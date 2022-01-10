Celebrities
Cassidy Timbrooks: 5 Things To Know About ‘The Bachelor’ Contestant With A ‘Secret Side Piece’
A preview for the Jan. 10 episode of ‘The Bachelor’ shows Cassidy Timbrooks admitting that she has a guy who she’d been ‘hooking up with on and off’ before the show.
Cassidy Timbrooks has some of the other girls questioning her intentions on the Jan. 10 episode of The Bachelor. A preview for the episode shows Cassidy telling another contestant, “There’s one guy that I’ve been hooking up with one and off.” Later on, that woman appears to confront Clayton Echard with the information, telling him, “She was FaceTiming him right before she met you.”
The truth is coming out 😳 Don’t miss the drama unfold MONDAY on #TheBachelor. pic.twitter.com/p1Uy1cR02I
— The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) January 8, 2022
Another sneak peek shows Cassidy slacking off on the group date, where the ladies were tasked with planning a birthday party for a group of kids. Instead of doing the task she was assigned, Cassidy pulled Clayton aside for one-on-one time. “I don’t really care if the girls are a little miffed,” she admits. “Ultimately, I’m here to date Clayton.” The other girls are not happy with Cassidy’s actions, and someone even calls her “disrespectful.” Meanwhile, Cassidy declares that she’s a “frontrunner” for Clayton’s heart. We’ll see how it all goes down when the episode airs, but for now, he’s more to know about Cassidy:
1. What Is Cassidy’s Job?
Cassidy’s Bachelor bio lists her job as an Executive Assistant in Los Angeles, California. More specifically, she is an Executive Regional Recruiter, according to her LinkedIn. She has been working at Titanium Recruiting Inc. since March 2020, where she focuses on recruiting candidates for jobs focused in Fire Protection and Low Voltage Security industries. Prior to beginning her professional career, Cassidy worked as a bartender at various restaurants in Boston and California from 2016 until the beginning of 2020.
2. Where Did Cassidy Go To College?
Cassidy was a student at Arizona State University from 2013-2016. She graduated in 2016 with an Associate’s Degree in Business Administration and Management.
3. What Is Cassidy Looking For In A Man?
After spending her twenties “experiencing life to the fullest,” Cassidy says she knows what she wants in a relationship. “She is driven, confident and looking for a partner who can keep up with her fast-paced lifestyle,” her ABC bio says. “She wants someone attracted to her independence, a teammate who wants to create a home and someone who can match her adventurous nature.”
4. Cassidy’s Dad Died In 2020
In October 2020, Cassidy revealed on Instagram that her dad had passed away at just 58 years old. She had previously shared with her followers that he was suffering from brain cancer and only had a few months to live. In the lengthy Oct. 2020 message, she admitted that her father wasn’t part of her life for “quite some time” before his passing. However, she revealed that she was with him, her stepmother and other family members during the last few months of his life. “I will regret, probably forever, allowing my pride to stop me rom reaching out to him so many dozens of times over the years,” she admitted. “I encourage you to extend forgiveness in your lives, even to those who maybe aren’t sorry or don’t quite deserve it.”
5. Where Is Cassidy From?
Cassidy’s Instagram page reveals that she was raised in Arizona before spending a few years in Boston after college. She now resides in Santa Monica, California.
Celebrities
John Stamos Speaks Out Following Longtime Friend & Co-Star Bob Saget’s Death: ‘I Am Gutted’
John Stamos is mourning the unexpected loss of one of his longest friendships.
Comedian and former Full House star Bob Saget was found dead in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, FL on Sunday, January 9. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the tragic news in a tweet, which came following a performance from Saget in Jacksonville the night before. He was 65.
Following the heartbreaking and unexpected news, Stamos spoke out about the loss of his Full House co-star and longtime friend.
“I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock,” he tweeted. “I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby.”
The pair first worked together on the set of Full House, which aired from September 22, 1987, to May 23, 1995.
The pair played brothers-in-law, Danny Tanner and Jesse Katsopolis, who move in with their college best friend, Joey Gladstone (played by Dave Coulier), to help raise Danny’s three daughters — D.J. (Candace Cameron Bure), Stephanie (Jodie Sweetin) and Michelle (Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen) — following the death of Danny’s wife.
More recently, the actors reprised their roles on Netflix’s reboot, Fuller House, which ran for five seasons from Feb. 26, 2016, to June 2, 2020.
Over the decades John Stamos and Bob Saget have remained close friends, as evidenced by a birthday post to Stamos from the comedian in 2019.
“You are the most wonderful brother anyone could wish for —You do so much to help so many,” Saget wrote at the time. “I am so proud to have you in my life for the past 75 years. Here’s to another 75 my amazing brother.”
