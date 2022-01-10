News
Chicago Bears fire GM Ryan Pace and coach Matt Nagy in a big shakeup at Halas Hall
The Chicago Bears are in the market for a new general manager and head coach after firing Ryan Pace and Matt Nagy on Monday, according to league sources.
While the move to fire Nagy was expected as the losses piled up in his fourth season, Pace’s fate after seven years in his role seemed less clear over the last month.
Ultimately, Bears Chairman George McCaskey cut ties with the decision-maker, whose teams posted a 48-65 record, qualified for the postseason twice and failed to record a playoff victory.
Along with the losing record, Pace’s tenure will most be associated with crucial misses at the quarterback position and his move to hire Nagy.
Pace traded up from No. 3 to No. 2 in the 2017 NFL draft, selecting Mitch Trubisky over fellow first-round quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson. After four roller-coaster seasons, the Bears let Trubisky head into free agency in 2021, and he signed on to be the Buffalo Bills backup.
The Bears have made multiple moves to try to correct that mistake, including trading for Nick Foles, signing Andy Dalton and drafting Justin Fields. The aggressive trade up to draft Fields could be a big moment in Bears history if Fields becomes the franchise quarterback the Bears hope he will be.
But the evaluation on Fields is still incomplete after a rocky rookie season.
Trubisky wasn’t Pace’s only first-round fail, with wide receiver Kevin White in 2015 and outside linebacker Leonard Floyd in 2017 also not panning out. Pace’s recent decisions created salary-cap issues and a roster that is lacking in talent and depth at a few key positions, leading to a 6-11 2021 season.
Aside from drafting Fields, Pace’s landmark moment was a trade to acquire Khalil Mack on Labor Day weekend 2018, which helped jump-start a division-championship season. He was named the league’s executive of the year by the Sporting News.
His first-round pick of inside linebacker Roquan Smith and his ability to find solid midround picks, including second-year wide receiver Darnell Mooney in the fifth round, were among his other achievements.
He also was instrumental in jump-starting a $100 million project to expand Halas Hall, an overhaul that was completed in 2019 with a 162,500-square-foot football-operations addition.
After his first three seasons with coach John Fox, Pace hired Nagy in 2018 after Nagy spent five seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, first as quarterbacks coach, then as co-offensive coordinator and finally as offensive coordinator in 2017. Nagy, who began his coaching career as a Philadelphia Eagles assistant under Andy Reid, had called plays in only a handful of games for the Chiefs when the Bears hired him.
In Nagy’s first stint as an NFL head coach, his teams went 34-31, including a 12-4 record, an NFC North title and a playoff loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in his first season in 2018. Nagy was named the NFL Coach of the Year after that season.
But the Bears didn’t put together a winning season in his next three, including back-to-back 8-8 campaigns in 2019 and 2020. The latter resulted in a playoff berth but ended with a dispiriting 21-9 loss to the New Orleans Saints.
Nagy’s tenure was marked by lengthy losing streaks in each of his last three seasons, including a five-game skid in 2021.
After the last loss of the 2021 streak – a 16-13 defeat to the Baltimore Ravens at Soldier Field – a Patch.com report surfaced that Bears leadership planned to fire Nagy following the next game. McCaskey eventually told Nagy and his players the report was not true, but that declaration simply put off the inevitable decision.
At the heart of Nagy’s firing was his inability to elevate the Bears – despite multiple quarterbacks and coaches trying to help him. His teams ranked 29th in offensive yards and points per game in 2019, 26th in yards and 22nd in points per game in 2020 and 28th in yards and 26th in points per game entering the 2021 season finale.
The Bears cycled through quarterbacks Trubisky, Foles, Dalton and Fields during his tenure. Nagy replaced offensive coordinator Mark Helfrich with Bill Lazor in 2020 and handed off play-calling duties to Lazor twice in an effort to boost the offense. None of the moves had lasting positive effects.
Fields, whom Nagy was entrusted to develop, won just two of his first 10 starts, throwing for 1,870 yards, seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions.
Now Bears leadership must zero in on the right coach to help Fields develop as the No. 11 draft pick moves into his second NFL season in 2022.
The status of Bears President and CEO Ted Phillips also is worth monitoring this week.
Phillips has been the Bears president for 23 seasons, a lengthy stretch defined by mediocrity. The Bears went 13-3 in 2006 and later advanced to Super Bowl XLI, in which they lost to the Indianapolis Colts. But in Phillips’ time as team president, the franchise has made only six playoff appearances and won just three postseason games. The 2021 season was the ninth in his tenure in which the Bears lost at least 10 games. That stretch has come while cycling through three general managers and five head coaches.
Who will be the next head coach of the Chicago Bears? Here are 27 potential candidates.
Who will be the next head coach of the Chicago Bears? Here is a list of potential candidates, in alphabetical order.
