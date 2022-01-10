News
China’s Tianjin on partial lockdown after omicron found
BEIJING (AP) — The numbers are small, but the major port of Tianjin may be facing China’s first local outbreak of omicron of any size, less than a month before the Winter Olympics open in nearby Beijing.
State broadcaster CCTV said the government has divided Tianjin and its 14 million residents into three levels of restrictions, starting with lockdown areas where people are not allowed to leave their homes at all. In control areas, each household is allowed to have one family member leave to buy groceries every other day, while in prevention areas, people must remain inside their immediate neighborhoods.
Buses and trains from Tianjin to Beijing have been suspended and people are being told not to leave the city unless they have pressing business.
The city began mass testing of all its residents on Sunday after a cluster of 41 children and adults tested positive for COVID-19, including at least two with the omicron variant. Officials said the virus has been circulating so the number of cases could rise.
China has stepped up its strict zero tolerance strategy in the runup to the Olympics, which open Feb. 4. The Chinese capital is 115 kilometers (70 miles) northwest of Tianjin and many people regularly travel back and forth by car or on a high-speed rail link that takes less than one hour.
Elsewhere, millions of people are being confined to their homes in Xi’an and Yuzhou, two cities that are farther away but have larger outbreaks traced to the delta variant. Residents of Xi’an have been under lockdown for more than two weeks, but the number of new cases in the city of 13 million fell to just 15 on Monday in a sign that restrictions could soon be lifted.
Another 60 cases were reported Monday in Henan province, two of them of the omicron variant, found in the city of Anyang and apparently brought from Tianjin by a college student on Dec. 28, state media outlet The Paper reported. The provincial capital of Zhengzhou has been conducting mass testing and closed its schools. Another 24 cases were reported in the city on Monday.
The first two cases confirmed in Tianjin were a 10-year-old girl and a 29-year-old woman working at an after-school center. Both were infected by the omicron variant. In subsequent testing of close contacts, 18 others tested positive and 767 tested negative as of Saturday night.
Those infected include 15 students from 8 to 13 years old, the after-school center staff member and four parents. The citywide testing is to be completed over two days. Tianjin has also closed some subway stations on two lines to try to prevent further spread.
China had reported about a dozen omicron cases previously, most among people who had arrived from abroad and were isolated. In one case in mid-December, the infection was not detected until after the person had completed two weeks of quarantine, and it spread to a few close contacts in the southern city of Guangzhou.
News
Jets corners keep Josh Allen, Bills in check
The Jets cornerbacks stood out in the Jets’ season finale 27-10 loss at the Buffalo Bills.
Josh Allen completed 53% of his throws with 45 attempts for a 5.3 yards per average. The main reason why was the Jet cornerbacks holding up in coverage forcing Allen into tough throws.
After falling behind 10-0 the Jets defense tightened up and forced eight Bills punts on 10 following possessions. And it began with sticky coverage from the defensive backs.
“It’s just a matter of hunkering down and executing our jobs, winning some one-on-one’s, making it harder for the quarterback to throw the ball in terms of getting tighter with our windows and making the quarterback throw accurate in windy conditions,” coach Robert Saleh said. “We felt like, because of the aggression with regards to the way we were covering today, it made him throw perfect. In these conditions, it’s hard to do that, so really, really pumped up for the defense. I thought they played their absolute butts off. The final stats don’t look like that, but if you just watch the tape, it was tough sledding.”
Let’s start with the Jets No. 1 cornerback, Bryce Hall. Against the Bills Hall was targeted 12 times and allowed only three completions for 50 yards according to Next Gen Stats. And the average separation rate was 1.9. The league average for receivers is 2.9.
That’s good work from the second year corner. Hall was almost beat by Gabriel Davis for a long touchdown on an out and up late in the second quarter. But the pass fell out of bounds.
Sometimes it’s better to be lucky than good.
Brandin Echols was matched up on Stefon Diggs throughout the game and sometimes followed him. Echols did a solid job against a former All-Pro receiver. Echols was targeted 11 times and allowed five receptions for 33 yards.
Nickel corner Michael Carter II produced a few third down stops with his coverage. Carter II finished with a pass breakup and forced another incompletion—both on third downs. Carter II was victimized by Bills tight end Dawson Knox for a 28-yard reception.
The most impressive stat was Allen on throws with three yards or less of separation. He went 14-for-32 for 136 yards with one touchdown. It was an off day for Allen and the Jets cornerback played a major part in it.
Was it all perfect? No. But they played well. Credit to the group.
RUN GAME
There was no Elijah Moore, Corey Davis or Braxton Berrios. And Jamison Crowder re-injured his calf in the first half against the Bills. So with limited throwing weapons the offense needed their rushing attack, but they only mustered 48 yards with a 2.8 yards per carry average.
Michael Carter led the way with 19 yards on nine carries.
Granted, the Jets starting offensive line was without starting center Connor McGovern and left tackle George Fant.
The run game was necessary for Zach Wilson. But without it, he had no shot. And it showed as he went 7-for-20 for 87 yards with one touchdown and was sacked eight times.
News
Yankees’ Rachel Balkovec to be first female MiLB manager, AP sources say
NEW YORK — The New York Yankees are promoting Rachel Balkovec to manager of the Low A Tampa Tarpons, making her the first woman to skipper a team affiliated with Major League Baseball, according to two people familiar with the move.
The people spoke to The Associated Press on Sunday night on condition of anonymity because the club hadn’t announced the promotion.
