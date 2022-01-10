Back Booed Up: Mimi Faust & Ty Young Are Officially Re-Engaged After 2020 Break Up

Congratulations are in order for Love & Hip Hop Atlanta star Mimi Faust and her baller boo Ty Young. The two lovebirds are officially engaged, again!

Young, a former player with the Atlanta Dream, proposed to Mimi during her 50th birthday bash over the weekend. A video from the fun party captured Young delivering a sweet proposal to Mimi in front of their close friends and family. While a few more flicks and pics from the event show the reality TV star flashing her shiny diamond ring.

Now, if you remember, the pair was originally slated to head to the altar back in August 2020, but they ended up calling off their engagement. During an appearance on Tami Roman’s Get Into It Podcast, Mimi went into more detail about their paused nuptials stating that she simply wasn’t ready to jump the broom at the time.

“I think the turning point for me was engagement… that’s not what I wanted,” Faust explained. “I had expressed this to Ty, but Ty is a born athlete, she’s a natural-born winner, she’s just used to getting what she wants. And so that is what she wanted and she pressed forward with what she wanted, regardless of anybody else saying how they felt about it.”

Well, now that’s all in the past, and it looks like the couple is ready to make it last forever!

Mimi and Young have been dating since 2016. Faust previously told VH1 that she wasn’t interested in bringing her love life with Young to reality TV out of fear of tarnishing their relationship, but eventually, Young began starring alongside Mimi on Love & Hip-Hop. Last year, Mimi revealed on the Love Rants Podcast that producers from the show made her take a hefty pay cut because she didn’t want her relationship with Ty to be wrapped up in drama-filled storylines on the series.

This is most certainly a happy ending for Mimi given her rocky relationship past. The star was previously entangled in a complicated love triangle with Love & Hip Hop’s Jocelyn and super-producer Stevie J, with whom she shares a daughter named Eva. Mimi was also linked to singer Nikko London. Remember that raunchy sex-tape spectacle?

Thank goodness that’s over…

Congrats to Mimi and Ty Young!