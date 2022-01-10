News
Chicago Bears’ season finale updates: Lead the Minnesota Vikings 14-3 at halftime — but what’s the latest buzz around coach Matt Nagy and GM Ryan Pace?
The Chicago Bears and the Minnesota Vikings already were eliminated from playoff contention entering Sunday’s season finale at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Here’s the latest Week 18 updates from Minneapolis.
Halftime: Bears 14, Vikings 3
The Bears defense held the Vikings to 87 net yards in the first half to fuel a 14-3 halftime lead at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Bears quarterback Andy Dalton hit a wide-open Damien Williams with a 23-yard touchdown pass with 31 seconds to play in the second quarter, and Allen Robinson caught the two-point conversion pass for the 14-0 lead.
Bears kicker Cairo Santos made fields goals from 43 and 46 yards out on the Bears’ first and fourth drives of the half.
Meanwhile, Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins completed 5 of 10 passes for 78 yards and was sacked twice, and running back Dalvin Cook gained 12 yards on six carries. Cousins had 65 of those passing yards on the final drive of the half, which ended with Greg Joseph’s 39-yard field goal.
The Bears turned the ball over on fourth down twice in the half.
They went for it on fourth down twice on their second drive. David Montgomery ran for 4 yards on fourth-and-1. But Dalton later was sacked for a loss of 15 yards on a fourth-and-5 blitz, giving the Vikings the ball at midfield.
The Bears defense came through with the stop following that play. Sam Kamara had a tackle for a loss against Dalvin Cook to push the Vikings into third-and-13. And Angelo Blackson took down Cousins while Trevis Gipson stripped the ball, pushing the Vikings out of field-goal range.
The Bears put together another solid drive on their next possession. But on fourth-and-1 from the 13, the Bears opted to pass rather than call a play for Montgomery, and Dalton was sacked again.
Filling in for Justin Fields, who is out with COVID-19, Dalton threw for 162 yards. Montgomery had 61 rushing yards. And Darnell Mooney had six catches for 71 yards to hit 1,000 receiving yards in his second season.
Inactives announced
Bears outside linebacker Robert Quinn and nose tackle Eddie Goldman will play against the Vikings after they were listed as questionable Friday. Quinn, who set the Bears’ single-season sacks record last week, is dealing with a shoulder injury, and Goldman has a finger injury.
Justin Fields remains on the reserve/COVID-19 list and so will not play.
As was previously announced, defensive lineman Akiem Hicks will miss what could be his last game with the Bears as he continues his recovery from a nagging ankle injury.
Cornerback Duke Shelley (heel), offensive linemen Elijah Wilkinson and Lachavious Simmons and running back Ryan Nall are also inactive for the Bears.
For the Vikings, quarterback Kellen Mond, cornerbacks Mackensie Alexander and Kris Boyd, running back Wayne Gallman, tight end Zach Davidson, guard Wyatt Davis and defensive tackle Michael Pierce are inactive.
Latest Bears buzz on Matt Nagy and Ryan Pace
The Tribune’s Brad Biggs reported Friday that while Nagy is expected to be fired Sunday or Monday following the season finale, the buzz around the league is the Bears could retain general manager Ryan Pace in some role.
Pregame
In what potentially could be his last game as Bears coach, Matt Nagy still expects his team to put forth its best effort to end the season on a three-game winning streak.
The Bears beat the Seattle Seahawks and New York Giants after their loss to the Vikings officially knocked them from the playoff race.
“We all play to win the Super Bowl. That’s why we coach, that’s why we play,” Nagy said. “The biggest challenge as a player, as a coach is to make sure that we maintain that obligation to do everything that we’ve been doing … and keep fighting like you would if you had a chance, and that’s what I’m proud of with these guys.
“When there’s adversity that strikes and when things don’t go as well as you want it to go, how do you react? Do you change? Do you treat people differently? Are you a different head coach? Are you a different type of player? Because as they all say, that reveals your true character. In the end, we all look back and say, ‘How did we react during a tough time?’ I think everybody in this building can tell you, ‘We reacted pretty well.’”
Veteran Andy Dalton will start at quarterback after rookie Justin Fields tested positive for COVID-19 during the week. Nagy said Nick Foles would be the backup. Though Fields technically could have tested back into the playing, Nagy indicated the missed practice time Thursday and Friday would be too much to come back from.
Dalton will try to end a challenging season on a high note.
He was the starter to open the season before suffering a knee injury in Week 2. As he was recovering from the injury, the Bears turned to Fields as the permanent starter. Dalton came back to fill in for the then-injured Fields in a Thanksgiving Day win against the Detroit Lions but suffered hand and groin injuries and tested positive for COVID-19 in December.
He returned to beat the Giants last week with Fields out with an ankle injury.
“It’s been up and down,” Dalton said. “There’s a lot that has gone on and a lot of things that were not expected at times, but it’s kind of one of those things that you have to learn and grow from each experience that you have and that’s just kind of where I’m at.”
Injury report
Aside from Fields being on the reserve/COVID-19 list, defensive lineman Akiem Hicks is the only Bears player who was declared out Friday. Hicks has been dealing with an ankle injury and will miss his eighth game this season.
