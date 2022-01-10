Celebrities
Back Booed Up: Mimi Faust & Ty Young Are Officially Re-Engaged After 2020 Break Up
Congratulations are in order for Love & Hip Hop Atlanta star Mimi Faust and her baller boo Ty Young. The two lovebirds are officially engaged, again!
Young, a former player with the Atlanta Dream, proposed to Mimi during her 50th birthday bash over the weekend. A video from the fun party captured Young delivering a sweet proposal to Mimi in front of their close friends and family. While a few more flicks and pics from the event show the reality TV star flashing her shiny diamond ring.
Now, if you remember, the pair was originally slated to head to the altar back in August 2020, but they ended up calling off their engagement. During an appearance on Tami Roman’s Get Into It Podcast, Mimi went into more detail about their paused nuptials stating that she simply wasn’t ready to jump the broom at the time.
“I think the turning point for me was engagement… that’s not what I wanted,” Faust explained. “I had expressed this to Ty, but Ty is a born athlete, she’s a natural-born winner, she’s just used to getting what she wants. And so that is what she wanted and she pressed forward with what she wanted, regardless of anybody else saying how they felt about it.”
Well, now that’s all in the past, and it looks like the couple is ready to make it last forever!
Mimi and Young have been dating since 2016. Faust previously told VH1 that she wasn’t interested in bringing her love life with Young to reality TV out of fear of tarnishing their relationship, but eventually, Young began starring alongside Mimi on Love & Hip-Hop. Last year, Mimi revealed on the Love Rants Podcast that producers from the show made her take a hefty pay cut because she didn’t want her relationship with Ty to be wrapped up in drama-filled storylines on the series.
This is most certainly a happy ending for Mimi given her rocky relationship past. The star was previously entangled in a complicated love triangle with Love & Hip Hop’s Jocelyn and super-producer Stevie J, with whom she shares a daughter named Eva. Mimi was also linked to singer Nikko London. Remember that raunchy sex-tape spectacle?
Thank goodness that’s over…
Congrats to Mimi and Ty Young!
Mary-Kate & Ashley Olsen ‘Deeply Saddened’ Over Bob Saget’s Sudden Death
Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen have broken their silence and released a statement, following the tragic death of their ‘Full House’ dad, Bob Saget.
Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, who starred alongside Bob Saget for the entire 8-season run of Full House, are mourning the actor’s death, following his heartbreaking, and very unexpected passing at age 65 on Jan. 9. In a joint statement, the 35-year-old twins told PEOPLE, “Bob was the most loving, compassionate and generous man. We are deeply saddened that he is no longer with us but know that he will continue to be by our side to guide us as gracefully as he always has. We are thinking of his daughters, wife and family and are sending our condolences.”
Bob, who recently reprised his role as patriarch Danny Tanner in Netflix’s Full House revival — titled Fuller House — was found dead in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. A cause of death was not revealed at the time, but the department said in a statement, “Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case.”
Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case. #BobSaget pic.twitter.com/aB1UKiOlmi
— Orange County Sheriff’s Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) January 10, 2022
TMZ, who first reported Bob’s death, claim police and fire departments responded to the actor’s hotel around 4 p.m. on Jan. 9 after hotel security found Bob in his room. He was pronounced dead at the scene and a cause of death has not been revealed.
The Full House star had just performed a show as part of his tour in Jacksonville, Florida, and he shared a selfie on social media at 3:45am on the day of his death.
Bob first played Danny Tanner from 1987 to 1995 on the original ABC sitcom before he reprised the role from 2016 to 2020 for the follow-up series. He was also the host of America’s Funniest Home Videos from 1989 to 1997.
Dave Coulier’s ‘Heart Is Broken’ Over Bob Saget’s Sudden Death: ‘My Forever Brother’
Dave Coulier, who starred alongside Bob Saget as Uncle Joey on ‘Full House,’ has paid tribute to America’s favorite dad with a heartbreaking statement.
The tributes to Bob Saget continue to pour in after the comedian and Full House star’s shocking and sudden passing at 65 years old. Dave Coulier, who played the beloved role of Uncle Joey Gladstone alongside Bob’s Danny Tanner, is sharing his heartbreak after the death of his close friend. “My heart is broken,” Dave tweeted. “I love you, Bob. Your forever brother, Dave.”
My heart is broken. I love you, Bob. Your forever brother, Dave.
— Dave Coulier (@DaveCoulier) January 10, 2022
Bob and Dave were two of America’s most beloved father figures on Full House from 1987 to 1995, and they later reprised their roles in the sequel series, Fuller House, from 2017 to 2020. News broke on January 9 that Bob was found unresponsive in his room at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Orlando and was pronounced dead at the scene. Bob was currently on his comedy tour.
Hotel security found the comedian, per a statement from the Orange Country Sheriff’s Office. They contacted emergency services who responded at approximately 4 p.m. eastern time. No cause of death has been determined, but the statement added that “detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case.”
Tributes of shock and disbelief were immediate from Hollywood and beyond. Joining Dave in his sentiments about his longtime co-star was fellow Full House star John Stamos. “I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby,” John, who starred as Uncle Jesse in the series, tweeted on the evening of January 9.
Actress Candace Cameron Bure, who played Bob’s daughter DJ in the ’90s sitcom, also took to Twitter upon hearing the news to pay tribute to her TV dad. “I don’t know what to say,” she wrote. “I have no words. Bob was one of the best humans beings I’ve ever known in my life. I loved him so much.”
Bob is survived by his wife, Kelly Rizzo, whom he married in 2018. He is also the proud father of three girls — Jennifer, Aubrey, and Lara.
RIP: James Mtume Dead at 76
Renowned percussionist, songwriter, and singer James Mtume passed away suddenly on Sunday, Jan. 9. His cause of death is unknown. He was 76.
Mtume, real name James Forman, was a jazz and R&B musician, record producer, activist, and radio personality.
“A lot of folks didn’t know that Mtume was so political and savvy in so many different areas,” said Fatiyn Muhammad, the host of the WBLS radio show Open Line.
“I felt like the air got sucked out the room. Mtume was a special individual,” he said on Sunday.
In 2008, Mtume (far left) celebrated Rev. Al Sharpton‘s birthday with Dominique Sharpton and Gov. David Paterson at the Sheraton Hotel & Towers in New York.
Mtume was discovered by legendary trumpeter Miles Davis who took the young musician on tour with him between 1971 and 1975.
Mtume later formed an R&B group called Mtume, which is best known for the 1983 R&B hit song “Juicy Fruit.” The song has been repeatedly sampled by rappers, most notably The Notorious B.I.G. in his hit single “Juicy” in 1994. The band Mtume also had a top-5 R&B hit with the single “You, Me, and He”.
Mtume’s father, James Heath, was a world-famous saxophonist of the Heath Brothers. However, he was raised by James Forman, also a jazz musician who played with jazz legends Dizzy Gillespie and Charlie Parker, according to Mtume.
“So, when I’m growing up, maybe at dinner one night, there’s Dizzy Gillespie, another night, there’s John Coltrane [or] Thelonious Monk.
“I was only 10 years old, so I didn’t know how deep it was, but I did know it was extraordinary hearing these conversations with these great jazz musicians,” he told the Philadelphia Tribune.
“At the same time, I’m growing up listening to the birth of R&B and soul — there’s James Brown, The Temptations, Motown — so I had a very interesting musical background coming up.”
In the 1980s, Mtume and Reggie Lucas co-wrote hits such as “Never Knew Love Like This before” which won a Grammy Award for R&B superstar Stephanie Mills.
