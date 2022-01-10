News
Broncos fire Vic Fangio: How the sports world reacted on Twitter
The Broncos fired Vic Fangio on Sunday after he served three years as head coach of the team.
Fangio, 63, compiled a 19-30 record in three losing seasons in Denver.
Here’s a look at how the world of sports reacted to the move by the Broncos:
The Vic Fangio era is over in Denver.
Death by inches.
— Zach Bye (@byesline) January 9, 2022
You know the reports about Vic Fangio being fired are true because he just threw the red flag and is trying to challenge it. #BroncosCountry
— Ryan Greene 📷 (@RyanCBS4) January 9, 2022
Clearly folks have strong feelings about Vic Fangio, but let’s show him some grace on what is a very hard day for him & his family. Everyone at Dove Valley, upstairs & downstairs, has nothing but good things to say about Vic. In the end, it’s the relationships that really matter.
— Nate Jackson (@NathanSerious) January 9, 2022
Right after John Elway’s presser last coaching search, I predicted Vic Fangio as the next head coach of the Broncos.
After George Paton’s presser today, I’m predicting Dan Quinn as the next head coach of the Broncos.
— RK (@RyanKoenigsberg) January 9, 2022
A hat tip to Vic Fangio. … Put up with my X-and-O questions via text. … Preferred in-person press briefings in our Zoom culture. … Never once got upset with second-guessing/critical questions. … Didn’t mind give-and-take away from podium. … I like him. #Broncos
— Ryan O’Halloran (@ryanohalloran) January 9, 2022
Utter frustration with Broncos and hate for losing?
I get that.
Hate for Vic Fangio and glee at his firing?
Petty. You’re better than that, Broncos Country.
This franchise has had big problems for years.
Bowlen bickering. Elway. No QB.
Fangio had to go. But he’s also fall guy.
— Mark Kiszla (@markkiszla) January 9, 2022
Unless #Broncos overachieved and made playoffs, I always saw it as a foregone conclusion that GM George Paton would fire Vic Fangio.
This is Paton’s show now and he’s not going to put his re-building plans into the hands of an underperforming coaching staff he didn’t hire. #NFL
— Kyle Newman (@KyleNewmanDP) January 9, 2022
I’m going to remember the Vic Fangio tenure differently than most I think.
His time was up given his record over the past 3 years but I’m pretty confident it could’ve been worse lol. It wasn’t this all around train wreck that is being portrayed. I get it though, tired of losing
— Joey Richards (@JRDrafts) January 9, 2022
.@Dalton_Risner66 reflecting on his relationship with Vic Fangio and sharing some very important perspective:
“It’s definitely sad to see. You care about these people as humans, I feel like a lot of people lose sight of that”#broncos #BroncosCountry @CBSDenver pic.twitter.com/IHckBCAHHV
— Romi Bean (@Romi_Bean) January 9, 2022
GM George Paton made the decision this morning and coach Vic Fangio was able to say goodbye to his staff — an important part of this. A well-respected man, he’ll be in demand as a DC. https://t.co/0F7LPv1vAE
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 9, 2022
The national narrative on the #Broncos firing Vic Fangio will be, “Just look at the Broncos defense with Fangio, you can’t win without a great quarterback.”
The analysis is true, but it’s lazy analysis.
Vic’s in-game decision making made him a poor head coach.
— Eric Goodman (@EricGoodman) January 9, 2022
Vic Fangio is going to make some team very, very happy when they hire him to be defensive coordinator. It didn’t work out as a HC in Denver for many reasons, but he leaves this job with his reputation as a defensive coach firmly in tact.
— Lindsay Jones (@bylindsayhjones) January 9, 2022
The #Broncos become the third team with a head coach vacancy, and it’s an attractive one, with #Cowboys DC Dan Quinn, #Patriots ILB coach Jerod Mayo and #Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett among names to watch.
Meanwhile, Vic Fangio immediately becomes a hot DC candidate.
— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 9, 2022
Retweeting this because it’s relevant. George Paton does think well of Vic Fangio. But the body of work of the Fangio era and long- and short-term trends and direction outweighed the fondness and working relationship. Paton is tasked with making tough calls, & he did so today. https://t.co/zig1SnoME2
— Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) January 9, 2022
While Vic Fangio’s tenure in Denver didn’t include the amount of wins that the team hoped for, Vic and his coaches did instill a foundation and culture amongst the players that was much needed.
