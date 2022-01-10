Connect with us

Celebrities

Britney Spears Rocks Nothing But Lacy Red Underwear In Sexy New Mirror Pics

Published

9 seconds ago

on

Britney Spears left little to the imagination when she posed in nothing but a sexy red lacy thong for a slew of new mirror photos.

When it comes to Britney Spears, 40, one thing is for sure – she is not afraid to show some skin on social media and that’s exactly what she did in her latest post. Britney posed completely naked except for a tiny red strappy lace thong, with her back facing the mirror. The slideshow of photos highlighted Brit’s backside.

The singer posted the photos with the caption, “Booty time,” with three red rose emojis, followed by, “photo by: @andreakmcclain.” In the first photo, Britney had her long blonde hair down in waves while her butt was the center of the photo. She styled her look with a pair of brown leather stilettos.

The second photo was the same, only brightened, while the third pictured Britney with her hair thrown up into a ponytail. This photo was a bit more up close and she flexed her back to show off her incredibly toned back muscles while also showing off her behind. Meanwhile, the final photo, pictured a pair of white gloves with a red rose on top of them.

Britney has been showing a ton of skin lately and just the other day, she opted to go completely nude for Instagram, using pink emojis to cover up her private parts. In the photos, Britney was naked in her bathroom posing in the mirror while covering up her chest with one arm.

The only piece of clothing she was wearing in the photo was a pair of thigh-high sheer white socks. Britney captioned the photos, “Free woman energy has never felt better.” When she’s not posing stark naked, Britney is usually wearing some sort of bikini or crop top with short shorts and just the other day she flaunted her toned figure in a sexy baby pink and white two-piece bikini.

Celebrities

Jada Pinkett Smith calls out enemies who pretend to be her allies (Video)

Published

6 mins ago

on

January 10, 2022

By

Photo may have been deleted
By Sandra Rose  | 

Instagram

Jada Pinkett Smith has a warning for fake friends who pretend to be her allies.

In a video on her Instagram page, Jada sent a cryptic warning to the “lion” who lied to her.

“It’s the ones, it’s the allies. It’s the ones that are standing right next to you — who look to you and nod to you as if they got your back and they’re on your side.

“And they nod to you like they’re ready to charge. And you look over and you nod back. And you guys start charging towards the other side together. And that joker takes out their sword and cuts your throat. Those are the tricky ones.”

Jada added:

“You are doing yourself the greatest disservice by excusing that behavior. By letting it slide and by ignoring what that represents… I see fire on the horizon. So that means it’s gon’ be some smoke. But I’m ready. I’m ready.”

She captioned the video: “Make sure that those who claim to be allies are truuuuuue…
Love.”

Jada’s celebrity friends — concerned that she might be referring to one of them — chimed in.

Singer, actress Kelly Rowland wrote in the comments:

“Can someone PLEASE pass around the offering bucket! This woman just gave us a heart felt word!! Thank you Jada!”

And actor and family friend Duane Martin wrote: “BARS,” followed by three fire emojis.

Posted in Celebrity

Tags: Duane Martin, Instagram Live, Jada Pinkett Smith, Kelly Rowland

Celebrities

Yikes: Young Dolph Murder Suspect Still On The Run Despite Promise To Turn Himself In

Published

11 mins ago

on

January 10, 2022

By

Yikes: Young Dolph Murder Suspect Still On The Run Despite Promise To Turn Himself In
Young Dolph’s murder suspect is still on the run, despite claiming he would turn himself in by today.

Source: Jason Mendez / Getty

The Young Dolph murder case is getting closer and closer to being solved, thanks to the US Marshalls and Tennessee police. This weekend, both agencies announced they have a suspect they are looking for in relation to Dolph’s murder. The suspect is 23-year-old Justin Johnson, also known as rapper Straight Drop.

Johnson already has a warrant for a violation of his federal supervised release and is now wanted by the TBI for first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, and theft of property, as well. There is a $15,000 reward for his capture and up to $15,00 for information that leads to his arrest. Once Johnson heard the news, he took to social media to announce he would be turning himself in.

As most predicted, he hasn’t turned himself in as of yet. After posting he would turn himself in, he shared an interview with Judge Christopher Craft explaining why he was even free after a 2017 shooting he admitted to and plead guilty. As for why he posted it, we may never know, but it’s very odd for one of the most wanted men in America to worry about content at a time when the walls are closing in.

Celebrities

Bob Saget Gushed About ‘Wanting To Make People Laugh’ In Final Interview Before Death

Published

22 mins ago

on

January 10, 2022

By

Bob Saget
The ‘Full House’ actor gleefully discussed his podcast and his standup comedy tour in an interview on Jan. 5, just four days before he was found dead at age 65.

Bob Saget was full of joy and optimism in his final interview before his tragic death on January 9. The Full House star spoke to News4Jax on Jan. 5. about looking forward to his standup comedy show at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall in Jacksonville, Florida, which took place the night before he unexpectedly passed away at age 65.

“We comedians have to go where comedy is loud and I’ve had great times in Florida, and I’m going back,” Bob said. “It’s really a nice theater too, it’s small. It’s intimate. There’s a few seats left.”

Bob, who was on his comedy tour for several weeks before his death, also said in his final interview, “I really love doing standup now more than I ever have, and I don’t talk politics, I don’t talk religion, I just want to make people laugh and I don’t want dissension in the room. I just want to make people have a good time and have a good night out.” Bob further gushed over his new tour and explained how he gets to “really play with the audience” during his shows. “I’m not as blue as I used to be. Some people go, ‘Saget, come on. I want Entourage Bob.’ And I’m like, ‘Okay, I’ll throw him in there.’ But it’s really kind of different versions. It’s me. I’m just being myself more. I love it. I just love it.”

Also, Bob talked about his Bob Saget’s Here For You podcast that he started in April 2020 after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. “I started and it meant a lot to me to do it. It became something I loved doing. I’ve had amazing guests and great conversations and I get to be completely myself. You’re making people feel better and that’s my job,” he said.

Bob Saget (Photo: Amy Harris/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

Bob was found dead at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Orlando, Florida on Jan. 9. The Orange Country Sheriff’s Office told HollywoodLife via statement that hotel security found Bob and contacted emergency services who responded at approximately 4 p.m. eastern time. A cause of death has yet to be confirmed, though detectives “have found no signs of foul play drug use.”

Bob was best known for playing dad Danny Tanner on Full House from 1987 until 1995. He reprised the role of Danny Tanner for the Netflix re-boot of the series Fuller House in a recurring capacity beginning in 2016. Bob was also known as the host of America’s Funniest Home Videos from 1989 – 1997, in addition to having a successful stand-up career.