Outside linebacker Robert Quinn (shoulder), nose tackle Eddie Goldman (finger) and cornerback Duke Shelley (heel) were listed as questionable.
The Bears on Saturday elevated wide receiver Dazz Newsome from the practice squad. The 2021 sixth-round pick has played in two games.
For the Vikings, defensive tackle Michael Pierce (illness) is doubtful while Mackensie Alexander (ankle), Kris Boyd (ribs) and Wyatt Davis (illness) are questionable.
Miss anything this week? Catch up before the last kickoff of the season (noon, FOX).
News
Steelers OLB T.J. Watt ties Michael Strahan’s NFL single-season sack record during regular-season finale vs. Ravens
Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt put his stamp in the history books by tying former New York Giants defensive end Michael Strahan’s NFL’s single-season sack record of 22 ½ during Sunday’s regular-season finale against the Ravens.
With 28 seconds left in the first half, Watt ducked under the block attempt of Ravens right tackle David Sharpe and brought down quarterback Tyler Huntley on first-and-goal. In the first quarter, Watt had what looked like a strip-sack negated when it was ruled Huntley had an aborted snap and a fumble.
Watt, a four-time Pro Bowl selection and twice a first team All-Pro who entered the game with 71 career sacks in 76 games, limed off the field two plays later holding his groin. He still has an entire half to set the new mark.
Strahan set the record in 2001 and did it in 16 games. Despite the NFL regular season now being 18 games, Watt missed both the Steelers’ Week 3 game against the Bengals with a groin injury and their Week 11 game against the Chargers with hip and knee injuries.
Detroit Lions’ Al Baker has the unofficial record of 23 in 1978. Sacks were not an official stat until 1982.
News
Watershed moment in NYC: New law allows noncitizens to vote
NEW YORK (AP) — More than 800,000 noncitizens and “Dreamers” in New York City will have access to the ballot box — and could vote in municipal elections as early as next year — after Mayor Eric Adams allowed legislation to automatically become law Sunday.
Opponents have vowed to challenge the new law, which the City Council approved a month ago. Unless a judge halts its implementation, New York City is the first major U.S. city to grant widespread municipal voting rights to noncitizens.
More than a dozen communities across the U.S. already allow noncitizens to cast ballots in local elections, including 11 towns in Maryland and two in Vermont.
Noncitizens still wouldn’t be able to vote for president or members of Congress in federal races, or in the state elections that pick the governor, judges and legislators.
The Board of Elections must now begin drawing an implementation plan by July, including voter registration rules and provisions that would create separate ballots for municipal races to prevent noncitizens from casting ballots in federal and state contests.
It’s a watershed moment for the nation’s most populous city, where legally documented, voting-age noncitizens comprise nearly one in nine of the city’s 7 million voting-age inhabitants. The movement to win voting rights for noncitizens prevailed after numerous setbacks.
The measure would allow noncitizens who have been lawful permanent residents of the city for at least 30 days, as well as those authorized to work in the U.S., including “Dreamers,” to help select the city’s mayor, city council members, borough presidents, comptroller and public advocate.
“Dreamers” are young immigrants brought to the U.S. illegally as children who would benefit from the never-passed DREAM Act or the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which allows them to remain in the country if they meet certain criteria.
The first elections in which noncitizens would be allowed to vote are in 2023.
“We build a stronger democracy when we include the voices of immigrants,” said former City Councilmember Ydanis Rodriguez, who led the charge to win approval for the legislation.
Rodriguez, who Adams appointed as his transportation commissioner, thanked the mayor for his support and expects a vigorous defense against any legal challenges.
Adams recently cast uncertainty over the legislation when he raised concern about the monthlong residency standard, but later said those concerns did not mean he would veto the bill.
While there was some question whether Adams could stop the bill from becoming law, the 30-day time limit for the mayor to take action expired at the stroke of midnight.
Adams said he looked forward to the law bringing millions more into the democratic process.
“I believe that New Yorkers should have a say in their government, which is why I have and will continue to support this important legislation,” Adams said in a statement released Saturday night. He added that his earlier concerns were put at ease after what he called productive dialogue with colleagues.
Former Mayor Bill de Blasio had similar concerns but did not move to veto the measure before vacating City Hall at the end of the year.
Opponents say the council lacks the authority on its own to grant voting rights to noncitizens and should have first sought action by state lawmakers.
Some states, including Alabama, Arizona, Colorado and Florida, have adopted rules that would preempt any attempts to pass laws like the one in New York City.
___
This story has been corrected to show that the DREAM Act hasn’t been passed.
News
Mastrodonato: Red Sox could use an outfielder, but Seiya Suzuki comes with risk
The stove is not hot in America, but in Japan, power-hitting outfielder Seiya Suzuki is in the spotlight.
During an interview with former Red Sox reliever Koji Uehara that was posted to Twitter this week, Suzuki is seen telling Uehara he isn’t sure where he’ll sign in 2022 after he was posted for a transfer to MLB by his current team, the Hiroshima Toyo Carp of the Nippon Professional Baseball Organization.