The 34-year-old Balkovec joined the Yankees organization as a hitting coach in 2019, making her the first woman with that job full-time in affiliated baseball. She got her first position in pro ball with the St. Louis Cardinals as a minor league strength and conditioning coach in 2012.
Balkovec, a former softball catcher at Creighton University and the University of New Mexico, moved from the Cardinals to the Houston Astros in 2016. She was hired as the Latin American strength and conditioning coordinator, a position for which she learned Spanish, and later became the strength and conditioning coach at Double-A Corpus Christi.
She briefly left baseball in 2018 to pursue a second master’s degree at Vrije University in the Netherlands, where she also worked with the country’s national baseball and softball teams. She then worked for Driveline Baseball, a data-driven baseball center that has trained numerous major leaguers, before being hired by New York.
“I view my path as an advantage,” she told The Associated Press in 2019. “I had to do probably much more than maybe a male counterpart, but I like that because I’m so much more prepared for the challenges that I might encounter.”
Balkovec’s promotion was first reported by The Athletic.
News
3 takeaways from the Chicago Bears’ season-ending loss, including Darnell Mooney wanting more and a possible future with David Montgomery running on fourth-and-1
About 20 minutes after the Minnesota Vikings beat the Chicago Bears 31-17 on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium, Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney already was prepared to talk about offseason plans.
He’ll go to exit meetings Monday at Halas Hall and then head to Florida to work out with quarterback Justin Fields, who missed Sunday’s game because of COVID-19.
While Bears nation waits to hear the team’s plans for its front office and coaching staff over the next 24 hours, players such as Mooney and Fields can march on knowing they’re likely to be a part of the team’s future no matter who is in charge.
For that reason, Mooney’s big performance in the loss was among three significant takeaways from the game between two losing teams that missed the playoffs. Since we didn’t get one more start to examine from Fields, here’s what we should remember from Sunday’s loss.
1. Darnell Mooney’s 1,000-yard receiving season
With 8 minutes, 16 seconds to play in the second quarter, Mooney faked like he was cutting inside against Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson and then turned outside to the left sideline to catch an 18-yard pass from quarterback Andy Dalton.
The catch pushed Mooney over 1,000 receiving yards in his second NFL season. He finished the game with a career-high 12 catches in 16 targets for 126 yards.
In a year in which Allen Robinson had performance, injury and COVID-19 issues, the growth of Mooney, a 2020 fifth-round draft pick, was important. He had four games with more than 120 receiving yards.
Also significant was Mooney’s attitude after the game when asked about hitting the milestone. One season with 1,055 yards is not enough for him.
“At the beginning of the season I wanted to be dominant,” Mooney said. “I was not as dominant as I wanted to be. A lot of the guys congratulated me. The receivers tell me it’s a very big thing. So I take credit for it, but it’s not my biggest, and I definitely have more to show than just 1,000 yards. And we lost.”
2. A future with David Montgomery running on fourth-and-1?
Montgomery stood on the sideline early in the second quarter with a blank expression and shook his head ever so slightly.
The Bears had just run a fourth-and-1 play from the Vikings 13 without him on the field, and Dalton took a sack on the pass play.
Montgomery was on the field in the third quarter when the Bears had fourth-and-goal at the 1, but he blocked as Dalton looked to pass — and was sacked again.
Dalton threw it a third time on fourth-and-1 in the fourth quarter, when Peterson intercepted and returned it for a touchdown and a 31-17 Vikings lead. That play had Fox announcers Gus Johnson and Aqib Talib ranting about the unacceptable fourth-down play calls from Nagy and offensive coordinator Bill Lazor.
The Bears were 1-for-6 on fourth down, with Dalton getting sacked on three of the plays and throwing the pick-six on another. The only fourth down the Bears converted? When they handed the ball to Montgomery on fourth-and-1 in the first quarter and he got 4 yards.
In his third season, Montgomery missed four games with a knee injury and finished below his career highs from 2020. He totaled 849 rushing yards and 301 receiving yards and said Wednesday he feels like he could have done more to help the team this season.
But he wasn’t given the chance in the most crucial situations Sunday.
Nagy addressed bigger-picture topics after the game instead of the fourth downs — such as his potential firing that could put the Bears in position to hire a coach who trusts his top running back to pick up a yard when needed.
3. A secondary that still has questions
The Bears defense was rolling in the first half, holding the Vikings to 87 net yards.
Then quarterback Kirk Cousins broke loose, throwing touchdown passes of 44, 45 and 21 yards in the second half as the Vikings surged back from a 14-3 halftime deficit.
It was a reminder that while the Bears defense has played OK over the last couple of weeks, there are lingering questions in their secondary heading into the offseason.
Marqui Christian fell in coverage against wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette on the 44-yard touchdown. Eddie Jackson gave up the 45-yarder to Justin Jefferson when he didn’t appear to turn to see the pass coming and let Jefferson grab it easily in the end zone. And K.J. Osborn caught the 21-yarder after some sort of confusion among Bears players, including cornerback Jaylon Johnson.
Despite a separate misstep in which he didn’t touch Smith-Marsette down in the first half on a 40-yard catch, Johnson had a strong second season for the Bears.
But the Bears have to move into the offseason thinking seriously about who will start at cornerback opposite Johnson and at nickel in 2022 and what they can expect from Jackson, who went a second straight season without an interception.
Or, more precisely, whoever is making the Bears decisions needs to examine those topics. We should find that out as Mooney and Fields are preparing for their trip to Florida.