The locker room is very tight knit. Very appealing for whoever the next HC will be.
— Cody Roark (@CodyRoarkNFL) January 9, 2022
News
Ravens eliminated from playoff contention with 16-13 overtime loss to Ben Roethlisberger’s Steelers in season finale
Kicker Chris Boswell hit a 38-yard field goal late in overtime to lift the Pittsburgh Steelers to a 16-13 win in Baltimore, ending the Ravens’ season and likely sending quarterback Ben Roethlisberger into the playoffs in what’s expected to be his final season.
On a crucial fourth-and-8 play with less than three minutes remaining in overtime, Roethlisberger found wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud open over the middle for a 10-yard completion. A 15-yard run by rookie running back Najee Harris two plays later set the Steelers up for Boswell’s game-winning kick and capped the 11th game-winning drive of Roethlisberger’s career. He finished 30-for-44 for 244 yards, one touchdown and an interception.
The loss was the Ravens’ sixth straight and doomed their somewhat reinvigorated playoff hopes. With the Indianapolis Colts’ stunning loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Ravens needed only to win and get two more results in Sunday’s later games — a New England Patriots win over the Miami Dolphins and a Las Vegas Raiders win over the Los Angeles Chargers in prime time — to defy their minuscule playoff odds and earn the AFC’s No. 7 seed.
Even with quarterback Lamar Jackson sidelined by an ankle injury, the Ravens (8-9) had chance after chance to win. But in his fourth career start, quarterback Tyler Huntley finished 16-for-31 for 141 yards and two interceptions, his worst performance of the season. On his final pass, on the Ravens’ first and drive of overtime, he missed tight end Mark Andrews (eight catches for 85 yards) on a third-down pass that would’ve led the Ravens into field-goal range.
Roethlisberger’s drive cemented a Ravens collapse that started in Week 13, when the team entered Pittsburgh (9-7-1) with an 8-3 record and the AFC’s top seed. Five weeks later, their season ended short of the playoffs for the first time since 2017 and at the bottom of the AFC North for the first time under coach John Harbaugh.
With Terrell Suggs on hand, the Ravens played the kind of defense the legendary outside linebacker was so used to presiding over, holding Pittsburgh to 249 yards and 4.1 yards per play in regulation.
But they couldn’t stiffen up on Pittsburgh’s game-winning drive in overtime, or late in regulation. On a 10-play, 50-yard slog of a possession late in the fourth quarter, Pittsburgh converted a third-and-9 and third-and-6 — it had just two other third-down conversions in regulation — and moved into the red zone for the first time all game. On second-and-goal from the 6, Roethlisberger found wide receiver Chase Claypool on a quick hitter over the middle for a catch-and-run score. The Steelers led 13-10, and Terrible Towels waved in every section of M&T Bank Stadium.
The Ravens weren’t done. Huntley’s 21-yard scramble pushed the offense into field-goal range, and the Ravens had a chance to keep the pressure on with a third-and-2. But Huntley’s designed quarterback run was stuffed short of the line to gain, and kicker Justin Tucker’s 46-yard field goal tied the game.
Neither offense threatened again in regulation. The Steelers, approaching midfield on their next possession, punted on fourth-and-1 with 44 seconds remaining. The Ravens got just one first down after taking over. The Steelers sent the game to overtime with a kneel-down.
In a game lacking big gainers, Ravens running back Latavius Murray (16 carries for 150 yards). He wasn’t touched on a 46-yard touchdown sprint up the middle early in the third quarter. The Ravens’ longest carry this season was also their first offensive touchdown in over six quarters and gave them a 10-3 lead.
The Steelers quickly answered with a field goal, but Murray kept running like he was determined to carry the Ravens into the playoffs. He had runs of 27, 22 and 6 yards as the Ravens cruised to Pittsburgh’s 15. But on the first play of the fourth quarter, more red-zone trouble awaited them there.
On second-and-7 from Pittsburgh’s 12, Huntley looked for Andrews, who settled into an opening in the middle of the end zone. His pass took too long to get there; cornerback Cameron Sutton drove on the throw for an interception. It was Huntley’s first career game with more than two picks.