But Uehara kept pushing Suzuki, asking him first where he’ll sign, then flat out stating, “you’re going to Boston, right?” according to a translation by a baseball YouTuber on Friday.
“No,” Suzuki reportedly told Uehara. “I don’t know about Boston.”
While the 27-year-old hit 38 homers, one behind the league lead during the 2021 season, he comes with the risk of the unknown as the modern game continues to evolve.
The question is whether or not his upper-cut swing will remain en vogue. The all-or-nothing approach has been popular in MLB over the last few years, but we’ve seen signs of that fading away.
The strikeout rate actually dropped from 2020 to ’21, and although the difference was less than a full percentage point, it represented the first time the K-rate declined since ’04 to ’05. The league-wide contact rate also improved from ’20 to ’21, the first time that number has gone up since ’07 to ’08.
But there’s unquestionable intrigue around Suzuki, who keeps popping up in rumors related to the Red Sox.
The fit makes sense. When the Sox traded Hunter Renfroe to the Brewers for Jackie Bradley Jr. and two prospects just before the lockout in December, it cleared up a roster spot for a right-handed hitting outfielder. The Sox unquestionably need to replace Renfroe, who has been one of the best in baseball at crushing left-handed pitchers throughout his career. Kiké Hernandez is the only right-handed outfielder remaining, with Bradley, Alex Verdugo and Jarren Duran all swinging it from the left-hand side.
Carlos Correa, Trevor Story and Kris Bryant are among the best right-handed hitters still available in free agency, but there’s a better chance of getting hit by a stray snowball on Newbury Street than Chaim Bloom signing any of them at market value.
There are more affordable options, such as Andrew McCutchen and Jorge Soler, though they’ll each be in their 30s by the time the season starts.
Suzuki is projected to sign for five years, $55 million, plus a posting fee, via MLB Trade Rumors. There’s such a wide range of outcomes that it’s possible it’d be a waste of money altogether and become Bloom’s version of Rusney Castillo, the stain on former general manager Ben Cherington’s resume, just as well as it could be Bloom’s best move since finding Garrett Whitlock in the Rule 5 Draft.
The numbers are unquestionably impressive and have steadily gotten better since Suzuki began his professional career at 18 years old. He was a contact hitter early in his career but has turned into one of the best power hitters in Japan from 2015 to 2016, when he saw his home run totals jump from five in ’15 to 29 home runs in ’16.
He also had a remarkable 87 walks, second-most in NPB, while showing improved plate discipline throughout his pro career.
For Suzuki, he’s shown the ability to hit for contact and power, with a .317 average, .433 on-base percentage and 1.072 OPS in 2021. His OPS was first in NPB. Behind him in second place was Tyler Austin, the former Yankees outfielder who had a .741 OPS in the majors before going to Japan.
If Suzuki has an OPS around .750 in Boston, he’d probably be considered a waste of an eight-figure salary. The average OPS by a big league right fielder last year was .757.
The Red Sox offense is probably good enough to get away with an average OPS from right field, as long as Suzuki flashes a good glove after the debacle that was the Sox’ outfield defense in 2021. His range and arm are considered above average by Baseball America and the Sox already added a Gold Glover in Bradley, so defense should no longer be an issue.
Overall Suzuki profiles as a nice piece for the Red Sox, just not the sure-fire upgrade some might be hoping for.
It’s just a question of how aggressive this team wants to be in 2022. With Xander Bogaerts, Nathan Eovaldi and J.D. Martinez all eligible for free agency after this season, there should be pressure to make the most of what could be their final seasons in Boston.
With that in mind, finding one more All-Star caliber player before Opening Day would be ideal. The Sox still haven’t replaced Kyle Schwarber, who remains a free agent, and have no clear second baseman. The bullpen also has holes.
Using their final offseason splash on Suzuki might not be the best-case scenario for Red Sox fans looking to improve on their 92-win team from 2021, but it’d certainly be an interesting one.
Chicago Bears’ season finale updates: Lead the Minnesota Vikings 14-3 at halftime — but what’s the latest buzz around coach Matt Nagy and GM Ryan Pace?
Jennifer Garner Takes Son Samuel, 9, For Lunch After Ben Affleck Reflects On His ‘Sad’ Meme
Steelers OLB T.J. Watt ties Michael Strahan’s NFL single-season sack record during regular-season finale vs. Ravens
Watershed moment in NYC: New law allows noncitizens to vote
Mastrodonato: Red Sox could use an outfielder, but Seiya Suzuki comes with risk
Gophers flirt with first win at Indiana in a decade before bowing to Hoosiers 73-60
RHOA’s Lauren Williams Slams Dennis McKinley Romance Rumors
Former Ravens OLB Terrell Suggs channels Batman villain Bane before regular-season finale vs. Steelers
Demi Lovato Debuts New Spider Tattoo On Skull After Reported Rehab Stint — Watch
How today’s NFL games can affect Dolphins’ first-round draft pick and 2022 schedule
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?
Stellar Processes 1.8 Billion Transactions, Was 2021 Its Best Year Ever?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News1 week ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News4 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News3 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News2 weeks ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
-
News4 days ago
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say