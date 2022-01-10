Bob Saget’s Kids: Everything To Know About His 3 Beautiful Daughters

The late TV and comedy icon had three daughters during his first marriage to Sherri Kramer. Find out everything you need to know about his three girls here.

Bob Saget was perhaps best-known as one of the greatest TV dads of all time for his role as Danny Tanner in Full House. While fans loved seeing Danny raise his three daughters on the show, Bob was a father to three daughters of his own in real life. The comedian was married to his first wife Sherri Kramer, 65, from 1982 to 1997, and that marriage brought three beautiful girls: Aubrey, 34, Lara Melanie, 34, and Jennifer Belle, 29.

Following his unexpected death at 65-years-old on Sunday January 9, he’s survived by the three girls and his current wife Kelly Rizzo. In a statement, Bob’s family mourned his loss. “He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter. Though we ask for privacy at this time, we invite you to join us in remembering the love and laughter that Bob brought to the world,” they said. Find out everything you need to know about Bob Saget’s daughters here.

Aubrey

A few years after Bob and Sherri got married, the comedian‘s older twin daughters were born in 1987. While her dad was most well known for his stand-up comedy and his TV roles, Aubrey went on to work in the arts in a very different way, and she became a painter. She received a BFA and MFA from New York University in 2009 and 2016, respectively. “Aubrey Saget’s paintings focus on framing and pacing. The imagery varies in its intimate references,” the statement on her website says. Aubrey also occasionally shares her paintings on Instagram.

When Bob died, Aubrey took to her Instagram to share a the final text message that her dad had sent to her, and it showed both his love for his family and for performing. “Thank u. Love u. Showtime!” he wrote to his daughter the night before his stand-up show in Ponte Verdra Beach, Florida.

Lara Melanie

Bob and Sherri had their daughter Lara at the same time as Aubrey. Like her sister, Lara also became an artist. She’s the co-founder of the New York-based art exhibition collective Studio 200. Much of her work appears to begin with natural elements and then evolve into more vibrant pieces. She explains that her artwork involves heating rocks and marbles in her artistic statement. “My work makes materially visible the limitations of logic. My practice is fueled by the belief that not all facts are absolute. Facts are, more often than not, placeholders for future facts,” she wrote in the statement. Besides being an artist, her Instagram bio also says that she’s a yoga instructor.

Jennifer Belle

Bob and Sherri had their youngest daughter Jennifer in November 1992. While their youngest daughter has kept mostly private, the Full House star was clearly a doting father who adored all three of his girls. He spoke about his love for his daughters in a 2016 interview with People. “They are the light of my life. I am a fortunate man in that all three of my daughters are exceptional. Very high beings, very smart people, very wonderful and very brilliant, very beautiful. They’re all artists,” he said at the time.