Dennis Allen, Saints defensive coordinator
He has done a nice job in New Orleans since 2015 after a three-year run as the Oakland Raiders head coach.
Eric Bieniemy, Chiefs offensive coordinator
Bieniemy interviewed with seven teams during the last cycle and likely will be considered again. The Bears might not want to go back to the Andy Reid tree again.
Todd Bowles, Buccaneers defensive coordinator
He has been in Tampa the last three years after serving as the Jets head coach for four years. The Bears interviewed Bowles in 2015 before hiring John Fox.
Matt Campbell, Iowa State head coach
His name has popped up for a couple of years as a college coach who could jump to the NFL. It seems unlikely in this spot, but you never know.
Brian Daboll, Bills offensive coordinator
Daboll deserves credit for his hand in developing quarterback Josh Allen. He has a diverse background with plenty of time in New England as well as three other stops as an offensive coordinator.
Ryan Day, Ohio State head coach
Perhaps the Bears would turn to Justin Fields’ college coach, who has a 34-4 record running the Buckeyes.
Todd Downing, Titans offensive coordinator
Downing followed Arthur Smith as the offensive coordinator in Tennessee. He was considered a possible hire as Bears quarterbacks coach when Matt Nagy hired his initial staff in 2018.
Matt Eberflus, Colts defensive coordinator
He has run the Colts defense since 2018 and was interviewed for three head coaching jobs in the last cycle.
Leslie Frazier, Bills defensive coordinator
The former Bears cornerback has experience in the role after a stint as head coach of the Vikings. He’s directing one of the league’s best defenses.
Aaron Glenn, Lions defensive coordinator
Glenn is considered a riser in the industry and got an interview from the Jets last year.
Harold Goodwin, Buccaneers assistant head coach/running game coordinator
The former Bears assistant’s name isn’t mentioned as often as fellow Bucs assistants Todd Bowles and Byron Leftwich, but he’s quite well-regarded.
Patrick Graham, Giants defensive coordinator
Graham broke into the NFL with the Patriots and has since worked in Green Bay and Miami. He’s in his second tour with the Giants. Graham is Yale-educated, and the Jets tried to meet with him last year.
Nathaniel Hackett, Packers offensive coordinator
Green Bay is on a terrific three-year run under coach Matt LaFleur, and Hackett has earned credit along the way for the team’s offensive production.
Jim Harbaugh, Michigan head coach
The former Bears quarterback’s name has been out there for more than a week, with links to the team that drafted him and to the Las Vegas Raiders. Harbaugh began his coaching career with the Raiders. If he could lure his former 49ers defensive coordinator Vic Fangio to join him, they would be a terrific package.
Mike Kafka, Chiefs QB coach/passing game coordinator
The former Northwestern quarterback and St. Rita product is another fast riser. Just like with Bieniemy, it’s a little hard to believe the Bears would look to Kansas City for their next coach.
Byron Leftwich, Buccaneers offensive coordinator
Tampa Bay’s Super Bowl run last year might have worked against Leftwich. His name is hot this time around.
Don ‘Wink’ Martindale, Ravens defensive coordinator
He has been regarded as one of the better defensive coordinators in the league for several years.
Jerod Mayo, Patriots inside linebackers coach
The NFL’s defensive rookie of the year in 2008 has started his coaching career quickly. He’s only in his third year on Bill Belichick’s staff but appears to be on the fast track.
Josh McDaniels, Patriots offensive coordinator
McDaniels was all set to become the Colts head coach in 2018 before changing his mind. The Bears interviewed him in that cycle too. Eventually, the former Broncos head coach will get a second opportunity somewhere.
Kellen Moore, Cowboys offensive coordinator
The former Boise State quarterback reportedly turned down an opportunity to return to his alma mater as head coach. He has been the offensive coordinator in Dallas for three years and is a hot name.
Raheem Morris, Rams defensive coordinator
It has been a decade since Morris spent three seasons as head coach of the Buccaneers. He worked as an assistant on both sides of the ball in Atlanta.
Kevin O’Connell, Rams offensive coordinator
Assistants working with Sean McVay have been intriguing for teams in the hiring cycle.
Doug Pederson, former Eagles head coach
After a year off, Pederson appears ready to get back into the game. He won a Super Bowl ring in Philadelphia.
Dan Quinn, Cowboys defensive coordinator
The former Falcons head coach has done a fantastic job in one season in Dallas. He was well-regarded by staff and players in Atlanta and could get another shot.
Greg Roman, Ravens offensive coordinator
He has done a really good job tailoring the offense in Baltimore to what quarterback Lamar Jackson does best.
DeMeco Ryans, 49ers defensive coordinator
Like Mayo, Ryans is a former standout linebacker who is climbing the coaching ladder quickly.
