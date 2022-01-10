News
Broncos 2022 opponents include difficult NFC West
The Broncos’ 2022 opponents are set. Under the NFL’s scheduling formula introduced last year, they will play eight home games and nine road games.
Home-and-away
Kansas City
2021 record: 12-5.
Last meeting: Chiefs 28-24 on Jan. 8.
Comment: The Broncos’ new coach will inherit a 13-game losing streak to Kansas City, which has won five consecutive AFC West titles. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes is 9-0 all-time against the Broncos.
Las Vegas
2021 record: 10-7.
Last meeting: Raiders 17-13 on Dec. 26.
Comment: The Raiders may have a new coach if owner Mark Davis doesn’t retain Rich Bisaccia, whose first game in charge this year was a win in Denver. Regardless of what they do with the head-coaching position, Las Vegas would be foolish to move on from quarterback Derek Carr.
L.A. Chargers
2021 record: 9-8.
Last meeting: Chargers 34-13 on Jan. 2.
Comment: The only division team the Broncos have had recent success against (4-2 in the last three years), new Chargers coach Brandon Staley turned the team around from a 7-9 record in 2020. Like Mahomes, quarterback Justin Herbert is going to be a decade-long problem for the Broncos.
Home
Arizona
2021 record: 11-6.
Last meeting: Broncos 45-10 on Oct. 18, 2018.
Comment: The Broncos’ first game against Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray. Arizona started 7-0, but wheezed to the finish line at 4-6, which cost it a hold on the NFC West it had for most of the season. The Cardinals won’t be concerned about Mile High — they went 8-1 on the road this year.
Houston
2021 record: 4-13.
Last meeting: Broncos 38-24 on Dec. 8, 2019.
Comment: Have a guess on who will be playing quarterback for the Texans? They rolled through veteran Tyrod Taylor and rookie Davis Mills this year as they struggled offensively — only 60 points in the first quarter and only 34 points in the third quarter, which contributed to nine losses by at least 10 points.
Indianapolis
2021 record: 9-8.
Last meeting: Colts 15-13 on Oct. 27, 2019.
Comment: The Colts went from the team nobody wanted to play in the postseason to not qualifying for the playoffs after losing to Las Vegas (23-20 at home) and at Jacksonville (26-11 as 15 1/2-point road favorite). As a kicker, they don’t have a first-round pick. They do have running back Jonathan Taylor, who finished with 1,811 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns.
N.Y. Jets
2021 record: 4-13.
Last meeting: Broncos 26-0 on Sept. 26.
Comment: The Jets were no match for the Broncos’ defense in Week 3, but quarterback Zach Wilson at least got down-the-stretch experience after returning from a knee injury. Jets running back Michael Carter, who was Broncos running back Javonte Williams’ teammate North Carolina, averaged 4.3 yards per carry this year.
San Francisco
2021 record: 10-7.
Last meeting: 49ers 20-14 on Dec. 9, 2018.
Comment: Denver-area native Kyle Shanahan returns with his 49ers for the first time in the regular season. The 49ers overcame a four-game losing streak (Games 3-6) to finish 7-2 in their last nine to quality for the playoffs. Will it be veteran Jimmy Garoppolo or first-round pick Trey Lance at quarterback?
Away
Baltimore
2021 record: 8-9.
Last meeting: Ravens 23-7 on Oct. 3.
Comment: The Ravens came to Denver this season and punched the Broncos in the mouth, triggering a four-game losing streak. Baltimore, partly because it lost quarterback Lamar Jackson, lost its last six games to fall out of playoff contention.
Carolina
2021 record: 5-12.
Last meeting: Broncos 32-27 on Dec. 13, 2020.
Comment: The Panthers finished the season even more poorly than the Broncos, losing their final seven games and 12 of their final 14 after a 3-0 start. Carolina will have a new offensive coordinator (Joe Brady was fired in early December) and quarterback Sam Darnold is under contract. Denver-area native Christian McCaffrey was injured when the Panthers hosted the Broncos in December 2020.
Jacksonville
2021 record: 3-14.
Last meeting: Broncos 23-13 on Sept. 19.
Comment: The competition between the Broncos and Jaguars may already be underway as both teams are in the market for new coaches. The Urban Meyer Error was arguably the biggest disaster in NFL history; he didn’t make it through one full season. The Jaguars are starting over, but at least they have quarterback Trevor Lawrence.
L.A. Rams
2021 record: 12-5.
Last meeting: Rams 23-20 on Oct. 14, 2018.
Comment: The Von Miller Bowl? Maybe. Miller was traded to the Rams in October for 2022 second- and third-round picks and is a free agent after the season. Sign us up for a matchup between Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II (four interceptions as a rookie) and Rams receiver Cooper Kupp (145 catches-1,947 yards-16 touchdowns this year).
Seattle
2021 record: 7-10.
Last meeting: Broncos 27-24 on Sept. 9, 2018.
Comment: This game will definitely be in prime-time as Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson returns to face the team he led to two Super Bowls (one win). OK, maybe it’s a long-shot, but it would sure spice up this matchup and, well, the entire Broncos organization. The Seahawks will be coming off their first losing season since 2011.
Tennessee
2021 record: 12-5.
Last meeting: Titans 16-14 on Sept. 14, 2020.
Comment: The Titans wrapped up the AFC’s top seed with their win over Houston on Sunday. The Broncos’ rush defense must be better in 2022 and their biggest test will be facing running back Derrick Henry, who had 937 yards and 10 touchdowns in only eight games (foot injury).
News
Bill Belichick says he’s ‘hopeful’ regarding injured Patriots Isaiah Wynn and Christian Barmore
Bill Belichick sounded somewhat optimistic with respect to left tackle Isaiah Wynn and rookie defensive tackle Christian Barmore, who were both injured during Sunday’s loss to the Miami Dolphins.
