Celebrities
Chris Pratt Holds Daughter Lyla, 1, On Walk With Reportedly Pregnant Katherine Schwarzenegger
The ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ star sported a cowboy hat, while he had a relaxing Sunday morning with his family.
Yeehaw! Chris Pratt, 42, was a loving father as he cradled his one-year-old daughter Lyla, while he was on a stroll with his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger, 32, on Sunday January 9. The family looked happy on the sunny morning, as Chris rocked a cowboy hat along with his black t-shirt and shorts. Katherine sported a similar all-black outfit, while Lyla wore an adorable beige outfit, as she sat in her dad’s arms.
It seemed like a sweet relaxing morning out on the town in Los Angeles. Other than the sweet family outing, Lyla may also be becoming a big sister soon! Katherine is reportedly pregnant with her second child, a source told People on December 16. This would be Katherine’s second child and Chris’ third! Chris, who’s been married to the author since 2019, shares his older son Jack, 9, with his ex-wife Anna Faris.
If Katherine is expecting her second child, it’s definitely an exciting time for the Pratts, as they grow their family! The pair brought Lyla and Jack along for a sweet lunch date with Katherine’s sister Christina and mom Maria Shriver earlier in December, and the whole extended family seem like they get along great.
Chris has gushed about his relationship with Katherine, and he definitely seems like he’d be excited for another little one with his wife. He raved about her in a November Instagram post with a photo of the two of them. ” Look how she’s looking at me! I mean. Find you somebody that looks at you like that!! You know!? We met in church. She’s given me an amazing life, a gorgeous healthy daughter,” he partially wrote in the caption at the time.
While the post received a bit of backlash from his ex-wife’s fans, Chris’ mother-in-law wrote a similar touching post about her daughter’s husband. “I want to remind you today what a good man you are, what a great father you are to Jack and Lyla, what a great husband you are to Katherine, what a great son in law you are to me, and what a great sense of humor you have,” Maria wrote in an Instagram caption.
Celebrities
RHOA’s Porsha Williams Breaks Silence on Family Fight as Fiance Simon Guobadia Tattoos Her Name on His Back
After last night/week’s episode of Porsha’s Family Matters, viewers were treated to so much violent family drama that it’s a lot to unpack.
Punches, vegetation, and food were all being thrown between the family members. After the physical altercations on the “family retreat” and Porsha’s cousin Storm’s sexual harassment claims, which both involved Porsha’s ex Dennis McKinley, Porsha Williams is finally breaking her silence.
The Shade Room was able to capture Porsha’s Instagram posts/Stories, and she is claiming to take partial “accountability” for a lot of the problems that have gone down between her and her family members.
In the post, Porsha stated, “There is a lot that viewers didn’t get to see tonight, and I wish we had more cameras to capture that, which I understand is nobody’s fault.”
Porsha continued on by saying, “I’ve learned in the past that physical violence is never okay, especially when a man is causing physical harm to women. That is something we are too desensitized to as a society.”
Porsha went on to say that the reason it has taken so long to discuss the situation is that she was trying to protect her daughter, Pilar, via protecting Dennis and his business. However, “looking back” now, she says she regrets it.
“I spoke to some of my family members that were present and decided at the time it was best not to talk about what cameras didn’t get to capture because I was trying to protect Dennis, his business, and therefore our own daughter. Looking back that was not the right idea,” the RHOA alum explained.
She concluded by saying, “I take accountability for reacting strongly to what I was seeing and hearing. While I was not physical with Ms. Gina, I regret to arguing with an elder. We’re six months removed from this incident and I’m looking forward, not backwards.”
In happier news, Porsha and her fiancé, Simon Guobadia, are going strong as Porsha posted a photo to her Instagram of Simon getting Porsha’s name tattooed on his back!