David Shaw, Stanford head coach
His name is bandied about at this time every year, but Jim Harbaugh’s replacement at Stanford has yet to show an inclination to jump to the NFL.
Who will be the next general manager of the Chicago Bears? Here are 21 potential candidates.
Who will be the next general manager of the Chicago Bears? The franchise is hiring their fourth GM in chairman George McCaskey’s 12th season.
Here is a list of potential candidates, in alphabetical order.
Morocco Brown, Colts director of college scouting
A former pro scout for the Bears, Brown was director of pro personnel in Washington before moving to Cleveland as vice president of player personnel. He later landed on the college side with the Colts, who have drafted well in recent years.
Ryan Cowden, Titans vice president of player personnel
After a long run on the college side in Carolina, he oversees pro and college scouting in Tennessee. Cowden interviewed for the Washington Football Team GM job last year.
Thomas Dimitroff, former Falcons general manager
The Falcons ultimately unraveled under Dimitroff, but they were very competitive for a good stretch and reached a Super Bowl.
Ed Dodds, Colts assistant general manager
A longtime national scout in Seattle, Dodds moved to Indianapolis to work with Chris Ballard. Dodds interviewed with the Lions and Panthers last year.
Brandon Hunt, Steelers pro scouting coordinator
He has been in the role with the Steelers since 2010 and could be an in-house replacement for Pittsburgh GM Kevin Colbert, who reportedly will retire after the NFL draft.
Jeff Ireland, Saints vice president/assistant GM
A ball boy for the Bears during the 1980s, Ireland is credited with guiding some very strong drafts in New Orleans. He has been in the GM role previously with the Dolphins and was a fast riser in scouting with the Cowboys. His grandfather Jim Parmer was a scouting legend for the Bears.
Dwayne Joseph, Raiders director of pro scouting
The former Bears cornerback worked as the director of player development for the Raiders before getting into scouting on the pro and college sides. He was in Philadelphia when the Eagles won the Super Bowl.
Champ Kelly, Bears assistant director of player personnel
It’s probably unlikely the Bears would consider an in-house candidate, but Kelly got consideration around the league the last few years, getting interviews with Carolina and Denver for their GM jobs last January.
Omar Khan, Steelers vice president of football and business administration
Khan has long been mentioned as a GM candidate and talked with two teams last year. Like Hunt, he could potentially replace Colbert.
Will McClay, Cowboys vice president of player personnel
McClay is basically the highest-ranking personnel member of the Cowboys not related to Jerry Jones. He could be on the path to becoming a GM.
Dan Morgan, Panthers assistant general manager
The former standout linebacker moved seamlessly into scouting and has risen in the ranks with the Seahawks, Bills and now Panthers.
Jim Nagy, executive director of the Senior Bowl
A veteran scout who has been a part of staffs that appeared in six Super Bowls (winning four), Nagy would be an interesting candidate. His role in running the Senior Bowl has surely broadened his horizons.
Monti Ossenfort, Titans director of player personnel
The former director of college scouting in New England got two interviews with the Panthers for their GM job last year.
Adam Peters, 49ers assistant GM
The former director of college scouting for the Broncos was a finalist in Carolina a year ago.
Scott Pioli, former Chiefs GM
Pioli was the assistant GM in Atlanta from 2014-19 and had the top role in Kansas City for four years. He’s well-regarded and could be back in the mix at some point.
Louis Riddick, ESPN analyst
A former director of pro personnel for the Eagles, Riddick interviewed with three teams last January. His platform on “Monday Night Football” has surely exposed him to new ideas should an opportunity come his way.
John Schneider, Seahawks GM
The situation in Seattle is tenuous, and no one seems to know what will happen with coach Pete Carroll and Schneider, who got a new contract last January. Carroll has control of the 53-man roster, so Schneider’s potential availability is interesting. The Lions reportedly tried to lure him a year ago, as Schneider has Midwest ties.
Joe Schoen, Bills assistant GM
Buffalo has constructed one of the best rosters in the league. Schoen interviewed in Carolina last year.
Rick Smith, former Texans GM
Smith was the GM in Houston from 2006-17 and has gotten momentum toward another shot recently. He interviewed in Atlanta and Detroit last year.
John Spytek, Buccaneers vice president of player personnel
A former college scout for the Broncos, he’s the right-hand man of Bucs GM Jason Licht.
JoJo Wooden, Chargers director of player personnel
Wooden has ample experience on the pro and college sides and could get interest in this cycle.
Raiders’ wild win gives NFL playoffs strong start
Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders played to win, knocking the Los Angeles Chargers out of the playoffs and sending the Pittsburgh Steelers to the tournament.
The NFL’s playoff field was set when the Raiders locked up the final wild-card spot by beating the Chargers in overtime in a wild, winner-take-all game Sunday night.
