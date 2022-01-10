News
Bears at Vikings: Slideshow
Here are some photos of the Minnesota Vikings’ season finale against the Chicago Bears at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Sunday.
Broncos’ Justin Simmons on Vic Fangio’s firing: “Whoever we have that comes in is going to get a hungry group”
Calling Vic Fangio “a guy that I’ve always wanted in my corner,” Justin Simmons admitted the defense could’ve done more to help save the former Broncos head coach’s job.
But the Broncos safety and face of the franchise also remained bullish about the future, arguing the foundation is in place for a return to relevancy after Fangio was fired Sunday morning following a 19-30 record over three straight losing seasons.
“Whoever we have that comes in is going to get a hungry group, because we’re tired of losing,” Simmons said.
“I know there’s questions about the ownership and the head coach and the quarterback, there are the hot-button topics, but if you look at the foundation aspect of it — we’ve got a lot of great young players and some veteran players who got extended lately (and are returning). Many of the pieces are in place.”
Simmons said he’ll spend time this offseason pondering why the Broncos couldn’t get more critical stops on defense to close out wins, both this season and going back over the previous two under Fangio. That is despite the defense ranking third in the NFL at 18.9 points allowed per game heading into Sunday’s regular season finales across the league.
“The (second) Raiders game this year, the Browns, the Eagles, (Saturday) against the Chiefs — it was 28-24 and we couldn’t get a stop to get the offense the ball back,” Simmons said. “Those are the things that I’ll be thinking about this offseason. I’m going to do my part from a leadership standpoint and it’s going to get figured out. Because we win those games, potentially, if we can get off the field, and we’re having a totally different conversation right now.”
Simmons believes Fangio will get another job in the NFL “quickly,” likely as a defensive coordinator. And as for what Simmons wants in the Broncos’ new head coach, the safety said the organizations needs someone “who, leadership-wise, is through the roof.”
“It’s going to be great to learn from a new coach, because I always try to grow and pick new things up from each coach I’ve had,” Simmons said. “I just want the new coach to know he’s getting a hungry group. I don’t think I’ve ever been more hungry in my entire career. “
Giants’ season ends miserably with loss to Washington at MetLife
The Giants, who fired two-time Super Bowl winning GM Jerry Reese midseason in 2017, had Dave Gettleman and his family and friends on the MetLife Stadium sideline pregame Sunday for photos and a send-off.
That’s a special kind of mismanagement and lack of wherewithal, paying more tribute to a 19-46 GM than to a man who shepherded two championships.
But that’s the modern day Giants.
Meanwhile, Joe Judge’s team predictably concluded his second season with a 22-7 loss to Washington at MetLife Stadium, dragged down by the anvil of Gettleman’s personnel mismanagement.
Gettleman’s time here is over and Judge’s future hung in the balance as the stands emptied.
Jake Fromm threw his first career NFL touchdown pass in the fourth quarter, a 22-yarder to Darius Slayton to draw within 12-7.
But the defense immediately got the ball shoved it down their throats for 66 rushing yards on an insurance TD drive by the visitors, capped by an 18-yard Antonio Gibson TD run.
Fromm and the offense were mostly embarrassing, never more so than when Judge ran two quarterback sneaks from victory formation with his offense backed up against its own goal line in the second quarter.
Calling it on 3rd and 9 from the Giants’ 4-yard line drew national criticism on social media. The worst part, though, was that it was Judge and Freddie Kitchens’ only real option to free enough room to punt.
Fromm had dribbled a pass at fullback Eli Penny’s feet, and Penny had false-started on the two plays prior. And Gettleman’s pathetic offensive line has only one player, left tackle Andrew Thomas, who is good enough to start for this team in 2022.
That’s four years after the GM came in to fix the offensive front.
The Giants’ sales job on Gettleman’s end as a retirement shouldn’t be confused with a firing. Call it whatever you want. This has been an absolute disaster the past four years, and the blame for it lies at the feet of ownership, primarily John Mara.
Mara had yet to address anyone’s job status as of game’s end.
Wild winger Kevin Fiala shows maturity (and the winning goal) after benching
Kevin Fiala wasn’t supposed to touch the ice again on Saturday night at Xcel Energy Center.
After watching him take three penalties in a row midway through the game, coach Dean Evason decided to bench Fiala to open the final 20 minutes of regulation against the Washington Capitals. It was a bold decision from Evason considering the Wild already were playing without nearly half their lineup regulars due to various injuries.
“It’s no secret why he did not play,” said Evason, defending the move to teach Fiala a lesson. “Our thought was he wasn’t going to play again. That’s what we were doing.”
In a past life, Fiala, a 25-year-old winger from Switzerland, might have sulked on the bench for the rest of the game, letting his emotions get the best of him as his teammates continued to play on.
That did not happen Saturday night. Instead, Fiala spent the period cheering on his teammates.
“You’ve got to think about the team,” he said. “It was a 2-1 game. We were a goal away. I’ve got to fire up the teammates.”
After giving fist bumps to a few of his teammates during a TV timeout, Fiala called Evason over during a stoppage.
His message? That he understood why he was being benched and he was going to support his teammates regardless of whether or not he played again.
“Meant a lot,” Evason said. “Maybe that’s another step in his development.”
In that moment, Evason changed his mind, and a few shifts later, Fiala hopped over the boards.
“If he’s going to say it, let’s give him an opportunity to prove it,” Evason said. “He did.”
Not only did Fiala end up assisting on Mats Zuccarello’s goal that tied the score 2-2 with 34.7 seconds left in regulation, he ended up scoring the decisive goal in the shootout to lift the Wild to a dramatic 3-2 victory over the Capitals.
“It’s not like I did it on purpose,” Fiala said of his three penalties. ” But I can’t do that. Hurt my team there. Just nice to get out there and show that I can do it differently. I was fired up to help the team, whatever it takes. It was a big win for us.”
Asked if he thinks Fiala would have been mature enough earlier in his career to bounce back the way he did, Evason smiled before giving his answer. Remember, they have a relationship that dates back to their time together with the Milwaukee Admirals of the American Hockey League.
“He’s been through every situation that a player could probably be through to try to get him to play the right way,” Evason said. “We have been through a lot of stuff in the minors that people don’t see, right? It’s not on ESPN or Fox or whatever. He hurt his team tonight with three really bad penalties, and he didn’t deserve to go back out and play at that point.”
That said, Evason agreed that he did deserve a chance to atone of his actions. As did the rest of his teammates.
“We want him to be out there,” Marcus Foligno said. “We don’t want him to sit on the bench. He’s one of our best players. It was a teaching moment, and he goes out there and because of his attitude he contributes right away. I’m really happy for him. He’s been playing great for us since the injuries. A guy that we need to have going every night.”
