Bill Belichick says he’s ‘hopeful’ regarding injured Patriots Isaiah Wynn and Christian Barmore
Bill Belichick sounded somewhat optimistic with respect to left tackle Isaiah Wynn and rookie defensive tackle Christian Barmore, who were both injured during Sunday’s loss to the Miami Dolphins.
During his weekly appearance on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show” on Monday, Belichick provided a glimmer of hope for the two players ahead of Saturday night’s Wild Card weekend matchup against the Buffalo Bills.
“We just got back late last night. We’ll see how things go this morning, but I’d say we’re hopeful,” said Belichick, when asked for an update.
Wynn suffered an ankle injury during the first half, while Barmore was carted off after hurting his right leg late in the fourth quarter.
According to the NFL Network, initial tests on Barmore’s leg conducted at Hard Rock Stadium did not indicate a major injury, but the second-round rookie is nonetheless scheduled for an MRI.
The second-round rookie has been a presence up front and one of the team’s best pass rushers.
He finished the regular season with 46 tackles, 1.5 sacks and nine QB hits. His loss would be significant against the Bills.
Wynn, meanwhile, has struggled at different points of the season, although playing well recently. He was replaced by swing tackle Justin Herron for the remainder of the game. Herron did a good job filling in.
Patriots’ 2022 regular-season opponents finalized
Soon enough, the Patriots will be on to the 2022 season.
Whenever they turn the page, they’ll have a loaded schedule to look forward to.
The Pats will face every team from AFC and NFC North next season, plus second-place teams from other divisions. They’ll play eight games at home and nine others on the road, having played the inverse in 2021.
Below is a full list of their home and road opponents for the 2022 season.
HOME
Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Bengals, Colts, Ravens, Bears, Lions
ROAD
Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Browns, Steelers, Cardinals, Packers, Vikings, Raiders
The dates and times will be announced in late April or May, when the league annually releases its regular-season schedule.
Titans get AFC’s No. 1 seed; Colts’ loss helps Steelers
By TERESA M. WALKER
The AFC playoffs will be running through Music City, and the Tennessee Titans should have Derrick Henry back for their first game this postseason.
The Tennessee Titans, who used an NFL-high 91 players for the most ever in a non-strike season, clinched their first No. 1 seed since 2008 and third overall. They needed only a win Sunday, though they made it interesting before holding off the team that replaced them in Houston 28-25 to clinch the AFC’s top spot.
Titans coach Mike Vrabel noted nobody hands out T-shirts and hats for clinching the top seed.
“We understand we’re in the Elite Eight,” Vrabel said. “We’ve moved onto the second round of the playoffs without having to play a playoff game.”
This postseason will feature seven teams who missed the playoffs last season: Arizona, Cincinnati, Dallas, New England, Philadelphia, San Francisco and the Las Vegas Raiders, who clinched their berth in the regular season’s final game. It wound up a 35-32 overtime thriller over the Chargers when a tie would’ve put both in.
“We knew no matter what we didn’t want a tie,” Raiders quarterback Derek Carr said. “We wanted to win the football game.”
The Chiefs (12-5) needed the Titans to lose to clinch the AFC’s top seed. The Titans’ win locked Kansas City in the No. 2 seed thanks to Tennessee (12-5) holding the tiebreaker after beating the Chiefs 27-3 on Oct. 24 in Nashville. Kansas City will host Pittsburgh on Sunday night in the wild-card round.
Only the Green Bay Packers had their playoff seeding set as the NFC’s No. 1 seed going into the NFL’s final week of the regular season.
The Indianapolis Colts came in on a roll with seven Pro Bowl players needing only to beat Jacksonville to reach the playoffs. Instead, the Colts blew a wild-card berth by losing their seventh straight road game to the Jaguars 26-11.
Ben Roethlisberger will play at least one more game after Daniel Carlson ended the possibility of a chaotic tie in Las Vegas. The Steelers had been on the outside looking in until the Colts’ loss, and they beat Baltimore 16-13 in overtime. Then they had to wait and watch in case the Raiders and Chargers tied before clinching the No. 7 seed.
“I’m just happy for Ben,” Steelers kicker Chris Boswell said. “We’re sending him to the playoffs. This team deserves it.”
