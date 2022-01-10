Bears at Vikings: Slideshow

Calling Vic Fangio “a guy that I’ve always wanted in my corner,” Justin Simmons admitted the defense could’ve done more to help save the former Broncos head coach’s job.

But the Broncos safety and face of the franchise also remained bullish about the future, arguing the foundation is in place for a return to relevancy after Fangio was fired Sunday morning following a 19-30 record over three straight losing seasons.

“Whoever we have that comes in is going to get a hungry group, because we’re tired of losing,” Simmons said.

“I know there’s questions about the ownership and the head coach and the quarterback, there are the hot-button topics, but if you look at the foundation aspect of it — we’ve got a lot of great young players and some veteran players who got extended lately (and are returning). Many of the pieces are in place.”

Simmons said he’ll spend time this offseason pondering why the Broncos couldn’t get more critical stops on defense to close out wins, both this season and going back over the previous two under Fangio. That is despite the defense ranking third in the NFL at 18.9 points allowed per game heading into Sunday’s regular season finales across the league.

“The (second) Raiders game this year, the Browns, the Eagles, (Saturday) against the Chiefs — it was 28-24 and we couldn’t get a stop to get the offense the ball back,” Simmons said. “Those are the things that I’ll be thinking about this offseason. I’m going to do my part from a leadership standpoint and it’s going to get figured out. Because we win those games, potentially, if we can get off the field, and we’re having a totally different conversation right now.”

Simmons believes Fangio will get another job in the NFL “quickly,” likely as a defensive coordinator. And as for what Simmons wants in the Broncos’ new head coach, the safety said the organizations needs someone “who, leadership-wise, is through the roof.”

“It’s going to be great to learn from a new coach, because I always try to grow and pick new things up from each coach I’ve had,” Simmons said. “I just want the new coach to know he’s getting a hungry group. I don’t think I’ve ever been more hungry in my entire career. “