After also wasting red-zone appearances in a crucial Week 17 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, the Ravens started Sunday’s game unable to move the ball — or at least not give it away.
On their first drive, center Bradley Bozeman appeared to deliver a shotgun snap off his backside, sending the ball tumbling to Huntley, who picked it up, then lost it again after a diving tackle by outside linebacker T.J. Watt. Defensive end Henry Mondeaux fell on the loose ball at the Ravens’ 39-yard line amid a wild scramble, and the Steelers turned the short field into a 28-yard field goal by Boswell.
On the Ravens’ next drive, trouble arrived after the snap. Huntley floated a pass over the middle to Andrews, but it sailed too far overhead and into the waiting hands of safety Terrell Edmunds.
On the Ravens’ third drive, even special teams joined in on the misadventures. Rather than have the offense go for it on fourth-and-2 at Pittsburgh’s 45, the Ravens sent out their punt team. But rather than try to pin the Steelers deep, Sam Koch turned a punt into a fake punt. His pass to wide receiver Tylan Wallace, a gunner, fell incomplete, Koch’s first incompletion in eight career attempts.
The Ravens didn’t get into field-goal range until their final possession of the first half, but even that drive ended with a whiff of disappointment. Facing first-and-goal from Pittsburgh’s 3, Huntley was brought down by Watt, who tied the NFL single-season record with his 22 ½ sack, then buzzed a would-be touchdown pass through wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown’s hands, then had his third-down throw to tight end Eric Tomlinson disrupted by Watt.
Tucker’s 24-yard field goal with 11 seconds remaining effectively ended a first half in which the teams combined for three turnovers, two third-down conversions and a measly 3.8 yards per play.
News
Ravens’ 2022 schedule: home games vs. Bills and Dolphins, road tests vs. Patriots and Buccaneers
As the Ravens’ season ended Sunday, their 2022 schedule started to come into focus.
The Ravens will face at least five playoff teams next season, including a home game against the AFC East champion Buffalo Bills and road tests against the NFC South champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New England Patriots.
In addition to their six games against the AFC North — three at home and three away against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals — the Ravens will face the entire AFC East, the entire NFC South and the last-place finishers in the AFC West, AFC South and NFC East.
Under the NFL’s scheduling rotation, the Ravens will host the Carolina Panthers, Miami Dolphins, Atlanta Falcons and Denver Broncos along with the Bills. They’ll play road games against the New York Jets, New Orleans Saints, Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Giants as well as the Buccaneers and Patriots.
For the first time since 2017, the Ravens don’t have Kansas City on their regular-season schedule. The Chiefs’ four-game winning streak in the series ended this season with a 36-35 loss in Baltimore in September. With the Ravens scheduled to face Tampa Bay, they’ll also likely face quarterback Tom Brady for the first time since he left New England for the Buccaneers after the 2019 season.
Home: Bengals, Browns, Steelers, Bills, Dolphins, Falcons, Panthers and Broncos
Road: Bengals, Browns, Steelers, Patriots, N.Y. Jets, Saints, Buccaneers, Jaguars and N.Y. Giants
News
Jaylen Waddle breaks NFL rookie receptions record; Sunday slate affects Dolphins’ 2022 first-round draft pick and schedule
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle broke the NFL rookie receptions record during Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium.
With a simple 5-yard catch on an out route to the sideline, Waddle recorded his third catch on Sunday, putting him at 102 in his rookie season, breaking Anquan Boldin’s mark of 101 established with the Arizona Cardinals in 2003.
Miami coach Brian Flores denied potentially trying to get the record out of the way early this past week, but Waddle got the third reception on the Dolphins’ fourth play from scrimmage.
Although Waddle needed the extra 17th game of the regular season that was added this season, he broke the record in 16 games. He missed the Dolphins’ Dec. 5 win over the New York Giants on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Waddle, who entered Sunday with 988 receiving yards on the season, also surpassed 1,000 yards in his rookie campaign. His reception total ranks third in Dolphins’ history, trailing only Jarvis Landry, who had 112 in 2017 and 110 in 2015.
Boldin played high school football at Pahokee and collegiately at Florida State.
Week 18′s draft impact
The Dolphins’ draft position in the first round of the upcoming draft is not affected by the team’s own result in Sunday’s season finale against the Patriots.
