Binance All-set to Build an Office in Solana Based Metaverse

- The metaverse structure will serve as a meeting place for customers.
- Chris Lund announced the new relationship between the two companies.
Many blockchains have begun collaborating with enterprises to produce metaverse products, and the metaverse is fully underway. Binance.US and the Solana blockchain have just formed a collaboration.
Binance.US hopes to establish a presence in Portals, the metaverse platform based on the Solana blockchain, due to the agreement. Users will freely walk and explore structures and interactive areas in the metaverse. On Twitter, Portals’ head of community and partnerships, Chris Lund, announced the new relationship between the two companies.
The department head said:
“Binance. US is getting a space in Portals Downtown with a focus on delivering the latest news, charts, and events virtually.”
Similar Plans of FTX
Lund also disclosed FTX’s U.S. arm would also open an office in the Solana Blockchain Portals. Solana’s blockchain is only one of several open metaverses based on Ethereum that many firms are pursuing. Other blockchain providers have begun using it as a result of the Ethereum blockchain’s fast transaction rates.
Read more: Ethereum Price Prediction
Those interested in building on the Solana blockchain seem to choose Portals. According to Zachary Tindall, spokesman for Binance.US, the metaverse structure will serve as a meeting place for customers of the crypto exchange.
Read more: Solana Price Prediction
A “metaverse” is a virtual universe where people may interact much as they would in the real world but in a virtual environment instead. A growing number of businesses have announced ambitions to join the metaverse in the last year. This is the first time a tech giant like Facebook has taken the lead by renaming itself as Meta.