The Raiders could’ve punched their ticket to the postseason — and given the Chargers a spot — by taking a knee on the final play. Instead, Daniel Carlson — a former prep standout at The Classical Academy in Colorado Springs — kicked a 47-yard field goal as time expired in overtime for a 35-32 win.
The Steelers extended Ben Roethlisberger’s career with an overtime win of their own and had to wait to make sure the Chargers-Raiders didn’t finish in a tie.
The 49ers also needed overtime to advance to the playoffs.
Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers didn’t let up against Carolina, and the reigning Super Bowl champions earned the No. 2 seed when Jimmy Garoppolo rallied San Francisco past the Rams.
An NFC championship rematch against Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay is in line if the Buccaneers and Packers keep winning.
First, Brady and the Bucs face rested Philadelphia, while Green Bay has a week off.
“This is our toughest opponent all year,” said Brady, who lost to Nick Foles and the Eagles in the Super Bowl four years ago with New England. “We’re playing a team that’s very talented and made it to this point for a reason. We have to do everything we have to do to get the win. This is a football team that has been playing really well, good on offense, they have a very good defense, good front, very healthy. It’s going to be a very tough game.”
Tennessee fought off Houston to secure the AFC’s bye, pushing the two-time defending conference champion Chiefs down to the second seed.
Lowly Jacksonville upset Indianapolis, paving the way for Roethlisberger and the Steelers to get in with a victory at Baltimore.
Here are the matchups and how things may go next weekend:
SATURDAY
Las Vegas (10-7) at Cincinnati (10-7)
Joe Burrow led the Bengals from worst to first in the AFC North and got a chance to skip the last game while Carr and the Raiders survived a late comeback to win their fourth straight to advance.
Burrow, dynamic rookie receiver Ja’Marr Chase and Pro Bowl running back Joe Mixon present a tough challenge for the Raiders, who were gassed by the end of their 70-minute marathon against Los Angeles. Cincy hasn’t won a playoff game in 31 years. The Raiders last won a playoff game in 2003. Both teams are due. Burrow and the Bengals get the edge because they’re rested.
New England (10-7) at Buffalo (11-6)
The AFC East rivals split two games last month, each winning on the road. The Patriots beat the Bills 14-10 while relying solely on their running game when rookie QB Mac Jones threw just three passes. Buffalo responded with a 33-21 win at New England three weeks later.
Josh Allen led the Bills to the AFC title game last year and they’re back in the hunt for the third straight year with something to prove. Bill Belichick is seeking his first playoff win without Brady in New England. He should still be looking for it after this one.
SUNDAY
Philadelphia (9-8) at Tampa Bay (13-4)
The Eagles have come a long way since a 28-22 home loss to the Buccaneers in Week 6. Rookie coach Nick Sirianni and second-year QB Jalen Hurts led Philly back from a 2-5 start to an unlikely playoff berth. They did it by relying on the run. But Tampa has one of the league’s stingiest run defenses, led by nose tackle Vita Vea.
The banged-up Bucs lost key players down the stretch to injuries and Antonio Brown to drama. They still have Brady and he’s enough. He led the NFL in yards passing, TDs, completions and attempts at age 44.
San Francisco (10-7) at Dallas (12-5)
Facing elimination, Garoppolo and the 49ers overcame a 17-0 deficit to beat the NFC West champion Rams 27-24 in overtime. San Francisco has a strong rushing attack, George Kittle and Deebo Samuel, but Dallas made big strides on defense under first-year coordinator Dan Quinn and sensational seasons from rookie linebacker Micah Parsons and cornerback Trevon Diggs.
It’ll be difficult for the Niners to keep up with Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott, CeeDee Lamb, Amari Cooper and the Cowboys’ star-studded offense.
Pittsburgh (9-7-1) at Kansas City (12-5)
Roethlisberger got a chance to play one more game, but his last one should come in Kansas City. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs went on a roll after a rough start. Mahomes has Travis Kelce, Tyreek Hill, Mecole Hardman and too many options for the Steelers to contain.
MONDAY
Arizona (11-6) at Los Angeles Rams (12-5)
The first Monday night playoff game features another matchup of division rivals. Like the Patriots and Bills, the Cardinals and Rams split in the regular season with each team winning on the road.
Arizona missed an opportunity to win the division by losing at home to Seattle. The Cardinals went 4-6 after a 7-0 start. It’s a new season now. Kyler Murray led Arizona to an impressive road win at Dallas in Week 17, and the Cardinals need James Conner to play after leaving with injured ribs against the Seahawks.
Matthew Stafford joined the Rams looking for playoff success. He seeks his first career postseason win with a superstar cast surrounding him led by Cooper Kupp and Odell Beckham Jr. on offense and Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey on defense. Even though Los Angeles has played better on the road, Stafford should finally get that win and keep alive the possibility the Rams can become the second team to play a Super Bowl in their home stadium.