She posted the image and said, “My love for you knows no limits. It is timeless, spaceless, formless, unshakable and unbreakable. In good times and bad, happy and sad, through the highs and lowest of lows know that I am there with you. I will be your strength as you have been mine, desire your best and highest good to manifest itself in your life. You are an unbelievable comfort, grace, wonder, inspiration, soul deep connection for which I will forever be grateful. Do not think for one second you are alone, for two hearts and souls joined together in friendship, for this life and in many past lives, forges an unbreakable bond that only grows stronger in time. I love you.
Awe I’m so excited your very first tattoo is my name 🥰🥰 My ride or die through thick or thin, this love will stand strong until the end.”
Porsha’s Family Matters airs Sunday nights at 8 p.m. EST on Bravo.
Celebrities
So Sweet! OBJ & LoLo Wood Celebrate Their Beckham Baby With ‘Over-The-Moon’ Baby Shower
How sweet!
Odell Beckham Jr. and pregnant baby mama Lauren Wood celebrated their unborn baby over the weekend with a lavish lunar baby shower. One day before the football player appeared in the playoffs and earned a win, OBJ and Lolo welcomed their friends and family to their abode to have an “over-the-moon” soiree for their 1st child.
The couple made the announcement that they were expecting back in November, although LoLo hasn’t confirmed how far along she is — she looks to be in her third trimester. The seemingly excited coupled has yet to reveal the baby’s name or gender, posing in front of a sign at the shower that simply said “Baby Beckham.”
LoLo shared a glimpse into their baby’s big day in her IG story which was reshared by The Shade Room. Peep it below.
In her IG story, LoLo shared photo booth flicks with her love and her baby bump, featuring the words “Over The Moon” written in script on the bottom to share how excited they are for the baby’s arrival. In details from the shower decor, a crescent moon acted as a backdrop as they posted with guests for photos. So sweet!
Following the shower, LoLo shared a letter penned to her unborn Beckham seed with her followers about just how “over the moon” she is to meet them and settle into motherhood.
I’ve grown to really enjoy pregnancy. At first I didn’t understand when women would say, “I love being pregnant” but, as baby grows more active & I’m learning baby’s personality within my womb, it’s becoming so real & exciting. I’ve grown to love this experience & becoming someone’s MOMMA.
Life is an infinite flow of birth and death. Our time here on Earth is so short in the grand scheme, pour love into each soul you interact with (human or animal) & cherish these minute moments in the physical realm. See you soon baby.
Celebrities
Britney Spears Rocks Nothing But Lacy Red Underwear In Sexy New Mirror Pics
Britney Spears left little to the imagination when she posed in nothing but a sexy red lacy thong for a slew of new mirror photos.
When it comes to Britney Spears, 40, one thing is for sure – she is not afraid to show some skin on social media and that’s exactly what she did in her latest post. Britney posed completely naked except for a tiny red strappy lace thong, with her back facing the mirror. The slideshow of photos highlighted Brit’s backside.
The singer posted the photos with the caption, “Booty time,” with three red rose emojis, followed by, “photo by: @andreakmcclain.” In the first photo, Britney had her long blonde hair down in waves while her butt was the center of the photo. She styled her look with a pair of brown leather stilettos.
The second photo was the same, only brightened, while the third pictured Britney with her hair thrown up into a ponytail. This photo was a bit more up close and she flexed her back to show off her incredibly toned back muscles while also showing off her behind. Meanwhile, the final photo, pictured a pair of white gloves with a red rose on top of them.
Britney has been showing a ton of skin lately and just the other day, she opted to go completely nude for Instagram, using pink emojis to cover up her private parts. In the photos, Britney was naked in her bathroom posing in the mirror while covering up her chest with one arm.
The only piece of clothing she was wearing in the photo was a pair of thigh-high sheer white socks. Britney captioned the photos, “Free woman energy has never felt better.” When she’s not posing stark naked, Britney is usually wearing some sort of bikini or crop top with short shorts and just the other day she flaunted her toned figure in a sexy baby pink and white two-piece bikini.