Rest In Peace, Bob Saget.
Celebrities
Chris Pratt Holds Daughter Lyla, 1, On Walk With Reportedly Pregnant Katherine Schwarzenegger
The ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ star sported a cowboy hat, while he had a relaxing Sunday morning with his family.
Yeehaw! Chris Pratt, 42, was a loving father as he cradled his one-year-old daughter Lyla, while he was on a stroll with his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger, 32, on Sunday January 9. The family looked happy on the sunny morning, as Chris rocked a cowboy hat along with his black t-shirt and shorts. Katherine sported a similar all-black outfit, while Lyla wore an adorable beige outfit, as she sat in her dad’s arms.
It seemed like a sweet relaxing morning out on the town in Los Angeles. Other than the sweet family outing, Lyla may also be becoming a big sister soon! Katherine is reportedly pregnant with her second child, a source told People on December 16. This would be Katherine’s second child and Chris’ third! Chris, who’s been married to the author since 2019, shares his older son Jack, 9, with his ex-wife Anna Faris.
If Katherine is expecting her second child, it’s definitely an exciting time for the Pratts, as they grow their family! The pair brought Lyla and Jack along for a sweet lunch date with Katherine’s sister Christina and mom Maria Shriver earlier in December, and the whole extended family seem like they get along great.
Chris has gushed about his relationship with Katherine, and he definitely seems like he’d be excited for another little one with his wife. He raved about her in a November Instagram post with a photo of the two of them. ” Look how she’s looking at me! I mean. Find you somebody that looks at you like that!! You know!? We met in church. She’s given me an amazing life, a gorgeous healthy daughter,” he partially wrote in the caption at the time.
While the post received a bit of backlash from his ex-wife’s fans, Chris’ mother-in-law wrote a similar touching post about her daughter’s husband. “I want to remind you today what a good man you are, what a great father you are to Jack and Lyla, what a great husband you are to Katherine, what a great son in law you are to me, and what a great sense of humor you have,” Maria wrote in an Instagram caption.
Celebrities
RHOA’s Porsha Williams Breaks Silence on Family Fight as Fiance Simon Guobadia Tattoos Her Name on His Back
After last night/week’s episode of Porsha’s Family Matters, viewers were treated to so much violent family drama that it’s a lot to unpack.
Punches, vegetation, and food were all being thrown between the family members. After the physical altercations on the “family retreat” and Porsha’s cousin Storm’s sexual harassment claims, which both involved Porsha’s ex Dennis McKinley, Porsha Williams is finally breaking her silence.
The Shade Room was able to capture Porsha’s Instagram posts/Stories, and she is claiming to take partial “accountability” for a lot of the problems that have gone down between her and her family members.
In the post, Porsha stated, “There is a lot that viewers didn’t get to see tonight, and I wish we had more cameras to capture that, which I understand is nobody’s fault.”
Porsha continued on by saying, “I’ve learned in the past that physical violence is never okay, especially when a man is causing physical harm to women. That is something we are too desensitized to as a society.”
Porsha went on to say that the reason it has taken so long to discuss the situation is that she was trying to protect her daughter, Pilar, via protecting Dennis and his business. However, “looking back” now, she says she regrets it.
“I spoke to some of my family members that were present and decided at the time it was best not to talk about what cameras didn’t get to capture because I was trying to protect Dennis, his business, and therefore our own daughter. Looking back that was not the right idea,” the RHOA alum explained.
She concluded by saying, “I take accountability for reacting strongly to what I was seeing and hearing. While I was not physical with Ms. Gina, I regret to arguing with an elder. We’re six months removed from this incident and I’m looking forward, not backwards.”
In happier news, Porsha and her fiancé, Simon Guobadia, are going strong as Porsha posted a photo to her Instagram of Simon getting Porsha’s name tattooed on his back!
She posted the image and said, “My love for you knows no limits. It is timeless, spaceless, formless, unshakable and unbreakable. In good times and bad, happy and sad, through the highs and lowest of lows know that I am there with you. I will be your strength as you have been mine, desire your best and highest good to manifest itself in your life. You are an unbelievable comfort, grace, wonder, inspiration, soul deep connection for which I will forever be grateful. Do not think for one second you are alone, for two hearts and souls joined together in friendship, for this life and in many past lives, forges an unbreakable bond that only grows stronger in time. I love you.
Awe I’m so excited your very first tattoo is my name 🥰🥰 My ride or die through thick or thin, this love will stand strong until the end.”
Porsha’s Family Matters airs Sunday nights at 8 p.m. EST on Bravo.
