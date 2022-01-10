Cassidy Timbrooks: 5 Things To Know About ‘The Bachelor’ Contestant With A ‘Secret Side Piece’

A preview for the Jan. 10 episode of ‘The Bachelor’ shows Cassidy Timbrooks admitting that she has a guy who she’d been ‘hooking up with on and off’ before the show.

Cassidy Timbrooks has some of the other girls questioning her intentions on the Jan. 10 episode of The Bachelor. A preview for the episode shows Cassidy telling another contestant, “There’s one guy that I’ve been hooking up with one and off.” Later on, that woman appears to confront Clayton Echard with the information, telling him, “She was FaceTiming him right before she met you.”

The truth is coming out 😳 Don’t miss the drama unfold MONDAY on #TheBachelor. pic.twitter.com/p1Uy1cR02I — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) January 8, 2022

Another sneak peek shows Cassidy slacking off on the group date, where the ladies were tasked with planning a birthday party for a group of kids. Instead of doing the task she was assigned, Cassidy pulled Clayton aside for one-on-one time. “I don’t really care if the girls are a little miffed,” she admits. “Ultimately, I’m here to date Clayton.” The other girls are not happy with Cassidy’s actions, and someone even calls her “disrespectful.” Meanwhile, Cassidy declares that she’s a “frontrunner” for Clayton’s heart. We’ll see how it all goes down when the episode airs, but for now, he’s more to know about Cassidy:

1. What Is Cassidy’s Job?

Cassidy’s Bachelor bio lists her job as an Executive Assistant in Los Angeles, California. More specifically, she is an Executive Regional Recruiter, according to her LinkedIn. She has been working at Titanium Recruiting Inc. since March 2020, where she focuses on recruiting candidates for jobs focused in Fire Protection and Low Voltage Security industries. Prior to beginning her professional career, Cassidy worked as a bartender at various restaurants in Boston and California from 2016 until the beginning of 2020.

2. Where Did Cassidy Go To College?

Cassidy was a student at Arizona State University from 2013-2016. She graduated in 2016 with an Associate’s Degree in Business Administration and Management.

3. What Is Cassidy Looking For In A Man?

After spending her twenties “experiencing life to the fullest,” Cassidy says she knows what she wants in a relationship. “She is driven, confident and looking for a partner who can keep up with her fast-paced lifestyle,” her ABC bio says. “She wants someone attracted to her independence, a teammate who wants to create a home and someone who can match her adventurous nature.”

4. Cassidy’s Dad Died In 2020

In October 2020, Cassidy revealed on Instagram that her dad had passed away at just 58 years old. She had previously shared with her followers that he was suffering from brain cancer and only had a few months to live. In the lengthy Oct. 2020 message, she admitted that her father wasn’t part of her life for “quite some time” before his passing. However, she revealed that she was with him, her stepmother and other family members during the last few months of his life. “I will regret, probably forever, allowing my pride to stop me rom reaching out to him so many dozens of times over the years,” she admitted. “I encourage you to extend forgiveness in your lives, even to those who maybe aren’t sorry or don’t quite deserve it.”

5. Where Is Cassidy From?

Cassidy’s Instagram page reveals that she was raised in Arizona before spending a few years in Boston after college. She now resides in Santa Monica, California.