The fifth-seeded Raiders (10-7) will visit No. 4 seed Cincinnati (10-7) on Saturday afternoon in the first game of the wild-card round. The AFC North champion Bengals routed the Raiders 32-13 on a trip to Las Vegas in November.
The Buffalo Bills (11-6) clinched their second straight AFC East title and the No. 3 seed by beating the Jets 27-10. They will host the sixth-seeded Patriots (10-7) on Saturday night in New England’s first wild-card game on the road under coach Bill Belichick — the Pats’ 17 previous playoff berths all came as AFC East champs.
The Patriots lost three of four, including 33-24 to Miami on Sunday. Each team won on the other’s home field with the Patriots throwing only three passes to win 14-10 in Buffalo, while the Bills won 33-21 in Foxborough on Dec. 26.
In the NFC, the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers (13-4) clinched the No. 2 seed by downing Carolina 41-17. The Bucs will host seven-seeded Philadelphia (9-8) in the first wild-card game Sunday.
Third-seeded Dallas, which routed the Eagles on Saturday night, will host No. 6 seed San Francisco (10-7) in the second wild-card game Sunday afternoon. The Niners beat the Rams 27-24 in overtime to earn their second playoff berth in three seasons.
The Rams (12-5) won their third NFC West title in five seasons with coach Sean McVay when Arizona lost 38-30 to Seattle for the Cardinals’ fourth loss in five games. The Rams loss dropped them to the No. 4 seed, and they will host the fifth-seeded Cardinals (11-6) on Monday night, Jan. 17, in the wild-card round. Each team won as the visitor in the two matchups this season. Arizona won at SoFi Stadium 37-20 in October and the Rams won 30-23 at Arizona last month.
“Playing on the road has been good to us, so it will be a plus if we can go out and handle business the same way,” Arizona defensive back Jalen Thompson said.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
How to get more from a performance review
During my year-end performance review, my boss downplayed my accomplishments, downgraded the official review to a five-minute conversation, and glossed over my questions about getting promoted in the new year. Should I talk to her again? What should my next steps be?
Sorry to hear the performance review was more like an informal chat than what you were expecting. You can do several things: First, ensure your performance review is on file and quantify things as much as possible. This shows less subjectivity and more objectivity. If you trained people in your department, how many people did you train? If you brought in new clients, what’s the revenue? Also, while it’s fresh on your mind, update your resume with quantifiable bullet points.
Regarding the promotion conversation, you may want to get on your boss’s calendar to talk further. Ask questions regarding the skills and experiences you’ll need to get promoted, what should you be proactive in pursuing/how you will be able to do this, what is the timeline and more. There may be specific job-related questions that you can ask as well.
This should not be done over an email or Slack — aim for in person or video. If not, then definitely via a phone call.
It’s a dialogue, not a monologue. Speak confidently and clearly, pause when necessary, and refer to notes in front of you if need be. Feel free to take notes during the conversation too. Read your boss’s body language. If your boss indicates a promotion will happen this year, ask follow-up questions. For instance, if she suggests you take a class, ask if there’s a budget to cover the cost. Get specific and granular.
If it’s clear that a promotion is not in the cards, or you’re getting vague answers or you’re not going to be given access to develop your skills, or your gut simply tells you something feels “off,” this may feel deflating.
It’s also inspiring (even when it doesn’t feel that way in the moment): Consider this a green light! You know where you stand with the company. Rather than wait around until the next year-end review to be told a promotion still isn’t in your future, take initiative. If your goal is to land that promotion, start looking for a new job externally.
Try to gain those coveted skills and experiences externally through volunteer positions, online classes and more.
My co-worker asks me the same questions. Repetitively. When he was new, it was understandable, but he’s been here more than six months asking the same questions. It’s constant interruptions. What should I do?
Set boundaries with empathy. There’s a fine line because as a colleague, you want to be supportive and helpful, but when it’s constantly interrupting your work with information you already provided, it can feel frustrating.
Be patient and kind as there may be an underlying reason like perhaps short-term memory loss.
Another possibility is that despite being hired, your new colleague really isn’t qualified for the job and may be in over his/her/their head.
You may want to suggest that your colleague create an FAQ document with questions and answers that you provided and forward emails indicating answers you previously sent.
— Tribune News Service