Remember, there were two trades with the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers last offseason that moved Miami off of the 2021 draft’s No. 3 pick, which was previously acquired from the Houston Texans, back to No. 12 and then up to No. 6, where Waddle was eventually selected.
In the trades, the Dolphins’ 2022 first-round pick went to the Eagles, while Miami’s place is tied to the 49ers’ finish.
While the Dolphins play against the Patriots, fans can root for a San Francisco loss to the Los Angeles Rams and New Orleans Saints win over the Atlanta Falcons in the same 4:25 p.m. time slot. If both occur, the 49ers are left out of the NFC playoffs.
That would mean San Francisco’s pick going to the Dolphins would be a top-18 choice. If the 49ers qualify for the postseason, the selection would be upward of that number, and it could go very deep into the end of the first round if San Francisco is then able to pull off a wild-card round upset. If the 49ers win a playoff game, the pick going to Miami will be 25 or worse.
Dolphins’ 2022 opponents
Sixteen of the 17 Dolphins opponents in 2022 have been settled, with the last to be determined on the “Sunday Night Football” game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers.
The loser of the Chargers-Raiders game will host the Dolphins next season. This is because AFC East teams play against an AFC West team that finished in the same position in its division next year. Miami is locked in at No. 3 in the East, and the loser between Los Angeles and Las Vegas will be the third-place finisher of the West.
The same concept goes for the AFC South, as the Dolphins will host the Texans, who finished third in that division.
The rest of Miami’s schedule: The annual home-and-home against AFC East foes the Patriots, New York Jets and Buffalo Bills; the entire AFC North with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns at home and Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens on the road; the entire NFC North with the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings at home and Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions on the road; and the extra 17th game of the regular season will be a trip to San Francisco to take on the 49ers, who finished third in the NFC West, like the Dolphins did in the AFC East.
If Chargers-Raiders ends in a tie, Las Vegas finishes behind Los Angeles and the Raiders host the Dolphins in a regular season game for a third consecutive season.
Dates for all matchups are yet to be announced.
Dolphins-Patriots inactives
If the Dolphins are willing to let Mike Gesicki walk in free agency because they feel rookie Hunter Long is ready to step up in the tight end rotation, they’ll have to base it off of mostly practice reps for Long.
Long was one of the five healthy inactives announced by the Dolphins prior to kickoff, along with running back Salvon Ahmed, wide receiver Preston Williams and linebackers Vince Biegel and Darius Hodge. No Dolphins players entered Sunday with an injury designation, while cornerback Noah Igbinoghene and safety Sheldrick Redwine were the only two on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Long was inactive for 10 games in his rookie year. He played seven, started two and finished with one reception for 8 yards.
The Patriots had two key defenders already announced as out prior to Sunday, safety Kyle Dugger and linebacker Dont’a Hightower. The only three other inactive players for New England were quarterback Jarrett Stidham, tight end Devin Asiasi and running back J.J. Taylor.
This story will be updated.
Broncos fire Vic Fangio: How the sports world reacted on Twitter
Ravens eliminated from playoff contention with 16-13 overtime loss to Ben Roethlisberger’s Steelers in season finale
Ravens’ 2022 schedule: home games vs. Bills and Dolphins, road tests vs. Patriots and Buccaneers
Jaylen Waddle breaks NFL rookie receptions record; Sunday slate affects Dolphins’ 2022 first-round draft pick and schedule
Pete Davidson Wants Relationship With Kim Kardashian ‘To Last’: He ‘Refuses To Screw It Up’
Instant analysis from Ravens’ 16-13 overtime loss against the Pittsburgh Steelers
Chicago Bears finish 6-11 — and in 3rd place in the NFC North. Here’s how the 2021 season unfolded.
How Matt Nagy’s 34-31 record stacks up with other Chicago Bears coaches
Week 18 recap: Chicago Bears finish their season 6-11 after collapsing in a 31-17 loss to the Minnesota Vikings
Rhea Durham: 5 Things About Mark Wahlberg’s Model Wife
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?
Stellar Processes 1.8 Billion Transactions, Was 2021 Its Best Year Ever?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News1 week ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News4 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News3 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News4 days ago
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
-
News2 weeks ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1