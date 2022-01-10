News
Broncos secure No. 9 pick in 2022 NFL draft after loss to Chiefs
For the second straight year, the Broncos will have the No. 9 overall pick in the NFL draft.
Denver secured the pick after losing, 28-24, to the Chiefs on Jan. 8 at Empower Field at Mile High. The first 18 picks — made up of teams that missed the postseason — were determined at the end of the regular season. Picks Nos. 19-32 are held by teams that reached the playoffs and the order was be determined by the results of the postseason.
The Broncos selected cornerback Pat Surtain II with the No. 9 pick in the 2021 draft.
Here’s the 2022 NFL draft order. This will be updated:
- Jacksonville Jaguars (3-14)
- Detroit Lions (3-13-1)
- Houston Texans (4-13)
- New York Jets (4-13)
- New York Giants (4-13)
- Carolina Panthers (5-11)
- New York Giants [via Chicago Bears] (6-11)
- Atlanta Falcons (7-10)
- Denver Broncos (7-10)
- New York Jets [via Seattle Seahawks] (7-10)
- Washington Football Team (7-10)
- Minnesota Vikings (8-9)
- Cleveland Browns (8-9)
- Baltimore Ravens (8-9)
- Philadelphia Eagles [via Miami Dolphins] (9-8)
- Philadelphia Eagles [via Indianapolis Colts] (9-8)
- Los Angeles Chargers (9-8)
- New Orleans Saints (9-8)
Second area Walmart closing for pandemic cleaning
ARNOLD, Mo. – The Walmart location on Michigan Ave is closing today to allow cleaning crews to sanitize the building. The temporary closure is part of a corporate program to clean the stores.
“As you know, several areas across the country have begun seeing a renewed increase in positive COVID-19 cases, and we want to assist health officials working against the pandemic. In support of this effort, we have chosen to temporarily close our Arnold store location at 2201 Michigan Ave today at 2 p.m. as part of an ongoing company-initiated program. This will allow extra time for a third-party specialist to further sanitize the store and will also give our associates additional time to restock shelves and prepare the store to once again serve the community. We plan to reopen the store to customers at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 11,” a portion of Walmart’s official statement on the closing.
The store will be closed through Monday to allow time for employees to restock the shelves. Walmart will open the Arnold location for business on Tuesday at 6:00 am. The company will continue conducting employee health assessments, and all unvaccinated associates must still wear face coverings.
“Everything we’re doing is for the well-being of our associates and the thousands of customers we serve daily, and in consideration of guidance by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and health experts. We will follow CDC guidance, which includes fully vaccinated people wearing masks in public indoor settings in counties with substantial or high transmission,” a portion of Walmart’s official statement on the closing.
Walmart also offers COVID-19 vaccines to customers and employees. They can get them on or off the clock ad receive two hours of paid leave. Employees get up to three days of paid leave if they have an adverse reaction to the shot.
This is the second Walmart in the area to close for pandemic cleaning. The Bridgeton Walmart closed for cleaning on Friday, January 7, and reopened Sunday morning.
Woman, teen jump into icy pond, rescue 3 children in Arapahoe County
A woman and a teenage boy didn’t hesitate and jumped into an icy pond in Arapahoe County to rescue three children who fell through the ice Sunday afternoon, the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office tweeted.
One of the victims was not breathing when they were pulled out, but first responders performed CPR on the child, who eventually began breathing on their own, the sheriff’s office said. The child was transported to the hospital in an unknown condition.
Five children between the ages of 6 and 8 years of age were playing on an icy pond at 9100 E. Florida Ave. when three of the children fell through the ice.
Read the full story at thedenverchannel.com.
Dave Hyde: Tua’s future, season’s consequence — ball’s in Dolphins owner Steve Ross’ court if he knows what to do
There were “Tua” chants in the end. There was also the coach, Brian Flores, talking afterward of the “resilience” of his team while basking in the radiance of a season sweep of New England.
If only it meant something.
If only it had any consequence.
If only the Dolphins had played like this when it actually mattered the previous week in Tennessee.
What kind of fun-fest would Sunday have been if the Dolphins knocked New England from the playoff perch, 33-24, while qualifying themselves?
That, folks, would have been something to be, “proud of this team, proud of their fight, their resilience,” as Flores said after Sunday’s game.
As it was, this was a hollow day, an empty season, right down to the chants for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who probably played his final game in a Dolphins uniform. That’s up to team owner Steve Ross. He hasn’t talked publicly in nearly two years, so it’s hard to know his thoughts on anything, much less how he feels about this rebuild having a fourth birthday party Monday with no playoff appearance.
The ball’s in your court, Steve.
Do you want to: a) Cut bait with Tua after two seasons; b) cut bait general manager Chris Grier for picking Tua in a three-year sacrifice of seasons; c) cut bait with Flores and move on to the object of your heart’s desire a decade ago in an apparently NFL-bound Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh; or d) all of the calamitous above?
You can make a case for each of them.
You can make the case for none.
You can wonder if Ross knows what to do, considering he’s had 12 years as owner with one playoff game.
You can also expect him to have Deshaun Watson on Line 1 any day now, too, considering that’s the position we were in at the Nov. 2 trade deadline. Has anything changed to change that idea? Has Ross considered what it would be like to have a face of the franchise who faces 22 sexual assault allegations?
Tua was great on Sunday’s opening drive, completing all seven passes for 54 yards and a touchdown. He then completed 55 yards of passes the rest of the day. He’s a guy right now. Just a guy. Is there something more there?
His bigger plays Sunday were with his feet, actual third-down runs he hadn’t shown an affection toward trying until the final minutes of the season.
“We wanted to end this season with a bang, that’s what we went out and did,” he said.
Well, if a fun but inconsequential win is a bang, that’s what it was.
“This season has been up and down for me and a lot of the guys,” he said. “We’ll see what the offseason has planned for us.”
Yes, here we are, the offseason. Again. You want to say its the most important offseason in years for the Dolphins, but that’s how it’s been the last three seasons.
Flores was asked a question Sunday about how it felt to be the second Dolphins coach to have a winning seasons in two of his first three years. Does it matter he didn’t make the playoffs in either season?
Flores also was asked how it felt to sweep the Patriots for the Dolphins first time in 20 years. Let me answer: Wouldn’t it have felt better if it meant the Dolphins were going to the playoffs instead of the Patriots?
Here’s a simple question for Flores: Was this a successful year? Bottom-line-stuff. Basic where’s-your-bar fundamentals.
“Every year is different,” Flores said by way of answering. “Every experience you learn from them, good or bad. That’s kind of how I try to approach everything. I’ve learned a lot this year about myself, this team, players on this team and the people in our building. That’s really what I take from it. … I’d like to think I’ve grown a little bit, but I hope that’s the case for everyone.”
That’s existential, man.
I was just expecting some perspective on having a good but ultimately meaningless Sunday in the bigger picture of a lost season. The goal was the playoffs. I mean, wasn’t it? Or has that bar become one too high for everyone?
Another season says goodbye as the chants of, “Tua,” echo. Does it matter another year was lost? Does Ross care? Or should we just celebrate nothing wins?
“It had its highs and it had its lows,” receiver Jaylen Waddle said of the season, a great one for him. “I don’t even have words for it. It was just new.”
He’s a rookie, bless him. All his seasons are ahead of him. But no rookie of the past 20 years has won a playoff game for the Dolphins. Sunday was fun. But imagine what it would have felt like if that win meant anything?