During his weekly appearance on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show” on Monday, Belichick provided a glimmer of hope for the two players ahead of Saturday night’s Wild Card weekend matchup against the Buffalo Bills.
“We just got back late last night. We’ll see how things go this morning, but I’d say we’re hopeful,” said Belichick, when asked for an update.
Wynn suffered an ankle injury during the first half, while Barmore was carted off after hurting his right leg late in the fourth quarter.
According to the NFL Network, initial tests on Barmore’s leg conducted at Hard Rock Stadium did not indicate a major injury, but the second-round rookie is nonetheless scheduled for an MRI.
The second-round rookie has been a presence up front and one of the team’s best pass rushers.
He finished the regular season with 46 tackles, 1.5 sacks and nine QB hits. His loss would be significant against the Bills.
Wynn, meanwhile, has struggled at different points of the season, although playing well recently. He was replaced by swing tackle Justin Herron for the remainder of the game. Herron did a good job filling in.
News
Patriots’ 2022 regular-season opponents finalized
Soon enough, the Patriots will be on to the 2022 season.
Whenever they turn the page, they’ll have a loaded schedule to look forward to.
The Pats will face every team from AFC and NFC North next season, plus second-place teams from other divisions. They’ll play eight games at home and nine others on the road, having played the inverse in 2021.
Below is a full list of their home and road opponents for the 2022 season.
HOME
Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Bengals, Colts, Ravens, Bears, Lions
ROAD
Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Browns, Steelers, Cardinals, Packers, Vikings, Raiders
The dates and times will be announced in late April or May, when the league annually releases its regular-season schedule.
News
Titans get AFC’s No. 1 seed; Colts’ loss helps Steelers
By TERESA M. WALKER
The AFC playoffs will be running through Music City, and the Tennessee Titans should have Derrick Henry back for their first game this postseason.
The Tennessee Titans, who used an NFL-high 91 players for the most ever in a non-strike season, clinched their first No. 1 seed since 2008 and third overall. They needed only a win Sunday, though they made it interesting before holding off the team that replaced them in Houston 28-25 to clinch the AFC’s top spot.
Titans coach Mike Vrabel noted nobody hands out T-shirts and hats for clinching the top seed.
“We understand we’re in the Elite Eight,” Vrabel said. “We’ve moved onto the second round of the playoffs without having to play a playoff game.”
This postseason will feature seven teams who missed the playoffs last season: Arizona, Cincinnati, Dallas, New England, Philadelphia, San Francisco and the Las Vegas Raiders, who clinched their berth in the regular season’s final game. It wound up a 35-32 overtime thriller over the Chargers when a tie would’ve put both in.
“We knew no matter what we didn’t want a tie,” Raiders quarterback Derek Carr said. “We wanted to win the football game.”
The Chiefs (12-5) needed the Titans to lose to clinch the AFC’s top seed. The Titans’ win locked Kansas City in the No. 2 seed thanks to Tennessee (12-5) holding the tiebreaker after beating the Chiefs 27-3 on Oct. 24 in Nashville. Kansas City will host Pittsburgh on Sunday night in the wild-card round.
Only the Green Bay Packers had their playoff seeding set as the NFC’s No. 1 seed going into the NFL’s final week of the regular season.
The Indianapolis Colts came in on a roll with seven Pro Bowl players needing only to beat Jacksonville to reach the playoffs. Instead, the Colts blew a wild-card berth by losing their seventh straight road game to the Jaguars 26-11.
Ben Roethlisberger will play at least one more game after Daniel Carlson ended the possibility of a chaotic tie in Las Vegas. The Steelers had been on the outside looking in until the Colts’ loss, and they beat Baltimore 16-13 in overtime. Then they had to wait and watch in case the Raiders and Chargers tied before clinching the No. 7 seed.
“I’m just happy for Ben,” Steelers kicker Chris Boswell said. “We’re sending him to the playoffs. This team deserves it.”
The fifth-seeded Raiders (10-7) will visit No. 4 seed Cincinnati (10-7) on Saturday afternoon in the first game of the wild-card round. The AFC North champion Bengals routed the Raiders 32-13 on a trip to Las Vegas in November.
The Buffalo Bills (11-6) clinched their second straight AFC East title and the No. 3 seed by beating the Jets 27-10. They will host the sixth-seeded Patriots (10-7) on Saturday night in New England’s first wild-card game on the road under coach Bill Belichick — the Pats’ 17 previous playoff berths all came as AFC East champs.
The Patriots lost three of four, including 33-24 to Miami on Sunday. Each team won on the other’s home field with the Patriots throwing only three passes to win 14-10 in Buffalo, while the Bills won 33-21 in Foxborough on Dec. 26.
In the NFC, the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers (13-4) clinched the No. 2 seed by downing Carolina 41-17. The Bucs will host seven-seeded Philadelphia (9-8) in the first wild-card game Sunday.
Third-seeded Dallas, which routed the Eagles on Saturday night, will host No. 6 seed San Francisco (10-7) in the second wild-card game Sunday afternoon. The Niners beat the Rams 27-24 in overtime to earn their second playoff berth in three seasons.
The Rams (12-5) won their third NFC West title in five seasons with coach Sean McVay when Arizona lost 38-30 to Seattle for the Cardinals’ fourth loss in five games. The Rams loss dropped them to the No. 4 seed, and they will host the fifth-seeded Cardinals (11-6) on Monday night, Jan. 17, in the wild-card round. Each team won as the visitor in the two matchups this season. Arizona won at SoFi Stadium 37-20 in October and the Rams won 30-23 at Arizona last month.
“Playing on the road has been good to us, so it will be a plus if we can go out and handle business the same way,” Arizona defensive back Jalen Thompson said.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
