mind, he was hilarious.”
“In often a ruthless business he was historically not just hilarious but more importantly one of the kindest human beings I ever met in my career,” actor Richard Lewis wrote on Twitter.
Saget’s publicist didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.
Saget the stand-up showed his flip side with what become a much-talked-about cameo in the 2005 documentary “The Aristocrats” — in which 100 comics riffed on the world’s dirtiest joke — that revealed his notoriously filthy sense of humor.
Saget, also the long-time host of “America’s Funniest Home Videos,” played squeaky clean Danny Tanner, a widower and father to three young girls, on “Full House,” the ABC sitcom that also brought fame to Olsen twins Mary-Kate and Ashley when it debuted in 1987.
The show’s popularity didn’t deter critics, some calling it cheesy and others deeming it unreal. Saget, as amiable and droll in an interview as he was on TV screens, took the brickbats in stride.
“‘Full House’ was a loving kind of show but obviously over the top. It had its heightened reality, a glossy Willy Wonka quality to it,” he said in 2001.
That year, Saget took another pass at playing a widowed dad with winsome kids on the short-lived sitcom “Raising Dad.”
He found himself repeatedly fielding questions about his habit of playing sitcom widowers, and had a ready response: ”(Kevin) Costner does three, four baseball movies and that’s OK. There’s my rationale.”
AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr contributed to this report.
